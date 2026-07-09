Lung Cancer Therapeutics: Global Markets Report Published, Segments the Market by Cancer Type (NSCLC, SCLC) and Therapeutic Class (Targeted, Chemo, Immunotherapy)

Dublin, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lung Cancer Therapeutics: Global Markets" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global market for lung cancer therapeutics is poised for significant growth, with projections soaring from $32.5 billion in 2025 to a remarkable $49.5 billion by 2030. This expansion is set to occur at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8% throughout the forecast period from 2025 to 2030.

Lung cancer remains a critical global health issue as it leads in cancer-related mortalities worldwide. In the U.S., it consistently ranks as the second-most commonly diagnosed cancer type with the highest death rate among all cancers, as per the American Cancer Society. Factors like cigarette smoking, as well as exposure to asbestos, radon gas, and air pollution, have been identified as primary contributors.

The market's rapid evolution can be attributed to a rising incidence of lung cancer cases, advancements in therapeutic innovations, substantial R&D investments by industry leaders, and a surge in government funding. However, it faces challenges such as increasing competition from generic solutions, patent expirations, a shortage of oncology experts, and the availability of low-priced chemotherapeutics, which hampers the growth of advanced therapies. The treatment landscape spans traditional chemotherapies, cutting-edge targeted therapies, and pioneering immunotherapies, with Keytruda standing out as a major player in the oncology market.

Report Scope

This report delivers an in-depth examination of the lung cancer therapeutics market, covering market trends, projected CAGRs from 2025 to 2030, and regional market insights. The report aims to shed light on current and future market potentials, with a thorough analysis of the competitive environment. It will address regulatory scenarios, market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and projections for 2030, highlighting key players' market share.

Market segmentation is based on cancer type (NSCLC and SCLC) and therapeutic type (targeted therapy, chemotherapy, immunotherapy). Geographically, the analysis spans North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, MEA, and South America, offering country-specific insights for markets like the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and several European and Asian nations. Baseline market data from 2024 accompanies forecasts through 2030.

The report aims to:

Analyze different types of lung cancer therapeutics.

Explore global market size and segmentation.

Understand key market constraints and drivers.

Deliver comprehensive market forecasts for 2030.

Evaluate market shares and competitiveness.

Identify long-term market impacts.

The report includes:

86 data tables and 55 additional tables

An overview of the global lung cancer therapeutics market

Detailed analysis of market trends, historical revenue data from 2022-2025, and forecasts for 2030

Evaluation of current market size, revenue growth prospects, and market share analysis by type, therapeutics, and region

Analysis of demand, competitive landscape, regulations, and reimbursement practices within the lung cancer therapeutics market

Insights into drivers, challenges, and opportunities shaping market growth

Discussion on evolving technologies, R&D activities, clinical trials, growth strategies, regulatory frameworks, and ESG trends

Market participant analysis, including research priorities, product portfolios, global rankings, and competitive landscape

Profiles of industry leaders like AstraZeneca, Merck & Co. Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Novartis AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., and Pfizer Inc.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 209 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $32.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $49.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.8% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Market Dynamics and Growth Factors

Emerging Technologies

Segmental Analysis

Regional Analysis

Conclusion

Chapter 2 Market Overview

Overview

Macroeconomic Factors Analysis

Impact of U.S. Tariffs on the Pharmaceutical Industry

Healthcare Expenditure

Geopolitical Risks, Trade Wars and Supply Chain Disruptions

Impact of Global Economic Growth (GDP) on the Pharma Sector

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining Power of Buyers

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Threat of Substitutes

Competitiveness in the Industry

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Rising Lung Cancer Cases

Increasing Innovation in Lung Cancer Therapeutics

Increasing R&D Spending by Market Players

Rise in Government Funding and Pharmaceutical R&D Spending

Market Restraints

Rising Generic Competition and Patent Expiration

Shortage of Oncology Professionals

Available Low-Priced Chemotherapeutics Limiting Growth of Advanced Therapies

Market Opportunities

Increasing Demand for Novel Therapies

Emerging Markets

Increasing Lung Cancer Incidence Among Non-Smokers

Chapter 4 Regulatory Landscape

Overview

U.S.

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies and Pipeline Analysis

Overview

Artificial Intelligence

Immunotherapies and Cell Therapy

Emergent Biomarkers

Clinical Trial Analysis

Clinical Trials Analysis by Type of Study

Clinical Trials Analysis by Status

Clinical Trials Analysis by Phase

Key Takeaways

Patent Analysis

Key Takeaways

Chapter 6 Market Segment Analysis

Segmentation Breakdown

Global Market for Lung Cancer Therapeutics, by Cancer Type

Key Takeaways

Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

Small Cell Lung Cancer

Global Market for Lung Cancer Therapeutics, by Therapeutic

Key Takeaways

Targeted Therapy

Chemotherapy

Immunotherapy

Geographic Breakdown

Global Market for Lung Cancer Therapeutics, by Region

Key Takeaways

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South America

Chapter 7 Competitive Intelligence

Key Takeaways

Competitive Landscape

Company Share Analysis

Strategic Analysis

Chapter 8 Sustainability in the Global Market for Lung Cancer Therapeutics: An ESG Perspective

Introduction to ESG

Sustainability in the Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market

ESG Perspective

Environmental Impact

Social Impact

Governance Impact

ESG Risk Ratings

Conclusion

Chapter 9 Appendix

Methodology

Abbreviations

Sources

Company Profiles

ABBVIE INC.

AMGEN INC.

ASTRAZENECA

BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM INTERNATIONAL GMBH

BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO.

F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD.

JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS INC.

JOHNSON & JOHNSON

LILLY USA LLC.

MERCK & CO. INC.

NOVARTIS AG

PFIZER INC.

REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC.

TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL CO. LTD.

TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.

Emerging Players/Market Disruptors



Companies Featured

Abbvie Inc.

Amgen Inc.

Astrazeneca

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Lilly Usa LLC.

Merck & Co. Inc.

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.





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