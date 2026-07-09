BingX Expands Tradfi Offerings with 1,000,000 USDT Earnings Season Campaign





PANAMA CITY, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BingX , a leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3-AI company, today announced a 1,000,000 USDT trading campaign designed to help users participate in one of the year's most active periods for equity markets, as July earnings season begins with more than 15 major global companies set to report results.

Running from July 9 to July 29, 2026, the campaign forms the fourth edition of BingX's Global Capital Gala series, featuring trading activities designed around the upcoming earnings season. Participants can earn rewards through earnings-stock trading tasks, first-time trades, and trading challenges tied to earnings announcement dates. Eligible users who complete campaign requirements will have the opportunity to share the total reward pool, with additional incentives available throughout the event period.

The campaign highlights the continued evolution of BingX TradFi, which provides users with access to a growing range of global TradFi products alongside digital assets. As new stocks are added each week, traders can access more earnings-related opportunities through a single platform while benefiting from features including 24/7 trading on selected assets, deep liquidity, and an integrated trading experience that spans both traditional financial markets and cryptocurrencies.

"Corporate earnings season consistently creates some of the most closely watched trading opportunities in global markets," said Pablo Monti, Brand Spokesperson at BingX. "As we continue expanding BingX TradFi, our goal is to give users timely access to these market events while combining comprehensive market information, diverse trading products, and engaging campaigns."

About BingX

Founded in 2018, BingX is a leading crypto exchange and Web3-AI company, serving over 40 million users worldwide. Ranked among the top five global crypto derivatives exchanges and a pioneer of crypto copy trading, BingX addresses the evolving needs of users across all experience levels.

Powered by a comprehensive suite of AI-driven products and services, including futures, spot, copy trading, and TradFi offerings, BingX empowers users with innovative tools designed to enhance performance, confidence, and efficiency.

BingX has been the principal partner of Chelsea FC since 2024, and became the first official crypto exchange partner of Scuderia Ferrari HP in 2026.

Media Contact:

media@bingx.com

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