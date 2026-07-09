OnStation Makes Every Road Project Digital with New Self-Serve Project Creation Tool

CLEVELAND, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OnStation, the originator of live digital stationing, today announced a new digital project submission tool. This self-serve tool lets users create road construction jobs by setting Approximate Stationing alignments or creating a Defined Area. With this enhancement to the OnStation platform, which already accepts CAD file submissions in most formats, every road project can be a digital project. OnStation project creations are free to submit and share with all workers on the job.

Without digital stationing, road construction crews fall back on imperfect workarounds, such as measuring the job with a physical tape or drawing rough stationing lines in Google Earth, a consumer tool not designed for this industry. Those workarounds carry a price. Incorrect reference points and pulled stakes lead to rework and additional survey trips. Disputed quantities are resolved in favor of the party with the better field record. Unverified quantities delay payment applications, and incomplete project closeouts extend the time until payment. OnStation's economic impact analysis estimates these losses to cost one to three percent of contract value, which could be as much as $1.5 million on a $50 million contract. The full analysis is available at https://www.onstationapp.com/pricing. OnStation is purpose-built to close this gap for the industry.

To create a digital road construction project in less than 10 minutes, users visit https://app.onstation.us/signup to sign up and get started. Projects are created in three ways: 1) Upload CAD files; 2) Draw an alignment along a road; or 3) Create a defined area polygon. With these three options, virtually any linear and area construction job can be represented as a digital project that provides users with real-time station-and-offset readings as their blue dot moves on the construction map. OnStation engineering supports most design file types, including LandXML, ALG, PDF, DGN, DWG, DXF, KMZ, KML, and SHP. On all project types, every photo, note, and flag is date-stamped and location-tagged, producing the same defensible record of work as an engineered project. “You use it once, and you realize the value of it,” said a senior CEI inspector in an OnStation testimonial.

“Now, anyone can create a digitally stationed job with CAD files, without CAD files, on an un-surveyed job, and even on jobs where the owner provides only start and stop coordinates,” said Patrick Russo, OnStation CEO. The new digital project submission tool is ideal for solar farms, data centers, strip map projects, mill and fill jobs, patchwork, striping work, signage, and asset tracking along a route or within a municipality. “The big impact here is that companies will get consistency across all their jobs. All workers, on any kind of project, can save time, stop getting lost, and capture more jobsite data that helps their company get paid more during submittals,” Russo added.

The new digital project submission tools, along with every path into and out of the platform, are detailed on OnStation’s Digital Projects page at https://www.onstationapp.com/digital-projects. A full comparison of OnStation and Google Earth for construction work is available at https://www.onstationapp.com/google-earth. Teams can schedule a demo at https://www.onstationapp.com/contact-us.

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About OnStation

OnStation is the originator of live digital stationing, a technology that turns any phone or tablet into a live station and offset locator, and ties every photo, note, flag, and test result on a road project to a date-stamped, location-tagged record. Founded in 2013, OnStation serves 9 state DOT direct customers and more than 500 contractors and engineering organizations across more than 30 states. The system includes more than 5,000 projects, maintains a 97% customer retention rate, and holds SOC 2 Type II certification. Getting lost is margin loss. Learn more at https://www.onstationapp.com.

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Kami DiRocco

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info@onstationapp.com

216-930-1344