Anti-Obesity Drugs Market Size to Reach USD 70.31 Billion by 2035 | SNS Insider

Austin, United States, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Anti-Obesity Drugs Market Size was valued at USD 7.22 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 70.31 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 25.56% during 2026–2035, according to a new report by SNS Insider. The market is witnessing rapid expansion due to increasing obesity prevalence, growing adoption of GLP-1 receptor agonists, rising demand for prescription weight-loss therapies, and continued investment in next-generation obesity drug development.

The obesity drug development landscape has developed rapidly amid increasing obesity prevalence rates where 40% and above of American adults are categorized as obese and there has been a doubling of obesity cases worldwide between 1975 and today, according to WHO. The GLP-1 medications, such as semaglutide and tirzepatide have spearheaded the trend; the effectiveness of semaglutide was shown in a PubMed-indexed study where patients on semaglutide lost 15% body weight, compared to the older appetite-suppressing medicines.





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GLP-1 Therapies and Next-Generation Drug Development Drive Anti-Obesity Drugs Market Growth

Increasing insurance and Medicare coverage for obesity treatments provides a considerable business opportunity as federal funding from National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases and NIH help to develop novel drug classes. Future prospects include the development of next-generation oral GLP-1 drugs and long-acting injection drugs from Pfizer, Amgen, and Roche in addition to increasing the capacity of contract development and manufacturing organizations that would lead to reduced pricing until 2035.

Anti-Obesity Drugs Market Segmentation Analysis

By Type

The segment with the highest market share was that of prescription drugs, with revenue accounting for roughly 86.0%, which is largely attributable to GLP-1 agents, such as semaglutide and tirzepatide outshining their weight loss counterparts, owing to their superior performance and prolonged use among people who have to take medication while dealing with comorbidities such as obesity. Over-the-counter medications will post the highest CAGR at around 28.65% from 2026 to 2035 due to increased health consciousness and easy online availability.

By Distribution Channel

The online and retail pharmacy segment accounted for the largest market share at around 64.0% of the revenue generated in 2025 due to digital prescriptions, home deliveries, and increased adoption of e-commerce technology. It is estimated that the hospital pharmacy segment would witness the highest CAGR of around 27.85% during 2026 and 2035 owing to an increase in bariatric clinics and approaches related to chronic diseases such as diabetes and heart disease.

North America Leads the Anti-Obesity Drugs Market While Asia Pacific Registers the Fastest Growth

North America region has been a dominant market due to high prevalence of obesity, rapid adoption of FDA approved drugs and infrastructure of the region supporting weight management programs. The USA constitutes around 80% of the regional revenues through insurance coverages available and increased prescribing by doctors with Novo Nordisk, Eli Lilly and Pfizer targeting the US market for launching their products in the region.

The U.S. Anti-Obesity Drugs Market is estimated to be valued at approximately USD 2.27 Billion in 2025 and is projected to be worth approximately USD 19.64 Billion by 2035, registering a CAGR of 24.08%. The growth is attributed to FDA approval of five new anti-obesity drugs from 2021, FDA approved semaglutide for reducing cardiovascular risks early in 2024, and Wegovy being the first FDA approved drug with the cardiovascular health claim for reduction of cardiovascular risks in overweight adults in March 2024.

The Europe Anti-Obesity Drugs Market is estimated to be USD 1.88 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 16.94 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 24.57% during 2026–2035. Europe held the second largest market share of the world in 2025 with the help of government’s health programs, obesity prevalence, and regulatory approval for EMA treatments.

Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest growth rate of around 29.35% up to 2035 owing to urbanization, changing food habits, and increasing disposable income. Japan has been the leading country in Asia Pacific in terms of demands on account of an advanced pharmaceutical industry and early regulatory acceptance while China and India have played a big role in terms of sheer population size and increasing prevalence of obesity, including Indian NFHS survey indicating obesity prevalence of 24% among adult females.

Leading Market Players Listed in this Report are:

Novo Nordisk A/S

Eli Lilly and Company

Pfizer Inc.

Amgen Inc.

Roche Holding AG

AstraZeneca plc

Boehringer Ingelheim

Structure Therapeutics Inc.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc.

Altimmune, Inc.

Metsera, Inc.

Zealand Pharma A/S

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Currax Pharmaceuticals LLC

Vivus LLC

Hims & Hers Health, Inc.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Biohaven Ltd.

Skye Bioscience, Inc.

Sciwind Biosciences Co., Ltd

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Recent Developments:

2025: The U.S. federal government introduced a new rule promoting broader access to obesity treatment options including prescription weight-loss drugs as part of a national public health strategy.

The U.S. federal government introduced a new rule promoting broader access to obesity treatment options including prescription weight-loss drugs as part of a national public health strategy. 2024: IQVIA reported U.S. pharmaceutical spending surged 11.4%, marking historic growth largely fueled by heightened demand for obesity and oncology medications with anti-obesity drugs playing a key role.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

GLP-1 THERAPY & DRUG TYPE METRICS – helps you understand adoption trends across GLP-1 receptor agonists, dual GIP/GLP-1 agonists and patient compliance across physician-supervised deployments globally.

– helps you understand adoption trends across GLP-1 receptor agonists, dual GIP/GLP-1 agonists and patient compliance across physician-supervised deployments globally. CARDIOVASCULAR INDICATION EXPANSION METRICS – helps you evaluate SELECT trial-driven cardiovascular labeling investment trends and specialist obesity drug provider competitive positioning globally.

– helps you evaluate SELECT trial-driven cardiovascular labeling investment trends and specialist obesity drug provider competitive positioning globally. ORAL GLP-1 & NEXT-GENERATION FORMULATION METRICS – helps you analyze oral GLP-1 late-stage trial investment, next-generation obesity candidate pipeline, and new market entrant competitive strategy trends globally.

– helps you analyze oral GLP-1 late-stage trial investment, next-generation obesity candidate pipeline, and new market entrant competitive strategy trends globally. PAYER COVERAGE & REIMBURSEMENT METRICS – helps you uncover growth in Medicare and insurance obesity drug coverage adoption and payer policy-driven patient access improvement across global healthcare systems.

– helps you uncover growth in Medicare and insurance obesity drug coverage adoption and payer policy-driven patient access improvement across global healthcare systems. CDMO CAPACITY & SUPPLY CHAIN METRICS – helps you identify growth opportunities in GLP-1 manufacturing capacity investment and GLP-1 shortage resolution supply chain expansion across global pharmaceutical production organizations.

– helps you identify growth opportunities in GLP-1 manufacturing capacity investment and GLP-1 shortage resolution supply chain expansion across global pharmaceutical production organizations. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE & ANTI-OBESITY DRUG EXPANSION METRICS – helps you gauge the competitive strength of key market players based on approved indication breadth and geographic pharmaceutical distribution footprint globally.

Anti-Obesity Drugs Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 7.22 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 70.31 Billion CAGR CAGR of 25.56% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • by Type (Prescription Drugs and OTC Drugs)

• by Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail, and Online Pharmacy) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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