Detailed Hepatitis Testing Market Report Published, Segments Include Reagents, Kits, PCR, ELISA, and More

Dublin, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hepatitis Testing - Market Insights, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast - 2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global hepatitis testing market is experiencing significant growth, projected to expand from USD 3.47 billion in 2025 to USD 5.78 billion by 2034, with a CAGR of 5.93% during the forecast period. This growth is largely driven by the rising prevalence of hepatitis infections and risk factors such as chronic liver disease and high-risk populations.

Increasing awareness and the adoption of point-of-care testing for rapid, on-site diagnosis have significantly contributed to market expansion. Diagnostic companies are actively engaged in product development and innovation, introducing advanced molecular assays, rapid diagnostic kits, and automated testing platforms that enhance testing efficiency and accessibility.

Leading companies in this space include Abbott, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Diasorin S.p.A, Bio-Merieux, Hologic Inc., and Siemens Healthineers. The North American market is particularly dynamic, driven by the high prevalence of chronic Hepatitis B and C. Technological advancements, mandatory screening programs, and public awareness initiatives are enhancing market growth.

The regents & kits segment is poised to dominate the market by 2025, supported by growth in blood donation and screening programs which demand reliable hepatitis testing methods such as ELISA, rapid tests, and nucleic acid testing (NAT).

In Asia-Pacific, government initiatives and the adoption of advanced diagnostics like molecular testing are accelerating market expansion. Meanwhile, in Europe, advancements such as molecular diagnostics and rapid point-of-care tests are key growth drivers amidst ongoing hepatitis B and C prevalence.

AI-powered innovations are revolutionizing hepatitis testing by enhancing diagnostic accuracy and efficiency. However, challenges remain, including technical limitations in assays and regulatory hurdles affecting product launches.

Given the competitive landscape, established companies are dominating with diverse portfolios, while smaller players focus on niche segments. The market's growth is further supported by strategic collaborations and mergers that expand R&D capabilities and market presence.

The recent developments include the launch of Altona's AltoStar HDV RT-PCR Kit 1.5 and HiMedia Laboratories' approval for molecular diagnostic kits in India, demonstrating ongoing innovation in this market.

In conclusion, the hepatitis testing market is poised for robust growth, driven by increasing infection rates, technological advancements, and significant investments in product development. The focus on early detection, widespread screening, and advanced diagnostics continues to shape the future of the market.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Hepatitis Testing Market Report Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Market Segmentation

1.3 Market Assumption



2. Hepatitis Testing Market Executive Summary

2.1 Market at Glance



3. Hepatitis Testing Market Key Factors Analysis

3.1 Hepatitis Testing Market Drivers

3.1.1 Rising prevalence of hepatitis infections and associated risk factors

3.1.2 Growth in blood donation and blood screening programs

3.1.3 Increasing awareness and screening programs

3.1.4 Increasing adoption of point-of-care testing

3.1.5 Increase in product development activities among key market players

3.2 Hepatitis Testing Market Restraints and Challenges

3.2.1 Risk of cross-reactivity, low sensitivity during early infection, or interference from other biological factors

3.2.2 Stringent regulatory approval process

3.3 Hepatitis Testing Market Opportunity

3.3.1 Integration of digital health, telemedicine and mobile health technologies in hepatitis testing



4. Impact Analysis

4.1 AI-Powered Innovations and Applications

4.2 U.S. Tariff Impact Analysis



5. Regulatory Analysis

5.1 The United States

5.2 Europe

5.3 Japan

5.4 China



6. Hepatitis Testing Market Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

6.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

6.3 Threat of New Entrants

6.4 Threat of Substitutes

6.5 Competitive Rivalry



7. Hepatitis Testing Market Assessment

7.1 By Product Type

7.1.1 Reagents & Kits

7.1.2 Instruments

7.2 By Technology

7.2.1 Enzyme Linked immunosorbent Assay (ELISA)

7.2.2 Rapid Diagnostic Test

7.2.3 Polymerase Chain Reaction

7.2.4 Chemiluminescence Immunoassay

7.2.5 Others

7.3 By Disease Type

7.3.1 Hepatitis B

7.3.2 Hepatitis C

7.3.3 Hepatitis A

7.3.4 Hepatitis D

7.3.5 Hepatitis E

7.4 By Test Type

7.4.1 Antigen Test

7.4.2 Antibody Test

7.4.3 Nucleic Acid Test

7.4.4 Genotype Test

7.5 By End-Users

7.5.1 Hospitals & Clinics

7.5.2 Diagnostic Laboratories

7.5.3 Others

7.6 By Geography

7.6.1 North America

7.6.1.1 United States Hepatitis Testing Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.6.1.2 Canada Hepatitis Testing Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.6.1.3 Mexico Hepatitis Testing Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.6.2 Europe

7.6.2.1 France Hepatitis Testing Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.6.2.2 Germany Hepatitis Testing Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.6.2.3 United Kingdom Hepatitis Testing Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.6.2.4 Italy Hepatitis Testing Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.6.2.5 Spain Hepatitis Testing Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.6.2.6 Rest of Europe Hepatitis Testing Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.6.3 Asia-Pacific

7.6.3.1 China Hepatitis Testing Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.6.3.2 Japan Hepatitis Testing Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.6.3.3 India Hepatitis Testing Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.6.3.4 Australia Hepatitis Testing Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.6.3.5 South Korea Hepatitis Testing Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.6.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific Hepatitis Testing Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.6.4 Rest of the World (RoW)

7.6.4.1 Middle East Hepatitis Testing Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.6.4.2 Africa Hepatitis Testing Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.6.4.3 South America Hepatitis Testing Market Size In USD Million (2023-2034)



8. Competitive Landscape



9. Hepatitis Testing Market Company and Product Profiles



10. KOL Views



11. Project Approach



12. About the Publisher



13. Disclaimer



List of Tables

Table 1: Hepatitis Testing Market in Global (2023-2034)

Table 2: Hepatitis Testing Market in Global by Product Type (2023-2034)

Table 3: Hepatitis Testing Market in Global by Technology (2023-2034)

Table 4: Hepatitis Testing Market in Global by Disease Type (2023-2034)

Table 5: Hepatitis Testing Market in Global by Test Type (2023-2034)

Table 6: Hepatitis Testing Market in Global by End-Users (2023-2034)

Table 7: Hepatitis Testing Market in Global by Geography (2023-2034)

Table 8: Hepatitis Testing Market in North America (2023-2034)

Table 9: Hepatitis Testing Market in the United States (2023-2034)

Table 10: Hepatitis Testing Market in Canada (2023-2034)

Table 11: Hepatitis Testing Market in Mexico (2023-2034)

Table 12: Hepatitis Testing Market in Europe (2023-2034)

Table 13: Hepatitis Testing Market in France (2023-2034)

Table 14: Hepatitis Testing Market in Germany (2023-2034)

Table 15: Hepatitis Testing Market in United Kingdom (2023-2034)

Table 16: Hepatitis Testing Market in Italy (2023-2034)

Table 17: Hepatitis Testing Market in Spain (2023-2034)

Table 18: Hepatitis Testing Market in the Rest of Europe (2023-2034)

Table 19: Hepatitis Testing Market in Asia-Pacific (2023-2034)

Table 20: Hepatitis Testing Market in China (2023-2034)

Table 21: Hepatitis Testing Market in Japan (2023-2034)

Table 22: Hepatitis Testing Market in India (2023-2034)

Table 23: Hepatitis Testing Market in Australia (2023-2034)

Table 24: Hepatitis Testing Market in South Korea (2023-2034)

Table 25: Hepatitis Testing Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific (2023-2034)

Table 26: Hepatitis Testing Market in the Rest of the World (2023-2034)

Table 27: Hepatitis Testing Market in the Middle East (2023-2034)

Table 28: Hepatitis Testing Market in Africa (2023-2034)

Table 29: Hepatitis Testing Market in South America (2023-2034)

Table 30: Competitive Landscape



List of Figures

Figure 1: Hepatitis Testing Market Drivers

Figure 2: Hepatitis Testing Market Restraints

Figure 3: Hepatitis Testing Market Opportunities

Figure 4: AI-Powered Innovations in Hepatitis Testing Market

Figure 5: US Tariff Impact on Hepatitis Testing Market

Figure 6: Regulatory Analysis (US, EU, Japan, China)

Figure 7: Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Figure 8: Competitive Analysis

Figure 9: Hepatitis Testing Market in Global (2023-2034)

Figure 10: Hepatitis Testing Market in Global by Product Type (2023-2034)

Figure 11: Hepatitis Testing Market in Global by Technology (2023-2034)

Figure 12: Hepatitis Testing Market in Global by Disease Type (2023-2034)

Figure 13: Hepatitis Testing Market in Global by Test Type (2023-2034)

Figure 14: Hepatitis Testing Market in Global by End-Users (2023-2034)

Figure 15: Hepatitis Testing Market in Global by Geography (2023-2034)

Figure 16: Hepatitis Testing Market in North America (2023-2034)

Figure 17: Hepatitis Testing Market in the United States (2023-2034)

Figure 18: Hepatitis Testing Market in Canada (2023-2034)

Figure 19: Hepatitis Testing Market in Mexico (2023-2034)

Figure 20: Hepatitis Testing Market in Europe (2023-2034)

Figure 21: Hepatitis Testing Market in France (2023-2034)

Figure 22: Hepatitis Testing Market in Germany (2023-2034)

Figure 23: Hepatitis Testing Market in United Kingdom (2023-2034)

Figure 24: Hepatitis Testing Market in Italy (2023-2034)

Figure 25: Hepatitis Testing Market in Spain (2023-2034)

Figure 26: Hepatitis Testing Market in the Rest of Europe (2023-2034)

Figure 27: Hepatitis Testing Market in Asia-Pacific (2023-2034)

Figure 28: Hepatitis Testing Market in China (2023-2034)

Figure 29: Hepatitis Testing Market in Japan (2023-2034)

Figure 30: Hepatitis Testing Market in India (2023-2034)

Figure 31: Hepatitis Testing Market in Australia (2023-2034)

Figure 32: Hepatitis Testing Market in South Korea (2023-2034)

Figure 33: Hepatitis Testing Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific (2023-2034)

Figure 34: Hepatitis Testing Market in the Rest of the World (2023-2034)

Figure 35: Hepatitis Testing Market in the Middle East (2023-2034)

Figure 36: Hepatitis Testing Market in Africa (2023-2034)

Figure 37: Hepatitis Testing Market in South America (2023-2034)

Figure 38: Competitive Landscape





A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Abbott

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

DiaSorin S.p.A

Bio-Merieux

Hologic, Inc.

Danaher Corporation

AdvaCare Pharma

Alpine Biomedicals Pvt Ltd

Siemens Healthineers

SD Biosensor, Inc.

OraSure Technologies, Inc.

Creative Diagnostics

SSI Diagnostica A/S

InTec Products, Inc

BTNX Inc.

ACON Laboratories, Inc.

Altona Diagnostics GmbH

Bruker Corporation

Mikrogen GmbH

Fortress Diagnostics

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lompzo

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