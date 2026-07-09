Lavenne Launches the R9 Pro on Kickstarter, Introducing Dynamic Spine Support and Movement-Based Ergonomics

NEW YORK, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Traditional ergonomic chairs are designed to optimize posture. The Lavenne R9 Pro is designed to optimize movement.

Scheduled to launch on Kickstarter in Summer 2026, the R9 Pro introduces Dynamic Spine Support, a new ergonomic system engineered to adapt to how people naturally move throughout the day rather than encouraging them to remain in a single “ideal” sitting position.





As hybrid work continues to blur the boundaries between office and home, professionals are spending more hours seated than ever before. Yet most ergonomic chairs remain built around static posture correction. According to Lavenne, this gap between how people are expected to sit and how they actually sit became the starting point for the R9 Pro.

Rather than correcting posture, the company set out to create a chair capable of supporting movement itself.

At the heart of the R9 Pro is the Dynamic Spine System, a mechanical support architecture inspired by the flexibility of the human spine. Built around a rail-guided sliding backrest and dual X-shaped lumbar tracking mechanism, the system allows the backrest to slide, tilt, and adjust height simultaneously in response to the user's movement.





Unlike sensor-driven systems, Dynamic Spine operates entirely through mechanical linkage. User back pressure drives movement, while a spring-return mechanism provides active rebound support. The result is continuous, real-time adaptation without electronics, sensors, batteries, or manual adjustment.

Supporting this system is Lavenne 's Free-Hover Carbon Chassis. Using a carbon-fiber and glass-fiber composite suspension platform rather than conventional spring structures, it delivers uniform resistance throughout the recline range. Users can recline and maintain a wide range of positions with minimal adjustment effort.

The R9 Pro also integrates Adaptive Air Technology, an intelligent air-support system exclusive to the Pro model. Six powered air-cell groups distributed across lumbar and upper-back zones are controlled through an onboard PCB, air pump, and handheld controller. Users can choose from four intelligent support modes and six massage programs designed to provide targeted support and full-back relaxation.





The system is designed to provide continuous support throughout posture transitions. Whether leaning forward to focus on a deadline, reclining between meetings, or shifting position throughout the day, the R9 Pro continuously adapts without requiring constant manual adjustment or conscious posture correction.

Lavenne describes this philosophy as Movement-Based Ergonomics — an approach that prioritizes continuous adaptation over static posture correction. Instead of encouraging users to remain in a single ideal position, the system is designed to support the body's natural tendency to move throughout the day.

The concept behind Dynamic Spine emerged from more than three years of product development, user research, prototyping, and engineering refinement. During the development process, the team studied a variety of sitting positions and movement patterns commonly observed in office environments, the team identified opportunities to improve support across a broader range of sitting positions.

The R9 Pro underwent six rounds of prototype testing before reaching production. Engineers refined the backrest geometry, optimized forward-tilt performance, improved structural durability, and validated the system against ANSI/BIFMA X5.1 and EN 1335 standards.

“We observed that even the best ergonomic chairs perform optimally in only a limited range of positions,” said Daqiu Wang, Founder and CEO of Lavenne. “Our goal was to create a chair that could move with the user and provide continuous support throughout every transition.





The R9 Smart Ergonomic Chair has already received international recognition in 2026, including a Gold Winner award at the MUSE Design Awards, Silver Winner awards at the London Design Awards and NY Product Design Awards, and a Bronze Winner award at the International Excellence Awards.

The R9 series includes two versions: the R9, featuring the Dynamic Spine System and Free-Hover Carbon Chassis, and the R9 Pro, which adds Adaptive Air Technology, intelligent support modes, and massage functionality.

Kickstarter Launch Information

The R9 Pro is expected to launch on Kickstarter in Summer 2026.





Customers can currently secure a refundable $10 VIP Deposit, while Lavenne continues to prepare for launch through its Tester Program, where the first group of users is already evaluating the chair and providing feedback.

With distribution support across the United States and planned shipping coverage for North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific markets, the company expects initial deliveries to begin following the completion of the Kickstarter campaign.

Founded by a cross-cultural team of engineers, designers, and researchers from the United States and China, Lavenne is dedicated to creating ergonomic solutions that address the long-term health challenges associated with modern desk work.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cacb7034-7e6e-45e0-bc5b-42bbeca4b26c

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ae7f969d-9b67-487e-a822-8f1b52f1869d

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f42b3cf9-22a2-49ba-90f2-a4f17c7abf7c

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/257a1291-6ad9-4a95-afee-4216c31daeba

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6fdfcf1c-f8ab-40f8-9e37-6f93c962f157