Global Market for Genetically Modified (GM) Foods Just Released; Covers Major Regions Including North America and Asia-Pacific

Dublin, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Genetically Modified Foods: Global Markets" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global market for genetically modified (GM) foods is forecasted to grow significantly, valued at $388.4 billion in 2025 and projected to reach $451.6 billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.1% from 2025 to 2030. This sustained growth signifies a mature market heavily reliant on GM crops, notably soybeans and maize, for food, feed, and industrial applications. The demand is primarily fueled by increasing global feed needs, the usage of GM-derived oils, meals, starches, and sweeteners, along with the significant productivity improvements offered by GM technologies. With established regulatory approvals in major producing nations and a growing emphasis on food security, climate adaptation, and protein supply, the long-term outlook for the market remains optimistic.

Report ScopeThe report provides a detailed and targeted analysis of the global GM foods market, tracking its evolution and examining current trends and future potential through 2030. It evaluates the market based on the farm-gate value of GM crop production, primarily focusing on soybeans, maize, cotton, and canola. The scope covers GM-derived raw materials such as vegetable oils, protein meals, starches, sweeteners, fibers, and feed ingredients, excluding the larger downstream processed foods market.

In addition to major GM crops, the report explores emerging GM varieties like potato, sugar beet, rice, papaya, tomato, banana, eggplant, wheat, and alfalfa. It analyzes trait categories such as herbicide tolerance, insect resistance, stacked traits, and new innovations that enhance drought tolerance, disease resistance, nutritional value, shelf life, and ripening features. These traits' impact on animal feed, processed food ingredients, industrial uses, biofuels, and niche markets like bioplastics and biochemicals are examined.

Regional analysis covers North America, Central and South America, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world, highlighting adoption trends, regulatory environments, and technology use in major producers like the U.S., Brazil, Argentina, India, and China, as well as emerging adopters in Africa and Southeast Asia.

The report assesses the regulatory and biosafety landscape, approval processes, trade dynamics, and intellectual property systems influencing market performance. It also reviews the competitive landscape, focusing on global seed and trait companies, regional seed suppliers, and a growing number of biotech start-ups.

The report concludes with strategic recommendations for developers, agribusinesses, food and feed companies, investors, and policymakers. It underscores emerging opportunities, including next-generation traits, climate-resilient crops, genome editing, biofortification, sustainable production systems, and digital agriculture. It addresses ongoing challenges such as regulatory fragmentation, consumer acceptance, trade restrictions, and intellectual property issues.

Overall, this study serves as a practical guide to understanding and navigating the expanding global market for GM foods, a key component of global food and agricultural systems.

The report includes:

44 data tables and 46 additional tables

Comprehensive analysis of the global GM foods market

Global market trend analyses, historic revenue data from 2022 to 2024, estimates for 2025, and CAGR projections through 2030

Current market size estimates and revenue forecasts, with market share analysis based on crop type, trait type, application, distribution channel, and region

Market dynamics, technological advances, regulations, prospects, and macroeconomic impact facts and figures

Insights from Porter's Five Forces model and global supply chain analyses

Key granted and published patents review

Industry structure analysis, including company shares and global rankings, product mappings, strategic initiatives, M&A activity, and venture funding outlook

Sustainability trends and ESG developments overview, with a focus on consumer attitudes and leading companies' ESG risk ratings and practices

Company profiles of industry leaders such as Bayer AG, Corteva, Syngenta, BASF, and KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 117 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $388.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $451.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.1% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Market Dynamics and Growth Factors

Emerging Technologies

Segmental Analysis

Regional Analysis

Conclusion

Chapter 2 Market Overview

Overview

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Competitive Rivalry - High

Threat of New Entrants - Low to Moderate

Bargaining Power of Suppliers - Moderate

Bargaining Power of Buyers - Moderate to High

Threat of Substitutes - Moderate

Macroeconomic Factors Analysis

Regulatory Frameworks as the Primary Market Gatekeeper

Geopolitical Decisions Reshaping Trade Flows

Food-Security Pressures Accelerating Adoption in Emerging Markets

Rapid Technological Advances Expanding Trait Possibilities

ESG, Consumer Expectations, and Supply-Chain Transparency

Impact of U.S. Tariffs

Ecosystem

Supply Chain Analysis

Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Overview

Market Driving Factors

Rising Food, Feed, and Protein Demand Under Climate Pressure

Economic and Environmental Benefits at the Farm Level

Expansion of GM Food Adoption in Emerging and Developing Markets

Development of Next-Generation Traits and Gene-Edited Crops

Deep Integration into Global Feed, Oilseed, and Industrial Value Chains

Market Restraints

Regulatory Fragmentation and Politicization of Approvals

Persistent Consumer Skepticism and Activism

Intellectual Property Concentration and Farmer Equity Concerns

Infrastructure, Capacity, and Adoption Barriers in Developing Regions

Market Opportunities

Climate-Resilient, Nutrition-Enhanced, and Quality Traits

Expansion into Underpenetrated Regions and Crops

Deeper Value-Chain Integration and Ingredient-Focused Business Models

Chapter 4 Regulatory Landscape

Introduction

Global Regulatory Models and Cross-Cutting Themes

Regional Regulatory Landscapes

Comparative Regulatory Snapshot by Country

Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies and Developments

Key Takeaways

CRISPR-Cas (Nuclease-Based Gene Editing)

Base Editing

Prime Editing

RNA Interference (RNAi) and Exogenously Applied dsRNA

Synthetic Biology and Metabolic Engineering

Patent Analysis

Global Activity Trends (2020-2025)

Geographic Distribution of Patent Activity

Crop-Level Innovation Priorities

Trait Architecture Evolution

Application Type Strategy

Chapter 6 Market Segment Analysis

Segmentation Breakdown

Market Breakdown by Crop Type

Key Takeaways

Soybean

Corn

Cotton

Canola

Others

Market Breakdown by Trait Type

Key Takeaways

Herbicide Tolerant (HT)

Stacked Traits (HT + IR)

Insect Resistant (IR)

Others

Market Breakdown by Application

Key Takeaways

Animal Feed

Processed Food Ingredients and Packaged Foods

Industrial/Biofuel

Others

Geographic Breakdown

Key Takeaways

North America

Central and South America (CSA)

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Chapter 7 Competitive Intelligence

Company Market Share Analysis

Chapter 8 Sustainability in the Genetically Modified Food Industry: ESG Perspective

ESG Lens for GM Foods

Environmental Pillar: Climate, Inputs, and Biodiversity

Social Pillar: Farmer Livelihoods, Safety, and Trust

Governance Pillar: Stewardship, Transparency, and Risk

Concluding Remarks

Chapter 9 Appendix

Methodology

Sources

Abbreviations

Company Profiles

BASF

BAYER AG

BIOCERES CROP SOLUTIONS

CONFLUENCE GENETICS

CORTEVA

INARI AGRICULTURE INC.

JK AGRI GENETICS LTD.

J.R. SIMPLOT CO.

KWS SAAT SE & CO. KGAA

LIMAGRAIN

MAHYCO

NUFARM

ORIGIN AGRITECH LTD.

STINE SEED CO.

SYNGENTA

Emerging StartUps/Market Disruptors

List of Tables

Summary Table: Global Market for Genetically Modified Foods, by Region, Through 2030

Table 1: Genetically Modified Foods: Main Ecosystem Layers, Their Roles, andRepresentative Companies

Table 2: Genetically Modified Foods: Comparative Regulatory Snapshot by Country, 2025

Table 3: Patent Activity Trends in the Global Market for Genetically Modified Foods, 2020-2025

Table 4: Geographic Distribution of Patent Activity in the Global Market for GeneticallyModified Foods, by Year, 2020-2025

Table 5: Crop Distribution of Patent Activity in the Global Market for Genetically Modified Foods, by Year, 2020-2025

Table 6: Trait Category Distribution of Patent Activity in the Global Market for GeneticallyModified Foods, by Year, 2020-2025

Table 7: Applications Distribution of Patent Activity in the Global Market for GeneticallyModified Foods, by Year, 2020-2025

Table 8: Global Market for Genetically Modified Foods, by Crop Type, Through 2030

Table 9: Global Market for Genetically Modified Soybean, by Region, Through 2030

Table 10: Global Market for Genetically Modified Corn, by Region, Through 2030

Table 11: Global Market for Genetically Modified Cotton, by Region, Through 2030

Table 12: Global Market for Genetically Modified Canola, by Region, Through 2030

Table 13: Global Market for Other Genetically Modified Foods, by Region, Through 2030

Table 14: Global Market for Genetically Modified Foods, by Trait Type, Through 2030

Table 15: Global Market for Herbicide-Tolerant (HT) Genetically Modified Foods, by Region, Through 2030

Table 16: Global Market for Stacked Traits (HT + IR) in Genetically Modified Foods, by Region, Through 2030

Table 17: Global Market for Insect-Resistant (IR) Genetically Modified Foods, by Region, Through 2030

Table 18: Global Market for Other Traits in Genetically Modified Foods, by Region, Through 2030

Table 19: Global Market for Genetically Modified Foods, by Application, Through 2030

Table 20: Global Market for Genetically Modified Foods in Animal Feed Application, by Region, Through 2030

Table 21: Global Market for Genetically Modified Foods in Processed Food Ingredients andPackaged Foods Application, by Region, Through 2030

Table 22: Global Market for Genetically Modified Foods in Industrial/Biofuel Application, by Region, Through 2030

Table 23: Global Market for Genetically Modified Foods in Other Applications, by Region, Through 2030

Table 24: Global Market for Genetically Modified Foods, by Region, Through 2030

Table 25: North American Market for Genetically Modified Foods, by Crop Type, Through 2030

Table 26: North American Market for Genetically Modified Foods, by Trait Type, Through 2030

Table 27: North American Market for Genetically Modified Foods, by Application, Through 2030

Table 28: North American Market for Genetically Modified Foods, by Country, Through 2030

Table 29: CSA Market for Genetically Modified Foods, by Crop Type, Through 2030

Table 30: CSA Market for Genetically Modified Foods, by Trait Type, Through 2030

Table 31: CSA Market for Genetically Modified Foods, by Application, Through 2030

Table 32: CSA Market for Genetically Modified Foods, by Country, Through 2030

Table 33: Asia-Pacific Market for Genetically Modified Foods, by Crop Type, Through 2030

Table 34: Asia-Pacific Market for Genetically Modified Foods, by Trait Type, Through 2030

Table 35: Asia-Pacific Market for Genetically Modified Foods, by Application, Through 2030

Table 36: Asia-Pacific Market for Genetically Modified Foods, by Country, Through 2030

Table 37: RoW Market for Genetically Modified Foods, by Crop Type, Through 2030

Table 38: RoW Market for Genetically Modified Foods, by Trait Type, Through 2030

Table 39: RoW Market for Genetically Modified Foods, by Application, Through 2030

Table 40: RoW Market for Genetically Modified Foods, by Country, Through 2030

Table 41: Company Share Analysis of Genetically Modified Foods: Global Markets, 2024

Table 42: Snapshot of the ESG Rating Matrix for Major GM Food Companies, 2024

Table 43: Net-Zero GHG and Climate Commitments - Major GM Food Companies, 2024 Status

Table 44: Information Sources for this Report

Table 45: Abbreviations Used in this Report

Table 46: BASF: Company Snapshot

Table 47: BASF: Financial Performance, FY 2023 and 2024

Table 48: BASF: Product Portfolio

Table 49: Bayer AG: Company Snapshot

Table 50: Bayer AG: Financial Performance, FY 2023 and 2024

Table 51: Bayer AG: Product Portfolio

Table 52: Bayer AG: News/Key Developments, 2024

Table 53: Bioceres Crop Solutions: Company Snapshot

Table 54: Bioceres Crop Solutions: Financial Performance, FY 2023 and 2024

Table 55: Bioceres Crop Solutions: Product Portfolio

Table 56: Confluence Genetics: Company Snapshot

Table 57: Confluence Genetics: Product Portfolio

Table 58: Corteva: Company Snapshot

Table 59: Corteva: Financial Performance, FY 2023 and 2024

Table 60: Corteva: Product Portfolio

Table 61: Inari Agriculture Inc.: Company Snapshot

Table 62: Inari Agriculture Inc.: Product Portfolio

Table 63: JK Agri Genetics Ltd.: Company Snapshot

Table 64: JK Agri Genetics Ltd.: Financial Performance, FY 2023 and 2024

Table 65: JK Agri Genetics Ltd.: Product Portfolio

Table 66: J.R. Simplot Co.: Company Snapshot

Table 67: J.R. Simplot Co.: Product Portfolio

Table 68: KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA: Company Snapshot

Table 69: KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA: Financial Performance, FY 2023 and 2024

Table 70: KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA: Product Portfolio

Table 71: KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA: News/Key Developments, 2024

Table 72: Limagrain: Company Snapshot

Table 73: Limagrain: Financial Performance, FY 2023 and 2024

Table 74: Limagrain: Product Portfolio

Table 75: Mahyco: Company Snapshot

Table 76: Mahyco: Product Portfolio

Table 77: Nufarm: Company Snapshot

Table 78: Nufarm: Financial Performance, FY 2024 and 2025

Table 79: Nufarm: Product Portfolio

Table 80: Origin Agritech Ltd.: Company Snapshot

Table 81: Origin Agritech Ltd.: Financial Performance, FY 2023 and 2024

Table 82: Origin Agritech Ltd.: Product Portfolio

Table 83: Stine Seed Co.: Company Snapshot

Table 84: Stine Seed Co.: Product Portfolio

Table 85: Stine Seed Co.: News/Key Developments, 2025

Table 86: Syngenta: Company Snapshot

Table 87: Syngenta: Financial Performance, FY 2023 and 2024

Table 88: Syngenta: Product Portfolio

Table 89: List of a Few Emerging Startups in the Global Market for Genetically Modified Foods



List of Figures

Summary Figure: Summary Figure: Global Market Shares for Genetically Modified Foods, by Region, 2024

Figure 1: Porter's Five Forces Analysis: Genetically Modified Foods Market

Figure 2: Supply Chain Nodes and Key Activity Overview in Genetically Modified Foods

Figure 3: Market Dynamics of Genetically Modified Foods

Figure 4: Global Market Shares for Genetically Modified Foods, by Crop Type, 2024

Figure 5: Global Market Shares for Genetically Modified Soybean, by Region, 2024

Figure 6: Global Market Shares for Genetically Modified Corn, by Region, 2024

Figure 7: Global Market Shares for Genetically Modified Cotton, by Region, 2024

Figure 8: Global Market Shares for Genetically Modified Canola, by Region, 2024

Figure 9: Global Market Shares for Other Genetically Modified Foods, by Region, 2024

Figure 10: Global Market Shares for Genetically Modified Foods, by Trait Type, 2024

Figure 11: Global Market Shares for Herbicide-Tolerant (HT) Genetically Modified Foods, by Region, 2024

Figure 12: Global Market Shares for Stacked Traits (HT + IR) in Genetically Modified Foods, by Region, 2024

Figure 13: Global Market Shares for Insect-Resistant (IR) Genetically Modified Foods, by Region, 2024

Figure 14: Global Market Shares for Other Traits in Genetically Modified Foods, by Region, 2024

Figure 15: Global Market Shares for Genetically Modified Foods, by Application, 2024

Figure 16: Global Market Shares for Genetically Modified Foods in Animal Feed Application, by Region, 2024

Figure 17: Global Market Shares for Genetically Modified Foods in Processed FoodIngredients and Packaged Foods Application, by Region, 2024

Figure 18: Global Market Shares for Genetically Modified Foods in Industrial/BiofuelApplication, by Region, 2024

Figure 19: Global Market Shares for Genetically Modified Foods in Other Applications, by Region, 2024

Figure 20: Global Market Shares for Genetically Modified Foods, by Region, 2024

Figure 21: North American Market Shares for Genetically Modified Foods, by Crop Type, 2024

Figure 22: North American Market Shares for Genetically Modified Foods, by Trait Type, 2024

Figure 23: North American Market Shares for Genetically Modified Foods, by Application, 2024

Figure 24: North American Market Shares for Genetically Modified Foods, by Country, 2024

Figure 25: CSA Market Shares for Genetically Modified Foods, by Crop Type, 2024

Figure 26: CSA Market Shares for Genetically Modified Foods, by Trait Type, 2024

Figure 27: CSA Market Shares for Genetically Modified Foods, by Application, 2024

Figure 28: CSA Market Shares for Genetically Modified Foods, by Country, 2024

Figure 29: Asia-Pacific Market Shares for Genetically Modified Foods, by Crop Type, 2024

Figure 30: Asia-Pacific Market Shares for Genetically Modified Foods, by Trait Type, 2024

Figure 31: Asia-Pacific Market Shares for Genetically Modified Foods, by Application, 2024

Figure 32: Asia-Pacific Market Shares for Genetically Modified Foods, by Country, 2024

Figure 33: RoW Market Shares for Genetically Modified Foods, by Crop Type, 2024

Figure 34: RoW Market Shares for Genetically Modified Foods, by Trait Type, 2024

Figure 35: RoW Market Shares for Genetically Modified Foods, by Application, 2024

Figure 36: RoW Market Shares for Genetically Modified Foods, by Country, 2024

Figure 37: BASF: Revenue Share by Business Unit, FY 2024

Figure 38: BASF: Revenue Share, by Country/Region, FY 2024

Figure 39: Bayer AG: Revenue Share, by Business Unit, FY 2024

Figure 40: Bayer AG: Revenue Share, by Country/Region, FY 2024

Figure 41: Bioceres Crop Solutions: Revenue Share, by Business Unit, FY 2024

Figure 42: Bioceres Crop Solutions: Revenue Share, by Country/Region, FY 2024

Figure 43: Corteva: Revenue Share, by Business Unit, FY 2024

Figure 44: Corteva: Revenue Share, by Country/Region, FY 2024

Figure 45: KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA: Revenue Share, by Business Unit, FY 2024

Figure 46: KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA: Revenue Share, by Country/Region, FY 2024

Figure 47: Limagrain: Revenue Share, by Business Unit, FY 2024

Figure 48: Limagrain: Revenue Share, by Country/Region, FY 2024

Figure 49: Nufarm: Revenue Share, by Business Unit, FY 2025

Figure 50: Nufarm: Revenue Share, by Country/Region, FY 2025

Figure 51: Syngenta: Revenue Share, by Business Unit, FY 2024

Figure 52: Syngenta: Revenue Share, by Country/Region, FY 2024



Companies Featured

Basf

Bayer AG

Bioceres Crop Solutions

Confluence Genetics

Corteva

Inari Agriculture Inc.

Jk Agri Genetics Ltd.

J.R. Simplot Co.

Kws Saat SE & Co. KGaA

Limagrain

Mahyco

Nufarm

Origin Agritech Ltd.

Stine Seed Co.

Syngenta

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