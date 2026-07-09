Cint partners with WPP Media LATAM to measure and optimize brand impact across WPP’s Media Solutions

MEXICO CITY, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cint , the global technology company behind continuous research and brand impact measurement, today announced a strategic partnership with WPP Media Latin America to help measure the impact of WPP’s media solutions on clients’ brand goals: including awareness, consideration, recall, and beyond.

This partnership is designed to address one of the advertising industry’s most persistent challenges: fragmented measurement across platforms, channels, and markets. More importantly, it enables a shift from traditional media metrics to true brand impact measurement—moving beyond clicks and CTR toward meaningful outcomes. Through this collaboration, WPP Media LATAM’s clients will gain access to a consistent, scalable framework to evaluate the effectiveness of WPP Media’s Advanced solutions: including Advanced TV, Advanced Video, Advanced Display, Advanced Audio, and more—within an all-inclusive, cost-efficient model.

The solution is currently available in Mexico and will soon expand to Chile and the United States (for clients served through our Miami offices) as part of its regional growth strategy, with Colombia, Brazil, and Argentina to follow. The initiative will support multi-market deployment, unified brand KPI structures, standardized onboarding, agency training, and scalable measurement infrastructure across WPP Media Solutions LATAM teams and client accounts.

"We at WPP Media Latin America are obsessed with delivering value to our clients' business goals, so we are committed to contributing to move the industry from CTR to awareness, from reach to quality, from sales to incrementality” said Javiera Betancourt Regional Solutions Design & Innovation Lead at WPP Media Solutions Latin America. “Through our partnership with Cint, "we are delivering value to our clients' business through a more effective brand impact measurement approach that helps our teams and brands better understand WPP's advanced solutions impact across markets and optimise them while campaigns are still live."

Through Cint’s brand measurement capabilities, agency teams can access daily dashboard refreshes, ongoing exposure and survey matching, continuous KPI updates during live campaigns, and downloadable reporting exports, including PowerPoint, Excel, and CSV formats. This gives teams earlier visibility into brand effectiveness trends, helping them compare results across Advanced Solutions, identify underperforming areas, and make faster decisions before campaigns have concluded.

The partnership also includes access to Luci, Cint’s AI insights manager, to support faster, data-driven analysis and help teams translate campaign measurement into more actionable insights.

“Brand measurement is becoming increasingly important as advertisers look for a clearer view of how media is performing across platforms, formats, and markets,” said Laura Manning, SVP of Measurement at Cint. “Our partnership with WPP Media Solutions LATAM is focused on giving teams the infrastructure, insights, and speed they need to evaluate campaign effectiveness in a more consistent way. By supporting AI-driven analysis, we are helping agencies and advertisers make measurement more actionable across the region.”

The partnership will focus on organizational adoption across WPP Media Solutions LATAM through cross-agency education programs, measurement enablement workshops, internal training sessions, and regional certification-style programs.

Over time, the partnership is expected to bring more brand and business effectiveness measurement, co-building more ways to measure brand impact towards sales, DOOH, geolifts, among others WPP Media Solutions outcomes.

About Cint

Cint is the technology foundation for continuous research and measurement. With a global footprint and programmatic access to hundreds of millions of consumers across 130+ countries, Cint connects researchers, advertisers, and brands to reliable data from the world’s largest network of high-quality sources. Researchers can collect human and advanced data at speed. Advertisers and their partners can measure campaign effectiveness at scale. Brands can move from insight to action with clarity. By operating the connective layer between asking questions and measuring advertising outcomes, Cint enables organizations to move faster and make confident business decisions. At Cint, we’re feeding the world’s curiosity.

Cint Group AB (publ), listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (STO: CINT).

About WPP Media

WPP Media is WPP’s global media collective. In a world where media is everywhere and in everything, we bring the best platform, people, and partners together to create limitless opportunities for growth. For more information, visit wppmedia.com

Media Contact

Kite Hill for Cint

cint@kitehillpr.com

Natalia Lugo

Marketing & Communications Director, LATAM

Natalia.lugot@wppmedia.com