Explosive Growth Predicted in the In Silico Protein Design Market with Focus on AI and Automation

Dublin, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "In Silico Protein Design Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The in silico protein design market is projected to expand significantly, from $1.87 billion in 2025 to $4.86 billion in 2030, marking a rapid increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.9%. This growth is driven by advances in computational biology tools, increased availability of protein structure databases, and the expanding use of in silico methods in drug discovery and personalized medicine development.
Key trends shaping the market include the adoption of AI-driven protein modeling platforms, cloud-based simulation software, machine learning integration in structure prediction, and computational enzyme engineering. As demand for personalized medicine rises, in silico protein design facilitates the creation of bespoke therapeutic proteins tailored to individual patient profiles.
For instance, the FDA approved 16 new personalized therapies for rare diseases in 2023, reflecting the increasing demand for personalized solutions. Companies are prioritizing advanced solutions like push-button protein design platforms to streamline drug discovery and enhance therapeutic efficacy. A notable example is Latent Labs' Latent-X platform, which allows non-coders to design proteins through a web-based interface, significantly speeding up the discovery process.
In July 2023, BioNTech SE acquired InstaDeep Ltd. to combine strengths in immunotherapy with advanced AI and machine learning for accelerated drug discovery and development. This acquisition highlights the trend of collaboration between biotechnology and software companies to enhance innovation in this field.
Major players include Dassault Systemes SE, Schrodinger Inc., Generate Biomedicines Inc., Insilico Medicine Inc., and Arzeda Corp. Geographically, North America was the largest region in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region. The market report covers regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, and North America, among others.
Tariffs have impacted the market by raising costs of imported computing hardware crucial for molecular simulations. This has prompted regional data center development and domestic hardware manufacturing, fostering innovation in cloud-based protein design platforms.
The in silico protein design market encompasses revenues from services such as protein structure modeling, engineering, and optimization. This market includes sales of protein models, enzyme variants, and research kits. Its value includes goods sold by manufacturers directly to customers or through distribution channels.
This comprehensive market research report offers insights into market statistics, regional shares, and future opportunities. It provides a holistic overview of the industry's current state and future projections.
The In Silico Protein Design Market Global Report 2026 offers vital insights for strategists, marketers, and senior management to evaluate this rapidly growing sector. The report identifies the trends poised to shape the market over the next decade, offering a comprehensive global perspective covering 16 regions.
Reasons to Purchase:
- Comprehensive global coverage; extensive analytics across 16 geographies.
- Evaluate macro factors such as geopolitical influences, trade policies, inflation, and regulatory environments.
- Develop localized strategies with tailored data and insights.
- Identify growth segments for strategic investment opportunities.
- Gain a competitive edge with forecast data and key market drivers.
- Understand consumer behavior with end-user analysis.
- Benchmark against competitors through detailed market share and innovation metrics.
- Assess market potential with total addressable market (TAM) analysis and attractiveness scoring metrics.
- Receive reliable, high-quality data to support presentations and strategic decisions.
- Regular updates and an accompanying Excel data sheet enable easy data extraction and analysis.
Description:
The report explores the most significant and emerging markets for in silico protein design, assessing their economic, demographic, and market-related parameters. It considers the forces shaping the future of the market, including technological disruptions, regulatory changes, and evolving consumer preferences.
The report covers various aspects such as market size, growth, segmentation, breakdowns by region and country, total addressable market, market attractiveness score, competitive landscape, and company evaluation metrics. It offers historic and forecast market growth by geography.
- The market characteristics section defines the market, evaluating key products, services, and brand differentiation.
- Supply chain analysis offers a value chain overview, including raw materials and supplier insights.
- Trends and strategies highlight technological trends and suggest ways to leverage these advancements for competitive benefits.
- Regulatory and investment landscape examines key regulations, investment flows, and funding trends.
- The market size section showcases both historic growth and forecasts, considering factors like AI advancements and economic influences.
- The TAM analysis section provides strategic insights, contrasting current market size against potential opportunities.
- The market attractiveness scoring uses a quantitative approach to evaluate market viability through growth potential and competitive dynamics.
- Regional and country breakdowns provide a geographical analysis, including the effects of supply chain shifts.
- The competitive landscape chapter details the competitive environment and financial deals shaping the market.
- Company scoring matrix evaluates leading companies based on various parameters like market share and innovation.
Report Scope:
- Software Type: Cloud-Based; On-Premise
- Technology Type: Molecular Modelling; AI and Machine Learning; Homology Modelling
- Applications: Drug Discovery; Enzyme Engineering; Biomarker Discovery; Vaccinology; Academic Research
- End-Users: Pharmaceutical and Biotech Companies; Academic and Research Institutes
- Subsegments: Cloud-Based: Subscription; Pay-Per-Use; Hybrid Cloud. On-Premise: Enterprise License; Perpetual License
Companies Mentioned: Dassault Systemes SE; Schrodinger Inc.; Generate Biomedicines Inc.; Insilico Medicine Inc.; and others.
Geographies Covered: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.
Regions: Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa
Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.
Data: Market size ratios, growth related to GDP, expenditure per capita.
Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share, market segments.
Sourcing and Referencing: Data sourced using endnotes.
Delivery Format: Delivered in Word, PDF, or Interactive Report format with an Excel Dashboard.
Added Benefits:
- Bi-Annual Data Updates
- Customisation Options
- Expert Consultant Support
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|250
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$2.27 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$4.86 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|20.9%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
1.1. Key Market Insights (2020-2035)
1.2. Visual Dashboard: Market Size, Growth Rate, Hotspots
1.3. Major Factors Driving the Market
1.4. Top Three Trends Shaping the Market
2. in Silico Protein Design Market Characteristics
2.1. Market Definition & Scope
2.2. Market Segmentations
2.3. Overview of Key Products and Services
2.4. Global in Silico Protein Design Market Attractiveness Scoring and Analysis
2.4.1. Overview of Market Attractiveness Framework
2.4.2. Quantitative Scoring Methodology
2.4.3. Factor-Wise Evaluation
Growth Potential Analysis, Competitive Dynamics Assessment, Strategic Fit Assessment and Risk Profile Evaluation
2.4.4. Market Attractiveness Scoring and Interpretation
2.4.5. Strategic Implications and Recommendations
3. in Silico Protein Design Market Supply Chain Analysis
3.1. Overview of the Supply Chain and Ecosystem
3.2. List of Key Raw Materials, Resources & Suppliers
3.3. List of Major Distributors and Channel Partners
3.4. List of Major End Users
4. Global in Silico Protein Design Market Trends and Strategies
4.1. Key Technologies & Future Trends
4.1.1 Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence
4.1.2 Biotechnology, Genomics & Precision Medicine
4.1.3 Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity
4.1.4 Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing
4.1.5 Internet of Things (Iot), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems
4.2. Major Trends
4.2.1 Increasing Adoption of Ai-Driven Protein Modelling Platforms
4.2.2 Rising Use of Cloud-Based Simulation Software
4.2.3 Growing Integration of Machine Learning in Structure Prediction
4.2.4 Expansion of Computational Enzyme Engineering
4.2.5 Enhanced Focus on Rapid Protein Optimization
5. in Silico Protein Design Market Analysis of End Use Industries
5.1 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies
5.2 Academic and Research Institutes
5.3 Contract Research Organizations
5.4 Computational Biology Firms
5.5 Drug Discovery Startups
6. in Silico Protein Design Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, Trade Wars and Tariffs, Supply Chain Impact from Tariff War & Trade Protectionism, and Covid and Recovery on the Market
7. Global in Silico Protein Design Strategic Analysis Framework, Current Market Size, Market Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis
7.1. Global in Silico Protein Design PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)
7.2. Global in Silico Protein Design Market Size, Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis
7.3. Global in Silico Protein Design Historic Market Size and Growth, 2020-2025, Value ($ Billion)
7.4. Global in Silico Protein Design Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2025-2030, 2035F, Value ($ Billion)
8. Global in Silico Protein Design Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis for the Market
8.1. Definition and Scope of Total Addressable Market (TAM)
8.2. Methodology and Assumptions
8.3. Global Total Addressable Market (TAM) Estimation
8.4. TAM vs. Current Market Size Analysis
8.5. Strategic Insights and Growth Opportunities from TAM Analysis
9. in Silico Protein Design Market Segmentation
9.1. Global in Silico Protein Design Market, Segmentation by Software Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Cloud-Based Software, on-Premise Software
9.2. Global in Silico Protein Design Market, Segmentation by Technology Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Molecular Modelling, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Algorithms, Homology Modelling, Other Technology Types
9.3. Global in Silico Protein Design Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Drug Discovery and Development, Enzyme Engineering, Biomarker Discovery, Vaccinology, Academic Research
9.4. Global in Silico Protein Design Market, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Academic and Research Institutes, Other End-Users
9.5. Global in Silico Protein Design Market, Sub-Segmentation of Cloud-Based Software, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Subscription-Based, Pay-Per-Use, Hybrid Cloud
9.6. Global in Silico Protein Design Market, Sub-Segmentation of on-Premise Software, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Enterprise License, Perpetual License, Customized Solutions
10. in Silico Protein Design Market Regional and Country Analysis
10.1. Global in Silico Protein Design Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
10.2. Global in Silico Protein Design Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
11. Asia-Pacific in Silico Protein Design Market
11.1. Asia-Pacific in Silico Protein Design Market Overview
Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
11.2. Asia-Pacific in Silico Protein Design Market, Segmentation by Software Type, Segmentation by Technology Type, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
12. China in Silico Protein Design Market
12.1. China in Silico Protein Design Market Overview
Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
12.2. China in Silico Protein Design Market, Segmentation by Software Type, Segmentation by Technology Type, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
13. India in Silico Protein Design Market
13.1. India in Silico Protein Design Market, Segmentation by Software Type, Segmentation by Technology Type, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
14. Japan in Silico Protein Design Market
14.1. Japan in Silico Protein Design Market Overview
Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
14.2. Japan in Silico Protein Design Market, Segmentation by Software Type, Segmentation by Technology Type, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
15. Australia in Silico Protein Design Market
15.1. Australia in Silico Protein Design Market, Segmentation by Software Type, Segmentation by Technology Type, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
16. Indonesia in Silico Protein Design Market
16.1. Indonesia in Silico Protein Design Market, Segmentation by Software Type, Segmentation by Technology Type, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
17. South Korea in Silico Protein Design Market
17.1. South Korea in Silico Protein Design Market Overview
Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
17.2. South Korea in Silico Protein Design Market, Segmentation by Software Type, Segmentation by Technology Type, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
18. Taiwan in Silico Protein Design Market
18.1. Taiwan in Silico Protein Design Market Overview
Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
18.2. Taiwan in Silico Protein Design Market, Segmentation by Software Type, Segmentation by Technology Type, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
19. South East Asia in Silico Protein Design Market
19.1. South East Asia in Silico Protein Design Market Overview
Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
19.2. South East Asia in Silico Protein Design Market, Segmentation by Software Type, Segmentation by Technology Type, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
20. Western Europe in Silico Protein Design Market
20.1. Western Europe in Silico Protein Design Market Overview
Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
20.2. Western Europe in Silico Protein Design Market, Segmentation by Software Type, Segmentation by Technology Type, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
21. UK in Silico Protein Design Market
21.1. UK in Silico Protein Design Market, Segmentation by Software Type, Segmentation by Technology Type, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
22. Germany in Silico Protein Design Market
22.1. Germany in Silico Protein Design Market, Segmentation by Software Type, Segmentation by Technology Type, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
23. France in Silico Protein Design Market
23.1. France in Silico Protein Design Market, Segmentation by Software Type, Segmentation by Technology Type, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
24. Italy in Silico Protein Design Market
24.1. Italy in Silico Protein Design Market, Segmentation by Software Type, Segmentation by Technology Type, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
25. Spain in Silico Protein Design Market
25.1. Spain in Silico Protein Design Market, Segmentation by Software Type, Segmentation by Technology Type, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
26. Eastern Europe in Silico Protein Design Market
26.1. Eastern Europe in Silico Protein Design Market Overview
Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
26.2. Eastern Europe in Silico Protein Design Market, Segmentation by Software Type, Segmentation by Technology Type, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
27. Russia in Silico Protein Design Market
27.1. Russia in Silico Protein Design Market, Segmentation by Software Type, Segmentation by Technology Type, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
28. North America in Silico Protein Design Market
28.1. North America in Silico Protein Design Market Overview
Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
28.2. North America in Silico Protein Design Market, Segmentation by Software Type, Segmentation by Technology Type, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
29. USA in Silico Protein Design Market
29.1. USA in Silico Protein Design Market Overview
Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
29.2. USA in Silico Protein Design Market, Segmentation by Software Type, Segmentation by Technology Type, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
30. Canada in Silico Protein Design Market
30.1. Canada in Silico Protein Design Market Overview
Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
30.2. Canada in Silico Protein Design Market, Segmentation by Software Type, Segmentation by Technology Type, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
31. South America in Silico Protein Design Market
31.1. South America in Silico Protein Design Market Overview
Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
31.2. South America in Silico Protein Design Market, Segmentation by Software Type, Segmentation by Technology Type, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
32. Brazil in Silico Protein Design Market
32.1. Brazil in Silico Protein Design Market, Segmentation by Software Type, Segmentation by Technology Type, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
33. Middle East in Silico Protein Design Market
33.1. Middle East in Silico Protein Design Market Overview
Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
33.2. Middle East in Silico Protein Design Market, Segmentation by Software Type, Segmentation by Technology Type, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
34. Africa in Silico Protein Design Market
34.1. Africa in Silico Protein Design Market Overview
Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
34.2. Africa in Silico Protein Design Market, Segmentation by Software Type, Segmentation by Technology Type, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
35. in Silico Protein Design Market Regulatory and Investment Landscape
36. in Silico Protein Design Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles
36.1. in Silico Protein Design Market Competitive Landscape and Market Share 2024
36.1.1. Top 10 Companies (Ranked by revenue/share)
36.2. in Silico Protein Design Market - Company Scoring Matrix
36.2.1. Market Revenues
36.2.2. Product Innovation Score
36.2.3. Brand Recognition
36.3. in Silico Protein Design Market Company Profiles
36.3.1. Dassault Systemes SE Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis
36.3.2. Schrodinger Inc. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis
36.3.3. Generate Biomedicines Inc. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis
36.3.4. Insilico Medicine Inc. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis
36.3.5. Chemical Computing Group ULC Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis
37. in Silico Protein Design Market Other Major and Innovative Companies
Arzeda Corp., Outpace Bio Inc., Evozyne Inc., Cradle Bio B.V., Seismic Therapeutics Inc., Profluent Bio Inc., Nabla Bio Inc., Antiverse Ltd., EvolutionaryScale Inc., RevolKa Ltd., Molecular Discovery Ltd., Inte:Ligand GmbH, Kuano Ltd., AI Proteins Inc., Menten AI Inc.
38. Global in Silico Protein Design Market Competitive Benchmarking and Dashboard
39. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the in Silico Protein Design Market
40. in Silico Protein Design Market High Potential Countries, Segments and Strategies
40.1 in Silico Protein Design Market in 2030 - Countries Offering Most New Opportunities
40.2 in Silico Protein Design Market in 2030 - Segments Offering Most New Opportunities
40.3 in Silico Protein Design Market in 2030 - Growth Strategies
40.3.1 Market Trend Based Strategies
40.3.2 Competitor Strategies
41. Appendix
41.1. Abbreviations
41.2. Currencies
41.3. Historic and Forecast Inflation Rates
41.4. Research Inquiries
41.5. About the Analyst
41.6. Copyright and Disclaimer
Companies Featured
The companies featured in this In Silico Protein Design market report include:
- Dassault Systemes SE
- Schrodinger Inc.
- Generate Biomedicines Inc.
- Insilico Medicine Inc.
- Chemical Computing Group ULC
- Arzeda Corp.
- Outpace Bio Inc.
- Evozyne Inc.
- Cradle Bio B.V.
- Seismic Therapeutics Inc.
- Profluent Bio Inc.
- Nabla Bio Inc.
- Antiverse Ltd.
- EvolutionaryScale Inc.
- RevolKa Ltd.
- Molecular Discovery Ltd.
- Inte:Ligand GmbH
- Kuano Ltd.
- AI Proteins Inc.
- Menten AI Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qgnvo9
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