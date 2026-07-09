Explosive Growth Predicted in the In Silico Protein Design Market with Focus on AI and Automation

Dublin, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "In Silico Protein Design Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The in silico protein design market is projected to expand significantly, from $1.87 billion in 2025 to $4.86 billion in 2030, marking a rapid increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.9%. This growth is driven by advances in computational biology tools, increased availability of protein structure databases, and the expanding use of in silico methods in drug discovery and personalized medicine development.

Key trends shaping the market include the adoption of AI-driven protein modeling platforms, cloud-based simulation software, machine learning integration in structure prediction, and computational enzyme engineering. As demand for personalized medicine rises, in silico protein design facilitates the creation of bespoke therapeutic proteins tailored to individual patient profiles.

For instance, the FDA approved 16 new personalized therapies for rare diseases in 2023, reflecting the increasing demand for personalized solutions. Companies are prioritizing advanced solutions like push-button protein design platforms to streamline drug discovery and enhance therapeutic efficacy. A notable example is Latent Labs' Latent-X platform, which allows non-coders to design proteins through a web-based interface, significantly speeding up the discovery process.

In July 2023, BioNTech SE acquired InstaDeep Ltd. to combine strengths in immunotherapy with advanced AI and machine learning for accelerated drug discovery and development. This acquisition highlights the trend of collaboration between biotechnology and software companies to enhance innovation in this field.

Major players include Dassault Systemes SE, Schrodinger Inc., Generate Biomedicines Inc., Insilico Medicine Inc., and Arzeda Corp. Geographically, North America was the largest region in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region. The market report covers regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, and North America, among others.

Tariffs have impacted the market by raising costs of imported computing hardware crucial for molecular simulations. This has prompted regional data center development and domestic hardware manufacturing, fostering innovation in cloud-based protein design platforms.

The in silico protein design market encompasses revenues from services such as protein structure modeling, engineering, and optimization. This market includes sales of protein models, enzyme variants, and research kits. Its value includes goods sold by manufacturers directly to customers or through distribution channels.

This comprehensive market research report offers insights into market statistics, regional shares, and future opportunities. It provides a holistic overview of the industry's current state and future projections.







The In Silico Protein Design Market Global Report 2026 offers vital insights for strategists, marketers, and senior management to evaluate this rapidly growing sector. The report identifies the trends poised to shape the market over the next decade, offering a comprehensive global perspective covering 16 regions.

Reasons to Purchase:

Comprehensive global coverage; extensive analytics across 16 geographies.

Evaluate macro factors such as geopolitical influences, trade policies, inflation, and regulatory environments.

Develop localized strategies with tailored data and insights.

Identify growth segments for strategic investment opportunities.

Gain a competitive edge with forecast data and key market drivers.

Understand consumer behavior with end-user analysis.

Benchmark against competitors through detailed market share and innovation metrics.

Assess market potential with total addressable market (TAM) analysis and attractiveness scoring metrics.

Receive reliable, high-quality data to support presentations and strategic decisions.

Regular updates and an accompanying Excel data sheet enable easy data extraction and analysis.

Description:

The report explores the most significant and emerging markets for in silico protein design, assessing their economic, demographic, and market-related parameters. It considers the forces shaping the future of the market, including technological disruptions, regulatory changes, and evolving consumer preferences.

The report covers various aspects such as market size, growth, segmentation, breakdowns by region and country, total addressable market, market attractiveness score, competitive landscape, and company evaluation metrics. It offers historic and forecast market growth by geography.

The market characteristics section defines the market, evaluating key products, services, and brand differentiation.

Supply chain analysis offers a value chain overview, including raw materials and supplier insights.

Trends and strategies highlight technological trends and suggest ways to leverage these advancements for competitive benefits.

Regulatory and investment landscape examines key regulations, investment flows, and funding trends.

The market size section showcases both historic growth and forecasts, considering factors like AI advancements and economic influences.

The TAM analysis section provides strategic insights, contrasting current market size against potential opportunities.

The market attractiveness scoring uses a quantitative approach to evaluate market viability through growth potential and competitive dynamics.

Regional and country breakdowns provide a geographical analysis, including the effects of supply chain shifts.

The competitive landscape chapter details the competitive environment and financial deals shaping the market.

Company scoring matrix evaluates leading companies based on various parameters like market share and innovation.

Report Scope:

Software Type: Cloud-Based; On-Premise

Cloud-Based; On-Premise Technology Type: Molecular Modelling; AI and Machine Learning; Homology Modelling

Molecular Modelling; AI and Machine Learning; Homology Modelling Applications: Drug Discovery; Enzyme Engineering; Biomarker Discovery; Vaccinology; Academic Research

Drug Discovery; Enzyme Engineering; Biomarker Discovery; Vaccinology; Academic Research End-Users: Pharmaceutical and Biotech Companies; Academic and Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical and Biotech Companies; Academic and Research Institutes Subsegments: Cloud-Based: Subscription; Pay-Per-Use; Hybrid Cloud. On-Premise: Enterprise License; Perpetual License

Companies Mentioned: Dassault Systemes SE; Schrodinger Inc.; Generate Biomedicines Inc.; Insilico Medicine Inc.; and others.

Geographies Covered: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Market size ratios, growth related to GDP, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share, market segments.

Sourcing and Referencing: Data sourced using endnotes.

Delivery Format: Delivered in Word, PDF, or Interactive Report format with an Excel Dashboard.

Added Benefits:

Bi-Annual Data Updates

Customisation Options

Expert Consultant Support





Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $2.27 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $4.86 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 20.9% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1. Key Market Insights (2020-2035)

1.2. Visual Dashboard: Market Size, Growth Rate, Hotspots

1.3. Major Factors Driving the Market

1.4. Top Three Trends Shaping the Market



2. in Silico Protein Design Market Characteristics

2.1. Market Definition & Scope

2.2. Market Segmentations

2.3. Overview of Key Products and Services

2.4. Global in Silico Protein Design Market Attractiveness Scoring and Analysis

2.4.1. Overview of Market Attractiveness Framework

2.4.2. Quantitative Scoring Methodology

2.4.3. Factor-Wise Evaluation

Growth Potential Analysis, Competitive Dynamics Assessment, Strategic Fit Assessment and Risk Profile Evaluation

2.4.4. Market Attractiveness Scoring and Interpretation

2.4.5. Strategic Implications and Recommendations



3. in Silico Protein Design Market Supply Chain Analysis

3.1. Overview of the Supply Chain and Ecosystem

3.2. List of Key Raw Materials, Resources & Suppliers

3.3. List of Major Distributors and Channel Partners

3.4. List of Major End Users



4. Global in Silico Protein Design Market Trends and Strategies

4.1. Key Technologies & Future Trends

4.1.1 Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence

4.1.2 Biotechnology, Genomics & Precision Medicine

4.1.3 Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity

4.1.4 Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing

4.1.5 Internet of Things (Iot), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems

4.2. Major Trends

4.2.1 Increasing Adoption of Ai-Driven Protein Modelling Platforms

4.2.2 Rising Use of Cloud-Based Simulation Software

4.2.3 Growing Integration of Machine Learning in Structure Prediction

4.2.4 Expansion of Computational Enzyme Engineering

4.2.5 Enhanced Focus on Rapid Protein Optimization



5. in Silico Protein Design Market Analysis of End Use Industries

5.1 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

5.2 Academic and Research Institutes

5.3 Contract Research Organizations

5.4 Computational Biology Firms

5.5 Drug Discovery Startups



6. in Silico Protein Design Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, Trade Wars and Tariffs, Supply Chain Impact from Tariff War & Trade Protectionism, and Covid and Recovery on the Market



7. Global in Silico Protein Design Strategic Analysis Framework, Current Market Size, Market Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.1. Global in Silico Protein Design PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)

7.2. Global in Silico Protein Design Market Size, Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.3. Global in Silico Protein Design Historic Market Size and Growth, 2020-2025, Value ($ Billion)

7.4. Global in Silico Protein Design Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2025-2030, 2035F, Value ($ Billion)



8. Global in Silico Protein Design Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis for the Market

8.1. Definition and Scope of Total Addressable Market (TAM)

8.2. Methodology and Assumptions

8.3. Global Total Addressable Market (TAM) Estimation

8.4. TAM vs. Current Market Size Analysis

8.5. Strategic Insights and Growth Opportunities from TAM Analysis



9. in Silico Protein Design Market Segmentation

9.1. Global in Silico Protein Design Market, Segmentation by Software Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Cloud-Based Software, on-Premise Software

9.2. Global in Silico Protein Design Market, Segmentation by Technology Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Molecular Modelling, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Algorithms, Homology Modelling, Other Technology Types

9.3. Global in Silico Protein Design Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Drug Discovery and Development, Enzyme Engineering, Biomarker Discovery, Vaccinology, Academic Research

9.4. Global in Silico Protein Design Market, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Academic and Research Institutes, Other End-Users

9.5. Global in Silico Protein Design Market, Sub-Segmentation of Cloud-Based Software, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Subscription-Based, Pay-Per-Use, Hybrid Cloud

9.6. Global in Silico Protein Design Market, Sub-Segmentation of on-Premise Software, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Enterprise License, Perpetual License, Customized Solutions



10. in Silico Protein Design Market Regional and Country Analysis

10.1. Global in Silico Protein Design Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

10.2. Global in Silico Protein Design Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



11. Asia-Pacific in Silico Protein Design Market

11.1. Asia-Pacific in Silico Protein Design Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

11.2. Asia-Pacific in Silico Protein Design Market, Segmentation by Software Type, Segmentation by Technology Type, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



12. China in Silico Protein Design Market

12.1. China in Silico Protein Design Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

12.2. China in Silico Protein Design Market, Segmentation by Software Type, Segmentation by Technology Type, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



13. India in Silico Protein Design Market

13.1. India in Silico Protein Design Market, Segmentation by Software Type, Segmentation by Technology Type, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



14. Japan in Silico Protein Design Market

14.1. Japan in Silico Protein Design Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

14.2. Japan in Silico Protein Design Market, Segmentation by Software Type, Segmentation by Technology Type, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



15. Australia in Silico Protein Design Market

15.1. Australia in Silico Protein Design Market, Segmentation by Software Type, Segmentation by Technology Type, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



16. Indonesia in Silico Protein Design Market

16.1. Indonesia in Silico Protein Design Market, Segmentation by Software Type, Segmentation by Technology Type, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



17. South Korea in Silico Protein Design Market

17.1. South Korea in Silico Protein Design Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

17.2. South Korea in Silico Protein Design Market, Segmentation by Software Type, Segmentation by Technology Type, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



18. Taiwan in Silico Protein Design Market

18.1. Taiwan in Silico Protein Design Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

18.2. Taiwan in Silico Protein Design Market, Segmentation by Software Type, Segmentation by Technology Type, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



19. South East Asia in Silico Protein Design Market

19.1. South East Asia in Silico Protein Design Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

19.2. South East Asia in Silico Protein Design Market, Segmentation by Software Type, Segmentation by Technology Type, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



20. Western Europe in Silico Protein Design Market

20.1. Western Europe in Silico Protein Design Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

20.2. Western Europe in Silico Protein Design Market, Segmentation by Software Type, Segmentation by Technology Type, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



21. UK in Silico Protein Design Market

21.1. UK in Silico Protein Design Market, Segmentation by Software Type, Segmentation by Technology Type, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



22. Germany in Silico Protein Design Market

22.1. Germany in Silico Protein Design Market, Segmentation by Software Type, Segmentation by Technology Type, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



23. France in Silico Protein Design Market

23.1. France in Silico Protein Design Market, Segmentation by Software Type, Segmentation by Technology Type, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



24. Italy in Silico Protein Design Market

24.1. Italy in Silico Protein Design Market, Segmentation by Software Type, Segmentation by Technology Type, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



25. Spain in Silico Protein Design Market

25.1. Spain in Silico Protein Design Market, Segmentation by Software Type, Segmentation by Technology Type, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



26. Eastern Europe in Silico Protein Design Market

26.1. Eastern Europe in Silico Protein Design Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

26.2. Eastern Europe in Silico Protein Design Market, Segmentation by Software Type, Segmentation by Technology Type, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



27. Russia in Silico Protein Design Market

27.1. Russia in Silico Protein Design Market, Segmentation by Software Type, Segmentation by Technology Type, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



28. North America in Silico Protein Design Market

28.1. North America in Silico Protein Design Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

28.2. North America in Silico Protein Design Market, Segmentation by Software Type, Segmentation by Technology Type, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



29. USA in Silico Protein Design Market

29.1. USA in Silico Protein Design Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

29.2. USA in Silico Protein Design Market, Segmentation by Software Type, Segmentation by Technology Type, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



30. Canada in Silico Protein Design Market

30.1. Canada in Silico Protein Design Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

30.2. Canada in Silico Protein Design Market, Segmentation by Software Type, Segmentation by Technology Type, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



31. South America in Silico Protein Design Market

31.1. South America in Silico Protein Design Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

31.2. South America in Silico Protein Design Market, Segmentation by Software Type, Segmentation by Technology Type, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



32. Brazil in Silico Protein Design Market

32.1. Brazil in Silico Protein Design Market, Segmentation by Software Type, Segmentation by Technology Type, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



33. Middle East in Silico Protein Design Market

33.1. Middle East in Silico Protein Design Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

33.2. Middle East in Silico Protein Design Market, Segmentation by Software Type, Segmentation by Technology Type, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



34. Africa in Silico Protein Design Market

34.1. Africa in Silico Protein Design Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

34.2. Africa in Silico Protein Design Market, Segmentation by Software Type, Segmentation by Technology Type, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



35. in Silico Protein Design Market Regulatory and Investment Landscape



36. in Silico Protein Design Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

36.1. in Silico Protein Design Market Competitive Landscape and Market Share 2024

36.1.1. Top 10 Companies (Ranked by revenue/share)

36.2. in Silico Protein Design Market - Company Scoring Matrix

36.2.1. Market Revenues

36.2.2. Product Innovation Score

36.2.3. Brand Recognition

36.3. in Silico Protein Design Market Company Profiles

36.3.1. Dassault Systemes SE Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

36.3.2. Schrodinger Inc. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

36.3.3. Generate Biomedicines Inc. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

36.3.4. Insilico Medicine Inc. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

36.3.5. Chemical Computing Group ULC Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis



37. in Silico Protein Design Market Other Major and Innovative Companies

Arzeda Corp., Outpace Bio Inc., Evozyne Inc., Cradle Bio B.V., Seismic Therapeutics Inc., Profluent Bio Inc., Nabla Bio Inc., Antiverse Ltd., EvolutionaryScale Inc., RevolKa Ltd., Molecular Discovery Ltd., Inte:Ligand GmbH, Kuano Ltd., AI Proteins Inc., Menten AI Inc.



38. Global in Silico Protein Design Market Competitive Benchmarking and Dashboard



39. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the in Silico Protein Design Market



40. in Silico Protein Design Market High Potential Countries, Segments and Strategies

40.1 in Silico Protein Design Market in 2030 - Countries Offering Most New Opportunities

40.2 in Silico Protein Design Market in 2030 - Segments Offering Most New Opportunities

40.3 in Silico Protein Design Market in 2030 - Growth Strategies

40.3.1 Market Trend Based Strategies

40.3.2 Competitor Strategies



41. Appendix

41.1. Abbreviations

41.2. Currencies

41.3. Historic and Forecast Inflation Rates

41.4. Research Inquiries

41.5. About the Analyst

41.6. Copyright and Disclaimer





Companies Featured



The companies featured in this In Silico Protein Design market report include:

Dassault Systemes SE

Schrodinger Inc.

Generate Biomedicines Inc.

Insilico Medicine Inc.

Chemical Computing Group ULC

Arzeda Corp.

Outpace Bio Inc.

Evozyne Inc.

Cradle Bio B.V.

Seismic Therapeutics Inc.

Profluent Bio Inc.

Nabla Bio Inc.

Antiverse Ltd.

EvolutionaryScale Inc.

RevolKa Ltd.

Molecular Discovery Ltd.

Inte:Ligand GmbH

Kuano Ltd.

AI Proteins Inc.

Menten AI Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qgnvo9

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