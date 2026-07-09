Las Vegas, NV, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- There's a specific kind of nostalgia that anyone who came up in the 2010s gaming scene knows in their bones: the electric, heart-in-throat rush of a duel arena stake. Two players, a pile of wealth on the line, and a crowd gathered to watch it all play out. For years, that feeling lived only in memory.

Now it's back - and it has a home. It's called Castle.com.

Launched just three weeks ago, Castle is an online casino built by veteraf the biggest names in the n long-term RuneScape stakers who share the same roots and background as the people behind some ospace, including Stake, Duel, and Rainbet. Their pitch is simple: they missed staking, so they rebuilt it for everyone under a different game with their own unique twist and a lot of juicy updates.

“The staking vibes in the 2010s were unmatched,” the team says. So they set out to recreate them - not as a gimmick, but as the beating heart of an entire casino.

The Duel Arena, Reborn

The centerpiece of Castle is its Duel Arena - a faithful revival of the 50/50 PvP dueling system that defined an era. Players go head-to-head, winner takes all, with a simple 1% tax and nothing else standing between you and the pot. It's the purest form of the format: you, an opponent, and a settled score.

Set against a striking desert landscape, Castle frames itself as a place travelers ride into to duel, compete, and settle disputes for money - a spaghetti-western fever dream rebuilt for the gamers and the online gambling generation.





Seven Custom House Games, One Cohesive World

Beyond the arena, Castle has built seven custom house games from the ground up, each rendered in the platform's signature desert-themed graphics rather than the recycled templates you'll find everywhere else:

Crash · Dice · Blackjack · Case Battles · Limbo · Mines · Double

Every one is styled to fit the world, part of a deliberate effort to make Castle feel like a place - not a menu of borrowed games.

Make a Character. Make Friends. Make It Yours.

This is where Castle starts to separate from the pack. Players can build a personalized character from hundreds of different features and socialize directly on the platform - a nod to the game everyone in this community grew up loving. From day one, Castle was designed to be somewhere you hang out, make friends, and flex on noobs. Not just somewhere you wager.

And This Is Just V1…

Here's the part the team wants to be crystal clear about: everything above is only Version 1.

The bigger plan is something they say has genuinely never been done before - an entire GTA - and Sims-like world with MMORPG DNA, where you walk around, make friends, earn rare cosmetics, and gamble inside a living, interactive environment. The end goal is to have all of the house games playable within this world - picture playing blackjack with a knight dealing cards, dicing against peasants, betting on camel races with your friends, all within the unique, desert landscape of Castle.

V2 is only months away, and it's ambitious: a walk-around lobby inspired by the old duel arena where you can roam, tip friends, challenge players, chat in-game, wield new in-game weapons, and flex 1-of-1s and rare cosmetics earned through achievements like win streaks, volume, and activity.

There's also a full roster of in-game emotes on the way - plugged directly into today's internet culture (think MOG, the Gymskin shoulder roll, the 67 dance, the Conor McGregor walk, the tea-bag and plenty more current & old school internet culture memes). Translation: get ready for some legendary in-game trolling.

The goal, in the team's words, is to build the most exciting gamified casino ever made - one so immersive you won't want to play anywhere else.

Straight From the Top

Castle's owner, known as Desert, put it plainly:

“We plan to be the most immersive and exciting gamified casino ever built. We wanted to do something that nobody else has done before. We have a highly skilled team of 6 developers, 4 graphic designers, and 10+ other employees working full time around the clock on this. They all see the vision we do, it’s genuinely a lot of fun to build so we don’t see it as work and more as a passion project. We will cut no corners in making this the most unique and interactive casino ever built.”

A Community-First Launch

Castle isn't waiting for V2 to reward its players. Since launching three weeks ago, the team has been running frequent giveaways and generous weekly competitions for its Discord community - and that's where the action, announcements, and prizes all live.

Join the community: https://discord.gg/castlearena

Play Now

Castle.com is live now at https://castle.com

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Castle.com is licensed and authorized by the Autonomous Island of Anjouan.

Castle.com is intended for adults 18+. Gambling should be entertaining, never a way to make money. Please play responsibly and within your limits, and take a break or seek support if it stops being fun.

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