Flexible PCB Market Report Published, Segments the Market by Type, Thickness, and Application Across 7 Categories

Dublin, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Flexible PCB Market" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Flexible PCB Market, valued at USD 23.3 Billion in 2025, is projected to reach USD 41.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.3%. This market is experiencing a notable rise in demand globally, driven by the increasing need for digital infrastructure, LED display solutions, smartphones, and advanced solutions such as AI and ML across residential, commercial, and government sectors.

Modern PCBs are pivotal for advanced electronic solutions such as smartphones, wearables, medical electronics, and robotics. Flexible PCBs offer superior signal integrity, thermal stability, and consistent performance in compact devices. They are integral to next-generation electronics, including AI hardware and robotics systems, due to their ability to integrate multiple components, minimize connectors, and dissipate heat efficiently. The demand for miniaturized, lightweight, and energy-efficient electronics accelerates the widespread adoption of flexible PCBs across commercial and mission-critical applications.

Report ScopeThe report delves into the flexible printed circuit board (PCB) market, segmented by type, thickness, and application, illustrating key trends and growth drivers. It covers various flexible PCB types like multi-layer, double-layer, single-layer, and rigid-flex PCBs. The evaluation extends to PCB thickness categories (under 0.15 mm, 16 mm to 30 mm, and above 30 mm) and spans applications across mobile, consumer electronics, automotive, industrial electronics, aerospace, defense, and medical devices.

This comprehensive study offers regional analysis across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and MEA. It investigates the market's drivers, challenges, and emerging trends while emphasizing innovations and performance enhancements in flexible PCB-based electronics. The analysis concludes with a focus on major market players and their offerings. The base year for the study is 2024, with projections from 2025 to 2030, including CAGR estimates for the forecast period.

The report includes:

52 data tables and 47 additional tables

An overview and analysis of global markets for FPCB technology

Global market trend analysis, revenue data for 2024, estimates for 2025, forecasts for 2027, and projected CAGRs through 2030

Market size and revenue projections, including a comprehensive market share analysis

Insights into global market dynamics, technological advancements, emerging applications, and macroeconomic impacts

Analysis using Porter's Five Forces model and global supply chain insights

Patent analyses, emerging trends, and new developments in electronics manufacturing

Industry structure analysis, including market shares, strategic initiatives, M&A activity, and venture funding outlook

Sustainability trends and ESG developments, focusing on consumer attitudes and leading companies' ESG risk ratings

Profiles of major industry players like Zhen Ding Technology, Suzhou Dongshan Precision Manufacturing, Nitto Denko Corporation, and BHflex

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 137 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $23.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $41.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.3% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Market Dynamics and Growth Factors

Emerging Technologies

Segmental Analysis

Regional Analysis

Conclusion

Chapter 2 Market Overview

Current Market Overview

Future Outlook

Macroeconomic Factors Analysis

Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Growth

Inflation

Interest Rates

Geopolitical Risks

Government Incentives

Trade Policies

Impact of the U.S.-China Trade War

Supply Chain Disruptions

Value Chain Analysis

Component Development

Manufacturing and Assembly

Distribution and Logistics

Deployment and Operation

Ongoing Support and Performance Optimization

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Bargaining Power of Buyers

Threat of New Entrants

Level of Competitiveness

Availability of Substitutes

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Key Takeaways

Market Drivers

Rising Adoption of Compact and Lightweight Electronics

Expansion of EVs and Battery Systems

Growth of 5G and High-Speed Communication Networks

Market Restraints/Challenges

High Production Costs and Material Expenses

Supply Chain Disruptions and Raw Material Shortages

Market Opportunities

Growing Demand for Compact Medical Electronics

Rising Adoption of Flex and Rigid-Flex PCBs in Aerospace and Defense

Chapter 4 Regulatory Landscape

Overview

Regulatory Scenario of Flexible PCBs

Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies and Patent Analysis

Overview

Emerging Technologies

Foldable and Stretchable Electronics Platforms

Chiplet Integration and Advanced Packaging on Flex Substrates

Printed and Additive Electronics for Ultra-Light Flexible Circuits

Patent Analysis

Regional Patterns

Key Findings

Chapter 6 Market Segmentation Analysis

Segmentation Breakdown

Market Breakdown by Type

Key Takeaways

Multi-Layer FPCB

Double-Layer FPCBs

Single-Layer FPCBs

Rigid-Flex PCBs

Others

Market Breakdown by Thickness

Key Takeaways

Under 0.15 mm

16 mm to 30 mm

Above 30 mm

Market Breakdown by Application

Key Takeaways

Mobile

Consumer Electronics

Automotive Electronics

Industrial Electronics

Aerospace and Defense

Medical Devices

Other Applications

Geographic Breakdown

Market Breakdown by Region

Key Takeaways

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape

Key Takeaways

Market Ecosystem Analysis

Raw Material Suppliers

Substrate Manufacturers

Flexible PCB Fabricators

Component Suppliers

Assembly and Integration Service Providers

Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs)

Distributors

Analysis of Key Companies

Zhen Ding Technology Group

Suzhou Dongshan Precision Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Mektron Corp.

Nitto Denko Corp.

BH Co. Ltd.

Strategic Analysis

Recent Developments

Chapter 8 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Perspective

Key Takeaways

ESG Performance Analysis in the Flexible PCB Market

Environmental Impact

Social Impact

Governance Impact

Status of ESG in the Flexible PCB Market

Concluding Remarks

Chapter 9 Appendix

Research Methodology

References

Abbreviations

Company Profiles

AT&S

BHFLEX CO. LTD.

CAREER TECHNOLOGY (MFG.) CO. LTD.

COMPEQ CO. LTD.

FLEX LTD.

FUJIKURA PRINTED CIRCUITS LTD.

INTERFLEX CO. LTD.

MEKTRON CORP.

NITTO DENKO CORP.

RAYMING TECHNOLOGY

SUMITOMO ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES LTD.

SUZHOU DONGSHAN PRECISION MANUFACTURING CO. LTD.

TTM TECHNOLOGIES INC.

UNIMICRON

VIASION TECHNOLOGY CO. LTD.

YOUNGPOONG ELECTRONICS CO. LTD.

ZHEN DING TECHNOLOGY HOLDING LTD.

List of Tables

Summary Table: Global Market for Flexible PCB, by Region, Through 2030

Table 1: Porter's Five Forces: Rating Scale

Table 2: Regulatory Scenario of Flexible PCBs, by Country, 2025

Table 3: Key Published Patents on Flexible PCB, January 2025-October 2025

Table 4: Global Market for Flexible PCB, by Type, Through 2030

Table 5: Global Market for Multi-Layer Flexible PCB, by Region, Through 2030

Table 6: Global Market for Double-Layer Flexible PCB, by Region, Through 2030

Table 7: Global Market for Single-layer Flexible PCB, by Region, Through 2030

Table 8: Global Market for Rigid-Flexible PCB, by Region, Through 2030

Table 9: Global Market for Other Types of Flexible PCB, by Region, Through 2030

Table 10: Global Market for Flexible PCB, by Thickness, Through 2030

Table 11: Global Market for Under 0.15 mm Flexible PCB, by Region, Through 2030

Table 12: Global Market for 16 mm to 30 mm Flexible PCB, by Region, Through 2030

Table 13: Global Market for Above 30 mm Flexible PCB, by Region, Through 2030

Table 14: Global Market for Flexible PCB, by Application, Through 2030

Table 15: Global Market for Flexible PCB in Mobile, by Region, Through 2030

Table 16: Global Market for Flexible PCB in Consumer Electronics, by Region, Through 2030

Table 17: Global Market for Flexible PCB in Automotive Electronics, by Region, Through 2030

Table 18: Global Market for Flexible PCB in Industrial Electronics, by Region, Through 2030

Table 19: Global Market for Flexible PCB in Aerospace and Defense, by Region, Through 2030

Table 20: Global Market for Flexible PCB in Medical Devices, by Region, Through 2030

Table 21: Global Market for Flexible PCB in Other Applications, by Region, Through 2030

Table 22: Global Market for Flexible PCB, by Region, Through 2030

Table 23: North American Market for Flexible PCB, by Country, Through 2030

Table 24: North American Market for Flexible PCB, by Type, Through 2030

Table 25: North American Market for Flexible PCB, by Thickness, Through 2030

Table 26: North American Market for Flexible PCB, by Application, Through 2030

Table 27: European Market for Flexible PCB, by Country, Through 2030

Table 28: European Market for Flexible PCB, by Type, Through 2030

Table 29: European Market for Flexible PCB, by Thickness, Through 2030

Table 30: European Market for Flexible PCB, by Application, Through 2030

Table 31: Asia-Pacific Market for Flexible PCB, by Country, Through 2030

Table 32: Asia-Pacific Market for Flexible PCB, by Type, Through 2030

Table 33: Asia-Pacific Market for Flexible PCB, by Thickness, Through 2030

Table 34: Asia-Pacific Market for Flexible PCB, by Application, Through 2030

Table 35: Latin American Market for Flexible PCB, by Country, Through 2030

Table 36: Latin American Market for Flexible PCB, by Type, Through 2030

Table 37: Latin American Market for Flexible PCB, by Thickness, Through 2030

Table 38: Latin American Market for Flexible PCB, by Application, Through 2030

Table 39: Middle East and African Market for Flexible PCB, by Country, Through 2030

Table 40: Middle East and African Market for Flexible PCB, by Type, Through 2030

Table 41: Middle East and African Market for Flexible PCB, by Thickness, Through 2030

Table 42: Middle East and African Market for Flexible PCB, by Application, Through 2030

Table 43: Ranking and Market Shares of Top 5 Providers in the Flexible PCB Market, 2024

Table 44: Recent Developments in the Global Flexible PCB Market, 2024 and 2025

Table 45: ESG Risk Ratings Metric, by Company, 2025

Table 46: Abbreviations Used in the Flexible PCB Market Report

Table 47: AT&S: Company Snapshot

Table 48: AT&S: Financial Performance, FY 2023 and 2024

Table 49: AT&S: Product Portfolio

Table 50: AT&S: News/Key Developments, 2025

Table 51: BHflex Co. Ltd.: Company Snapshot

Table 52: BHflex Co. Ltd.: Financial Performance, FY 2023 and 2024

Table 53: BHflex Co. Ltd.: Product Portfolio

Table 54: BHflex Co. Ltd.: News/Key Developments, 2024

Table 55: Career Technology (Mfg.) Co. Ltd.: Company Snapshot

Table 56: Career Technology (Mfg.) Co. Ltd.: Financial Performance, FY 2023 and 2024

Table 57: Compeq Co. Ltd.: Company Snapshot

Table 58: Compeq Co. Ltd.: Financial Performance, FY 2023 and 2024

Table 59: Compeq Co. Ltd.: Product Portfolio

Table 60: Compeq Co. Ltd: News/Key Developments, 2024

Table 61: Flex Ltd.: Company Snapshot

Table 62: Flex Ltd.: Financial Performance, FY 2023 and 2024

Table 63: Flex Ltd.: Product Portfolio

Table 64: Flex Ltd.: News/Key Developments, 2024

Table 65: Fujikura Printed Circuits Ltd.: Company Snapshot

Table 66: Fujikura Printed Circuits Ltd.: Product Portfolio

Table 67: Interflex Co. Ltd.: Company Snapshot

Table 68: Interflex Co. Ltd.: Financial Performance, FY 2023 and 2024

Table 69: Interflex Co. Ltd.: Product Portfolio

Table 70: Mektron Corp.: Company Snapshot

Table 71: Mektron Corp.: Product Portfolio

Table 72: Mektron Corp.: News/Key Developments, 2024

Table 73: Nitto Denko Corp.: Company Snapshot

Table 74: Nitto Denko Corp.: Financial Performance, FY 2023 and 2024

Table 75: Nitto Denko Corp.: Product Portfolio

Table 76: RayMing Technology: Company Snapshot

Table 77: RayMing Technology: Product Portfolio

Table 78: Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.: Company Snapshot

Table 79: Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.: Financial Performance, FY 2023 and 2024

Table 80: Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.: Product Portfolio

Table 81: Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd: News/Key Developments, 2024

Table 82: Suzhou Dongshan Precision Manufacturing Co. Ltd.: Company Snapshot

Table 83: Suzhou Dongshan Precision Manufacturing Co. Ltd.: Financial Performance,FY 2023 and 2024

Table 84: TTM Technologies Inc.: Company Snapshot

Table 85: TTM Technologies Inc.: Financial Performance, FY 2023 and 2024

Table 86: TTM Technologies Inc.: Product Portfolio

Table 87: TTM Technologies Inc.: News/Key Developments, 2024

Table 88: Unimicron: Company Snapshot

Table 89: Unimicron: Financial Performance, FY 2023 and 2024

Table 90: Unimicron: Product Portfolio

Table 91: Viasion Technology Co. Ltd.: Company Snapshot

Table 92: Viasion Technology Co. Ltd.: Product Portfolio

Table 93: Youngpoong Electronics Co. Ltd.: Company Snapshot

Table 94: Youngpoong Electronics Co. Ltd.: Product Portfolio

Table 95: Zhen Ding Technology Holding Ltd.: Company Snapshot

Table 96: Zhen Ding Technology Holding Ltd.: Financial Performance, FY 2023 and 2024

Table 97: Zhen Ding Technology Holding Ltd.: Product Portfolio

Table 98: Zhen Ding Technology Holding Ltd.: News/Key Developments, 2024



List of Figures

Summary Figure: Global Market Share for Flexible PCB, by Region, 2024

Figure 1: Flexible PCB Market: Value Chain Analysis

Figure 2: Porter's Five Forces Analysis: Global Flexible PCB Market

Figure 3: Market Dynamics of Flexible PCBs

Figure 4: Emerging Technologies in Flexible PCB

Figure 5: Published Patents Share for Flexible PCB, by Country/Organization, January 2025-October 2025

Figure 6: Global Market Share for Flexible PCB, by Type, 2024

Figure 7: Global Market Share for Multi-Layer Flexible PCB, by Region, 2024

Figure 8: Global Market Share for Double-Layer Flexible PCB, by Region, 2024

Figure 9: Global Market Share for Single-layer Flexible PCB, by Region, 2024

Figure 10: Global Market Share for Rigid-Flexible PCB, by Region, 2024

Figure 11: Global Market Share for Other Types of Flexible PCB, by Region, 2024

Figure 12: Global Market Share for Flexible PCB, by Thickness, 2024

Figure 13: Global Market Share for Under 0.15 mm Flexible PCB, by Region, 2024

Figure 14: Global Market Share for 16 mm to 30 mm Flexible PCB, by Region, 2024

Figure 15: Global Market Share for Above 30 mm Flexible PCB, by Region, 2024

Figure 16: Global Market Share for Flexible PCB, by Application, 2024

Figure 17: Global Market Share for Flexible PCB in Mobile, by Region, 2024

Figure 18: Global Market Share for Flexible PCB in Consumer Electronics, by Region, 2024

Figure 19: Global Market Share for Flexible PCB in Automotive Electronics, by Region, 2024

Figure 20: Global Market Share for Flexible PCB in Industrial Electronics, by Region, 2024

Figure 21: Global Market Share for Flexible PCB in Aerospace and Defense, by Region, 2024

Figure 22: Global Market Share for Flexible PCB in Medical Devices, by Region, 2024

Figure 23: Global Market Share for Flexible PCB in Other Applications, by Region, 2024

Figure 24: Global Market Share for Flexible PCB, by Region, 2024

Figure 25: AT&S: Revenue Share, by Business Unit, FY 2024

Figure 26: AT&S: Revenue Share, by Country/Region, FY 2024

Figure 27: BHflex Co. Ltd: Revenue Share, by Country/Region, FY 2024

Figure 28: BHflex Co. Ltd.: Revenue Share, by Country/Region, FY 2024

Figure 29: Career Technology (Mfg.) Co. Ltd.: Revenue Share, by Country/Region, FY 2024

Figure 30: Compeq Co. Ltd.: Revenue Share, by Business Unit, FY 2024

Figure 31: Compeq Co. Ltd.: Revenue Share, by Country/Region, FY 2024

Figure 32: Flex Ltd.: Revenue Share, by Business Unit, FY 2024

Figure 33: Flex Ltd.: Revenue Share, by Country/Region, FY 2024

Figure 34: Nitto Denko Corp.: Revenue Share, by Business Unit, FY 2024

Figure 35: Nitto Denko Corp.: Revenue Share, by Country/Region, FY 2024

Figure 36: Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.: Revenue Share, by Business Unit, FY 2024

Figure 37: Suzhou Dongshan Precision Manufacturing Co. Ltd.: Revenue Share, by Business Unit, FY 2024

Figure 38: TTM Technologies Inc.: Revenue Share, by Business Unit, FY 2024

Figure 39: TTM Technologies Inc.: Revenue Share, by Country/Region, FY 2024

Figure 40: Unimicron: Revenue Share, by Business Unit, FY 2024

Figure 41: Unimicron: Revenue Share, by Country/Region, FY 2024

Figure 42: Zhen Ding Technology Holding Ltd.: Revenue Share, by Country/Region, FY 2024



Companies Featured

At&S

Bhflex Co. Ltd.

Career Technology (Mfg.) Co. Ltd.

Compeq Co. Ltd.

Flex Ltd.

Fujikura Printed Circuits Ltd.

Interflex Co. Ltd.

Mektron Corp.

Nitto Denko Corp.

Rayming Technology

Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.

Suzhou Dongshan Precision Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Ttm Technologies Inc.

Unimicron

Viasion Technology Co. Ltd.

Youngpoong Electronics Co. Ltd.

Zhen Ding Technology Holding Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/34oijt

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