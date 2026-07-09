Challenged Athletes Foundation Names Quintana Roo Official Cycling Partner to Expand Access to Cycling for Athletes with Physical Disabilities

San Diego, CA, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Challenged Athletes Foundation (CAF) today announced a new partnership with American Bicycle Group, parent company of Quintana Roo, Obed and Litespeed, naming Quintana Roo as CAF’s Official Cycling Partner and expanding access to high-performance bicycles for athletes with physical disabilities.

Through the partnership, CAF grant recipients will receive special access and preferred pricing on Quintana Roo, Obed and Litespeed bicycles, supporting athletes across triathlon, road cycling, gravel, all-road and mountain biking. The collaboration reflects a shared commitment to removing barriers, increasing opportunity and helping more athletes return to movement, competition and community through sport.

For more than 30 years, CAF has helped people with physical disabilities pursue active, athletic lives by providing grants for adaptive sports equipment, training, competition expenses and mentorship. For many athletes, the cost of specialized equipment can be one of the greatest obstacles to participation. This partnership helps address that need by connecting CAF athletes with a bicycle manufacturer uniquely equipped to support a wide range of cycling goals and disciplines.

“At CAF, we have seen again and again how the right piece of equipment can change the direction of someone’s life,” said Bob Babbitt, Co-founder of Challenged Athletes Foundation. “A bike can open the door to independence, fitness, friendship and competition. Having Quintana Roo and the American Bicycle Group family of brands step forward as part of our community means more athletes will have access to equipment that helps them ride farther, train harder, explore new places and see what is possible.”

“CAF’s mission aligns deeply with what we believe as a company,” said Chris Pascarella, President and CEO of Quintana Roo/American Bicycle Group. “Our job is to listen to the athlete, understand what they need and help create the best possible ride experience. For some athletes, that may mean a standard high-performance bike that fits beautifully. For others, it may mean thoughtful customization that allows them to compete, train or ride with confidence. We are honored to work alongside CAF and support athletes who continue to redefine what is possible in sport.”

The partnership is already coming to life through CAF’s cycling community and signature events. In March, CAF hosted its 14th Annual ROTH & CAF Social Sunday in conjunction with the ROTH Conference, raising more than $125,000 to expand access to adaptive sports. As part of the event, American Bicycle Group showed up in meaningful support, providing more than 20 bikes for participants to join the 14th Annual Duane Roth Legacy Ride. The event brought together cycling, movement and community in support of CAF’s mission and underscored the power of sport to connect people around purpose.

In May, adaptive mountain bikers, volunteers, partners and community members gathered for a weekend of skill-building, trail riding and connection at the CAF-Idaho Adaptive Mountain Bike Apex Weekend in Boise, Idaho. Quintana Roo supported the weekend by providing demo bikes and on-site expertise for attendees interested in learning more about their products and how they support CAF’s community of athletes. The event reflected the growing momentum around adaptive cycling and the importance of partners who understand both performance and possibility across different disciplines.

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About American Bicycle Group/Quintana Roo

Based in Chattanooga, Tennessee, American Bicycle Group manufactures three brands of high-performance bikes: Quintana Roo triathlon and road bikes, wetsuits and swimskins; Obed carbon all-road, gravel and mountain bikes; and Litespeed titanium road, gravel and mountain bikes. With an over 36-year legacy, Quintana Roo has pioneered aerodynamic and technical innovations with athlete-first design for nearly four decades, earning a place in the top three triathlon brands by market share in the Americas and a perennial top-10 placement in the IRONMAN World Championships bike count for two decades. For more information, visit quintanarootri.com, obedbikes.com and litespeed.com.

About Challenged Athletes Foundation

The Challenged Athletes Foundation® (CAF) stands as a global leader in empowering individuals with physical disabilities to embrace vibrant, active lives. CAF firmly believes that engaging in physical activity fosters self-esteem, encourages independence, and enriches quality of life. For more than three transformative decades, CAF has been at the forefront of the adaptive sports movement, catalyzing change and redefining possibilities. Since its inception in 1994, CAF has raised over $200 million and fulfilled nearly 60,000 funding requests from people with physical disabilities across all 50 states and more than 70 countries, impacting another 60,000 individuals annually through its outreach efforts. From providing essential equipment like handcycles to offering mentorship and encouragement, CAF’s mission is clear: to provide opportunities and support to those who aspire to lead active, athletic lifestyles. To learn more, please visit www.challengedathletes.org.

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