[Latest] Global Hair Extensions Market Size/Share Worth USD 6.3 Billion by 2035 at a 8.1% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth Rate, Value, SWOT Analysis)

Austin, TX, USA, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Hair Extensions Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Synthetic Hair Extension, Human Hair Extensions, Animal Hair Extension), By End User (Female, Male), By Distribution Channel (Store-Based, Non-Store-Based), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2026 – 2035” in its research database.

According to the latest research study, the global hair extensions market was valued at approximately USD 2.9 billion in 2025, is expected to reach USD 3.1 billion in 2026, and is projected to reach around USD 6.3 billion by 2035, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 8.1% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2035.

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Hair Extensions Market Revenue and Trends

The hair extensions market is the market for the manufacture and sale of hair extensions, which are artificial hair weaves worn as cosmetic attachments to the wearer’s own hair to add length, volume, and highlights. The products can either be made from real or synthetic hair and are available in all shades and textures. The market is expanding due to factors such as increasing popularity of hair styling and hair care products, emerging trends of fashion, and changing consumer aspirations. Hair extensions are used for purposes apart from beautification, such as concealing patches of baldness and thickening the hair.

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What are the factors that have a significant contribution to the growth of the hair extensions market?

The rise in cases of hair loss, including alopecia, is also a vital factor contributing to market growth; the growing population of both men and women experiencing hair thinning and baldness is a result of stress, hormonal imbalance, aging, pollution, and changing lifestyles. Customers are in need of instant and safe options for returning their hair to a pre-loss state so that they look more appealing; in this light, hair systems and extensions are an attractive, pain-free, quick, and safe alternative to hair treatment. This booming demand for correction and restoring self-esteem is a vital contribution to the expansion of the market. For instance, the International Society of Hair Restoration Surgery reports that about 35 million men in the United States experience some type of hair loss. Hair loss also affects about 21 million women.

Also, the changes in fashion trends and the trend toward increased consumer demand for personalization will be significant factors in the continued growth of the hair extensions market. Consumers are increasingly discerning in the types of looks they wish to attain; they want to be able to change their image as often as they want without permanent looks, and hair extensions will facilitate this need without the ramifications of chemical styling. The population is demanding a more personalized style than ever before, whether the request equates to a perfect color match or customizing to a texture or facial shape, and this demand will perpetuate repetition to the consumer as they continue to return for new and innovative products. In addition, the rise of fashion icons and trends on the social media stage will drive new style and image development while consumer trends catch up and result in an increasing demand for specific looks.

(A free sample of the hair extensions report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the following:

The updated report for 2026 includes an introduction, an overview, and an in-depth industry analysis.

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on the Request.

Updated Regional Analysis with a Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2026

Includes tables and figures that have been updated.

The most recent version of the report includes the top market players, their business strategies, sales volume, and revenue analysis.

Custom Market Insights (CMI) research methodology

(Please note that the sample of the hair extensions report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

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Regional Insights

North America held the highest market share in 2025. The presence of major players and increasingly innovative product launches drive the industry’s growth. Besides, the Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the projected period. The rising prevalence of hair loss and the growing aging population drive market growth.

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Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the hair extensions market, and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the hair extensions market forward?

What are the hair extension industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the hair extensions market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do key players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the hair extensions market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2026−2035

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by types of services, by end-user services, and by regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

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Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2026 USD 3.1 billion Projected Market Size in 2035 USD 6.3 billion Market Size in 2025 USD 2.9 billion CAGR Growth Rate 8.1% CAGR Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Key Segment By Type, End User, Distribution Channel and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

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Recent Developments

In October 2025, Luxy Hair (CA) expanded its product line to include a new range of customizable hair extensions, tailored to individual customer preferences. This strategic action reflects a growing trend towards personalization in the beauty industry, catering to the unique needs of consumers. By offering customizable options, Luxy Hair is likely to strengthen customer loyalty and differentiate itself from competitors.

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List of the prominent players in the hair extensions market:

Racoon International

Evergreen Products Group Limited

Hidden Crown Hair Extension

BELLAMI Hair LLC

Balmain Hair Couture

Donna Bella Inc.

Hairdreams Haarhandels GmbH

Mayvenn Hair

Perfect Locks LLC

Beauty Industry Group Inc.

SalonLabs Exports India Pvt Limited

Jon Renau

Locks & Bonds

Easihair pro USA

CAP. USA

Hairlocs International Inc.

Femme Hair Extensions

Klix Hair Extension

Cinderella Hair Extensions

Hairlux

Shake-N-Go Inc.

Great Lengths S.p.A Societa Benefit

Viva Femina Inc.

Frika Hair Pty Ltd.

The Gorgeous Hair

Others

The Hair Extensions Market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Synthetic Hair Extension

Human Hair Extensions

Animal Hair Extension

By End User

Female

Male

By Distribution Channel

Store-Based

Non-Store-Based

Click Here to Get a Free Sample Report of the Global Hair Extensions Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/hair-extensions-market/

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

This hair extensions market research/analysis report contains answers to the following questions.

Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This Hair Extensions Market? What are the company profiles, product information, and contact details for these key players?

What Was the Global Market Status of the Hair Extensions Market? What Was the Capacity, Production Value, Cost, and PROFIT of the Hair Extensions Market?

What Is the Current Market Status of the Hair Extensions Industry? What's the market's competition in this industry, both company-wise and country-wise? What's the market analysis of the hair extensions market by considering applications and types?

What Are Projections of the Global Hair Extensions Industry Considering Capacity, Production, and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be the Market Share, Supply, and Consumption? What about imports and exports?

What is a hair extensions market chain analysis of upstream raw materials and downstream industries?

What is the economic impact on the hair extensions industry? What are global macroeconomic environment analysis results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are the Market Dynamics of the Hair Extensions Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for the Hair Extensions Industry?

Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global Hair Extensions Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/hair-extensions-market/

Reasons to Purchase Hair Extensions Market Report

The Hair Extensions Market Report provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving economic and non-economic factors.

Hair Extensions The market report outlines market value (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment.

This report indicates the region and segment expected to witness the fastest growth and dominate the market.

Hair Extensions Market Analysis by geography highlights the consumption of the product/service in the region and indicates the factors affecting the market in each region.

The competitive landscape incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled.

Extensive company profiles comprise a company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the major market players.

Recent developments, including growth opportunities and drivers, as well as challenges and restraints in both emerging and developed regions, shape the industry's current and future market outlook.

Hair Extensions Market: Includes in-depth market analysis from various perspectives through Porter's five forces analysis and offers an overview of the market through the value chain.

Reasons for the Research Report

The study provides a thorough overview of the global hair extensions market. Compare your performance to that of the market as a whole.

Aim to maintain competitiveness while innovations from established leaders drive market growth.

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What does the report include?

Drivers, restrictions, and opportunities are among the qualitative elements covered in the worldwide hair extensions market analysis.

The report covers the competitive environment of current and potential participants in the hair extensions market, along with their strategic product development ambitions.

This study conducts a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the hair extensions market based on the component, application, and industry vertical. Additionally, the report provides comparable data for the key regions.

The report provides actual market sizes and forecasts for each segment mentioned above.

Who should buy this report?

Participants and stakeholders in the worldwide hair extensions market should find this report useful. The research will be useful to all market participants in the hair extensions industry.

Managers in the hair extensions sector are interested in publishing up-to-date and projected data about the worldwide hair extensions market.

Governmental agencies, regulatory bodies, decision-makers, and organizations want to invest in hair extensions products' market trends.

Analysts, researchers, educators, strategy managers, and government organizations seek market insights to develop plans.

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