Global Market for Genetically Modified (GM) Foods Just Released; Covers Major Regions Including North America and Asia-Pacific

Dublin, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Genetically Modified Foods: Global Markets" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for genetically modified (GM) foods is forecasted to grow significantly, valued at $388.4 billion in 2025 and projected to reach $451.6 billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.1% from 2025 to 2030. This sustained growth signifies a mature market heavily reliant on GM crops, notably soybeans and maize, for food, feed, and industrial applications. The demand is primarily fueled by increasing global feed needs, the usage of GM-derived oils, meals, starches, and sweeteners, along with the significant productivity improvements offered by GM technologies. With established regulatory approvals in major producing nations and a growing emphasis on food security, climate adaptation, and protein supply, the long-term outlook for the market remains optimistic.
Report ScopeThe report provides a detailed and targeted analysis of the global GM foods market, tracking its evolution and examining current trends and future potential through 2030. It evaluates the market based on the farm-gate value of GM crop production, primarily focusing on soybeans, maize, cotton, and canola. The scope covers GM-derived raw materials such as vegetable oils, protein meals, starches, sweeteners, fibers, and feed ingredients, excluding the larger downstream processed foods market.
In addition to major GM crops, the report explores emerging GM varieties like potato, sugar beet, rice, papaya, tomato, banana, eggplant, wheat, and alfalfa. It analyzes trait categories such as herbicide tolerance, insect resistance, stacked traits, and new innovations that enhance drought tolerance, disease resistance, nutritional value, shelf life, and ripening features. These traits' impact on animal feed, processed food ingredients, industrial uses, biofuels, and niche markets like bioplastics and biochemicals are examined.
Regional analysis covers North America, Central and South America, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world, highlighting adoption trends, regulatory environments, and technology use in major producers like the U.S., Brazil, Argentina, India, and China, as well as emerging adopters in Africa and Southeast Asia.
The report assesses the regulatory and biosafety landscape, approval processes, trade dynamics, and intellectual property systems influencing market performance. It also reviews the competitive landscape, focusing on global seed and trait companies, regional seed suppliers, and a growing number of biotech start-ups.
The report concludes with strategic recommendations for developers, agribusinesses, food and feed companies, investors, and policymakers. It underscores emerging opportunities, including next-generation traits, climate-resilient crops, genome editing, biofortification, sustainable production systems, and digital agriculture. It addresses ongoing challenges such as regulatory fragmentation, consumer acceptance, trade restrictions, and intellectual property issues.
Overall, this study serves as a practical guide to understanding and navigating the expanding global market for GM foods, a key component of global food and agricultural systems.
The report includes:
- 44 data tables and 46 additional tables
- Comprehensive analysis of the global GM foods market
- Global market trend analyses, historic revenue data from 2022 to 2024, estimates for 2025, and CAGR projections through 2030
- Current market size estimates and revenue forecasts, with market share analysis based on crop type, trait type, application, distribution channel, and region
- Market dynamics, technological advances, regulations, prospects, and macroeconomic impact facts and figures
- Insights from Porter's Five Forces model and global supply chain analyses
- Key granted and published patents review
- Industry structure analysis, including company shares and global rankings, product mappings, strategic initiatives, M&A activity, and venture funding outlook
- Sustainability trends and ESG developments overview, with a focus on consumer attitudes and leading companies' ESG risk ratings and practices
- Company profiles of industry leaders such as Bayer AG, Corteva, Syngenta, BASF, and KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|117
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$388.4 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$451.6 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|3.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
- Market Outlook
- Scope of Report
- Market Summary
- Market Dynamics and Growth Factors
- Emerging Technologies
- Segmental Analysis
- Regional Analysis
- Conclusion
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- Overview
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis
- Competitive Rivalry - High
- Threat of New Entrants - Low to Moderate
- Bargaining Power of Suppliers - Moderate
- Bargaining Power of Buyers - Moderate to High
- Threat of Substitutes - Moderate
- Macroeconomic Factors Analysis
- Regulatory Frameworks as the Primary Market Gatekeeper
- Geopolitical Decisions Reshaping Trade Flows
- Food-Security Pressures Accelerating Adoption in Emerging Markets
- Rapid Technological Advances Expanding Trait Possibilities
- ESG, Consumer Expectations, and Supply-Chain Transparency
- Impact of U.S. Tariffs
- Ecosystem
- Supply Chain Analysis
- Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Overview
- Market Driving Factors
- Rising Food, Feed, and Protein Demand Under Climate Pressure
- Economic and Environmental Benefits at the Farm Level
- Expansion of GM Food Adoption in Emerging and Developing Markets
- Development of Next-Generation Traits and Gene-Edited Crops
- Deep Integration into Global Feed, Oilseed, and Industrial Value Chains
- Market Restraints
- Regulatory Fragmentation and Politicization of Approvals
- Persistent Consumer Skepticism and Activism
- Intellectual Property Concentration and Farmer Equity Concerns
- Infrastructure, Capacity, and Adoption Barriers in Developing Regions
- Market Opportunities
- Climate-Resilient, Nutrition-Enhanced, and Quality Traits
- Expansion into Underpenetrated Regions and Crops
- Deeper Value-Chain Integration and Ingredient-Focused Business Models
Chapter 4 Regulatory Landscape
- Introduction
- Global Regulatory Models and Cross-Cutting Themes
- Regional Regulatory Landscapes
- Comparative Regulatory Snapshot by Country
Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies and Developments
- Key Takeaways
- CRISPR-Cas (Nuclease-Based Gene Editing)
- Base Editing
- Prime Editing
- RNA Interference (RNAi) and Exogenously Applied dsRNA
- Synthetic Biology and Metabolic Engineering
- Patent Analysis
- Global Activity Trends (2020-2025)
- Geographic Distribution of Patent Activity
- Crop-Level Innovation Priorities
- Trait Architecture Evolution
- Application Type Strategy
Chapter 6 Market Segment Analysis
- Segmentation Breakdown
- Market Breakdown by Crop Type
- Key Takeaways
- Soybean
- Corn
- Cotton
- Canola
- Others
- Market Breakdown by Trait Type
- Key Takeaways
- Herbicide Tolerant (HT)
- Stacked Traits (HT + IR)
- Insect Resistant (IR)
- Others
- Market Breakdown by Application
- Key Takeaways
- Animal Feed
- Processed Food Ingredients and Packaged Foods
- Industrial/Biofuel
- Others
- Geographic Breakdown
- Key Takeaways
- North America
- Central and South America (CSA)
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
Chapter 7 Competitive Intelligence
- Company Market Share Analysis
Chapter 8 Sustainability in the Genetically Modified Food Industry: ESG Perspective
- ESG Lens for GM Foods
- Environmental Pillar: Climate, Inputs, and Biodiversity
- Social Pillar: Farmer Livelihoods, Safety, and Trust
- Governance Pillar: Stewardship, Transparency, and Risk
- Concluding Remarks
Chapter 9 Appendix
- Methodology
- Sources
- Abbreviations
- Company Profiles
- BASF
- BAYER AG
- BIOCERES CROP SOLUTIONS
- CONFLUENCE GENETICS
- CORTEVA
- INARI AGRICULTURE INC.
- JK AGRI GENETICS LTD.
- J.R. SIMPLOT CO.
- KWS SAAT SE & CO. KGAA
- LIMAGRAIN
- MAHYCO
- NUFARM
- ORIGIN AGRITECH LTD.
- STINE SEED CO.
- SYNGENTA
- Emerging StartUps/Market Disruptors
List of Tables
Summary Table: Global Market for Genetically Modified Foods, by Region, Through 2030
Table 1: Genetically Modified Foods: Main Ecosystem Layers, Their Roles, andRepresentative Companies
Table 2: Genetically Modified Foods: Comparative Regulatory Snapshot by Country, 2025
Table 3: Patent Activity Trends in the Global Market for Genetically Modified Foods, 2020-2025
Table 4: Geographic Distribution of Patent Activity in the Global Market for GeneticallyModified Foods, by Year, 2020-2025
Table 5: Crop Distribution of Patent Activity in the Global Market for Genetically Modified Foods, by Year, 2020-2025
Table 6: Trait Category Distribution of Patent Activity in the Global Market for GeneticallyModified Foods, by Year, 2020-2025
Table 7: Applications Distribution of Patent Activity in the Global Market for GeneticallyModified Foods, by Year, 2020-2025
Table 8: Global Market for Genetically Modified Foods, by Crop Type, Through 2030
Table 9: Global Market for Genetically Modified Soybean, by Region, Through 2030
Table 10: Global Market for Genetically Modified Corn, by Region, Through 2030
Table 11: Global Market for Genetically Modified Cotton, by Region, Through 2030
Table 12: Global Market for Genetically Modified Canola, by Region, Through 2030
Table 13: Global Market for Other Genetically Modified Foods, by Region, Through 2030
Table 14: Global Market for Genetically Modified Foods, by Trait Type, Through 2030
Table 15: Global Market for Herbicide-Tolerant (HT) Genetically Modified Foods, by Region, Through 2030
Table 16: Global Market for Stacked Traits (HT + IR) in Genetically Modified Foods, by Region, Through 2030
Table 17: Global Market for Insect-Resistant (IR) Genetically Modified Foods, by Region, Through 2030
Table 18: Global Market for Other Traits in Genetically Modified Foods, by Region, Through 2030
Table 19: Global Market for Genetically Modified Foods, by Application, Through 2030
Table 20: Global Market for Genetically Modified Foods in Animal Feed Application, by Region, Through 2030
Table 21: Global Market for Genetically Modified Foods in Processed Food Ingredients andPackaged Foods Application, by Region, Through 2030
Table 22: Global Market for Genetically Modified Foods in Industrial/Biofuel Application, by Region, Through 2030
Table 23: Global Market for Genetically Modified Foods in Other Applications, by Region, Through 2030
Table 24: Global Market for Genetically Modified Foods, by Region, Through 2030
Table 25: North American Market for Genetically Modified Foods, by Crop Type, Through 2030
Table 26: North American Market for Genetically Modified Foods, by Trait Type, Through 2030
Table 27: North American Market for Genetically Modified Foods, by Application, Through 2030
Table 28: North American Market for Genetically Modified Foods, by Country, Through 2030
Table 29: CSA Market for Genetically Modified Foods, by Crop Type, Through 2030
Table 30: CSA Market for Genetically Modified Foods, by Trait Type, Through 2030
Table 31: CSA Market for Genetically Modified Foods, by Application, Through 2030
Table 32: CSA Market for Genetically Modified Foods, by Country, Through 2030
Table 33: Asia-Pacific Market for Genetically Modified Foods, by Crop Type, Through 2030
Table 34: Asia-Pacific Market for Genetically Modified Foods, by Trait Type, Through 2030
Table 35: Asia-Pacific Market for Genetically Modified Foods, by Application, Through 2030
Table 36: Asia-Pacific Market for Genetically Modified Foods, by Country, Through 2030
Table 37: RoW Market for Genetically Modified Foods, by Crop Type, Through 2030
Table 38: RoW Market for Genetically Modified Foods, by Trait Type, Through 2030
Table 39: RoW Market for Genetically Modified Foods, by Application, Through 2030
Table 40: RoW Market for Genetically Modified Foods, by Country, Through 2030
Table 41: Company Share Analysis of Genetically Modified Foods: Global Markets, 2024
Table 42: Snapshot of the ESG Rating Matrix for Major GM Food Companies, 2024
Table 43: Net-Zero GHG and Climate Commitments - Major GM Food Companies, 2024 Status
Table 44: Information Sources for this Report
Table 45: Abbreviations Used in this Report
Table 46: BASF: Company Snapshot
Table 47: BASF: Financial Performance, FY 2023 and 2024
Table 48: BASF: Product Portfolio
Table 49: Bayer AG: Company Snapshot
Table 50: Bayer AG: Financial Performance, FY 2023 and 2024
Table 51: Bayer AG: Product Portfolio
Table 52: Bayer AG: News/Key Developments, 2024
Table 53: Bioceres Crop Solutions: Company Snapshot
Table 54: Bioceres Crop Solutions: Financial Performance, FY 2023 and 2024
Table 55: Bioceres Crop Solutions: Product Portfolio
Table 56: Confluence Genetics: Company Snapshot
Table 57: Confluence Genetics: Product Portfolio
Table 58: Corteva: Company Snapshot
Table 59: Corteva: Financial Performance, FY 2023 and 2024
Table 60: Corteva: Product Portfolio
Table 61: Inari Agriculture Inc.: Company Snapshot
Table 62: Inari Agriculture Inc.: Product Portfolio
Table 63: JK Agri Genetics Ltd.: Company Snapshot
Table 64: JK Agri Genetics Ltd.: Financial Performance, FY 2023 and 2024
Table 65: JK Agri Genetics Ltd.: Product Portfolio
Table 66: J.R. Simplot Co.: Company Snapshot
Table 67: J.R. Simplot Co.: Product Portfolio
Table 68: KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA: Company Snapshot
Table 69: KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA: Financial Performance, FY 2023 and 2024
Table 70: KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA: Product Portfolio
Table 71: KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA: News/Key Developments, 2024
Table 72: Limagrain: Company Snapshot
Table 73: Limagrain: Financial Performance, FY 2023 and 2024
Table 74: Limagrain: Product Portfolio
Table 75: Mahyco: Company Snapshot
Table 76: Mahyco: Product Portfolio
Table 77: Nufarm: Company Snapshot
Table 78: Nufarm: Financial Performance, FY 2024 and 2025
Table 79: Nufarm: Product Portfolio
Table 80: Origin Agritech Ltd.: Company Snapshot
Table 81: Origin Agritech Ltd.: Financial Performance, FY 2023 and 2024
Table 82: Origin Agritech Ltd.: Product Portfolio
Table 83: Stine Seed Co.: Company Snapshot
Table 84: Stine Seed Co.: Product Portfolio
Table 85: Stine Seed Co.: News/Key Developments, 2025
Table 86: Syngenta: Company Snapshot
Table 87: Syngenta: Financial Performance, FY 2023 and 2024
Table 88: Syngenta: Product Portfolio
Table 89: List of a Few Emerging Startups in the Global Market for Genetically Modified Foods
List of Figures
Summary Figure: Summary Figure: Global Market Shares for Genetically Modified Foods, by Region, 2024
Figure 1: Porter's Five Forces Analysis: Genetically Modified Foods Market
Figure 2: Supply Chain Nodes and Key Activity Overview in Genetically Modified Foods
Figure 3: Market Dynamics of Genetically Modified Foods
Figure 4: Global Market Shares for Genetically Modified Foods, by Crop Type, 2024
Figure 5: Global Market Shares for Genetically Modified Soybean, by Region, 2024
Figure 6: Global Market Shares for Genetically Modified Corn, by Region, 2024
Figure 7: Global Market Shares for Genetically Modified Cotton, by Region, 2024
Figure 8: Global Market Shares for Genetically Modified Canola, by Region, 2024
Figure 9: Global Market Shares for Other Genetically Modified Foods, by Region, 2024
Figure 10: Global Market Shares for Genetically Modified Foods, by Trait Type, 2024
Figure 11: Global Market Shares for Herbicide-Tolerant (HT) Genetically Modified Foods, by Region, 2024
Figure 12: Global Market Shares for Stacked Traits (HT + IR) in Genetically Modified Foods, by Region, 2024
Figure 13: Global Market Shares for Insect-Resistant (IR) Genetically Modified Foods, by Region, 2024
Figure 14: Global Market Shares for Other Traits in Genetically Modified Foods, by Region, 2024
Figure 15: Global Market Shares for Genetically Modified Foods, by Application, 2024
Figure 16: Global Market Shares for Genetically Modified Foods in Animal Feed Application, by Region, 2024
Figure 17: Global Market Shares for Genetically Modified Foods in Processed FoodIngredients and Packaged Foods Application, by Region, 2024
Figure 18: Global Market Shares for Genetically Modified Foods in Industrial/BiofuelApplication, by Region, 2024
Figure 19: Global Market Shares for Genetically Modified Foods in Other Applications, by Region, 2024
Figure 20: Global Market Shares for Genetically Modified Foods, by Region, 2024
Figure 21: North American Market Shares for Genetically Modified Foods, by Crop Type, 2024
Figure 22: North American Market Shares for Genetically Modified Foods, by Trait Type, 2024
Figure 23: North American Market Shares for Genetically Modified Foods, by Application, 2024
Figure 24: North American Market Shares for Genetically Modified Foods, by Country, 2024
Figure 25: CSA Market Shares for Genetically Modified Foods, by Crop Type, 2024
Figure 26: CSA Market Shares for Genetically Modified Foods, by Trait Type, 2024
Figure 27: CSA Market Shares for Genetically Modified Foods, by Application, 2024
Figure 28: CSA Market Shares for Genetically Modified Foods, by Country, 2024
Figure 29: Asia-Pacific Market Shares for Genetically Modified Foods, by Crop Type, 2024
Figure 30: Asia-Pacific Market Shares for Genetically Modified Foods, by Trait Type, 2024
Figure 31: Asia-Pacific Market Shares for Genetically Modified Foods, by Application, 2024
Figure 32: Asia-Pacific Market Shares for Genetically Modified Foods, by Country, 2024
Figure 33: RoW Market Shares for Genetically Modified Foods, by Crop Type, 2024
Figure 34: RoW Market Shares for Genetically Modified Foods, by Trait Type, 2024
Figure 35: RoW Market Shares for Genetically Modified Foods, by Application, 2024
Figure 36: RoW Market Shares for Genetically Modified Foods, by Country, 2024
Figure 37: BASF: Revenue Share by Business Unit, FY 2024
Figure 38: BASF: Revenue Share, by Country/Region, FY 2024
Figure 39: Bayer AG: Revenue Share, by Business Unit, FY 2024
Figure 40: Bayer AG: Revenue Share, by Country/Region, FY 2024
Figure 41: Bioceres Crop Solutions: Revenue Share, by Business Unit, FY 2024
Figure 42: Bioceres Crop Solutions: Revenue Share, by Country/Region, FY 2024
Figure 43: Corteva: Revenue Share, by Business Unit, FY 2024
Figure 44: Corteva: Revenue Share, by Country/Region, FY 2024
Figure 45: KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA: Revenue Share, by Business Unit, FY 2024
Figure 46: KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA: Revenue Share, by Country/Region, FY 2024
Figure 47: Limagrain: Revenue Share, by Business Unit, FY 2024
Figure 48: Limagrain: Revenue Share, by Country/Region, FY 2024
Figure 49: Nufarm: Revenue Share, by Business Unit, FY 2025
Figure 50: Nufarm: Revenue Share, by Country/Region, FY 2025
Figure 51: Syngenta: Revenue Share, by Business Unit, FY 2024
Figure 52: Syngenta: Revenue Share, by Country/Region, FY 2024
Companies Featured
- Basf
- Bayer AG
- Bioceres Crop Solutions
- Confluence Genetics
- Corteva
- Inari Agriculture Inc.
- Jk Agri Genetics Ltd.
- J.R. Simplot Co.
- Kws Saat SE & Co. KGaA
- Limagrain
- Mahyco
- Nufarm
- Origin Agritech Ltd.
- Stine Seed Co.
- Syngenta
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6bdac7
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