Postoperative Pain - Pipeline Insight, 2026 Now Available; Comprehensive Profiles of 40+ Key Players Including Ensysce Biosciences and Allay Therapeutics

Dublin, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Postoperative Pain - Pipeline Insight, 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The "Postoperative Pain - Pipeline Insight, 2026" report offers critical insights into over 40 companies and 50 pipeline drugs shaping the postoperative pain landscape. It features comprehensive profiles of drugs in various phases, from clinical to nonclinical stages, categorized by product type, development stage, administration route, and molecule type, including inactive pipeline products.
Postoperative Pain: Overview
Postoperative pain is a result of tissue damage and inflammation following surgery, involving neurological and psychological factors. Effective management is vital for recovery, as unmanaged pain can delay healing and may lead to chronic conditions. Acute pain post-surgery is temporary, while chronic pain can last over three months in a significant percentage of patients.
Pain management techniques include multimodal analgesia, where a combination of drugs provides better pain relief with fewer side effects than a single agent, and opioid analgesia, commonly featuring morphine, hydromorphone, and fentanyl.
The report highlights detailed scenarios and prospects in postoperative pain, including a thorough assessment of commercial and clinical aspects, drug mechanisms, clinical studies, and related activities such as licensing and acquisitions.
Report Highlights
The report outlines ongoing efforts of companies and academics in overcoming challenges and exploring new opportunities in postoperative pain R&D with novel treatment approaches.
Postoperative Pain Emerging Drugs Chapters
This section provides detailed analysis of drugs in different clinical development stages, such as Phase III, II, I, and preclinical phases, and covers clinical trials, pharmacological actions, and recent updates.
Postoperative Pain Emerging Drugs:
- PF614: Ensysce Biosciences
An oxycodone-based medication, chemically modified to remain inactive until digested, prolonging pain relief duration. Currently in Phase III trials.
- ATX101: Allay Therapeutics
An innovative configuration of a sodium ion channel blocker and biopolymer, designed for extended relief post knee arthroplasty. Presently in Phase II trials.
- LC-400: LipoCure
An ultra-long-acting local anesthetic offering extended pain relief with a single administration. Advancing to Phase II trials.
- GB-6002: G2GBIO
An extended-release ropivacaine injectable, promising over three days of pain relief with a single dose. Currently in Phase I trials.
Postoperative Pain: Therapeutic Assessment
The report provides insights into drugs segregated by key parameters:
- Major Players:
- Approximately 40+ companies are developing therapies, with some in advanced Phase III stages.
- Phases:
- Covers products in various development stages: Phase III, II, I, preclinical, and discovery.
- Route of Administration:
- Categories include Oral, Intravenous, Subcutaneous, Parenteral, and Topical.
- Molecule Type:
- Categories cover recombinant fusion proteins, small molecules, monoclonal antibodies, peptides, polymers, and gene therapy.
Postoperative Pain: Pipeline Development Activities
Insights into therapeutic candidates in development and analysis of activities like collaborations, mergers, and licensing are included.
Postoperative Pain Report Insights
- Pipeline Analysis
- Therapeutic Assessment
- Unmet Needs
- Impact of Drugs
Key Questions
Includes a focus on the number of companies, drugs under development, key collaborations, and trends in overcoming existing therapy limitations.
Key Players
- Ensysce Biosciences, Nevakar, Sustained Therapeutics, Concentric Analgesics, G2GBIO, LipoCure, Bexson Biomedical, Allay Therapeutics
Key Products
- PF614, NVK-009, ST-01, CA-008, GB-6002, LC-400, BB-106, ATX-201
Key Topics Covered:
Introduction
Executive Summary
Postoperative Pain: Overview
- Introduction
- Causes
- Pathophysiology
- Signs and Symptoms
- Diagnosis
- Treatment
Pipeline Therapeutics
- Comparative Analysis
Therapeutic Assessment
- Assessment by Product Type
- Assessment by Stage and Product Type
- Assessment by Route of Administration
- Assessment by Stage and Route of Administration
- Assessment by Molecule Type
- Assessment by Stage and Molecule Type
Postoperative Pain- Analytical Perspective
Late Stage Products (Phase III)
- Comparative Analysis
PF614: Ensysce Biosciences
- Product Description
- Research and Development
- Product Development Activities
Mid Stage Products (Phase II)
- Comparative Analysis
ATX101: Allay Therapeutics
- Product Description
- Research and Development
- Product Development Activities
Early Stage Products (Phase I
- Comparative Analysis
GB-6002: G2GBIO
- Product Description
- Research and Development
- Product Development Activities
Preclinical and Discovery Stage Products
- Comparative Analysis
Drug Name: Company Name
- Product Description
- Research and Development
- Product Development Activities
Inactive Products
- Comparative Analysis
Postoperative Pain Key Companies
Postoperative Pain Key Products
Postoperative Pain- Unmet Needs
Postoperative Pain- Market Drivers and Barriers
Postoperative Pain- Future Perspectives and Conclusion
Postoperative Pain Analyst Views
Postoperative Pain Key Companies
Appendix
List of Tables
Table 1 Total Products for Postoperative Pain
Table 2 Late Stage Products
Table 3 Mid Stage Products
Table 4 Early Stage Products
Table 5 Preclinical and Discovery Stage Products
Table 6 Assessment by Product Type
Table 7 Assessment by Stage and Product Type
Table 8 Assessment by Route of Administration
Table 9 Assessment by Stage and Route of Administration
Table 10 Assessment by Molecule Type
Table 11 Assessment by Stage and Molecule Type
Table 12 Inactive Products
List of Figures
Figure 1 Total Products for Postoperative Pain
Figure 2 Late Stage Products
Figure 3 Mid Stage Products
Figure 4 Early Stage Products
Figure 5 Preclinical and Discovery Stage Products
Figure 6 Assessment by Product Type
Figure 7 Assessment by Stage and Product Type
Figure 8 Assessment by Route of Administration
Figure 9 Assessment by Stage and Route of Administration
Figure 10 Assessment by Molecule Type
Figure 11 Assessment by Stage and Molecule Type
Figure 12 Inactive Products
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
- Ensysce Biosciences
- Nevakar
- Sustained Therapeutics
- Concentric Analgesics
- G2GBIO
- LipoCure
- Bexson Biomedical
- Allay Therapeutics
For more information about this drug pipelines report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4q0wg0
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