Global Orthopedic Surgical Robots Market Report Published — Profiles Stryker, Zimmer Biomet, DePuy Synthes, and Medtronic

Dublin, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Orthopedic Surgical Robots Market" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





This report offers an in-depth analysis of the global orthopedic surgical robots market, spotlighting market trends and future forecasts. Covering global revenue for 2024 and projections from 2025 to 2030, it segments the market by component, application, end-user industry, and region. The regional analysis includes North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America, emphasizing key nations in these areas.

The report delves into the orthopedic surgical robots market ecosystem, encompassing robotic platforms, software, accessories, and services for joint replacement, spine, trauma, and sports medicine. It categorizes the market by product type, featuring knee, hip, spine, and shoulder robotic systems, and exploring enabling technologies such as navigation systems, intraoperative imaging, and data analytics. Service components such as installation, training, maintenance, and procedure-specific support are also evaluated. Comprehensive regional assessments span North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and MEA.

AI adoption and digital integration in orthopedic surgical robotics are thoroughly analyzed, with key use cases highlighted, including preoperative planning and real-time intraoperative guidance. The report investigates geographic adoption trends and disruptions within the orthopedic value chain. It also examines investment activity, R&D spending, and venture funding in robotic-assisted orthopedic surgery. ESG considerations, including sustainability, equitable access, training, and patient data usage, are also discussed. Furthermore, the study reviews recent patent activity, innovation trends, and regulatory developments shaping the market landscape. The report concludes with a competitive analysis and comprehensive company profiles of major players, detailing product portfolios, collaborations, acquisitions, and strategic initiatives that foster innovation in orthopedic surgical robotics.

Report Includes

57 data tables and 60 additional tables

An overview of the global market for orthopedic surgical robots

In-depth market trend analysis with historical revenue data for 2022-2024, estimated figures for 2025, and projections for 2030, including CAGRs

Evaluation of market size and revenue growth prospects specific to orthopedic surgical robots, with market share analysis by type, component, application, end-user, and region

Current and future demand analysis in the global orthopedic surgical robots market, competitive environment, regulations, and reimbursement practices

Analysis of drivers, challenges, and market opportunities

Discussion of technologies related to robotic-assisted surgery, such as AI-supported planning, optical navigation, and haptic feedback

Coverage of evolving technologies, market potential, R&D, growth strategies, new product pipeline, regulatory framework, reimbursement scenarios, and ESG trends

Market share analysis of key participants in orthopedic surgical robots, research priorities, product portfolios, and competitive landscape

Company profiles of industry leaders, including Stryker, Zimmer Biomet, DePuy Synthes, Medtronic, and Smith+ Nephew

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 156 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $2.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $4.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.4% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of the Report

Market Summary

Market Dynamics and Growth Factors

Emerging Technologies

Segmental Analysis

Regional Analysis

Conclusion

Chapter 2 Market Overview

Market Insights

Clinical Applications of Robotic-Assisted Orthopedic Surgery

Future Outlook

Porter's Five Forces Analysis of the Market for Orthopedic Surgical Robots

Competitive Rivalry (High)

Threat of New Entrants (Moderate)

Threat of Substitutes (Moderate to Low)

Bargaining Power of Buyers (Moderate)

Bargaining Power of Suppliers (Moderate)

Macroeconomic Factors Analysis

Increasing Orthopedic Procedure Volumes

Shift to Outpatient and Ambulatory Surgical Settings

Aging Population and Osteoarthritis Burden in High-Income Regions

Growth in Clinical Research and Innovation Output

Emerging Tele- and Remote-Surgery Use Cases

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Overview

Market Drivers

Rising Global Burden of Musculoskeletal Disorders Driving Surgical Demand

Growing Preference for Minimally Invasive Surgery

Clinical Evidence Supporting Precision, Consistency, and Improved Surgical Outcomes

Market Restraints

Ethical, Legal, and Regulatory Uncertainty

High Capital and Maintenance Costs Limiting Widespread Adoption

Opportunities in the Market

Technological Innovations in AI, Imaging, and Navigation

Expansion into Emerging and Underserved Markets

Market Challenges

Limited Intraoperative Flexibility

Reimbursement Policies for Robotic-Assisted Orthopedic Procedures are Inconsistent

Chapter 4 Regulatory Landscape

Regulatory Scenario

U.S.

Europe

Japan

India

China

U.K.

Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies and Developments

Key Takeaways

AI-Integrated Robotics

Advanced Intraoperative Guidance Technologies

Portable and Modular Robotic Platforms

Remote Surgery Capabilities

Haptic and Force Feedback Systems

Patent Analysis

Key Findings

Chapter 6 Market Segment Analysis

Segmentation Breakdown

Market Analysis by Component

Key Takeaways

Robotic Systems

Accessories

Software and Services

Market Analysis by Application

Key Takeaways

Knee replacement

Hip replacement

Spinal Surgeries

Others

Market Analysis by End User

Key Takeaways

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Other End Users

Geographic Breakdown

Market Analysis by Region

Key Takeaways

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Chapter 7 Competitive Intelligence

Key Takeaways

Industry Scenario

Opportunity: Emerging Markets

Global Market Shares of Leading Companies

Strategic Analysis

Mergers and Acquisitions

Partnerships and Collaborations

Business Expansions

Product Launches, FDA Approvals

Chapter 8 Sustainability in the Global Orthopedic Surgical Robots Market: An ESG Perspective

Introduction to ESG

ESG Sustainability in the Orthopedic Surgical Robots Market by Major Manufacturers

BCC Research Viewpoint

Chapter 9 Appendix

Methodology

Acronyms

Sources

Company Profiles

ASENSUS SURGICAL US INC.

BEIJING TINAVI MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES CO. LTD.

BRAINLAB SE

CORIN GROUP

CUREXO INC.

EXACTECH INC.

GLOBUS MEDICAL

INTUITIVE SURGICAL OPERATIONS INC.

MEDICAL DEVICE BUSINESS SERVICES INC. (DEPUY SYNTHES)

MEDTRONIC

MICROPORT SCIENTIFIC CORP.

SMITH+NEPHEW

STRYKER

THINK SURGICAL INC.

ZIMMER BIOMET

Few Emerging Start-ups/Market Disruptors

List of Tables

Summary Table: Global Market for Orthopedic Surgical Robots, by Region, Through 2030

Table 1: Porter's Five Forces Analysis: Global Orthopedic Surgical Robots Market

Table 2: Total Number of Annual Surgical Procedurals Performed in the U.S., by Year 2012-2024

Table 3: Selected Published Patents on Orthopedic Surgical Robots, 2025

Table 4: Global Market for Orthopedic Surgical Robots, by Component, Through 2030

Table 5: Global Market for Robotic Systems for Orthopedic Surgical Robots, by Region, Through 2030

Table 6: Global Market for Robotic Systems for Orthopedic Surgical Robots, by Type, Through 2030

Table 7: Global Market for Accessories of Orthopedic Surgical Robots, by Region, Through 2030

Table 8: Global Market for Software and Services of Orthopedic Surgical Robots by Region, Through 2030

Table 9: Global Market for Orthopedic Surgical Robots, by Application, Through 2030

Table 10: Global Market for Orthopedic Surgical Robots for Knee Replacement Procedures, by Region, Through 2030

Table 11: Global Market for Orthopedic Surgical Robots for Hip Replacement Procedures, by Region, Through 2030

Table 12: Global Market for Orthopedic Surgical Robots for Spinal Surgeries, by Region, Through 2030

Table 13: Global Market for Orthopedic Surgical Robots for Other Procedures, by Region, Through 2030

Table 14: Global Market for Orthopedic Surgical Robots, by End User, Through 2030

Table 15: Global Market for Orthopedic Surgical Robots in Hospitals, by Region, Through 2030

Table 16: Global Market for Orthopedic Surgical Robots in Specialty Clinics, by Region, Through 2030

Table 17: Annual Surgical Procedures Performed in Ambulatory Surgery Centers in the U.S., by Year, 2021-2024

Table 18: Global Market for Orthopedic Surgical Robots in Ambulatory Surgery Centers, by Region, Through 2030

Table 19: Global Market for Orthopedic Surgical Robots in Other Healthcare Settings, by Region, Through 2030

Table 20: Global Market for Orthopedic Surgical Robots, by Region, Through 2030

Table 21: North American Market for Orthopedic Surgical Robots, by Component, Through 2030

Table 22: North American Market for Orthopedic Surgical Robots, by Application, Through 2030

Table 23: North American Market for Orthopedic Surgical Robots, by End User, Through 2030

Table 24: North American Market for Orthopedic Surgical Robots, by Country, Through 2030

Table 25: U.S. Market for Orthopedic Surgical Robots, by Application, Through 2030

Table 26: Canadian Market for Orthopedic Surgical Robots, by Application, Through 2030

Table 27: Mexican Market for Orthopedic Surgical Robots, by Application, Through 2030

Table 28: European Market for Orthopedic Surgical Robots, by Component, Through 2030

Table 29: European Market for Orthopedic Surgical Robots, by Application, Through 2030

Table 30: European Market for Orthopedic Surgical Robots, by End User, Through 2030

Table 31: European Market for Orthopedic Surgical Robots, by Country, Through 2030

Table 32: German Market for Orthopedic Surgical Robots, by Application, Through 2030

Table 33: U.K. Market for Orthopedic Surgical Robots, by Application, Through 2030

Table 34: French Market for Orthopedic Surgical Robots, by Application, Through 2030

Table 35: Italian Market for Orthopedic Surgical Robots, by Application, Through 2030

Table 36: Spanish Market for Orthopedic Surgical Robots, by Application, Through 2030

Table 37: Rest of Europe Market for Orthopedic Surgical Robots, by Application, Through 2030

Table 38: Asia-Pacific Market for Orthopedic Surgical Robots, by Component, Through 2030

Table 39: Asia-Pacific Market for Orthopedic Surgical Robots, by Application, Through 2030

Table 40: Asia-Pacific Market for Orthopedic Surgical Robots, by End User, Through 2030

Table 41: Asia-Pacific Market for Orthopedic Surgical Robots, by Country, Through 2030

Table 42: Chinese Market for Orthopedic Surgical Robots, by Application, Through 2030

Table 43: Japanese Market for Orthopedic Surgical Robots, by Application, Through 2030

Table 44: Indian Market for Orthopedic Surgical Robots, by Application, Through 2030

Table 45: South Korean Market for Orthopedic Surgical Robots, by Application, Through 2030

Table 46: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Orthopedic Surgical Robots, by Application, Through 2030

Table 47: South American Market for Orthopedic Surgical Robots, by Component, Through 2030

Table 48: South American Market for Orthopedic Surgical Robots, by Application, Through 2030

Table 49: South American Market for Orthopedic Surgical Robots, by End User, Through 2030

Table 50: MEA Market for Orthopedic Surgical Robots, by Component, Through 2030

Table 51: MEA Market for Orthopedic Surgical Robots, by Application, Through 2030

Table 52: MEA Market for Orthopedic Surgical Robots, by End User, Through 2030

Table 53: Leading Manufacturers and Service Providers in the Orthopedic Surgical Robots Market, 2024

Table 54: Mergers and Acquisitions: Orthopedic Surgical Robots Manufacturers, 2024-2025

Table 55: Partnerships and Collaborations: Orthopedic Surgical Robots Market, 2024-2025

Table 56: Business Expansion Activities in the Orthopedic Surgical Robots Market, 2023-2025

Table 57: Product Launches and FDA Approval Activities in Orthopedic Surgical Robots Global Market, 2023-2025

Table 58: Common Orthopedic Procedures and Waste Generation

Table 59: The 5Rs Framework for Sustainable Orthopedic Surgical Practice, 2025

Table 60: ESG Highlights by Major Companies, 2024

Table 61: Glossary of Terms Used in This Report

Table 62: Report Information Sources

Table 63: Asensus Surgical US Inc.: Company Snapshot

Table 64: Asensus Surgical US Inc.: Product Portfolio

Table 65: Asensus Surgical US Inc.: News/Key Developments, 2023-2025

Table 66: Beijing Tinavi Medical Technologies Co. Ltd.: Company Snapshot

Table 67: Beijing Tinavi Medical Technologies Co. Ltd: Product Portfolio

Table 68: Beijing Tinavi Medical Technologies Co. Ltd: News/Key Developments, 2023-2025

Table 69: Brainlab SE: Company Snapshot

Table 70: Brainlab SE: Product Portfolio

Table 71: Brainlab SE: News/Key Developments, 2025

Table 72: Corin Group: Company Snapshot

Table 73: Corin Group: Product Portfolio

Table 74: Corin Group: News/Key Developments, 2024-2025

Table 75: Curexo Inc.: Company Snapshot

Table 76: Curexo Inc.: Financial Performance, FY 2023 and 2024

Table 77: Curexo Inc.: Product Portfolio

Table 78: Curexo Inc.: News/Key Developments, 2022-2025

Table 79: Exactech Inc.: Company Snapshot

Table 80: Exactech Inc.: Product Portfolio

Table 81: Exactech Inc.: News/Key Developments, 2023-2025

Table 82: Globus Medical: Company Snapshot

Table 83: Globus Medical: Financial Performance, FY 2023 and 2024

Table 84: Globus Medical: Product Portfolio

Table 85: Globus Medical: News/Key Developments, 2023-2025

Table 86: Intuitive Surgical Operations Inc.: Company Snapshot

Table 87: Intuitive Surgical Operations Inc.: Financial Performance, FY 2023 and 2024

Table 88: Intuitive Surgical Operations Inc.: Product Portfolio

Table 89: Intuitive Surgical Operations Inc.: News/Key Developments, 2022-2024

Table 90: Medical Device Business Services Inc.: Company Snapshot

Table 91: Medical Device Business Services Inc.: Product Portfolio

Table 92: Medical Device Business Services Inc.: News/Key Developments, 2024-2025

Table 93: Medtronic: Company Snapshot

Table 94: Medtronic: Financial Performance, FY 2023 and 2024

Table 95: Medtronic: Product Portfolio

Table 96: Medtronic: News/Key Developments, 2024-2025

Table 97: MicroPort Scientific Corp.: Company Snapshot

Table 98: MicroPort Scientific Corp.: Financial Performance, FY 2023 and 2024

Table 99: MicroPort Scientific Corp.: Product Portfolio

Table 100: MicroPort Scientific Corp.: News/Key Developments, 2023-2025

Table 101: Smith+Nephew: Company Snapshot

Table 102: Smith+Nephew: Financial Performance, FY 2023 and 2024

Table 103: Smith+Nephew: Product Portfolio

Table 104: Smith+Nephew: News/Key Developments, 2023-2025

Table 105: Stryker: Company Snapshot

Table 106: Stryker: Financial Performance, FY 2023 and 2024

Table 107: Stryker: Product Portfolio

Table 108: Stryker: News/Key Developments, 2023-2025

Table 109: Think Surgical Inc.: Company Snapshot

Table 110: Think Surgical Inc.: Product Portfolio

Table 111: Think Surgical Inc.: News/Key Developments, 2024-2025

Table 112: Zimmer Biomet: Company Snapshot

Table 113: Zimmer Biomet: Financial Performance, FY 2023 and 2024

Table 114: Zimmer Biomet: Product Portfolio

Table 115: Zimmer Biomet: News/Key Developments, 2023-2025

Table 116: List of a Few Emerging Startups/Market Disruptors



List of Figures

Summary Figure: Summary Figure: Global Market Shares for Orthopedic Surgical Robots, by Region, 2024

Figure 1: Market Dynamics of Global Orthopedic Surgical Robots

Figure 2: Breakdown of Joint Surgical Replacement Procedures, Global, by Sex, 2012-2024

Figure 3: Number of Patents Documented on Orthopedic Surgical Robots, by Leading Applicants, January 2025-December 2025

Figure 4: Patent Shares for Orthopedic Surgical Robots by Jurisdiction,January 2025-December 2025

Figure 5: Patent Shares for Orthopedic Surgical Robots by Type,January 2025-December 2025

Figure 6: Global Market Shares for Orthopedic Surgical Robots, by Component, 2024

Figure 7: Global Market Shares for Orthopedic Surgical Robots, by Application, 2024

Figure 8: Global Market Shares for Orthopedic Surgical Robots, by End User, 2024

Figure 9: Global Market Shares for Orthopedic Surgical Robots, by Region, 2024

Figure 10: Global Market Shares for Orthopedic Surgical Robots by Leading Companies, 2024

Figure 11: Globus Medical: Revenue Share, by Business Unit, FY 2024

Figure 12: Globus Medical: Revenue Share, by Country/Region, FY 2024

Figure 13: Intuitive Surgical Operations Inc.: Revenue Share, by Business Unit, FY 2024

Figure 14: Intuitive Surgical Operations Inc.: Revenue Share, by Country/Region, FY 2024

Figure 15: Medtronic: Revenue Share, by Business Unit, FY 2024

Figure 16: Medtronic: Revenue Share, by Country/Region, FY 2024

Figure 17: MicroPort Scientific Corp.: Revenue Share, by Business Unit, FY 2024

Figure 18: MicroPort Scientific Corp.: Revenue Share, by Country/Region, FY 2024

Figure 19: Smith+Nephew: Revenue Share, by Business Unit, FY 2024

Figure 20: Smith+Nephew: Revenue Share, by Country/Region, FY 2024

Figure 21: Stryker: Revenue Share, by Business Unit, FY 2024

Figure 22: Stryker: Revenue Share, by Country/Region, FY 2024

Figure 23: Zimmer Biomet: Revenue Share, by Business Unit, FY 2024

Figure 24: Zimmer Biomet: Revenue Share, by Country/Region, FY 2024



Companies Featured

ASENSUS SURGICAL US INC.

BEIJING TINAVI MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES CO. LTD.

BRAINLAB SE

CORIN GROUP

CUREXO INC.

EXACTECH INC.

GLOBUS MEDICAL

INTUITIVE SURGICAL OPERATIONS INC.

MEDICAL DEVICE BUSINESS SERVICES INC. (DEPUY SYNTHES)

MEDTRONIC

MICROPORT SCIENTIFIC CORP.

SMITH+NEPHEW

STRYKER

THINK SURGICAL INC.

ZIMMER BIOMET

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