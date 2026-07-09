Ninety Launches Ask Maz, Turning Business Data Into Answers for EOS Leadership Teams

Park City, UT, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ninety, a SaaS platform built for companies running on the Entrepreneurial Operating System® (EOS®) and trusted by more than 18,500 organizations, announced today the launch of Ask Maz, a new conversational AI capability for leadership teams. Ask Maz helps leaders understand what's happening across their business without manually searching through reports, meetings, metrics, and planning tools.

Built directly into the Ninety platform, Ask Maz enables leaders to ask questions in plain English about company performance, priorities, accountability, and execution, with answers grounded in their live business data.

The launch marks the next evolution of Maz, Ninety's AI platform. Earlier capabilities focused on helping users build better Rocks, optimize Scorecards, design Accountability Chart seats, and prepare for meetings. Ask Maz expands that functionality with a conversational experience that enables leaders to access instant insights from across their business in one place.

"Leadership teams don't need more data. They need less work between them and the answers that should already exist," said Mark Abbott, Founder and CEO of Ninety. "Ask Maz helps leaders ask better questions, see what's really happening inside their businesses, and make better decisions without spending hours assembling information from multiple places."

From Business Data to Business Insight

Every week, leadership teams generate an enormous amount of operational information across quarterly priorities, weekly Scorecards, issues, To-Dos, meeting discussions, accountability structures, and strategic plans.

While that information helps companies run more effectively, finding answers often requires leaders to navigate multiple tools, cross-reference information, and manually piece together context before they can make decisions.

Ask Maz simplifies the process.

When leaders run on Ninety, they can now use Ask Maz to answer questions such as:

● Are our Rocks actually supporting our 1-year goals?

● Which Scorecard measurables are trending off track?

● What risks should we discuss before our Quarterly Planning Session?

● What open issues are affecting my team?

● Who owns this function on our Accountability Chart?

Instead of manually gathering information, leaders receive EOS-informed answers grounded in their company’s Ninety data.

When Ask Maz identifies something worth acting on, users can create To-Dos, issues, Headlines, and take other actions directly from the conversation, turning insight into action without ever leaving their workflow.

Purpose-Built for EOS Companies

Unlike general-purpose AI tools that require users to provide business context manually, Ask Maz is built into the Ninety operating system where EOS leadership teams already manage priorities, meetings, accountability, and execution.

Ask Maz can analyze information across:

● Rocks

● Scorecards

● Issues

● To-Dos

● Headlines

● Accountability Charts

● Vision/Traction Organizers (V/TOs)

● Knowledge Portal content

The result is an AI experience designed specifically for how EOS companies operate.

"Nobody comes to software because they want AI," said TJ Kneale, Head of Data and AI Products at Ninety. "They come because they're trying to build a great company. Ask Maz acts as a thought partner, helping leaders understand what's happening, uncover risks and opportunities, and move from information to action faster."

Early Customer Results

Organizations participating in Ask Maz's alpha and beta programs reported using the capability to prepare for Quarterly Planning Sessions, identify execution risks, analyze performance trends, and uncover connections they may have otherwise missed.

"Ask Maz was a helpful thought partner as I prepared for our Q2 Quarterly Planning Meeting," said Nicole Mathis, CIO & Integrator at Ralston Vet.

"It quickly analyzed our Leadership Team data and surfaced several risks and trends that I hadn't fully connected on my own, including the gap between our annual goals and our current pace of execution. What I found most valuable was its ability to challenge my assumptions and generate practical ideas I could bring directly into our planning discussions.”

“It helped me think more strategically about priorities and identify areas that deserved attention before we got into the room. Instead of spending hours manually reviewing data and piecing together insights, Ask Maz helped me get to the important conversations faster. I entered our Quarterly Planning Session better prepared, with a clearer understanding of potential risks and where the Leadership Team should focus next."

The Next Step in Ninety's AI Vision

Ask Maz builds on Ninety's Maz platform, which includes capabilities such as SMART Rock Creator, Seat Builder, Scorecard Optimizer, Meeting Preparation, and Onboarding Companion. Together, these capabilities support Ninety's long-term vision of helping leaders build healthier, more aligned, and more accountable organizations. Rather than replacing leadership judgment, Ninety’s approach to AI is focused on strengthening it.

"The future isn't AI telling leaders what to do," Abbott said. "The future is AI helping leaders understand their businesses more clearly, ask better questions, and execute with greater confidence."

To learn more about Ask Maz, visit https://www.ninety.io/features/ask-maz

About Ninety

Ninety is a business operating system and leading software platform for organizations running on EOS®. It helps leadership teams align priorities, run better meetings, track goals, and execute with greater clarity and accountability, while supporting any growing business.

Press Inquiries

Justine Palkowski

justine [at] ninety.io

https://ninety.io