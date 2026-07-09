Macrocell Radio Unit/Active Antenna Unit (RU/AAU) Report Published; Details AT&T-Ericsson and Vodafone Open RAN Modernization Program

Dublin, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Macrocell Radio Unit/Active Antenna Unit (RU/AAU) Market Analysis and Forecast, 2024-2029, 7th Edition" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This latest report offers an in-depth analysis of the global radio unit (RU) and active antenna unit (AAU) market, focusing on 2024 shipments and providing a detailed forecast from 2025 through 2029. This strategic analysis aims to equip stakeholders with essential insights into market trends and growth opportunities.

The overall market has been segmented into three key product segments based on the types of RU/AAU configurations: Macro RU, Massive MIMO AAU, and Massive Antenna Element (AE) AAU. Each segment is further broken down by frequency clusters to enhance clarity and understanding of market dynamics.

The report's features section offers a thorough breakdown of the current market landscape and projections. Key highlights include shipment data for 2024 and forecasts from 2025 to 2029, meticulously categorized by product segments, frequency clusters, and regional distributions. This enables a comprehensive understanding of both present conditions and future directions.

By providing a clear view of the shipment volumes and expected transformations within each product type and across different geographies, the report serves as an invaluable resource for companies positioning themselves to capitalize on emerging trends and technological advancements in the RU and AAU market.

With the telecommunications industry rapidly evolving, particularly with the deployment of 5G and other advanced network technologies, the insights derived from this report will be crucial for decision-makers. The analysis provides the foundation for crafting strategic initiatives and responding effectively to the shifting landscape of digital communication infrastructure.

Ultimately, the report aims to guide participants in the telecommunication equipment industry by charting the trajectories of market segments and uncovering lucrative opportunities within the RU/AAU domain. As the need for advanced network equipment grows, this report becomes essential for those looking to maintain a competitive edge.

Key Topics Covered:



EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2024 Review: Global Market and 5G Continues to rely on China

Global RU/AAU Forecast 2025-2029

Outlook Summary

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

Network Architecture Definitions

RU/AAU Database Taxonomy

Purpose Built RU/AAU

5G Architecture Definitions

Open RAN RU/AAU (O-RU/O-AAU)

Virtual RAN (vRAN) RU/AAU

CHAPTER 1: OVERALL MARKET PERFORMANCE AND FORECAST

2024: Weakness Everywhere Except for Europe and LATAM

Global RU/AAU Forecast 2025-2029

CHAPTER 2: MASSIVE MIMO AAU SHIPMENTS/FORECAST

Definition of Massive MIMO AAU Category

Global Massive MIMO FR1 AAU Shipments, 2023-2024

Global Massive MIMO AAU Forecast 2025-2029

CHAPTER 3: MASSIVE AE AAU SHIPMENTS/FORECAST

Definition of Massive AE AAU Category

Global Massive AE FR2/3 AAU Shipments, 2023-2024

Global Massive AE AAU Forecast 2025-2029

CHAPTER 4: MACRO MULTI-RAT/MULTI-BAND RUS

Definition of Non-Massive MIMO Multi-RAT/Multi-Band RU Category

Macro Multi-RAT/Multi-Band Radio Unit Shipments, 2023-2024

Macro Multi-RAT/Multi-Band RU Forecast 2025-2029

CHAPTER 5: OPEN RAN/VRAN RU/AAU ANALYSIS

Global Open RAN/vRAN RU/AAU Forecast 2025-2029

AT&T Wireless' 2023 5 Year Contract with Ericsson for Open RAN Network Modernization (Update)

OREX-R

Vodafone's Open RAN Modernization Program

vRAN vs. Open RAN

CHAPTER 6: RADIO SHIPMENTS BY XTYR CONFIGURATION (MIMO ORDER)

CHAPTER 7: GEOGRAPHICAL MARKET ANALYSIS

Latin America and Europe: Growth regions in 2024

Regional Forecast 2025-2029

North America

Latin America/Caribbean

Europe

Africa

The Middle East

Rest of Asia Pacific (ROAP)

China

India

GLOSSARY

TABLES

Table 1: Global RU/AAU Shipments by Radio Type, 2023-2024 (Units)

Table 2: Global RU/AAU Shipments Purpose Built vs. Open RAN/vRAN, 2023-2024 (Units)

Table 3: Global RU/AAU Shipments by Region, 2023-2024 (Units)

Table 4: Global RU/AAU Market Share by Radio Type, 2023-2024 (Units)

Table 5: Global Macro RU Market Share by Frequency Cluster, 2023-2024 (Units)

Table 6: Global Massive MIMO AAU Market Share by Air Interface/Frequency Cluster, 2023-2024 (Units)

Table 7: Global Massive AE AAU Market Share by Air Interface/Frequency Cluster, 2023-2024 (Units)

Table 8: Global RU/AAU Forecast by Radio Type, 2025-2029 (Units)

Table 9: Global Massive MIMO AAU Shipments by FR1 Frequency Cluster, 2023-2024 (Units)

Table 10: Global Massive MIMO FR1 AAU Shipments by Region, 2023-2024 (Units)

Table 11: Global Massive MIMO AAU Forecast by FR1/3 Frequency Cluster, 2025-2029 (Units)

Table 12: Global Massive MIMO FR1/3 AAU Forecast by Region, 2025-2029 (Units)

Table 13:Global Massive AE AAU Shipments by FR2/3 Frequency Cluster, 2023-2024 (Units)

Table 14: Global Massive AE FR2/3 AAU Shipments by Region, 2023-2024 (Units)

Table 15: Global Massive AE AAU Forecast by FR2/3 Frequency Cluster, 2025-2029 (Units)

Table 16: Global Massive AE FR2/3 AAU Forecast by Region, 2025-2029 (Units)

Table 17: Global Macro Multi-RAT/Multi-Band RU Shipments by Frequency Cluster, 2023-2024 (Units)

Table 18: Global Macro Multi-RAT/Multi-Band RU Shipments by Major Frequency Cluster, 2023-2024 (Units)

Table 19: Global Macro Multi-RAT/Multi-Band RU Shipments by Region, 2023-2024 (Units)

Table 20: Global Macro Multi-RAT/Multi-Band RU Forecast by Frequency Cluster, 2025-2029 (Units)

Table 21: Global Macro Multi-RAT/Multi-Band RU Forecast by Region, 2025-2029 (Units)

Table 22: Global RU/AAU Shipments Purpose Built vs. Open RAN/vRAN Compliant, 2023-2024 (Units)

Table 23: Global RU/AAU Forecast Purpose Built vs. Open RAN/vRAN, 2025-2029 (Units)

Table 24: Global RU/AAU Shipments by xTyR Configuration, 2023-2024 (Units)

Table 25: Global RU/AAU Forecast by xTyR Configuration, 2025-2029 (Units)

Table 26: Global RU/AAU Shipments by Region, 2023-2024 (Units)

Table 27: Global RU/AAU Forecast by Region, 2025-2029 (Units)

Table 28: North America RU/AAU Forecast by Radio Type, 2025-2029 (Units)

Table 29: North America Macro RU < 8GHz Forecast by Frequency Cluster, 2025-2029 (Units)

Table 30: North America Massive MIMO AAU Forecast by Frequency Cluster, 2025-2029 (Units)

Table 31: North America Massive AE AAU Forecast by Frequency Cluster, 2025-2029 (Units)

Table 32: North America RU/AAU Forecast, Purpose Built vs. Open RAN/vRAN, 2025-2029 (Units)

Table 33: Latin America RU/AAU Forecast by Radio Type, 2025-2029 (Units)

Table 34: Latin America Macro RU < 8GHz Forecast by Frequency Cluster, 2025-2029 (Units)

Table 35: Latin America Massive MIMO AAU Forecast by Frequency Cluster, 2025-2029 (Units)

Table 36: Latin America Massive AE AAU Forecast by Frequency Cluster, 2025-2029 (Units)

Table 37: Latin America RU/AAU Forecast, Purpose Built vs. Open RAN/vRAN, 2025-2029 (Units)

Table 38: Europe RU/AAU Forecast by Radio Type, 2025-2029 (Units)

Table 39: Europe Macro RU < 8GHz Forecast by Frequency Cluster, 2025-2029 (Units)

Table 40: Europe Massive MIMO AAU Forecast by Frequency Cluster, 2025-2029 (Units)

Table 41: Europe Massive AE AAU Forecast by Frequency Cluster, 2025-2029 (Units)

Table 42: Europe RU/AAU Forecast, Purpose Built vs. Open RAN/vRAN, 2025-2029 (Units)

Table 43: Africa RU/AAU Forecast by Radio Type, 2025-2029 (Units)

Table 44: Africa Macro RU < 8GHz Forecast by Frequency Cluster, 2025-2029 (Units)

Table 45: Africa Massive MIMO AAU Forecast by Frequency Cluster, 2025-2029 (Units)

Table 46: Africa Massive AE AAU Forecast by Frequency Cluster, 2025-2029 (Units)

Table 47: Africa RU/AAU Forecast, Purpose Built vs. Open RAN/vRAN, 2025-2029 (Units)

Table 48: Middle East RU/AAU Forecast by Radio Type, 2025-2029 (Units)

Table 49: Middle East Macro RU < 8GHz Forecast by Frequency Cluster, 2025-2029 (Units)

Table 50: Middle East Massive MIMO AAU Forecast by Frequency Cluster, 2025-2029 (Units)

Table 51: Middle East Massive AE AAU Forecast by Frequency Cluster, 2025-2029 (Units)

Table 52: Middle East RU/AAU Forecast, Purpose Built vs. Open RAN/vRAN, 2025-2029 (Units)

Table 53: Rest of Asia Pacific RU/AAU Forecast by Radio Type, 2025-2029 (Units)

Table 54: Rest of Asia Pacific Macro RU < 8GHz Forecast by Frequency Cluster, 2025-2029 (Units)

Table 55: Rest of Asia Pacific Massive MIMO AAU Forecast by Frequency Cluster, 2025-2029 (Units)

Table 56: Rest of Asia Pacific Massive AE AAU Forecast by Frequency Cluster, 2025-2029 (Units)

Table 57: ROAP RU/AAU Forecast, Purpose Built vs. Open RAN/vRAN, 2025-2029 (Units)

Table 58: China RU/AAU Forecast by Radio Type, 2025-2029 (Units)

Table 59: China Macro RU < 8GHz Forecast by Frequency Cluster, 2025-2029 (Units)

Table 60: China Massive MIMO AAU Forecast by Frequency Cluster, 2025-2029 (Units)

Table 61: China Massive AE AAU Forecast by Frequency Cluster, 2025-2029 (Units)

Table 62: China RU/AAU Forecast, Purpose Built vs. Open RAN/vRAN, 2025-2029 (Units)

Table 63: India RU/AAU Forecast by Radio Type, 2025-2029 (Units)

Table 64: India Macro RU Forecast by Frequency Cluster, 2025-2029 (Units)

Table 65: India Massive MIMO AAU Forecast by Frequency Cluster, 2025-2029 (Units)

Table 66: India Massive AE AAU Forecast by Frequency Cluster, 2025-2029 (Units)

Table 67: India RU/AAU Forecast, Purpose Built vs. Open RAN/vRAN, 2025-2029 (Units)

EXHIBITS

Exhibit 1: Historical Global RU/AAU Shipments, 2010-2024 (Units)

Exhibit 2: Global RU/AAU Shipments by Radio Type, 2023-2024 (Units)

Exhibit 3: Global RU/AAU Shipments Purpose Built vs. Open RAN/vRAN, 2023-2024 (Units)

Exhibit 4: Global RU/AAU Shipments by Region, 2023-2024 (Units)

Exhibit 5: Global RU/AAU Forecast 2025-2029, (Units)

Exhibit 6: LTE eNB vs. 5G NR gNB Physical Unit Protocol Stack Partitions

Exhibit 7: 5G Proprietary vRAN Architectures

Exhibit 8: Global RU/AAU Shipments, 2023-2024 (Units)

Exhibit 9: Global RU/AAU Market Share by Radio Type, 2023-2024 (Units)

Exhibit 10: Global RU/AAU Market Share by Type, 2024 (% Market Share)

Exhibit 11: Global RU/AAU Forecast 2025-2029, (Units)

Exhibit 12: Global RU/AAU Forecast by Radio Type, 2025-2029 (Units)

Exhibit 13: Global Massive MIMO AAU Shipments by FR1 Frequency Cluster, 2024 (Units)

Exhibit 14: Global Massive AE AAU Shipments by FR2/3 Frequency Cluster, 2024 (Units)

Exhibit 15: Global Macro Multi-RAT/Multi-Band RU Shipments by Frequency Cluster, 2024 (Units)

Exhibit 16: Global Macro Multi-RAT/Multi-Band RU Shipments by Region, 2024 (Units)

Exhibit 17: Global RU/AAU Shipments Purpose Built vs. Open RAN/vRAN, 2023-2024 (Units)

Exhibit 18: Global Open RAN/vRAN Compliant RU/AAU Shipments by Region, 2024 (Units)

Exhibit 19: Global RU/AAU Forecast Purpose Built vs. Open RAN/vRAN, 2025-2029 (Units)

Exhibit 20: OREX SAI, Inc. JV Rationale

Exhibit 21: OREX SAI Supply Chain Model

Exhibit 22: Global RU/AAU Shipments by xTyR Configuration, 2024 (Units)

Exhibit 23: Global RU/AAU Forecast by xTyR Configuration, 2025-2029 (Units)

Exhibit 24: Global RU/AAU Market Share by Region, 2024 (% Market Share)

Exhibit 25: North America RU/AAU Forecast by Radio Type, 2025-2029 (Units)

Exhibit 26: Latin America RU/AAU Forecast by Radio Type, 2025-2029 (Units)

Exhibit 27: Europe RU/AAU Forecast by Radio Type, 2025-2029 (Units)

Exhibit 28: Africa RU/AAU Forecast by Radio Type, 2025-2029 (Units)

Exhibit 29: The Middle East RU/AAU Forecast by Radio Type, 2025-2029 (Units)

Exhibit 30: Rest of Asia Pacific RU/AAU Forecast by Radio Type, 2025-2029 (Units)

Exhibit 31: China RU/AAU Forecast by Radio Type, 2025-2029 (Units)

Exhibit 32: India RU/AAU Forecast by Radio Type, 2025-2029 (Units)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zgjrqy

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