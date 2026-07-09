memQ Named to Falling Walls Venture Top 100 Science Startups to Watch

CHICAGO, IL, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- memQ™, the industry leader in quantum networking solutions for distributed quantum computing, announced today that it has been named to the Falling Walls Venture Top 100 Science Startups to Watch, an international recognition honoring the world’s most promising science-based startups translating breakthrough research into commercial impact.

memQ was nominated by Argonne National Laboratory, one of the United States’ premier national laboratories, advancing breakthrough science and technology across virtually every scientific discipline. memQ is being recognized for its pioneering approach, connecting quantum processors through scalable quantum networking, one of the field’s biggest problems.

This recognition comes as quantum networking continues to emerge as a leading approach to scaling quantum systems beyond the limits of individual processors. In June, Executive Order 14413 was issued, which specifically called for the development of a plan for “using quantum networking to enable distributed quantum computing.”

memQ has become a recognized leader in the development of quantum networking technologies, which can accelerate the timeframe for quantum computing to reach utility scale and commercial feasibility. Earlier this year, the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy highlighted the cooperative research and development agreement between the Air Force Research Laboratory and memQ in its Science & Technology Highlights Year One report, stating that the collaboration enables "a breakthrough approach that blends the science of quantum technologies with proven, existing semiconductor manufacturing processes to deliver reliable production of quantum networking components at scale."

"The future of quantum computing depends on the ability to connect quantum processors into larger, more powerful systems," said Charles Foley, Chairman and CEO of memQ. "This recognition from Falling Walls Venture and the nomination by Argonne National Laboratory are an honor and reflect the growing momentum behind distributed quantum computing. memQ’s mission is to provide the networking foundation that will enable the next generation of quantum breakthroughs."

Falling Walls Venture is a global platform dedicated to advancing science entrepreneurship by recognizing startups transforming breakthrough research into commercial innovation. Each year, leading universities, research institutions and innovation organizations nominate the world's most promising science startups for consideration. The Falling Walls Venture Advisory Board then selects the Top 100 Science Startups to Watch, recognizing companies whose technologies have the potential to create meaningful scientific, economic and societal impact.

About memQ™

Founded in 2021 as a technology spin-out from the University of Chicago, memQ is dedicated to enabling the scalable implementation of quantum computing through standards-based connectivity across optical connections between quantum computers anywhere. The company’s portfolio provides secure connectivity and control across local, campus, metro, and wide-area quantum compute resources with high-fidelity and low-loss, regardless of qubit structures employed. More information is available at www.memq.tech .

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