RedTeam Appoints Connor Schone as Vice President of Finance

Orlando, FL, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RedTeam Software , a leading provider of construction management software built by contractors for contractors, is pleased to announce the appointment of Connor Schone as Vice President of Finance.

In this role, Schone will lead RedTeam's financial strategy, planning and operations, helping drive sustainable growth while supporting the company's continued investment in innovative technology for commercial contractors as RedTeam continues to expand its product portfolio and customer base.

"Connor brings a thoughtful, data-driven approach to financial leadership that aligns perfectly with RedTeam's long-term vision," said Craig Tate, Chief Executive Officer of RedTeam Software. "His experience building scalable financial operations and collaborating across the business will be instrumental as we continue to grow and deliver exceptional value to our customers."

Schone joins RedTeam with extensive experience in corporate finance, strategic planning and operational leadership including multiple years in construction technology. Throughout his career, he has helped organizations improve financial performance, optimize business processes and support high-growth initiatives through disciplined financial leadership.

"I'm excited to join RedTeam at such an exciting point in the company's journey," said Schone. "RedTeam has built a strong reputation for empowering commercial contractors with technology designed around the way they actually work. I look forward to partnering with the leadership team to support continued growth and help the company achieve its long-term strategic goals."

The appointment reflects RedTeam's continued investment in strengthening its executive leadership team as demand for modern construction management technology continues to grow. As contractors face tighter margins, labor shortages, and increasingly complex projects, technology has become essential for improving visibility, controlling costs, and delivering predictable project outcomes.

About RedTeam Software

RedTeam Software provides a comprehensive construction management solution designed specifically for commercial general contractors. The company’s solutions streamline operations across preconstruction, project management, financials and field operations—enabling general contractors to improve efficiency, reduce risk and drive better project outcomes.

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