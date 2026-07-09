Cryogenic Valve Market Size to Hit USD 6.93 Billion by 2035 | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cryogenic Valve Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider, “The global Cryogenic Valve Market Size was valued at USD 3.98 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 6.93 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 5.73% from 2026–2035.”

Industrial Automation and Smart Cryogenic Valve Systems to Augment Market Expansion Globally

Increasing automation of industries would offer many chances for intelligent cryogenic valves, with digital control technology offering efficient operations. As per ISO industrial safety automation standards, over 70% of the large-scale gas industries employ automatic control systems for the regulation of pressure and temperature, while DOE says that the industrial automation in the field of gas systems exceeds 65% in developed countries.

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Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Emerson Electric Co.

Flowserve Corporation

Baker Hughes Company

IMI plc

Velan Inc.

KITZ Corporation

Crane Company

Curtiss-Wright Corporation

KSB SE & Co. KGaA

SAMSON AG

Parker Hannifin Corporation

Metso Corporation

Larsen & Toubro Valves Limited

Neway Valve (Suzhou Neway Valve Co., Ltd.)

CIRCOR International, Inc.

Bray International, Inc.

Pentair plc

Cryostar

HEROSE GmbH

AVK Holding A/S

Cryogenic Valve Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025E USD 3.98 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 6.93 Billion CAGR CAGR of 5.73% From 2026 to 2035 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Gas: LNG, Oxygen, Nitrogen, Others



• By Type: Globe Valve, Gate Valve, Ball Valve, Check Valve, Others



• By Application: Tanks & Cold Boxes, Transfer Lines, Manifolds & Gas Trains



• By End-user: Oil & Gas, Metallurgy, Power Generation, Chemical & Petrochemical, Marine, Others





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Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Gas, LNG Dominated the Market; Oxygen Segment to Register the Fastest CAGR Globally

LNG accounted for the largest market share with a revenue of 48.50% in 2025 due to the huge presence of LNG production, transportation, and storage facilities across the globe owing to rising demand for clean energy, resulting in the development of LNG terminals and cross border transport of LNG. The oxygen segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of 9.99% between 2026 and 2035 owing to the increasing demand for oxygen in the fields of healthcare, metallurgy, and industrial gases.

By Type, Ball Valve Dominated the Market; Globe Valve Segment to Register the Fastest CAGR Globally

Ball valve segment held the biggest market share of 42.35% in revenue in 2025 owing to its superior sealing capacity, shut-off reliability in very cold temperatures, low-pressure drops, and enhanced durability in LNG and industrial gas operations. Globe valve segment is projected to show the fastest growth rate at a CAGR of 9.42% during 2026–2035 on account of rising requirement for precise flow control in cryogenic valves globally.

By Application, Tanks & Cold Boxes Dominated the Market; Transfer Lines Segment to Register the Fastest CAGR Globally

Tanks & cold boxes accounted for the largest market share at 54.65%, owing to their extensive use in LNG terminals as well as industrial gas plants needing valves that have good ultra-low temperature characteristics in storage facilities and insulation systems. Transfer lines are projected to exhibit the fastest growth rate with CAGR at 8.42% between 2026 and 2035 due to increasing transfers of liquid gas in industrial pipelines and increased needs for LNG flows.

By End-User, Oil & Gas Dominated the Market; Power Generation Segment to Register the Fastest CAGR Globally

Oil and Gas recorded the highest market share of 44.60% of revenues in 2025, due to large scale production, transportation, and storage operations of LNG along with increasing demands for cryogenic flow control due to increased explorations and refining activity, along with pipelines and offshore constructions. The power generation sector is estimated to witness the highest CAGR of 8.87% in 2026-2035 owing to increased installations of LNG powered plants, fuel preference for clean fuel, and gas-fired power plants.

Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific region had the highest market share of nearly 38.45% in the cryogenic valves market in 2025 and also had the highest CAGR of 7.07% over 2026-2035, owing to the presence of rapid industrialization and development in the LNG importing and exporting facilities. According to GIIGNL 2025, over 70% of the world's LNG import capacities belong to the APAC region where China, Japan, and South Korea together account for over 60% of global LNG demand.

North American market had a high market share in 2025 due to LNG facilities and industrial gases demand where US accounted for nearly 79.20% of regional revenue. According to PHMSA, over 65% of all new LNG export capacity installations were cryogenic storage and transfer facilities requiring special valve designs, with over 120 million tonnes per annum of US LNG export capacities in place of structured procurement worldwide.

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Recent Developments:

2026: Emerson Electric Co. launched Fisher IC2 cryogenic valve for LNG and hydrogen, reducing leakage and improving energy efficiency.

Emerson Electric Co. launched Fisher IC2 cryogenic valve for LNG and hydrogen, reducing leakage and improving energy efficiency. 2025: Baker Hughes Company expanded energy technology portfolio including LNG, carbon capture, and industrial digital solutions globally.

Exclusive Sections of the Cryogenic Valve Market Report (The USPs):

CRYOGENIC VALVE TYPE & APPLICATION METRICS – helps you understand adoption trends across globe, ball and durability across LNG and industrial gas deployments globally.

– helps you understand adoption trends across globe, ball and durability across LNG and industrial gas deployments globally. LNG INFRASTRUCTURE & TERMINAL METRICS – helps you evaluate LNG terminal valve procurement trends and specialist cryogenic valve supplier competitive positioning globally.

– helps you evaluate LNG terminal valve procurement trends and specialist cryogenic valve supplier competitive positioning globally. HYDROGEN & CLEAN ENERGY VALVE METRICS – helps you analyze hydrogen pipeline valve adoption, electrolyzer cryogenic storage investment and next-generation low-emission gas infrastructure development globally.

– helps you analyze hydrogen pipeline valve adoption, electrolyzer cryogenic storage investment and next-generation low-emission gas infrastructure development globally. POWER GENERATION & GAS-FIRED PLANT METRICS – helps you uncover growth in LNG-based power plant cryogenic system adoption and grid upgrade investment across global power generation organizations.

– helps you uncover growth in LNG-based power plant cryogenic system adoption and grid upgrade investment across global power generation organizations. INDUSTRIAL AUTOMATION & SMART VALVE METRICS – helps you identify growth opportunities in automated gas handling system adoption and Industry 4.0-driven intelligent cryogenic valve development across regulated industrial gas verticals globally.

– helps you identify growth opportunities in automated gas handling system adoption and Industry 4.0-driven intelligent cryogenic valve development across regulated industrial gas verticals globally. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE & CRYOGENIC VALVE EXPANSION METRICS – helps you gauge the competitive strength of key market players based on product portfolio breadth and geographic energy infrastructure footprint globally.

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