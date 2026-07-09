Global Medical Ventilators Market Report 2025-2030 Just Released; Comprehensive Profiles of Getinge, Drägerwerk, Philips, Medtronic, and ResMed

Dublin, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Ventilators Market" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for medical ventilators is projected to grow from $2.9 billion in 2025 to $4.4 billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3% from 2025 through 2030. This growth reflects an increasing demand for effective respiratory care across various healthcare settings due to the rising prevalence of respiratory disorders and critical care needs.
Medical ventilators are indispensable tools used in hospitals, clinics, and home care settings to support patients with severe respiratory issues or during surgical procedures. The ventilator market's steady growth is fueled by the global healthcare system's focus on providing high-quality critical care services. Technological advancements have enhanced the safety, ease of use, and efficacy of modern ventilators, further driving their adoption worldwide.
Report Scope The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global medical ventilators market, segmented by product type, ventilation type, mode, and end user. It examines trends and growth drivers, covering adult, pediatric, and neonatal ventilators. Ventilation types covered include invasive and noninvasive, and modes include combined mode, volume mode, among others. It also analyzes end users such as hospitals, clinics, home healthcare providers, and ambulatory care centers.
The report features a comprehensive regional analysis across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, assessing the impact of AI on the industry and broader market dynamics. It explores improvements in ventilator functionality and performance. Moreover, it provides an analysis of major companies and their product offerings within the market.
The report integrates global revenue data for the base year 2024, estimates for 2025, and forecasts for 2026 through 2030.
The report includes:
- 50 data tables and 43 additional tables
- An overview of the global medical ventilators market
- Detailed analysis of global market trends, featuring historical data from 2022 to 2024, estimates for 2025, and forecasts through 2030, including CAGR projections
- Evaluation of the current market size and growth prospects, with a market share analysis by product type, ventilation type, mode, end user, and region
- Analysis of demand dynamics, competitive environment, market regulations, and reimbursement practices
- Examination of market growth drivers, challenges, and opportunities
- Coverage of technological trends, current and future market potential, R&D activities, growth strategies, regulatory frameworks, and ESG trends
- Market share analysis of key participants, their research priorities, product portfolios, and competitive landscape
- Company profiles of leading players in the industry, including Getinge, Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medtronic, and ResMed
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|132
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$2.9 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$4.4 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|8.3%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
- Market Outlook
- Scope of Report
- Market Summary
- Market Dynamics and Growth Factors
- Emerging Technologies
- Segmental Analysis
- Regional Analysis
- Conclusion
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- Current Market Overview
- Future Outlook
- Analysis of Macroeconomic Factors
- Impact of U.S. Tariffs on the Market
- Inflation and Currency Fluctuations
- Impact of the Ukraine-Russia War
- Economic Growth and Development
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Overview
- Market Drivers
- Rising Prevalence of Respiratory Diseases
- Shift to Home-Based and Portable Ventilators
- Demand for Intensive Care Services
- Market Restraints
- High Cost of Advanced Ventilators
- Shortage of Skilled Respiratory Therapists
- Device Maintenance Challenges
- Market Opportunities
- Growing Need for Noninvasive Ventilation
- Innovation in Battery-Efficient and Energy-Independent Ventilators
Chapter 4 Regulatory Landscape
- Regulatory Framework
- The U.S.
- Europe
- India
- Australia
- Japan
Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies and Patent Analysis
- Overview
- Emerging Technologies
- Smart Sensors and Digital Monitoring
- Connectivity and Telemonitoring
- Energy-Efficient Components
- Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning
- Patent Analysis
- Key Takeaways
- Patents by Year
- Patents by Leading Jurisdiction
- Patents by Leading Inventor
Chapter 6 Market Segmentation Analysis
- Segmentation Breakdown
- Global Medical Ventilators Market by Product Type
- Key Takeaways
- Adult and Pediatric Ventilators
- Neonatal Ventilators
- Global Medical Ventilators Market by Ventilation Type
- Key Takeaways
- Invasive Ventilation
- Noninvasive Ventilation
- Global Medical Ventilators Market by Mode
- Key Takeaways
- Combined Mode
- Volume Mode
- Others
- Global Medical Ventilators Market by End User
- Key Takeaways
- Hospitals and Clinics
- Home Healthcare Settings
- Ambulatory Care Centers
- Geographic Breakdown
- Global Medical Ventilators Market by Region
- Key Takeaways
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
- South America
Chapter 7 Competitive Intelligence
- Overview
- Market Share for Medical Ventilators Market
- Strategic Analysis
Chapter 8 Appendix
- Methodology
- Acronyms
- Company Profiles
- AIR LIQUIDE MEDICAL SYSTEMS
- BUNNELL
- DRAGERWERK AG & CO. KGAA
- GE HEALTHCARE
- GETINGE
- HAMILTON MEDICAL
- HEYER MEDICAL AG
- ICU MEDICAL INC.
- KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V.
- LOWENSTEIN MEDICAL SE & CO. KG
- MEDTRONIC
- NIHON KOHDEN CORP.
- RESMED
- SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS CO. LTD.
- ZOLL MEDICAL CORP.
- Emerging Start-ups/ Market Disruptors
List of Tables
Summary Table: Global Market for Medical Ventilators, by Region, Through 2030
Table 1: Patents Granted for Medical Ventilators, by Year, 2022-2025
Table 2: Top Jurisdiction in Medical Ventilators Patents, 2022-2025
Table 3: Patents Granted for Medical Ventilators, by Top Inventor, 2022-2025
Table 4: Global Market for Medical Ventilators, by Product Type, Through 2030
Table 5: Global Market for Adult and Pediatric Ventilators, by Region, Through 2030
Table 6: Global Market for Neonatal Ventilators, by Region, Through 2030
Table 7: Global Market for Medical Ventilators, by Ventilation Type, Through 2030
Table 8: Global Market for Medical Invasive Ventilators, by Region, Through 2030
Table 9: Global Market for Medical Noninvasive Ventilators, by Region, Through 2030
Table 10: Global Market for Medical Ventilators, by Mode, Through 2030
Table 11: Global Market for Combined-Mode Ventilators, by Region, Through 2030
Table 12: Global Market for Volume-Mode Ventilators, by Region, Through 2030
Table 13: Global Market for Other Ventilation Modes, by Region, Through 2030
Table 14: Global Market for Medical Ventilators, by End User, Through 2030
Table 15: Global Market for Medical Ventilators for Hospitals and Clinics, by Region, Through 2030
Table 16: Global Market for Medical Ventilators for Home Healthcare Settings, by Region, Through 2030
Table 17: Global Market for Medical Ventilators for Ambulatory Care Centers, by Region, Through 2030
Table 18: Global Market for Medical Ventilators, by Region, Through 2030
Table 19: North American Market for Medical Ventilators, by Product Type, Through 2030
Table 20: North American Market for Medical Ventilators, by Ventilation Type, Through 2030
Table 21: North American Market for Medical Ventilators, by Mode, Through 2030
Table 22: North American Market for Medical Ventilators, by End User, Through 2030
Table 23: North American Market for Medical Ventilators, by Country, Through 2030
Table 24: European Market for Medical Ventilators, by Product Type, Through 2030
Table 25: European Market for Medical Ventilators, by Ventilation Type, Through 2030
Table 26: European Market for Medical Ventilators, by Mode, Through 2030
Table 27: European Market for Medical Ventilators, by End User, Through 2030
Table 28: European Market for Medical Ventilators, by Country, Through 2030
Table 29: Asia-Pacific Market for Medical Ventilators, by Product Type, Through 2030
Table 30: Asia-Pacific Market for Medical Ventilators, by Ventilation Type, Through 2030
Table 31: Asia-Pacific Market for Medical Ventilators, by Mode, Through 2030
Table 32: Asia-Pacific Market for Medical Ventilators, by End User, Through 2030
Table 33: Asia-Pacific Market for Medical Ventilators, by Country, Through 2030
Table 34: MEA Market for Medical Ventilators, by Product Type, Through 2030
Table 35: MEA Market for Medical Ventilators, by Ventilation Type, Through 2030
Table 36: MEA Market for Medical Ventilators, by Mode, Through 2030
Table 37: MEA Market for Medical Ventilators, by End User, Through 2030
Table 38: MEA Market for Medical Ventilators, by Region, Through 2030
Table 39: South American Market for Medical Ventilators, by Product Type, Through 2030
Table 40: South American Market for Medical Ventilators, by Ventilation Type, Through 2030
Table 41: South American Market for Medical Ventilators, by Mode, Through 2030
Table 42: South American Market for Medical Ventilators, by End User, Through 2030
Table 43: South American Market for Medical Ventilators, by Country, Through 2030
Table 44: Strategic Initiatives for Medical Ventilators Market, 2024 and 2025
Table 45: Abbreviations Used in the Global Medical Ventilators Market
Table 46: Air Liquide Medical Systems: Company Snapshot
Table 47: Air Liquide Medical Systems: Product Portfolio
Table 48: Air Liquide Medical Systems: News/Key Developments, 2024
Table 49: Bunnell: Company Snapshot
Table 50: Bunnell: Product Portfolio
Table 51: Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: Company Snapshot
Table 52: Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: Financial Performance, FY 2023 and 2024
Table 53: Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: Product Portfolio
Table 54: Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: News/Key Developments, 2023-2025
Table 55: GE HealthCare: Company Snapshot
Table 56: GE HealthCare: Financial Performance, FY 2023 and 2024
Table 57: GE HealthCare: Product Portfolio
Table 58: GE Healthcare: News/Key Developments, 2024 and 2025
Table 59: Getinge: Company Snapshot
Table 60: Getinge: Financial Performance, FY 2023 and 2024
Table 61: Getinge: Product Portfolio
Table 62: Getinge: News/Key Developments, 2023-2025
Table 63: Hamilton Medical: Company Snapshot
Table 64: Hamilton Medical: Product Portfolio
Table 65: Hamilton Medical: News/Key Developments, 2025
Table 66: Heyer Medical AG: Company Snapshot
Table 67: Heyer Medical AG: Product Portfolio
Table 68: ICU Medical Inc.: Company Snapshot
Table 69: ICU Medical Inc.: Financial Performance, FY 2023 and 2024
Table 70: ICU Medical Inc.: Product Portfolio
Table 71: Koninklijke Philips N.V.: Company Snapshot
Table 72: Koninklijke Philips N.V.: Financial Performance, FY 2023 and 2024
Table 73: Koninklijke Philips N.V: Product Portfolio
Table 74: Lowenstein Medical SE & Co. KG: Company Snapshot
Table 75: Lowenstein Medical SE & Co. KG: Product Portfolio
Table 76: Medtronic: Company Snapshot
Table 77: Medtronic: Financial Performance, FY 2023 and 2024
Table 78: Medtronic: Product Portfolio
Table 79: Nihon Kohden Corp.: Company Snapshot
Table 80: Nihon Kohden Corp.: Financial Performance, FY 2023 and 2024
Table 81: Nihon Kohden Corp.: Product Portfolio
Table 82: Nihon Kohden Corp.: News/Key Developments, 2022-2024
Table 83: ResMed: Company Snapshot
Table 84: ResMed: Financial Performance, FY 2023 and 2024
Table 85: ResMed: Product Portfolio
Table 86: Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd.: Company Snapshot
Table 87: Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd.: Financial Performance, FY 2023 and 2024
Table 88: Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd.: Product Portfolio
Table 89: ZOLL Medical Corp.: Company Snapshot
Table 90: ZOLL Medical Corp.: Product Portfolio
Table 91: ZOLL Medical Corp.: News/Key Developments, 2024
Table 92: List of a Few Emerging Startups
List of Figures
Summary Figure: Global Market Shares for Medical Ventilators, by Region, 2024
Figure 1: Porter's Five Forces Analysis-Global Medical Ventilators Market
Figure 2: Market Dynamics of Medical Ventilators
Figure 3: Global Market Shares for Medical Ventilators, by Product Type, 2024
Figure 4: Global Market Shares for Adult and Pediatric Ventilators, by Region, 2024
Figure 5: Global Market Shares for Neonatal Ventilators, by Region, 2024
Figure 6: Global Market Shares for Medical Ventilators, by Ventilation Type, 2024
Figure 7: Global Market Shares for Medical Invasive Ventilators, by Region, 2024
Figure 8: Global Market Shares for Medical Noninvasive Ventilators, by Region, 2024
Figure 9: Global Market Shares for Medical Ventilators, by Mode, 2024
Figure 10: Global Market Shares for Combined-Mode Ventilators, by Region, 2024
Figure 11: Global Market Shares for Volume-Mode Ventilators, by Region, 2024
Figure 12: Global Market Shares for Other Ventilation Modes, by Region, 2024
Figure 13: Global Market Shares for Medical Ventilators, by End User, 2024
Figure 14: Global Market Shares for Medical Ventilators for Hospitals and Clinics, by Region, 2024
Figure 15: Global Market Shares for Medical Ventilators for Home Healthcare Settings, by Region, 2024
Figure 16: Global Market Shares for Medical Ventilators for Ambulatory Care Centers, by Region, 2024
Figure 17: Global Market Shares for Medical Ventilators, by Region, 2024
Figure 18: North American Market Shares for Medical Ventilators, by Country, 2024
Figure 19: European Market Shares for Medical Ventilators, by Country, 2024
Figure 20: Asia-Pacific Market Shares for Medical Ventilators, by Country, 2024
Figure 21: MEA Market Shares for Medical Ventilators, by Region, 2024
Figure 22: South American Market Shares for Medical Ventilators, by Country, 2024
Figure 23: Global Market Shares for Medical Ventilators, by Major Companies, 2024
Figure 24: Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: Revenue Share, by Business Unit, FY 2024
Figure 25: Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: Revenue Share, by Region/Country, FY 2024
Figure 26: GE HealthCare: Revenue Share, by Business Unit, FY 2024
Figure 27: GE HealthCare: Revenue Share, by Country/Region, FY 2024
Figure 28: Getinge: Revenue Share, by Business Unit, FY 2024
Figure 29: Getinge: Revenue Share, by Country/Region, FY 2024
Figure 30: ICU Medical Inc.: Revenue Share, by Business Unit, FY 2024
Figure 31: ICU Medical Inc.: Revenue Share, by Country/Region, FY 2024
Figure 32: Koninklijke Philips N.V.: Revenue Share, by Business Unit, FY 2024
Figure 33: Koninklijke Philips N.V.: Revenue Share, by Country/Region, FY 2024
Figure 34: Medtronic: Revenue Share, by Business Unit, FY 2024
Figure 35: Medtronic: Revenue Share, by Country/Region, FY 2024
Figure 36: Nihon Kohden Corp.: Revenue Share, by Business Unit, FY 2024
Figure 37: Nihon Kohden Corp.: Revenue Share, by Region/Country, FY 2024
Figure 38: ResMed: Revenue Share, by Business Unit, FY 2023
Figure 39: ResMed: Revenue Share, by Country/Region, FY 2023
Figure 40: Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd.: Revenue Share, by Business Unit, FY 2024
Figure 41: Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd.: Revenue Share, by Region/Country, FY 2024
Companies Featured
- Air Liquide Medical Systems
- Bunnell
- Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA
- GE Healthcare
- Getinge
- Hamilton Medical
- Heyer Medical AG
- Icu Medical Inc.
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- Lowenstein Medical SE & Co. KG
- Medtronic
- Nihon Kohden Corp.
- Resmed
- Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Zoll Medical Corp.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n9z3vv
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