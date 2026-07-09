Newsweek Announces America's Greatest Startup Workplaces 2026

NEW YORK, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newsweek, in partnership with market data research firm Plant-A Insights Group, today announced America's Greatest Startup Workplaces 2026, recognizing the emerging companies building exceptional workplace cultures while demonstrating strong growth and long-term potential.

The ranking highlights startups that successfully combine innovation, collaboration and purpose in fast-growing environments. The honorees empower employees to make meaningful contributions, develop new skills and help shape the future of their organizations.

Among this year's highest-rated companies are Sunday, Mercor, Atlys, Fieldguide, Momentous Financial Partners and IndyKite representing a diverse group of industries and setting the standard for startup workplaces across the United States.

Technology companies accounted for more than 40% of the organizations recognized in this year's ranking and consistently outperformed the overall average in key growth indicators, including client and user engagement and operational scaling.

"Startups are where leadership is tested most—there's no playbook, only trust," said Ryan Kinney, Senior Vice President at Newsweek. "The best startup leaders earn that trust early, communicate a clear vision through constant change, and coach their people to grow as fast as the company does. Newsweek's America's Greatest Startup Workplaces 2026 gives job seekers a valuable guide to the young companies where that kind of leadership is already taking root."

The study examined more than 10 key performance indicators spanning employee satisfaction, operational growth, financial performance and customer engagement. Companies were also screened for significant adverse media coverage and relevant public records using Critical Mention, the media monitoring platform by Onclusive. Organizations associated with significant regulatory penalties, workplace misconduct or similar issues were excluded from consideration.

A proprietary scoring model was used to determine each company's overall score. The highest-scoring organizations were recognized as Newsweek's America's Greatest Startup Workplaces 2026.

The full rankings can be viewed at: https://rankings.newsweek.com/americas-greatest-startup-workplaces-2026

About Newsweek:

Newsweek is the global digital news organization built around the iconic 94-year-old American magazine. Newsweek reaches 100 million people monthly with its thought-provoking news, opinion, images, graphics, and video delivered across a dozen print and digital platforms. Headquartered in New York City, Newsweek also publishes international editions in 50 countries.

Contact:

Alyssa M. Tognetti

Broadsheet Communications for Newsweek

alyssa@broadsheetcomms.com