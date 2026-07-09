Global Medical Ventilators Market Report 2025-2030 Just Released; Comprehensive Profiles of Getinge, Drägerwerk, Philips, Medtronic, and ResMed

Dublin, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Ventilators Market" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global market for medical ventilators is projected to grow from $2.9 billion in 2025 to $4.4 billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3% from 2025 through 2030. This growth reflects an increasing demand for effective respiratory care across various healthcare settings due to the rising prevalence of respiratory disorders and critical care needs.

Medical ventilators are indispensable tools used in hospitals, clinics, and home care settings to support patients with severe respiratory issues or during surgical procedures. The ventilator market's steady growth is fueled by the global healthcare system's focus on providing high-quality critical care services. Technological advancements have enhanced the safety, ease of use, and efficacy of modern ventilators, further driving their adoption worldwide.

Report Scope The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global medical ventilators market, segmented by product type, ventilation type, mode, and end user. It examines trends and growth drivers, covering adult, pediatric, and neonatal ventilators. Ventilation types covered include invasive and noninvasive, and modes include combined mode, volume mode, among others. It also analyzes end users such as hospitals, clinics, home healthcare providers, and ambulatory care centers.

The report features a comprehensive regional analysis across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, assessing the impact of AI on the industry and broader market dynamics. It explores improvements in ventilator functionality and performance. Moreover, it provides an analysis of major companies and their product offerings within the market.

The report integrates global revenue data for the base year 2024, estimates for 2025, and forecasts for 2026 through 2030.

The report includes:

50 data tables and 43 additional tables

An overview of the global medical ventilators market

Detailed analysis of global market trends, featuring historical data from 2022 to 2024, estimates for 2025, and forecasts through 2030, including CAGR projections

Evaluation of the current market size and growth prospects, with a market share analysis by product type, ventilation type, mode, end user, and region

Analysis of demand dynamics, competitive environment, market regulations, and reimbursement practices

Examination of market growth drivers, challenges, and opportunities

Coverage of technological trends, current and future market potential, R&D activities, growth strategies, regulatory frameworks, and ESG trends

Market share analysis of key participants, their research priorities, product portfolios, and competitive landscape

Company profiles of leading players in the industry, including Getinge, Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medtronic, and ResMed

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 132 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $2.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $4.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.3% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Market Dynamics and Growth Factors

Emerging Technologies

Segmental Analysis

Regional Analysis

Conclusion

Chapter 2 Market Overview

Current Market Overview

Future Outlook

Analysis of Macroeconomic Factors

Impact of U.S. Tariffs on the Market

Inflation and Currency Fluctuations

Impact of the Ukraine-Russia War

Economic Growth and Development

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Overview

Market Drivers

Rising Prevalence of Respiratory Diseases

Shift to Home-Based and Portable Ventilators

Demand for Intensive Care Services

Market Restraints

High Cost of Advanced Ventilators

Shortage of Skilled Respiratory Therapists

Device Maintenance Challenges

Market Opportunities

Growing Need for Noninvasive Ventilation

Innovation in Battery-Efficient and Energy-Independent Ventilators

Chapter 4 Regulatory Landscape

Regulatory Framework

The U.S.

Europe

India

Australia

Japan

Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies and Patent Analysis

Overview

Emerging Technologies

Smart Sensors and Digital Monitoring

Connectivity and Telemonitoring

Energy-Efficient Components

Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

Patent Analysis

Key Takeaways

Patents by Year

Patents by Leading Jurisdiction

Patents by Leading Inventor

Chapter 6 Market Segmentation Analysis

Segmentation Breakdown

Global Medical Ventilators Market by Product Type

Key Takeaways

Adult and Pediatric Ventilators

Neonatal Ventilators

Global Medical Ventilators Market by Ventilation Type

Key Takeaways

Invasive Ventilation

Noninvasive Ventilation

Global Medical Ventilators Market by Mode

Key Takeaways

Combined Mode

Volume Mode

Others

Global Medical Ventilators Market by End User

Key Takeaways

Hospitals and Clinics

Home Healthcare Settings

Ambulatory Care Centers

Geographic Breakdown

Global Medical Ventilators Market by Region

Key Takeaways

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South America

Chapter 7 Competitive Intelligence

Overview

Market Share for Medical Ventilators Market

Strategic Analysis

Chapter 8 Appendix

Methodology

Acronyms

Company Profiles

AIR LIQUIDE MEDICAL SYSTEMS

BUNNELL

DRAGERWERK AG & CO. KGAA

GE HEALTHCARE

GETINGE

HAMILTON MEDICAL

HEYER MEDICAL AG

ICU MEDICAL INC.

KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V.

LOWENSTEIN MEDICAL SE & CO. KG

MEDTRONIC

NIHON KOHDEN CORP.

RESMED

SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS CO. LTD.

ZOLL MEDICAL CORP.

Emerging Start-ups/ Market Disruptors

List of Tables

Summary Table: Global Market for Medical Ventilators, by Region, Through 2030

Table 1: Patents Granted for Medical Ventilators, by Year, 2022-2025

Table 2: Top Jurisdiction in Medical Ventilators Patents, 2022-2025

Table 3: Patents Granted for Medical Ventilators, by Top Inventor, 2022-2025

Table 4: Global Market for Medical Ventilators, by Product Type, Through 2030

Table 5: Global Market for Adult and Pediatric Ventilators, by Region, Through 2030

Table 6: Global Market for Neonatal Ventilators, by Region, Through 2030

Table 7: Global Market for Medical Ventilators, by Ventilation Type, Through 2030

Table 8: Global Market for Medical Invasive Ventilators, by Region, Through 2030

Table 9: Global Market for Medical Noninvasive Ventilators, by Region, Through 2030

Table 10: Global Market for Medical Ventilators, by Mode, Through 2030

Table 11: Global Market for Combined-Mode Ventilators, by Region, Through 2030

Table 12: Global Market for Volume-Mode Ventilators, by Region, Through 2030

Table 13: Global Market for Other Ventilation Modes, by Region, Through 2030

Table 14: Global Market for Medical Ventilators, by End User, Through 2030

Table 15: Global Market for Medical Ventilators for Hospitals and Clinics, by Region, Through 2030

Table 16: Global Market for Medical Ventilators for Home Healthcare Settings, by Region, Through 2030

Table 17: Global Market for Medical Ventilators for Ambulatory Care Centers, by Region, Through 2030

Table 18: Global Market for Medical Ventilators, by Region, Through 2030

Table 19: North American Market for Medical Ventilators, by Product Type, Through 2030

Table 20: North American Market for Medical Ventilators, by Ventilation Type, Through 2030

Table 21: North American Market for Medical Ventilators, by Mode, Through 2030

Table 22: North American Market for Medical Ventilators, by End User, Through 2030

Table 23: North American Market for Medical Ventilators, by Country, Through 2030

Table 24: European Market for Medical Ventilators, by Product Type, Through 2030

Table 25: European Market for Medical Ventilators, by Ventilation Type, Through 2030

Table 26: European Market for Medical Ventilators, by Mode, Through 2030

Table 27: European Market for Medical Ventilators, by End User, Through 2030

Table 28: European Market for Medical Ventilators, by Country, Through 2030

Table 29: Asia-Pacific Market for Medical Ventilators, by Product Type, Through 2030

Table 30: Asia-Pacific Market for Medical Ventilators, by Ventilation Type, Through 2030

Table 31: Asia-Pacific Market for Medical Ventilators, by Mode, Through 2030

Table 32: Asia-Pacific Market for Medical Ventilators, by End User, Through 2030

Table 33: Asia-Pacific Market for Medical Ventilators, by Country, Through 2030

Table 34: MEA Market for Medical Ventilators, by Product Type, Through 2030

Table 35: MEA Market for Medical Ventilators, by Ventilation Type, Through 2030

Table 36: MEA Market for Medical Ventilators, by Mode, Through 2030

Table 37: MEA Market for Medical Ventilators, by End User, Through 2030

Table 38: MEA Market for Medical Ventilators, by Region, Through 2030

Table 39: South American Market for Medical Ventilators, by Product Type, Through 2030

Table 40: South American Market for Medical Ventilators, by Ventilation Type, Through 2030

Table 41: South American Market for Medical Ventilators, by Mode, Through 2030

Table 42: South American Market for Medical Ventilators, by End User, Through 2030

Table 43: South American Market for Medical Ventilators, by Country, Through 2030

Table 44: Strategic Initiatives for Medical Ventilators Market, 2024 and 2025

Table 45: Abbreviations Used in the Global Medical Ventilators Market

Table 46: Air Liquide Medical Systems: Company Snapshot

Table 47: Air Liquide Medical Systems: Product Portfolio

Table 48: Air Liquide Medical Systems: News/Key Developments, 2024

Table 49: Bunnell: Company Snapshot

Table 50: Bunnell: Product Portfolio

Table 51: Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: Company Snapshot

Table 52: Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: Financial Performance, FY 2023 and 2024

Table 53: Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: Product Portfolio

Table 54: Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: News/Key Developments, 2023-2025

Table 55: GE HealthCare: Company Snapshot

Table 56: GE HealthCare: Financial Performance, FY 2023 and 2024

Table 57: GE HealthCare: Product Portfolio

Table 58: GE Healthcare: News/Key Developments, 2024 and 2025

Table 59: Getinge: Company Snapshot

Table 60: Getinge: Financial Performance, FY 2023 and 2024

Table 61: Getinge: Product Portfolio

Table 62: Getinge: News/Key Developments, 2023-2025

Table 63: Hamilton Medical: Company Snapshot

Table 64: Hamilton Medical: Product Portfolio

Table 65: Hamilton Medical: News/Key Developments, 2025

Table 66: Heyer Medical AG: Company Snapshot

Table 67: Heyer Medical AG: Product Portfolio

Table 68: ICU Medical Inc.: Company Snapshot

Table 69: ICU Medical Inc.: Financial Performance, FY 2023 and 2024

Table 70: ICU Medical Inc.: Product Portfolio

Table 71: Koninklijke Philips N.V.: Company Snapshot

Table 72: Koninklijke Philips N.V.: Financial Performance, FY 2023 and 2024

Table 73: Koninklijke Philips N.V: Product Portfolio

Table 74: Lowenstein Medical SE & Co. KG: Company Snapshot

Table 75: Lowenstein Medical SE & Co. KG: Product Portfolio

Table 76: Medtronic: Company Snapshot

Table 77: Medtronic: Financial Performance, FY 2023 and 2024

Table 78: Medtronic: Product Portfolio

Table 79: Nihon Kohden Corp.: Company Snapshot

Table 80: Nihon Kohden Corp.: Financial Performance, FY 2023 and 2024

Table 81: Nihon Kohden Corp.: Product Portfolio

Table 82: Nihon Kohden Corp.: News/Key Developments, 2022-2024

Table 83: ResMed: Company Snapshot

Table 84: ResMed: Financial Performance, FY 2023 and 2024

Table 85: ResMed: Product Portfolio

Table 86: Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd.: Company Snapshot

Table 87: Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd.: Financial Performance, FY 2023 and 2024

Table 88: Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd.: Product Portfolio

Table 89: ZOLL Medical Corp.: Company Snapshot

Table 90: ZOLL Medical Corp.: Product Portfolio

Table 91: ZOLL Medical Corp.: News/Key Developments, 2024

Table 92: List of a Few Emerging Startups



List of Figures

Summary Figure: Global Market Shares for Medical Ventilators, by Region, 2024

Figure 1: Porter's Five Forces Analysis-Global Medical Ventilators Market

Figure 2: Market Dynamics of Medical Ventilators

Figure 3: Global Market Shares for Medical Ventilators, by Product Type, 2024

Figure 4: Global Market Shares for Adult and Pediatric Ventilators, by Region, 2024

Figure 5: Global Market Shares for Neonatal Ventilators, by Region, 2024

Figure 6: Global Market Shares for Medical Ventilators, by Ventilation Type, 2024

Figure 7: Global Market Shares for Medical Invasive Ventilators, by Region, 2024

Figure 8: Global Market Shares for Medical Noninvasive Ventilators, by Region, 2024

Figure 9: Global Market Shares for Medical Ventilators, by Mode, 2024

Figure 10: Global Market Shares for Combined-Mode Ventilators, by Region, 2024

Figure 11: Global Market Shares for Volume-Mode Ventilators, by Region, 2024

Figure 12: Global Market Shares for Other Ventilation Modes, by Region, 2024

Figure 13: Global Market Shares for Medical Ventilators, by End User, 2024

Figure 14: Global Market Shares for Medical Ventilators for Hospitals and Clinics, by Region, 2024

Figure 15: Global Market Shares for Medical Ventilators for Home Healthcare Settings, by Region, 2024

Figure 16: Global Market Shares for Medical Ventilators for Ambulatory Care Centers, by Region, 2024

Figure 17: Global Market Shares for Medical Ventilators, by Region, 2024

Figure 18: North American Market Shares for Medical Ventilators, by Country, 2024

Figure 19: European Market Shares for Medical Ventilators, by Country, 2024

Figure 20: Asia-Pacific Market Shares for Medical Ventilators, by Country, 2024

Figure 21: MEA Market Shares for Medical Ventilators, by Region, 2024

Figure 22: South American Market Shares for Medical Ventilators, by Country, 2024

Figure 23: Global Market Shares for Medical Ventilators, by Major Companies, 2024

Figure 24: Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: Revenue Share, by Business Unit, FY 2024

Figure 25: Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: Revenue Share, by Region/Country, FY 2024

Figure 26: GE HealthCare: Revenue Share, by Business Unit, FY 2024

Figure 27: GE HealthCare: Revenue Share, by Country/Region, FY 2024

Figure 28: Getinge: Revenue Share, by Business Unit, FY 2024

Figure 29: Getinge: Revenue Share, by Country/Region, FY 2024

Figure 30: ICU Medical Inc.: Revenue Share, by Business Unit, FY 2024

Figure 31: ICU Medical Inc.: Revenue Share, by Country/Region, FY 2024

Figure 32: Koninklijke Philips N.V.: Revenue Share, by Business Unit, FY 2024

Figure 33: Koninklijke Philips N.V.: Revenue Share, by Country/Region, FY 2024

Figure 34: Medtronic: Revenue Share, by Business Unit, FY 2024

Figure 35: Medtronic: Revenue Share, by Country/Region, FY 2024

Figure 36: Nihon Kohden Corp.: Revenue Share, by Business Unit, FY 2024

Figure 37: Nihon Kohden Corp.: Revenue Share, by Region/Country, FY 2024

Figure 38: ResMed: Revenue Share, by Business Unit, FY 2023

Figure 39: ResMed: Revenue Share, by Country/Region, FY 2023

Figure 40: Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd.: Revenue Share, by Business Unit, FY 2024

Figure 41: Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd.: Revenue Share, by Region/Country, FY 2024



Companies Featured

Air Liquide Medical Systems

Bunnell

Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

GE Healthcare

Getinge

Hamilton Medical

Heyer Medical AG

Icu Medical Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Lowenstein Medical SE & Co. KG

Medtronic

Nihon Kohden Corp.

Resmed

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd.

Zoll Medical Corp.

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