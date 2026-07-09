Nanjing, Istanbul seek closer cooperation on heritage conservation

ISTANBUL, July 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Officials and scholars from China's Nanjing and Türkiye's Istanbul gathered here this week for the "Nanjing-Istanbul Urban Civilization Dialogue" to exchange ideas on heritage conservation and sustainable urban development.

The dialogue was held Thursday and co-organized by China's State Council Information Office and the Chinese Embassy in Ankara, hosted by the Information Office of the Nanjing Municipal People's Government, bringing together more than 100 representatives from local governments, international organizations, academia, the publishing industry, literary communities and the media.

Nanjing and Istanbul face remarkably similar urban pressures as rapidly growing metropolises with ancient fortifications and rich cultural heritage, experts said, noting that the two cities' ongoing preservation efforts provide vital models for ancient cities.

Lu Andong, a professor at Nanjing University's School of Architecture and Urban Planning said the dialogue focused on "how civilization is passed down and innovated through cities," noting that preserving living heritage -- from Istanbul's Yedikule Bostans to Nanjing's historic neighborhoods -- is just as vital as archaeological engineering.

Participants agreed that while Nanjing and Istanbul have different historical experiences, they face many similar conservation tasks and can benefit from exchanging practical solutions.

Huriye Merve Gedik, head of the City History, Promotion and Tourism Department of the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality, said the dialogue provided an important platform for the two cities to share their heritage conservation experience.

"Even though we are thousands of kilometers apart, getting to know each other's architecture and history nourishes both sides," Gedik said.

Built in the 5th century, Istanbul's ancient city walls originally stretched about 22 km. As restoration continues on the remaining 7.2-km section, Gedik said Nanjing is an ideal counterpart, with its 14th-century Ming Dynasty city walls ranking among the longest surviving in the world and offering valuable lessons in heritage preservation.

Once connected by the flow of goods, people and ideas along the ancient Silk Road, Nanjing and Istanbul are forging new ties through cooperation in heritage conservation. Participants said the dialogue underscored the two cities' shared commitment not only to preserving their historical heritage but also to passing it on to future generations.

Source: The Information Office of the Nanjing Municipal People's Government