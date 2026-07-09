Unmanned Underwater Vehicles Market to Reach USD 8.72 Billion by 2030, Growing at 8.0% CAGR, Says MarketsandMarkets™

Delray Beach, FL, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Unmanned Underwater Vehicles (UUV) Market — spanning Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUVs) and Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) — is projected to grow from USD 6.91 billion in 2026 to USD 19.22 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 22.7%, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Growth is being driven by naval modernization programs, offshore energy inspection needs, and rising investment in oceanographic research, alongside continued advances in autonomy, navigation, and communication technologies.

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Key Market Highlights

Market size, 2026: USD 6.91 billion

USD 6.91 billion Market forecast, 2031: USD 19.22 billion

USD 19.22 billion Growth rate: CAGR of 22.7% from 2026 to 2031

CAGR of 22.7% from 2026 to 2031 Largest region, 2026: Asia-Pacific

Asia-Pacific Leading segment by Application: Military & Defense

Military & Defense Fastest-growing Type: AUVs

AUVs Report scope: 899 market data tables, 99 figures, 668 pages

899 market data tables, 99 figures, 668 pages Key players: Kongsberg, L3Harris Technologies, and Oceaneering International

Why This Market Matters

Unmanned underwater vehicles have moved from niche defense tools to core infrastructure for maritime security, offshore energy, and ocean science. As naval forces reduce reliance on crewed platforms and offshore operators seek safer, lower-risk ways to inspect subsea assets, UUVs are becoming central to how governments and industries monitor, protect, and understand the ocean. Their growing role in seabed-infrastructure protection, pipeline inspection, and environmental monitoring means the market's trajectory has implications well beyond defense budgets — touching energy security, climate research, and global data-cable protection.

Market Overview

The UUV market covers two primary vehicle categories — AUVs, which operate untethered using autonomous navigation, and ROVs, which are remotely piloted and typically tethered for real-time control. Demand is being shaped by naval modernization initiatives, offshore oil and gas exploration, and expanding oceanographic and environmental monitoring programs. Continued innovation in energy storage, underwater communication, and AI-driven autonomy is enabling longer-endurance missions and broader adoption across defense, energy, and research sectors, reinforcing the market's steady expansion through the forecast period.

Analyst Perspective

According to MarketsandMarkets™, the market is expected to shift toward higher-autonomy, longer-endurance platforms that integrate into broader unmanned maritime systems. Analysts note that dual-use applications — where the same underlying UUV technology serves defense, commercial, and research purposes — are broadening the addressable market and encouraging investment in flexible, multi-mission platforms. At the same time, limited underwater communication bandwidth remains a key constraint, pushing greater reliance on autonomous decision-making rather than real-time human control. Emerging trends such as hybrid AUV-ROV capabilities and swarm technology for coordinated missions are seen as the next major growth vectors.

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Segment Analysis

By Type: AUVs are projected to register the highest CAGR (8.2%) through 2030, driven by untethered operation, lower deployment costs, and suitability for large, deep-water coverage areas. ROVs remain critical for tasks requiring direct operator control and heavy-duty intervention.

By Application: Military & Defense is the dominant application segment, as naval forces deploy UUVs for surveillance, mine-countermeasure operations, and intelligence gathering. Oil & Gas, Environmental Protection & Monitoring, Oceanography, Archaeology & Exploration, and Search & Salvage round out the remaining application areas.

By Propulsion: Electric systems lead the market for both AUVs and ROVs, owing to energy efficiency, lower operating costs, quiet operation, and suitability for long-duration missions.

By Shape (AUV): The torpedo configuration dominates AUV design due to its hydrodynamic efficiency and extended operational endurance, making it well suited for naval surveillance and ocean-mapping missions.

By Size (ROV): Work-Class ROVs (greater than 907 kg) are estimated to lead, given the power, depth rating, and tooling capacity required for complex subsea intervention and offshore infrastructure work.

By Speed: Vehicles exceeding 5 knots dominate, offering the transit speed needed for wide-area surveillance and time-sensitive defense operations.

Regional Analysis

Europe held the largest revenue share of the UUV market in 2024, supported by cross-border seabed infrastructure protection initiatives, including continuous monitoring of subsea power links, data cables, and offshore energy interconnectors. Asia Pacific is emerging as the fastest-growing region, driven by rising demand for subsea inspection across expanding offshore energy fields, subsea cable routes, and coastal infrastructure projects, alongside growing naval modernization efforts among regional defense forces. North America continues to see steady demand, underpinned by defense spending and offshore energy activity, while the Middle East and Rest of the World are also contributing to global growth through expanding maritime security and offshore exploration programs. The report provides country-level analysis across 16 countries in total.

Key Industry Trends

Growing naval modernization programs are accelerating UUV adoption for undersea situational awareness and seabed infrastructure protection.

Rising offshore energy exploration and pipeline inspection needs are boosting UUV deployment across the oil and gas sector.

Dual-use applications across defense, commercial, and research sectors are expanding the addressable market for flexible, multi-mission platforms.

Unmanned Underwater Vehicle-as-a-Service (UUVaaS) and leasing models are emerging as new business models, lowering the barrier to adoption.

Development of hybrid autonomous systems and swarm technology is enabling coordinated, multi-vehicle underwater missions.

Limited underwater communication bandwidth remains a persistent restraint, pushing the industry toward greater autonomous decision-making capability.

Competitive Landscape

MarketsandMarkets™ identifies Kongsberg, L3Harris Technologies, Inc., and Oceaneering International, Inc. as star players in the UUV market, based on their strong market share and broad product footprint. Kongsberg leads the competitive matrix on the strength of its advanced AUV platforms and mission systems, which are widely adopted for naval surveillance, subsea inspection, and ocean research.

Among startups and SMEs, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd., Msubs, and ecoSUB Robotics have distinguished themselves in specialized niche areas, positioning them as emerging market leaders. Forum Energy Technologies is recognized as an Emerging Leader, strengthening its position through specialized ROV platforms and mission-focused subsea tools for offshore and industrial operations.

Other key players profiled in the report include BAE Systems, Saipem S.p.A., Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, HII, General Dynamics Corporation, Boeing, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., TKMS, Boston Engineering, AeroVironment, Inc., Xylem Inc., International Submarine Engineering Limited, Northrop Grumman, Saab AB, and Exail Technologies.

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