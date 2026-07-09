Qlarant Foundation Awards Grants and Sponsorships to All Applicants

Easton, MD, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qlarant Foundation, the mission arm of Qlarant, proudly announces the recipients of its 2026 grant awards program and that it will sponsor all 138 of this year’s grant applicants with access to a unique, capacity-building platform.

Inspired by applications submitted by this year’s pool of applicants, Qlarant Foundation’s board awarded grants totaling $325,000 to 13 remarkable organizations and awarded access to capacity-building consulting services through the Foundation’s partnership with Catchafire to all 138 applicants.

Together with these nonprofits, Qlarant Foundation looks forward to advancing innovative health and human service programs across Maryland, Texas, Florida, Georgia, and Washington, D.C.

“All of the organizations we are supporting this year impact critical needs in their respective communities,” said Amanda Neal, Executive Director of the Qlarant Foundation. “Our grant and sponsorship awards will help improve programs dedicated to social determinants of health, mental health services, Alzheimer’s disease, food banks, pregnancy support, dental care, childhood cancer, and more. We are continually inspired by the passion and creativity of these nonprofits and are proud to partner with them to truly change lives.”

This year, the Foundation’s investment in health services nonprofits extends beyond grant dollars. By empowering nonprofits to launch or grow critical programs that provide direct care, improve health outcomes, and strengthen overall community well-being, Qlarant Foundation is enabling individuals facing significant barriers to care receive the compassionate, high-quality services they deserve.

“Each year we receive more and more highly qualified submissions from new organizations in need of support. It’s a joy and a challenge to determine which most align with our mission: to improve the quality of life for individuals facing barriers to care,” said Qlarant Foundation Board Chair Lamont Thompson, DPT. “We are proud to have provided over $8.5 million in grants and to expand our reach by offering capacity-building services which will make a generational impact on families and communities. The dedication of these organizations fuels our optimism for the future.”

The 2026 Qlarant Foundation Grantees include: Building African American Minds (BAAM), Café Momentum, Carepartners, Center for Adoption Support and Education (C.A.S.E.), Children's Cancer Cause, Food & Friends, Grassroots Health, HeartGift Foundation, Jubilee Housing, Pea Pod Nutrition & Lactation Support, St. Petersburg Free Clinic, University of Texas Foundation, and Ulman Foundation.

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About Qlarant

Qlarant is a not-for-profit, nationally respected leader in fighting fraud, waste, and abuse, improving program quality, and optimizing performance. The company uses subject matter experts and innovative data science and technology to help organizations see risks, solve problems, and seize opportunities. Qlarant provides customized solutions for state, federal and commercial industries across the nation.

Qlarant has a 50+ year record of accomplishment improving the performance of some of the Nation’s most important programs. Headquartered in Easton, MD, Qlarant has offices throughout the country and employs over 600 people. Qlarant is a five-time winner of the Top Workplaces award. The Qlarant Foundation— the mission arm of the organization—has provided over $8.5 million in grants to charities around the country. For more information, visit www.qlarant.com or contact boosp@qlarant.com

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