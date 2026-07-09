EVE Marks 25th Anniversary, Showcasing 25 Years of Growth, Electrochemical Innovation and Global Expansion

HUIZHOU, China, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EVE recently held the 3rd Lithium Battery Conference and its 25th Anniversary Celebration in Huizhou, Guangdong, under the theme “Because of You, We Can.” The theme phonetically echoes EVE’s Chinese brand name, “Yiwei Lineng,” while expressing the company’s appreciation to its customers, partners, and employees. The event brought together industry experts, global partners, guests, and media representatives to review EVE’s 25-year development journey and explore the future of electrochemical innovation in the intelligent zero-carbon era.

Over the past 25 years, EVE has grown from an emerging battery company into a global lithium battery enterprise with a diversified business portfolio covering consumer batteries, power batteries and energy storage batteries. The company has entered a new stage of development, with both revenue and market capitalization surpassing RMB 100 billion. Over a 17-year period, EVE recorded a 44% compound annual growth rate in revenue, demonstrating its long-term resilience and ability to navigate multiple industry cycles.

From the early 0414 micro battery to large-format cells with single-cell capacity exceeding 1,000Ah, EVE has continued to expand its product portfolio and strengthen its technological capabilities. Today, the company provides full-scenario lithium battery solutions to more than 4,000 customers worldwide, supported by an electrochemical research system spanning lithium, sodium and hydrogen technologies.

During his keynote speech, Dr. Liu Jincheng, Founder and Chairman of EVE, reflected on the company’s early commitment to advancing China’s lithium battery industry and its long-term pursuit of technological independence. “RMB 100 billion is not the finish line, but the beginning of a new journey,” Dr. Liu said. He emphasized that sustainable development remains EVE’s core strategic direction as the company works to support the energy foundation of an AI-powered intelligent world.





Dr. Liu Jincheng, Founder and Chairman of EVE, delivers a speech.

The conference also highlighted EVE’s progress in technology development and advanced manufacturing. Dr. Zhao Ruirui, Vice President of EVE and President of the Central Research Institute, shared the company’s research directions in precision medical batteries, high-power fast-charging cells, sodium-ion battery technology, hydrogen energy, AI-enabled safety monitoring and 3D-printed batteries. Built on fundamental electrochemical research, EVE is also advancing core lithium battery technologies, including full-tab cylindrical cells and large-capacity energy storage platforms, while expanding customized battery solutions for emerging application scenarios such as robotics, low-altitude equipment and energy storage. “We manufacture batteries with a deep sense of respect and share technological innovations with an open mindset,” Dr. Zhao said.





Dr. Zhao Ruirui, Vice President of EVE and President of the Central Research Institute, delivers a speech.

Wang Shifeng, Senior Vice President and President of EVE Manufacturing Center, discussed EVE’s transformation from manual battery production to automated, digital and intelligent manufacturing. “In the era of intelligent manufacturing, we are striving for a 99.999% yield rate,” Wang said, underscoring the company’s focus on quality management, process control and advanced manufacturing capabilities.





Wang Shifeng, Senior Vice President of EVE and President of the Manufacturing Center, delivers a speech.

The anniversary exhibition showcased representative applications of EVE’s battery technologies, including a new-generation BMW iX3 long-wheelbase model equipped with EVE’s 46-series large cylindrical batteries and a Stark Future off-road electric motorcycle powered by EVE’s full-tab 26120 cylindrical cells. These exhibits demonstrated EVE’s battery applications in high-end mobility and demanding performance scenarios.

The anniversary celebration also followed EVE’s recent appearance at The Smarter E Europe 2026 in Munich, where the company presented its Mr. Big Family series, 6.9+MWh large-capacity energy storage system, full-scenario energy storage solutions and high-end power battery solutions. The exhibition highlighted EVE’s lithium-sodium technology roadmap and product portfolio for the European market, including its 5MWh energy storage system, 261kWh outdoor integrated cabinet, sodium-ion energy storage products, and Mr. Giant 3.0 6.9+MWh system, which made its European debut. During the event, EVE secured more than 13.5GWh in strategic cooperation orders with partners including SolarEdge, INFOWARE Zrt., Idea and IWELL B.V.

As EVE accelerates its global expansion, regional markets have become an important part of the company’s long-term growth strategy. In Europe, EVE is strengthening localized operations through its Hungary manufacturing base, which is located near BMW’s production facility, as well as four VMI regional distribution centers in Germany to support delivery efficiency and customer service across the European market. The company has also advanced cooperation in Poland through a 500MWh energy storage system collaboration with CommVOLT, supporting renewable energy integration and grid stability in Central and Eastern Europe.

In Southeast Asia, Malaysia serves as a strategic hub for EVE’s overseas manufacturing and energy storage business. The company has established a local manufacturing and service network in Malaysia and recently signed a strategic cooperation agreement with GSPARX, a renewable energy platform under Tenaga Nasional Berhad, to jointly develop a 40MWp solar-plus-storage project using EVE’s Mr. Big Family energy storage solutions. The project reflects EVE’s continued efforts to support renewable energy development in Malaysia and strengthen its presence in the Southeast Asian market.

About EVE

EVE is a global lithium battery company with businesses covering consumer batteries, power batteries, and energy storage batteries. The company provides lithium battery technologies and energy storage solutions for customers worldwide, with core products including the MB56 “Mr. Big” large-capacity cell and Mr. Giant liquid-cooling energy storage systems for utility-scale and distributed applications. Through continued innovation in lithium battery, sodium-ion battery and energy storage technologies, EVE is expanding its international presence across markets including Europe and Southeast Asia.

Media Contact

Company Name: EVE

Contact Person: Maleah

Email: EVEMALL@evebattery.com

Address: NO.38, Huifeng 7th Road, Zhongkai Hi-Tech Zone, Huizhou, Guangdong, China

Telephone: +44 7350 289345

Website: https://www.evemall.eu/

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