Geely Auto Group Strengthens Premium Momentum with Leading Zeekr 9X Owner Recommendation Score

HANGZHOU, China, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Geely Auto Group is building momentum in China’s premium new energy vehicle market as the Zeekr 9X earns top owner endorsement in its price tier. According to the 2026 First‑Half New Energy Vehicle Brand Health Study from China‑based consultancy LandRoads, the Zeekr 9X recorded a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 83.9, the highest among vehicles priced above RMB 500,000 (approx. USD 73,000).





LandRoads’ findings, drawn from responses by over 10,000 new energy vehicle owners, underscore strong owner satisfaction and brand health for the Zeekr 9X, indicating its positive reception in China’s highly competitive high‑value vehicle segment.



LandRoads’ analysis associated Zeekr’s improving owner recommendation with several aspects of its recent brand and user strategy, including greater transparency around product updates, a more stable pricing approach and more direct communication with customers. These priorities are intended to strengthen owner confidence at a time when rapid product renewal and frequent pricing changes across the automotive industry can affect customer expectations and perceptions of long-term product value.

Zeekr has also recorded five consecutive months of both year-on-year and month-on-month sales growth in China. Its flagship models, including the Zeekr 009, Zeekr 9X and Zeekr 8X, now account for close to half of the brand’s sales, supporting a gradual shift in its product mix towards higher-value segments.



Zeekr is continuing to expand its international presence. The brand has entered more than 50 countries and regions across Europe, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Oceania and Latin America, supported by a growing network of sales, delivery and aftersales operations.



Zeekr’s current international product portfolio includes the Zeekr 001, Zeekr 009, Zeekr X, Zeekr 7X and Zeekr 7GT. The company is also preparing for the first international deliveries of the Zeekr 9X in selected Middle Eastern markets during the second half of 2026.

About Geely Auto Group

Geely Auto Group is a leading global automotive company headquartered in Hangzhou, China. Part of Zhejiang Geely Holding Group, Geely Auto Group develops and manufactures passenger vehicles under the Geely, Lynk & Co, and Zeekr brands.



Geely Auto achieved cumulative sales of 3,024,567 units in 2025, exceeding the full-year sales target with a year-on-year growth of 39%. New energy vehicle (NEV) sales reached 1,687,767 units, a year-on-year increase of 90%.



With a strong focus on technology innovation, electrification, and sustainable mobility, Geely Auto Group operates world-class R&D centers and manufacturing facilities across China, Europe, and key international markets. The Group is committed to delivering safe, high-quality, and intelligent vehicles enabled by advanced technologies such as hybrid powertrains, full-electric architectures, smart connectivity, and autonomous driving systems.



As a global company, Geely Auto Group continues to expand its international presence through strategic partnerships, localized operations, and industry-leading platforms. Geely strives to create mobility solutions that are greener, smarter, and more accessible, driving forward the future of sustainable transportation.

Media Contact

Company: Geely Automobile Holdings (HangZhou) Co.Ltd

Contact Person: Geely Auto Group Media Relations Janet Chen

Email: media@geely.com

Website: global.geely.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ebc89bff-aa65-490e-a12e-dbe68669ff02