The Christ Hospital Health Network First in North America to Install Latest Philips CT Solution for Radiation Therapy

CINCINNATI, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Christ Hospital Health Network is the first healthcare organization in North America to install and begin clinical use of Philips’ new Rembra Radiation Therapy (RT) Computed Tomography (CT) system. Philips’ new Rembra RT CT scanner is designed to support efficient cancer treatment planning workflows.

These advanced systems support consistent CT imaging to help doctors visualize tumors and support treatment planning. They also can help save valuable time with fast image reconstruction speeds and easy-to-use touchscreen gantry controls.

“This scanner sets the bar for accuracy and speed regarding radiation planning,” said Christopher Freese, MD, radiation oncologist at The Christ Hospital Health Network. “The scanner will help us better define our targets while delivering better treatment and results for our patients. As oncologists, we always want to deliver the latest technology and best possible care and the new Rembra RT CT scanner will allow us to continue to provide state-of-the-art care right here in Cincinnati.”

CT imaging is the foundation of precision in radiation therapy planning, delivering accuracy to guide treatment. The scanner supports efficient planning workflows, allowing oncologists at The Christ Hospital Health Network to capture the entire respiratory cycle during breathing supporting improved tumor targeting.

"We are proud to partner with The Christ Hospital Health Network as the first site in North America to bring the Philips Rembra RT system into clinical use," said Brian Murphy, Vice President, Head of Imaging, North America, Philips. "The Christ Hospital's commitment to innovation and patient care makes them an outstanding partner for introducing this technology, helping care teams deliver high-quality care to more patients with confidence."

About The Christ Hospital Health Network

The Christ Hospital Health Network consists of an acute care hospital located in Mt. Auburn, a remote hospital location in Liberty Township, five ambulatory outpatient centers and dozens of medical offices throughout the region. For 137 years, The Christ Hospital has provided compassionate care to those it serves. Made up of more than 1,300 physicians and more than 7,800 team members, our mission is to improve the health of our community by providing exceptional outcomes in an affordable way. The Network was recognized by U.S. News & World Report as the #1 hospital in the Cincinnati Region, named to Newsweek’s World’s Best Hospitals list in 2026.

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