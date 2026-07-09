Flexible PCB Market Report Published, Segments the Market by Type, Thickness, and Application Across 7 Categories

Dublin, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Flexible PCB Market" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Flexible PCB Market, valued at USD 23.3 Billion in 2025, is projected to reach USD 41.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.3%. This market is experiencing a notable rise in demand globally, driven by the increasing need for digital infrastructure, LED display solutions, smartphones, and advanced solutions such as AI and ML across residential, commercial, and government sectors.
Modern PCBs are pivotal for advanced electronic solutions such as smartphones, wearables, medical electronics, and robotics. Flexible PCBs offer superior signal integrity, thermal stability, and consistent performance in compact devices. They are integral to next-generation electronics, including AI hardware and robotics systems, due to their ability to integrate multiple components, minimize connectors, and dissipate heat efficiently. The demand for miniaturized, lightweight, and energy-efficient electronics accelerates the widespread adoption of flexible PCBs across commercial and mission-critical applications.
Report ScopeThe report delves into the flexible printed circuit board (PCB) market, segmented by type, thickness, and application, illustrating key trends and growth drivers. It covers various flexible PCB types like multi-layer, double-layer, single-layer, and rigid-flex PCBs. The evaluation extends to PCB thickness categories (under 0.15 mm, 16 mm to 30 mm, and above 30 mm) and spans applications across mobile, consumer electronics, automotive, industrial electronics, aerospace, defense, and medical devices.
This comprehensive study offers regional analysis across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and MEA. It investigates the market's drivers, challenges, and emerging trends while emphasizing innovations and performance enhancements in flexible PCB-based electronics. The analysis concludes with a focus on major market players and their offerings. The base year for the study is 2024, with projections from 2025 to 2030, including CAGR estimates for the forecast period.
The report includes:
- 52 data tables and 47 additional tables
- An overview and analysis of global markets for FPCB technology
- Global market trend analysis, revenue data for 2024, estimates for 2025, forecasts for 2027, and projected CAGRs through 2030
- Market size and revenue projections, including a comprehensive market share analysis
- Insights into global market dynamics, technological advancements, emerging applications, and macroeconomic impacts
- Analysis using Porter's Five Forces model and global supply chain insights
- Patent analyses, emerging trends, and new developments in electronics manufacturing
- Industry structure analysis, including market shares, strategic initiatives, M&A activity, and venture funding outlook
- Sustainability trends and ESG developments, focusing on consumer attitudes and leading companies' ESG risk ratings
- Profiles of major industry players like Zhen Ding Technology, Suzhou Dongshan Precision Manufacturing, Nitto Denko Corporation, and BHflex
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|137
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$23.3 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$41.7 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|12.3%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
- Market Outlook
- Scope of Report
- Market Summary
- Market Dynamics and Growth Factors
- Emerging Technologies
- Segmental Analysis
- Regional Analysis
- Conclusion
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- Current Market Overview
- Future Outlook
- Macroeconomic Factors Analysis
- Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Growth
- Inflation
- Interest Rates
- Geopolitical Risks
- Government Incentives
- Trade Policies
- Impact of the U.S.-China Trade War
- Supply Chain Disruptions
- Value Chain Analysis
- Component Development
- Manufacturing and Assembly
- Distribution and Logistics
- Deployment and Operation
- Ongoing Support and Performance Optimization
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining Power of Suppliers
- Bargaining Power of Buyers
- Threat of New Entrants
- Level of Competitiveness
- Availability of Substitutes
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Key Takeaways
- Market Drivers
- Rising Adoption of Compact and Lightweight Electronics
- Expansion of EVs and Battery Systems
- Growth of 5G and High-Speed Communication Networks
- Market Restraints/Challenges
- High Production Costs and Material Expenses
- Supply Chain Disruptions and Raw Material Shortages
- Market Opportunities
- Growing Demand for Compact Medical Electronics
- Rising Adoption of Flex and Rigid-Flex PCBs in Aerospace and Defense
Chapter 4 Regulatory Landscape
- Overview
- Regulatory Scenario of Flexible PCBs
Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies and Patent Analysis
- Overview
- Emerging Technologies
- Foldable and Stretchable Electronics Platforms
- Chiplet Integration and Advanced Packaging on Flex Substrates
- Printed and Additive Electronics for Ultra-Light Flexible Circuits
- Patent Analysis
- Regional Patterns
- Key Findings
Chapter 6 Market Segmentation Analysis
- Segmentation Breakdown
- Market Breakdown by Type
- Key Takeaways
- Multi-Layer FPCB
- Double-Layer FPCBs
- Single-Layer FPCBs
- Rigid-Flex PCBs
- Others
- Market Breakdown by Thickness
- Key Takeaways
- Under 0.15 mm
- 16 mm to 30 mm
- Above 30 mm
- Market Breakdown by Application
- Key Takeaways
- Mobile
- Consumer Electronics
- Automotive Electronics
- Industrial Electronics
- Aerospace and Defense
- Medical Devices
- Other Applications
- Geographic Breakdown
- Market Breakdown by Region
- Key Takeaways
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape
- Key Takeaways
- Market Ecosystem Analysis
- Raw Material Suppliers
- Substrate Manufacturers
- Flexible PCB Fabricators
- Component Suppliers
- Assembly and Integration Service Providers
- Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs)
- Distributors
- Analysis of Key Companies
- Zhen Ding Technology Group
- Suzhou Dongshan Precision Manufacturing Co. Ltd.
- Mektron Corp.
- Nitto Denko Corp.
- BH Co. Ltd.
- Strategic Analysis
- Recent Developments
Chapter 8 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Perspective
- Key Takeaways
- ESG Performance Analysis in the Flexible PCB Market
- Environmental Impact
- Social Impact
- Governance Impact
- Status of ESG in the Flexible PCB Market
- Concluding Remarks
Chapter 9 Appendix
- Research Methodology
- References
- Abbreviations
- Company Profiles
- AT&S
- BHFLEX CO. LTD.
- CAREER TECHNOLOGY (MFG.) CO. LTD.
- COMPEQ CO. LTD.
- FLEX LTD.
- FUJIKURA PRINTED CIRCUITS LTD.
- INTERFLEX CO. LTD.
- MEKTRON CORP.
- NITTO DENKO CORP.
- RAYMING TECHNOLOGY
- SUMITOMO ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES LTD.
- SUZHOU DONGSHAN PRECISION MANUFACTURING CO. LTD.
- TTM TECHNOLOGIES INC.
- UNIMICRON
- VIASION TECHNOLOGY CO. LTD.
- YOUNGPOONG ELECTRONICS CO. LTD.
- ZHEN DING TECHNOLOGY HOLDING LTD.
List of Tables
Summary Table: Global Market for Flexible PCB, by Region, Through 2030
Table 1: Porter's Five Forces: Rating Scale
Table 2: Regulatory Scenario of Flexible PCBs, by Country, 2025
Table 3: Key Published Patents on Flexible PCB, January 2025-October 2025
Table 4: Global Market for Flexible PCB, by Type, Through 2030
Table 5: Global Market for Multi-Layer Flexible PCB, by Region, Through 2030
Table 6: Global Market for Double-Layer Flexible PCB, by Region, Through 2030
Table 7: Global Market for Single-layer Flexible PCB, by Region, Through 2030
Table 8: Global Market for Rigid-Flexible PCB, by Region, Through 2030
Table 9: Global Market for Other Types of Flexible PCB, by Region, Through 2030
Table 10: Global Market for Flexible PCB, by Thickness, Through 2030
Table 11: Global Market for Under 0.15 mm Flexible PCB, by Region, Through 2030
Table 12: Global Market for 16 mm to 30 mm Flexible PCB, by Region, Through 2030
Table 13: Global Market for Above 30 mm Flexible PCB, by Region, Through 2030
Table 14: Global Market for Flexible PCB, by Application, Through 2030
Table 15: Global Market for Flexible PCB in Mobile, by Region, Through 2030
Table 16: Global Market for Flexible PCB in Consumer Electronics, by Region, Through 2030
Table 17: Global Market for Flexible PCB in Automotive Electronics, by Region, Through 2030
Table 18: Global Market for Flexible PCB in Industrial Electronics, by Region, Through 2030
Table 19: Global Market for Flexible PCB in Aerospace and Defense, by Region, Through 2030
Table 20: Global Market for Flexible PCB in Medical Devices, by Region, Through 2030
Table 21: Global Market for Flexible PCB in Other Applications, by Region, Through 2030
Table 22: Global Market for Flexible PCB, by Region, Through 2030
Table 23: North American Market for Flexible PCB, by Country, Through 2030
Table 24: North American Market for Flexible PCB, by Type, Through 2030
Table 25: North American Market for Flexible PCB, by Thickness, Through 2030
Table 26: North American Market for Flexible PCB, by Application, Through 2030
Table 27: European Market for Flexible PCB, by Country, Through 2030
Table 28: European Market for Flexible PCB, by Type, Through 2030
Table 29: European Market for Flexible PCB, by Thickness, Through 2030
Table 30: European Market for Flexible PCB, by Application, Through 2030
Table 31: Asia-Pacific Market for Flexible PCB, by Country, Through 2030
Table 32: Asia-Pacific Market for Flexible PCB, by Type, Through 2030
Table 33: Asia-Pacific Market for Flexible PCB, by Thickness, Through 2030
Table 34: Asia-Pacific Market for Flexible PCB, by Application, Through 2030
Table 35: Latin American Market for Flexible PCB, by Country, Through 2030
Table 36: Latin American Market for Flexible PCB, by Type, Through 2030
Table 37: Latin American Market for Flexible PCB, by Thickness, Through 2030
Table 38: Latin American Market for Flexible PCB, by Application, Through 2030
Table 39: Middle East and African Market for Flexible PCB, by Country, Through 2030
Table 40: Middle East and African Market for Flexible PCB, by Type, Through 2030
Table 41: Middle East and African Market for Flexible PCB, by Thickness, Through 2030
Table 42: Middle East and African Market for Flexible PCB, by Application, Through 2030
Table 43: Ranking and Market Shares of Top 5 Providers in the Flexible PCB Market, 2024
Table 44: Recent Developments in the Global Flexible PCB Market, 2024 and 2025
Table 45: ESG Risk Ratings Metric, by Company, 2025
Table 46: Abbreviations Used in the Flexible PCB Market Report
Table 47: AT&S: Company Snapshot
Table 48: AT&S: Financial Performance, FY 2023 and 2024
Table 49: AT&S: Product Portfolio
Table 50: AT&S: News/Key Developments, 2025
Table 51: BHflex Co. Ltd.: Company Snapshot
Table 52: BHflex Co. Ltd.: Financial Performance, FY 2023 and 2024
Table 53: BHflex Co. Ltd.: Product Portfolio
Table 54: BHflex Co. Ltd.: News/Key Developments, 2024
Table 55: Career Technology (Mfg.) Co. Ltd.: Company Snapshot
Table 56: Career Technology (Mfg.) Co. Ltd.: Financial Performance, FY 2023 and 2024
Table 57: Compeq Co. Ltd.: Company Snapshot
Table 58: Compeq Co. Ltd.: Financial Performance, FY 2023 and 2024
Table 59: Compeq Co. Ltd.: Product Portfolio
Table 60: Compeq Co. Ltd: News/Key Developments, 2024
Table 61: Flex Ltd.: Company Snapshot
Table 62: Flex Ltd.: Financial Performance, FY 2023 and 2024
Table 63: Flex Ltd.: Product Portfolio
Table 64: Flex Ltd.: News/Key Developments, 2024
Table 65: Fujikura Printed Circuits Ltd.: Company Snapshot
Table 66: Fujikura Printed Circuits Ltd.: Product Portfolio
Table 67: Interflex Co. Ltd.: Company Snapshot
Table 68: Interflex Co. Ltd.: Financial Performance, FY 2023 and 2024
Table 69: Interflex Co. Ltd.: Product Portfolio
Table 70: Mektron Corp.: Company Snapshot
Table 71: Mektron Corp.: Product Portfolio
Table 72: Mektron Corp.: News/Key Developments, 2024
Table 73: Nitto Denko Corp.: Company Snapshot
Table 74: Nitto Denko Corp.: Financial Performance, FY 2023 and 2024
Table 75: Nitto Denko Corp.: Product Portfolio
Table 76: RayMing Technology: Company Snapshot
Table 77: RayMing Technology: Product Portfolio
Table 78: Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.: Company Snapshot
Table 79: Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.: Financial Performance, FY 2023 and 2024
Table 80: Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.: Product Portfolio
Table 81: Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd: News/Key Developments, 2024
Table 82: Suzhou Dongshan Precision Manufacturing Co. Ltd.: Company Snapshot
Table 83: Suzhou Dongshan Precision Manufacturing Co. Ltd.: Financial Performance,FY 2023 and 2024
Table 84: TTM Technologies Inc.: Company Snapshot
Table 85: TTM Technologies Inc.: Financial Performance, FY 2023 and 2024
Table 86: TTM Technologies Inc.: Product Portfolio
Table 87: TTM Technologies Inc.: News/Key Developments, 2024
Table 88: Unimicron: Company Snapshot
Table 89: Unimicron: Financial Performance, FY 2023 and 2024
Table 90: Unimicron: Product Portfolio
Table 91: Viasion Technology Co. Ltd.: Company Snapshot
Table 92: Viasion Technology Co. Ltd.: Product Portfolio
Table 93: Youngpoong Electronics Co. Ltd.: Company Snapshot
Table 94: Youngpoong Electronics Co. Ltd.: Product Portfolio
Table 95: Zhen Ding Technology Holding Ltd.: Company Snapshot
Table 96: Zhen Ding Technology Holding Ltd.: Financial Performance, FY 2023 and 2024
Table 97: Zhen Ding Technology Holding Ltd.: Product Portfolio
Table 98: Zhen Ding Technology Holding Ltd.: News/Key Developments, 2024
List of Figures
Summary Figure: Global Market Share for Flexible PCB, by Region, 2024
Figure 1: Flexible PCB Market: Value Chain Analysis
Figure 2: Porter's Five Forces Analysis: Global Flexible PCB Market
Figure 3: Market Dynamics of Flexible PCBs
Figure 4: Emerging Technologies in Flexible PCB
Figure 5: Published Patents Share for Flexible PCB, by Country/Organization, January 2025-October 2025
Figure 6: Global Market Share for Flexible PCB, by Type, 2024
Figure 7: Global Market Share for Multi-Layer Flexible PCB, by Region, 2024
Figure 8: Global Market Share for Double-Layer Flexible PCB, by Region, 2024
Figure 9: Global Market Share for Single-layer Flexible PCB, by Region, 2024
Figure 10: Global Market Share for Rigid-Flexible PCB, by Region, 2024
Figure 11: Global Market Share for Other Types of Flexible PCB, by Region, 2024
Figure 12: Global Market Share for Flexible PCB, by Thickness, 2024
Figure 13: Global Market Share for Under 0.15 mm Flexible PCB, by Region, 2024
Figure 14: Global Market Share for 16 mm to 30 mm Flexible PCB, by Region, 2024
Figure 15: Global Market Share for Above 30 mm Flexible PCB, by Region, 2024
Figure 16: Global Market Share for Flexible PCB, by Application, 2024
Figure 17: Global Market Share for Flexible PCB in Mobile, by Region, 2024
Figure 18: Global Market Share for Flexible PCB in Consumer Electronics, by Region, 2024
Figure 19: Global Market Share for Flexible PCB in Automotive Electronics, by Region, 2024
Figure 20: Global Market Share for Flexible PCB in Industrial Electronics, by Region, 2024
Figure 21: Global Market Share for Flexible PCB in Aerospace and Defense, by Region, 2024
Figure 22: Global Market Share for Flexible PCB in Medical Devices, by Region, 2024
Figure 23: Global Market Share for Flexible PCB in Other Applications, by Region, 2024
Figure 24: Global Market Share for Flexible PCB, by Region, 2024
Figure 25: AT&S: Revenue Share, by Business Unit, FY 2024
Figure 26: AT&S: Revenue Share, by Country/Region, FY 2024
Figure 27: BHflex Co. Ltd: Revenue Share, by Country/Region, FY 2024
Figure 28: BHflex Co. Ltd.: Revenue Share, by Country/Region, FY 2024
Figure 29: Career Technology (Mfg.) Co. Ltd.: Revenue Share, by Country/Region, FY 2024
Figure 30: Compeq Co. Ltd.: Revenue Share, by Business Unit, FY 2024
Figure 31: Compeq Co. Ltd.: Revenue Share, by Country/Region, FY 2024
Figure 32: Flex Ltd.: Revenue Share, by Business Unit, FY 2024
Figure 33: Flex Ltd.: Revenue Share, by Country/Region, FY 2024
Figure 34: Nitto Denko Corp.: Revenue Share, by Business Unit, FY 2024
Figure 35: Nitto Denko Corp.: Revenue Share, by Country/Region, FY 2024
Figure 36: Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.: Revenue Share, by Business Unit, FY 2024
Figure 37: Suzhou Dongshan Precision Manufacturing Co. Ltd.: Revenue Share, by Business Unit, FY 2024
Figure 38: TTM Technologies Inc.: Revenue Share, by Business Unit, FY 2024
Figure 39: TTM Technologies Inc.: Revenue Share, by Country/Region, FY 2024
Figure 40: Unimicron: Revenue Share, by Business Unit, FY 2024
Figure 41: Unimicron: Revenue Share, by Country/Region, FY 2024
Figure 42: Zhen Ding Technology Holding Ltd.: Revenue Share, by Country/Region, FY 2024
Companies Featured
- At&S
- Bhflex Co. Ltd.
- Career Technology (Mfg.) Co. Ltd.
- Compeq Co. Ltd.
- Flex Ltd.
- Fujikura Printed Circuits Ltd.
- Interflex Co. Ltd.
- Mektron Corp.
- Nitto Denko Corp.
- Rayming Technology
- Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.
- Suzhou Dongshan Precision Manufacturing Co. Ltd.
- Ttm Technologies Inc.
- Unimicron
- Viasion Technology Co. Ltd.
- Youngpoong Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Zhen Ding Technology Holding Ltd.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/34oijt
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