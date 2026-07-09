The CFTC, Susquehanna and Crypto.com Executives Among the Newest Lineup of Esteemed Speakers at NEXTPredict October Summit

New York, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEXTPredict.io, a leading media and conference organization and host of NEXTPredict, the world's first global B2B prediction markets conference, announced seven new expert voices for its upcoming industry-leading markets summit on Oct. 22-23 in New York.

The new set of speakers include many high-level industry thought leaders from leading market makers, operators, regulatory and national media:

“The range and depth of our growing speaker roster is growing and impressive,” said Pierre Lindh, co-founder and managing director of NEXTPredict. “This market is evolving with immense speed and growth. Because of that, our attendees want to learn about the latest opportunities for their businesses, network with their peers and conduct business. This is what we believe makes NEXTPredict so special.”

The agenda for NEXTPredict will focus on the forces shaping the prediction markets ecosystem, including regulation, liquidity, market infrastructure, institutional capital flows, forecasting applications, and the role of media in distributing market signals. NEXTPredict will take place two- weeks before the 2026 U.S. midterm elections, a period expected to drive increased activity across political, economic, and global event markets.

For more information on the NEXTPredict Summit, visit: https://nextpredict.io/summits/the-worlds-prediction-markets-summit/

ABOUT NEXTPREDICT

NEXTPredict is a media and events platform dedicated exclusively to the global prediction markets industry. Launched by the team behind NEXT.io, NEXTPredict delivers independent news, analysis, and convenings focused on the intersection of forecasting, finance, technology, and public policy. Its flagship event, The World’s Prediction Markets Summit, the global B2B prediction markets conference, will take place October 22–23, 2026, at Convene, Hudson Yards in New York City, bringing together founders, executives, investors, and policymakers. As prediction markets continue to move into the mainstream, the summit is designed to explore the future of market-based forecasting, with sessions focused on regulation, liquidity, infrastructure, product development, and capital flows.