Postoperative Pain - Pipeline Insight, 2026 Now Available; Comprehensive Profiles of 40+ Key Players Including Ensysce Biosciences and Allay Therapeutics

Dublin, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Postoperative Pain - Pipeline Insight, 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The "Postoperative Pain - Pipeline Insight, 2026" report offers critical insights into over 40 companies and 50 pipeline drugs shaping the postoperative pain landscape. It features comprehensive profiles of drugs in various phases, from clinical to nonclinical stages, categorized by product type, development stage, administration route, and molecule type, including inactive pipeline products.

Postoperative Pain: Overview

Postoperative pain is a result of tissue damage and inflammation following surgery, involving neurological and psychological factors. Effective management is vital for recovery, as unmanaged pain can delay healing and may lead to chronic conditions. Acute pain post-surgery is temporary, while chronic pain can last over three months in a significant percentage of patients.

Pain management techniques include multimodal analgesia, where a combination of drugs provides better pain relief with fewer side effects than a single agent, and opioid analgesia, commonly featuring morphine, hydromorphone, and fentanyl.

The report highlights detailed scenarios and prospects in postoperative pain, including a thorough assessment of commercial and clinical aspects, drug mechanisms, clinical studies, and related activities such as licensing and acquisitions.

Report Highlights

The report outlines ongoing efforts of companies and academics in overcoming challenges and exploring new opportunities in postoperative pain R&D with novel treatment approaches.

Postoperative Pain Emerging Drugs Chapters

This section provides detailed analysis of drugs in different clinical development stages, such as Phase III, II, I, and preclinical phases, and covers clinical trials, pharmacological actions, and recent updates.

Postoperative Pain Emerging Drugs:

PF614: Ensysce Biosciences

An oxycodone-based medication, chemically modified to remain inactive until digested, prolonging pain relief duration. Currently in Phase III trials.

An oxycodone-based medication, chemically modified to remain inactive until digested, prolonging pain relief duration. Currently in Phase III trials. ATX101: Allay Therapeutics

An innovative configuration of a sodium ion channel blocker and biopolymer, designed for extended relief post knee arthroplasty. Presently in Phase II trials.

An innovative configuration of a sodium ion channel blocker and biopolymer, designed for extended relief post knee arthroplasty. Presently in Phase II trials. LC-400: LipoCure

An ultra-long-acting local anesthetic offering extended pain relief with a single administration. Advancing to Phase II trials.

An ultra-long-acting local anesthetic offering extended pain relief with a single administration. Advancing to Phase II trials. GB-6002: G2GBIO

An extended-release ropivacaine injectable, promising over three days of pain relief with a single dose. Currently in Phase I trials.

Postoperative Pain: Therapeutic Assessment

The report provides insights into drugs segregated by key parameters:

Major Players:

Approximately 40+ companies are developing therapies, with some in advanced Phase III stages.

Phases:

Covers products in various development stages: Phase III, II, I, preclinical, and discovery.

Route of Administration:

Categories include Oral, Intravenous, Subcutaneous, Parenteral, and Topical.

Molecule Type:

Categories cover recombinant fusion proteins, small molecules, monoclonal antibodies, peptides, polymers, and gene therapy.

Postoperative Pain: Pipeline Development Activities

Insights into therapeutic candidates in development and analysis of activities like collaborations, mergers, and licensing are included.

Postoperative Pain Report Insights

Pipeline Analysis

Therapeutic Assessment

Unmet Needs

Impact of Drugs

Key Questions

Includes a focus on the number of companies, drugs under development, key collaborations, and trends in overcoming existing therapy limitations.

Key Players

Ensysce Biosciences, Nevakar, Sustained Therapeutics, Concentric Analgesics, G2GBIO, LipoCure, Bexson Biomedical, Allay Therapeutics

Key Products

PF614, NVK-009, ST-01, CA-008, GB-6002, LC-400, BB-106, ATX-201

Key Topics Covered:



Introduction



Executive Summary



Postoperative Pain: Overview

Introduction

Causes

Pathophysiology

Signs and Symptoms

Diagnosis

Treatment

Pipeline Therapeutics

Comparative Analysis

Therapeutic Assessment

Assessment by Product Type

Assessment by Stage and Product Type

Assessment by Route of Administration

Assessment by Stage and Route of Administration

Assessment by Molecule Type

Assessment by Stage and Molecule Type

Postoperative Pain- Analytical Perspective



Late Stage Products (Phase III)

Comparative Analysis

PF614: Ensysce Biosciences

Product Description

Research and Development

Product Development Activities

Mid Stage Products (Phase II)

Comparative Analysis

ATX101: Allay Therapeutics

Product Description

Research and Development

Product Development Activities

Early Stage Products (Phase I

Comparative Analysis

GB-6002: G2GBIO

Product Description

Research and Development

Product Development Activities

Preclinical and Discovery Stage Products

Comparative Analysis

Drug Name: Company Name

Product Description

Research and Development

Product Development Activities

Inactive Products

Comparative Analysis

Postoperative Pain Key Companies



Postoperative Pain Key Products



Postoperative Pain- Unmet Needs



Postoperative Pain- Market Drivers and Barriers



Postoperative Pain- Future Perspectives and Conclusion



Postoperative Pain Analyst Views



Postoperative Pain Key Companies



Appendix



List of Tables

Table 1 Total Products for Postoperative Pain

Table 2 Late Stage Products

Table 3 Mid Stage Products

Table 4 Early Stage Products

Table 5 Preclinical and Discovery Stage Products

Table 6 Assessment by Product Type

Table 7 Assessment by Stage and Product Type

Table 8 Assessment by Route of Administration

Table 9 Assessment by Stage and Route of Administration

Table 10 Assessment by Molecule Type

Table 11 Assessment by Stage and Molecule Type

Table 12 Inactive Products



List of Figures

Figure 1 Total Products for Postoperative Pain

Figure 2 Late Stage Products

Figure 3 Mid Stage Products

Figure 4 Early Stage Products

Figure 5 Preclinical and Discovery Stage Products

Figure 6 Assessment by Product Type

Figure 7 Assessment by Stage and Product Type

Figure 8 Assessment by Route of Administration

Figure 9 Assessment by Stage and Route of Administration

Figure 10 Assessment by Molecule Type

Figure 11 Assessment by Stage and Molecule Type

Figure 12 Inactive Products



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Ensysce Biosciences

Nevakar

Sustained Therapeutics

Concentric Analgesics

G2GBIO

LipoCure

Bexson Biomedical

Allay Therapeutics

For more information about this drug pipelines report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4q0wg0

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