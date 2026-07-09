Global Orthopedic Surgical Robots Market Report Published — Profiles Stryker, Zimmer Biomet, DePuy Synthes, and Medtronic

Dublin, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Orthopedic Surgical Robots Market" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report offers an in-depth analysis of the global orthopedic surgical robots market, spotlighting market trends and future forecasts. Covering global revenue for 2024 and projections from 2025 to 2030, it segments the market by component, application, end-user industry, and region. The regional analysis includes North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America, emphasizing key nations in these areas.
The report delves into the orthopedic surgical robots market ecosystem, encompassing robotic platforms, software, accessories, and services for joint replacement, spine, trauma, and sports medicine. It categorizes the market by product type, featuring knee, hip, spine, and shoulder robotic systems, and exploring enabling technologies such as navigation systems, intraoperative imaging, and data analytics. Service components such as installation, training, maintenance, and procedure-specific support are also evaluated. Comprehensive regional assessments span North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and MEA.
AI adoption and digital integration in orthopedic surgical robotics are thoroughly analyzed, with key use cases highlighted, including preoperative planning and real-time intraoperative guidance. The report investigates geographic adoption trends and disruptions within the orthopedic value chain. It also examines investment activity, R&D spending, and venture funding in robotic-assisted orthopedic surgery. ESG considerations, including sustainability, equitable access, training, and patient data usage, are also discussed. Furthermore, the study reviews recent patent activity, innovation trends, and regulatory developments shaping the market landscape. The report concludes with a competitive analysis and comprehensive company profiles of major players, detailing product portfolios, collaborations, acquisitions, and strategic initiatives that foster innovation in orthopedic surgical robotics.
Report Includes
- 57 data tables and 60 additional tables
- An overview of the global market for orthopedic surgical robots
- In-depth market trend analysis with historical revenue data for 2022-2024, estimated figures for 2025, and projections for 2030, including CAGRs
- Evaluation of market size and revenue growth prospects specific to orthopedic surgical robots, with market share analysis by type, component, application, end-user, and region
- Current and future demand analysis in the global orthopedic surgical robots market, competitive environment, regulations, and reimbursement practices
- Analysis of drivers, challenges, and market opportunities
- Discussion of technologies related to robotic-assisted surgery, such as AI-supported planning, optical navigation, and haptic feedback
- Coverage of evolving technologies, market potential, R&D, growth strategies, new product pipeline, regulatory framework, reimbursement scenarios, and ESG trends
- Market share analysis of key participants in orthopedic surgical robots, research priorities, product portfolios, and competitive landscape
- Company profiles of industry leaders, including Stryker, Zimmer Biomet, DePuy Synthes, Medtronic, and Smith+ Nephew
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|156
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$2.7 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$4.2 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|9.4%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
- Market Outlook
- Scope of the Report
- Market Summary
- Market Dynamics and Growth Factors
- Emerging Technologies
- Segmental Analysis
- Regional Analysis
- Conclusion
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- Market Insights
- Clinical Applications of Robotic-Assisted Orthopedic Surgery
- Future Outlook
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis of the Market for Orthopedic Surgical Robots
- Competitive Rivalry (High)
- Threat of New Entrants (Moderate)
- Threat of Substitutes (Moderate to Low)
- Bargaining Power of Buyers (Moderate)
- Bargaining Power of Suppliers (Moderate)
- Macroeconomic Factors Analysis
- Increasing Orthopedic Procedure Volumes
- Shift to Outpatient and Ambulatory Surgical Settings
- Aging Population and Osteoarthritis Burden in High-Income Regions
- Growth in Clinical Research and Innovation Output
- Emerging Tele- and Remote-Surgery Use Cases
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Overview
- Market Drivers
- Rising Global Burden of Musculoskeletal Disorders Driving Surgical Demand
- Growing Preference for Minimally Invasive Surgery
- Clinical Evidence Supporting Precision, Consistency, and Improved Surgical Outcomes
- Market Restraints
- Ethical, Legal, and Regulatory Uncertainty
- High Capital and Maintenance Costs Limiting Widespread Adoption
- Opportunities in the Market
- Technological Innovations in AI, Imaging, and Navigation
- Expansion into Emerging and Underserved Markets
- Market Challenges
- Limited Intraoperative Flexibility
- Reimbursement Policies for Robotic-Assisted Orthopedic Procedures are Inconsistent
Chapter 4 Regulatory Landscape
- Regulatory Scenario
- U.S.
- Europe
- Japan
- India
- China
- U.K.
Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies and Developments
- Key Takeaways
- AI-Integrated Robotics
- Advanced Intraoperative Guidance Technologies
- Portable and Modular Robotic Platforms
- Remote Surgery Capabilities
- Haptic and Force Feedback Systems
- Patent Analysis
- Key Findings
Chapter 6 Market Segment Analysis
- Segmentation Breakdown
- Market Analysis by Component
- Key Takeaways
- Robotic Systems
- Accessories
- Software and Services
- Market Analysis by Application
- Key Takeaways
- Knee replacement
- Hip replacement
- Spinal Surgeries
- Others
- Market Analysis by End User
- Key Takeaways
- Hospitals
- Specialty Clinics
- Ambulatory Surgery Centers
- Other End Users
- Geographic Breakdown
- Market Analysis by Region
- Key Takeaways
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Middle East and Africa (MEA)
Chapter 7 Competitive Intelligence
- Key Takeaways
- Industry Scenario
- Opportunity: Emerging Markets
- Global Market Shares of Leading Companies
- Strategic Analysis
- Mergers and Acquisitions
- Partnerships and Collaborations
- Business Expansions
- Product Launches, FDA Approvals
Chapter 8 Sustainability in the Global Orthopedic Surgical Robots Market: An ESG Perspective
- Introduction to ESG
- ESG Sustainability in the Orthopedic Surgical Robots Market by Major Manufacturers
- BCC Research Viewpoint
Chapter 9 Appendix
- Methodology
- Acronyms
- Sources
- Company Profiles
- ASENSUS SURGICAL US INC.
- BEIJING TINAVI MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES CO. LTD.
- BRAINLAB SE
- CORIN GROUP
- CUREXO INC.
- EXACTECH INC.
- GLOBUS MEDICAL
- INTUITIVE SURGICAL OPERATIONS INC.
- MEDICAL DEVICE BUSINESS SERVICES INC. (DEPUY SYNTHES)
- MEDTRONIC
- MICROPORT SCIENTIFIC CORP.
- SMITH+NEPHEW
- STRYKER
- THINK SURGICAL INC.
- ZIMMER BIOMET
- Few Emerging Start-ups/Market Disruptors
List of Tables
Summary Table: Global Market for Orthopedic Surgical Robots, by Region, Through 2030
Table 1: Porter's Five Forces Analysis: Global Orthopedic Surgical Robots Market
Table 2: Total Number of Annual Surgical Procedurals Performed in the U.S., by Year 2012-2024
Table 3: Selected Published Patents on Orthopedic Surgical Robots, 2025
Table 4: Global Market for Orthopedic Surgical Robots, by Component, Through 2030
Table 5: Global Market for Robotic Systems for Orthopedic Surgical Robots, by Region, Through 2030
Table 6: Global Market for Robotic Systems for Orthopedic Surgical Robots, by Type, Through 2030
Table 7: Global Market for Accessories of Orthopedic Surgical Robots, by Region, Through 2030
Table 8: Global Market for Software and Services of Orthopedic Surgical Robots by Region, Through 2030
Table 9: Global Market for Orthopedic Surgical Robots, by Application, Through 2030
Table 10: Global Market for Orthopedic Surgical Robots for Knee Replacement Procedures, by Region, Through 2030
Table 11: Global Market for Orthopedic Surgical Robots for Hip Replacement Procedures, by Region, Through 2030
Table 12: Global Market for Orthopedic Surgical Robots for Spinal Surgeries, by Region, Through 2030
Table 13: Global Market for Orthopedic Surgical Robots for Other Procedures, by Region, Through 2030
Table 14: Global Market for Orthopedic Surgical Robots, by End User, Through 2030
Table 15: Global Market for Orthopedic Surgical Robots in Hospitals, by Region, Through 2030
Table 16: Global Market for Orthopedic Surgical Robots in Specialty Clinics, by Region, Through 2030
Table 17: Annual Surgical Procedures Performed in Ambulatory Surgery Centers in the U.S., by Year, 2021-2024
Table 18: Global Market for Orthopedic Surgical Robots in Ambulatory Surgery Centers, by Region, Through 2030
Table 19: Global Market for Orthopedic Surgical Robots in Other Healthcare Settings, by Region, Through 2030
Table 20: Global Market for Orthopedic Surgical Robots, by Region, Through 2030
Table 21: North American Market for Orthopedic Surgical Robots, by Component, Through 2030
Table 22: North American Market for Orthopedic Surgical Robots, by Application, Through 2030
Table 23: North American Market for Orthopedic Surgical Robots, by End User, Through 2030
Table 24: North American Market for Orthopedic Surgical Robots, by Country, Through 2030
Table 25: U.S. Market for Orthopedic Surgical Robots, by Application, Through 2030
Table 26: Canadian Market for Orthopedic Surgical Robots, by Application, Through 2030
Table 27: Mexican Market for Orthopedic Surgical Robots, by Application, Through 2030
Table 28: European Market for Orthopedic Surgical Robots, by Component, Through 2030
Table 29: European Market for Orthopedic Surgical Robots, by Application, Through 2030
Table 30: European Market for Orthopedic Surgical Robots, by End User, Through 2030
Table 31: European Market for Orthopedic Surgical Robots, by Country, Through 2030
Table 32: German Market for Orthopedic Surgical Robots, by Application, Through 2030
Table 33: U.K. Market for Orthopedic Surgical Robots, by Application, Through 2030
Table 34: French Market for Orthopedic Surgical Robots, by Application, Through 2030
Table 35: Italian Market for Orthopedic Surgical Robots, by Application, Through 2030
Table 36: Spanish Market for Orthopedic Surgical Robots, by Application, Through 2030
Table 37: Rest of Europe Market for Orthopedic Surgical Robots, by Application, Through 2030
Table 38: Asia-Pacific Market for Orthopedic Surgical Robots, by Component, Through 2030
Table 39: Asia-Pacific Market for Orthopedic Surgical Robots, by Application, Through 2030
Table 40: Asia-Pacific Market for Orthopedic Surgical Robots, by End User, Through 2030
Table 41: Asia-Pacific Market for Orthopedic Surgical Robots, by Country, Through 2030
Table 42: Chinese Market for Orthopedic Surgical Robots, by Application, Through 2030
Table 43: Japanese Market for Orthopedic Surgical Robots, by Application, Through 2030
Table 44: Indian Market for Orthopedic Surgical Robots, by Application, Through 2030
Table 45: South Korean Market for Orthopedic Surgical Robots, by Application, Through 2030
Table 46: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Orthopedic Surgical Robots, by Application, Through 2030
Table 47: South American Market for Orthopedic Surgical Robots, by Component, Through 2030
Table 48: South American Market for Orthopedic Surgical Robots, by Application, Through 2030
Table 49: South American Market for Orthopedic Surgical Robots, by End User, Through 2030
Table 50: MEA Market for Orthopedic Surgical Robots, by Component, Through 2030
Table 51: MEA Market for Orthopedic Surgical Robots, by Application, Through 2030
Table 52: MEA Market for Orthopedic Surgical Robots, by End User, Through 2030
Table 53: Leading Manufacturers and Service Providers in the Orthopedic Surgical Robots Market, 2024
Table 54: Mergers and Acquisitions: Orthopedic Surgical Robots Manufacturers, 2024-2025
Table 55: Partnerships and Collaborations: Orthopedic Surgical Robots Market, 2024-2025
Table 56: Business Expansion Activities in the Orthopedic Surgical Robots Market, 2023-2025
Table 57: Product Launches and FDA Approval Activities in Orthopedic Surgical Robots Global Market, 2023-2025
Table 58: Common Orthopedic Procedures and Waste Generation
Table 59: The 5Rs Framework for Sustainable Orthopedic Surgical Practice, 2025
Table 60: ESG Highlights by Major Companies, 2024
Table 61: Glossary of Terms Used in This Report
Table 62: Report Information Sources
Table 63: Asensus Surgical US Inc.: Company Snapshot
Table 64: Asensus Surgical US Inc.: Product Portfolio
Table 65: Asensus Surgical US Inc.: News/Key Developments, 2023-2025
Table 66: Beijing Tinavi Medical Technologies Co. Ltd.: Company Snapshot
Table 67: Beijing Tinavi Medical Technologies Co. Ltd: Product Portfolio
Table 68: Beijing Tinavi Medical Technologies Co. Ltd: News/Key Developments, 2023-2025
Table 69: Brainlab SE: Company Snapshot
Table 70: Brainlab SE: Product Portfolio
Table 71: Brainlab SE: News/Key Developments, 2025
Table 72: Corin Group: Company Snapshot
Table 73: Corin Group: Product Portfolio
Table 74: Corin Group: News/Key Developments, 2024-2025
Table 75: Curexo Inc.: Company Snapshot
Table 76: Curexo Inc.: Financial Performance, FY 2023 and 2024
Table 77: Curexo Inc.: Product Portfolio
Table 78: Curexo Inc.: News/Key Developments, 2022-2025
Table 79: Exactech Inc.: Company Snapshot
Table 80: Exactech Inc.: Product Portfolio
Table 81: Exactech Inc.: News/Key Developments, 2023-2025
Table 82: Globus Medical: Company Snapshot
Table 83: Globus Medical: Financial Performance, FY 2023 and 2024
Table 84: Globus Medical: Product Portfolio
Table 85: Globus Medical: News/Key Developments, 2023-2025
Table 86: Intuitive Surgical Operations Inc.: Company Snapshot
Table 87: Intuitive Surgical Operations Inc.: Financial Performance, FY 2023 and 2024
Table 88: Intuitive Surgical Operations Inc.: Product Portfolio
Table 89: Intuitive Surgical Operations Inc.: News/Key Developments, 2022-2024
Table 90: Medical Device Business Services Inc.: Company Snapshot
Table 91: Medical Device Business Services Inc.: Product Portfolio
Table 92: Medical Device Business Services Inc.: News/Key Developments, 2024-2025
Table 93: Medtronic: Company Snapshot
Table 94: Medtronic: Financial Performance, FY 2023 and 2024
Table 95: Medtronic: Product Portfolio
Table 96: Medtronic: News/Key Developments, 2024-2025
Table 97: MicroPort Scientific Corp.: Company Snapshot
Table 98: MicroPort Scientific Corp.: Financial Performance, FY 2023 and 2024
Table 99: MicroPort Scientific Corp.: Product Portfolio
Table 100: MicroPort Scientific Corp.: News/Key Developments, 2023-2025
Table 101: Smith+Nephew: Company Snapshot
Table 102: Smith+Nephew: Financial Performance, FY 2023 and 2024
Table 103: Smith+Nephew: Product Portfolio
Table 104: Smith+Nephew: News/Key Developments, 2023-2025
Table 105: Stryker: Company Snapshot
Table 106: Stryker: Financial Performance, FY 2023 and 2024
Table 107: Stryker: Product Portfolio
Table 108: Stryker: News/Key Developments, 2023-2025
Table 109: Think Surgical Inc.: Company Snapshot
Table 110: Think Surgical Inc.: Product Portfolio
Table 111: Think Surgical Inc.: News/Key Developments, 2024-2025
Table 112: Zimmer Biomet: Company Snapshot
Table 113: Zimmer Biomet: Financial Performance, FY 2023 and 2024
Table 114: Zimmer Biomet: Product Portfolio
Table 115: Zimmer Biomet: News/Key Developments, 2023-2025
Table 116: List of a Few Emerging Startups/Market Disruptors
List of Figures
Summary Figure: Summary Figure: Global Market Shares for Orthopedic Surgical Robots, by Region, 2024
Figure 1: Market Dynamics of Global Orthopedic Surgical Robots
Figure 2: Breakdown of Joint Surgical Replacement Procedures, Global, by Sex, 2012-2024
Figure 3: Number of Patents Documented on Orthopedic Surgical Robots, by Leading Applicants, January 2025-December 2025
Figure 4: Patent Shares for Orthopedic Surgical Robots by Jurisdiction,January 2025-December 2025
Figure 5: Patent Shares for Orthopedic Surgical Robots by Type,January 2025-December 2025
Figure 6: Global Market Shares for Orthopedic Surgical Robots, by Component, 2024
Figure 7: Global Market Shares for Orthopedic Surgical Robots, by Application, 2024
Figure 8: Global Market Shares for Orthopedic Surgical Robots, by End User, 2024
Figure 9: Global Market Shares for Orthopedic Surgical Robots, by Region, 2024
Figure 10: Global Market Shares for Orthopedic Surgical Robots by Leading Companies, 2024
Figure 11: Globus Medical: Revenue Share, by Business Unit, FY 2024
Figure 12: Globus Medical: Revenue Share, by Country/Region, FY 2024
Figure 13: Intuitive Surgical Operations Inc.: Revenue Share, by Business Unit, FY 2024
Figure 14: Intuitive Surgical Operations Inc.: Revenue Share, by Country/Region, FY 2024
Figure 15: Medtronic: Revenue Share, by Business Unit, FY 2024
Figure 16: Medtronic: Revenue Share, by Country/Region, FY 2024
Figure 17: MicroPort Scientific Corp.: Revenue Share, by Business Unit, FY 2024
Figure 18: MicroPort Scientific Corp.: Revenue Share, by Country/Region, FY 2024
Figure 19: Smith+Nephew: Revenue Share, by Business Unit, FY 2024
Figure 20: Smith+Nephew: Revenue Share, by Country/Region, FY 2024
Figure 21: Stryker: Revenue Share, by Business Unit, FY 2024
Figure 22: Stryker: Revenue Share, by Country/Region, FY 2024
Figure 23: Zimmer Biomet: Revenue Share, by Business Unit, FY 2024
Figure 24: Zimmer Biomet: Revenue Share, by Country/Region, FY 2024
Companies Featured
- ASENSUS SURGICAL US INC.
- BEIJING TINAVI MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES CO. LTD.
- BRAINLAB SE
- CORIN GROUP
- CUREXO INC.
- EXACTECH INC.
- GLOBUS MEDICAL
- INTUITIVE SURGICAL OPERATIONS INC.
- MEDICAL DEVICE BUSINESS SERVICES INC. (DEPUY SYNTHES)
- MEDTRONIC
- MICROPORT SCIENTIFIC CORP.
- SMITH+NEPHEW
- STRYKER
- THINK SURGICAL INC.
- ZIMMER BIOMET
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ovbhs2
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