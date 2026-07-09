Lung Cancer Therapeutics: Global Markets Report Published, Segments the Market by Cancer Type (NSCLC, SCLC) and Therapeutic Class (Targeted, Chemo, Immunotherapy)

Dublin, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lung Cancer Therapeutics: Global Markets" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for lung cancer therapeutics is poised for significant growth, with projections soaring from $32.5 billion in 2025 to a remarkable $49.5 billion by 2030. This expansion is set to occur at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8% throughout the forecast period from 2025 to 2030.
Lung cancer remains a critical global health issue as it leads in cancer-related mortalities worldwide. In the U.S., it consistently ranks as the second-most commonly diagnosed cancer type with the highest death rate among all cancers, as per the American Cancer Society. Factors like cigarette smoking, as well as exposure to asbestos, radon gas, and air pollution, have been identified as primary contributors.
The market's rapid evolution can be attributed to a rising incidence of lung cancer cases, advancements in therapeutic innovations, substantial R&D investments by industry leaders, and a surge in government funding. However, it faces challenges such as increasing competition from generic solutions, patent expirations, a shortage of oncology experts, and the availability of low-priced chemotherapeutics, which hampers the growth of advanced therapies. The treatment landscape spans traditional chemotherapies, cutting-edge targeted therapies, and pioneering immunotherapies, with Keytruda standing out as a major player in the oncology market.
Report Scope
This report delivers an in-depth examination of the lung cancer therapeutics market, covering market trends, projected CAGRs from 2025 to 2030, and regional market insights. The report aims to shed light on current and future market potentials, with a thorough analysis of the competitive environment. It will address regulatory scenarios, market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and projections for 2030, highlighting key players' market share.
Market segmentation is based on cancer type (NSCLC and SCLC) and therapeutic type (targeted therapy, chemotherapy, immunotherapy). Geographically, the analysis spans North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, MEA, and South America, offering country-specific insights for markets like the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and several European and Asian nations. Baseline market data from 2024 accompanies forecasts through 2030.
The report aims to:
- Analyze different types of lung cancer therapeutics.
- Explore global market size and segmentation.
- Understand key market constraints and drivers.
- Deliver comprehensive market forecasts for 2030.
- Evaluate market shares and competitiveness.
- Identify long-term market impacts.
The report includes:
- 86 data tables and 55 additional tables
- An overview of the global lung cancer therapeutics market
- Detailed analysis of market trends, historical revenue data from 2022-2025, and forecasts for 2030
- Evaluation of current market size, revenue growth prospects, and market share analysis by type, therapeutics, and region
- Analysis of demand, competitive landscape, regulations, and reimbursement practices within the lung cancer therapeutics market
- Insights into drivers, challenges, and opportunities shaping market growth
- Discussion on evolving technologies, R&D activities, clinical trials, growth strategies, regulatory frameworks, and ESG trends
- Market participant analysis, including research priorities, product portfolios, global rankings, and competitive landscape
- Profiles of industry leaders like AstraZeneca, Merck & Co. Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Novartis AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., and Pfizer Inc.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|209
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$32.5 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$49.5 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|8.8%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
- Market Outlook
- Scope of Report
- Market Summary
- Market Dynamics and Growth Factors
- Emerging Technologies
- Segmental Analysis
- Regional Analysis
- Conclusion
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- Overview
- Macroeconomic Factors Analysis
- Impact of U.S. Tariffs on the Pharmaceutical Industry
- Healthcare Expenditure
- Geopolitical Risks, Trade Wars and Supply Chain Disruptions
- Impact of Global Economic Growth (GDP) on the Pharma Sector
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining Power of Buyers
- Bargaining Power of Suppliers
- Threat of Substitutes
- Competitiveness in the Industry
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Rising Lung Cancer Cases
- Increasing Innovation in Lung Cancer Therapeutics
- Increasing R&D Spending by Market Players
- Rise in Government Funding and Pharmaceutical R&D Spending
- Market Restraints
- Rising Generic Competition and Patent Expiration
- Shortage of Oncology Professionals
- Available Low-Priced Chemotherapeutics Limiting Growth of Advanced Therapies
- Market Opportunities
- Increasing Demand for Novel Therapies
- Emerging Markets
- Increasing Lung Cancer Incidence Among Non-Smokers
Chapter 4 Regulatory Landscape
- Overview
- U.S.
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies and Pipeline Analysis
- Overview
- Artificial Intelligence
- Immunotherapies and Cell Therapy
- Emergent Biomarkers
- Clinical Trial Analysis
- Clinical Trials Analysis by Type of Study
- Clinical Trials Analysis by Status
- Clinical Trials Analysis by Phase
- Key Takeaways
- Patent Analysis
- Key Takeaways
Chapter 6 Market Segment Analysis
- Segmentation Breakdown
- Global Market for Lung Cancer Therapeutics, by Cancer Type
- Key Takeaways
- Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer
- Small Cell Lung Cancer
- Global Market for Lung Cancer Therapeutics, by Therapeutic
- Key Takeaways
- Targeted Therapy
- Chemotherapy
- Immunotherapy
- Geographic Breakdown
- Global Market for Lung Cancer Therapeutics, by Region
- Key Takeaways
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
- South America
Chapter 7 Competitive Intelligence
- Key Takeaways
- Competitive Landscape
- Company Share Analysis
- Strategic Analysis
Chapter 8 Sustainability in the Global Market for Lung Cancer Therapeutics: An ESG Perspective
- Introduction to ESG
- Sustainability in the Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market
- ESG Perspective
- Environmental Impact
- Social Impact
- Governance Impact
- ESG Risk Ratings
- Conclusion
Chapter 9 Appendix
- Methodology
- Abbreviations
- Sources
- Company Profiles
- ABBVIE INC.
- AMGEN INC.
- ASTRAZENECA
- BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM INTERNATIONAL GMBH
- BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO.
- F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD.
- JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS INC.
- JOHNSON & JOHNSON
- LILLY USA LLC.
- MERCK & CO. INC.
- NOVARTIS AG
- PFIZER INC.
- REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC.
- TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL CO. LTD.
- TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.
- Emerging Players/Market Disruptors
Companies Featured
- Abbvie Inc.
- Amgen Inc.
- Astrazeneca
- Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- Jazz Pharmaceuticals Inc.
- Johnson & Johnson
- Lilly Usa LLC.
- Merck & Co. Inc.
- Novartis AG
- Pfizer Inc.
- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.
- Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k3ac3h
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment