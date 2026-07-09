[Latest] Yellow Phosphorus & Derivatives Market to Grow Rapidly, Hitting US$ 6.9 Billion by 2034 at a 5.1% CAGR, due to Increasing Demand for Agrochemicals, Flame Retardants, and Water Treatment Applications, says ZMR

NEW YORK, USA, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Yellow Phosphorus & Derivatives Market By Form (Solid, Slurry and Liquid), By Derivative (Thermal Phosphoric Acid, Phosphorus Pentoxide, Phosphorus Trichloride and Phosphorus Sulfides), By Application (Fertilizers, Flame Retardants, Pesticides, Animal Feed Additives and Others), By End User (Agriculture, Food & Beverage, Chemicals, Pharmaceutical and Others) and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2025 - 2034” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the global yellow phosphorus & derivatives market size was valued at around USD 4.2 billion in 2024. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% and is anticipated to reach a value of USD 6.9 billion by 2034.”





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Yellow Phosphorus & Derivatives Market Overview:

The yellow phosphorus & derivatives market comprises the entire global industry for the manufacturing, distribution, and consumption of chemical compounds derived from yellow phosphorus, one of the most reactive allotropes of phosphorus obtained by thermal reduction of phosphate rocks in an electric furnace. Yellow phosphorus serves as a critical intermediate for producing various phosphorus-based chemicals, including phosphoric acid, phosphorus trichloride, phosphorus oxychloride, phosphorus pentoxide, phosphonates, and flame retardants. These derivatives find extensive applications across agriculture for fertilizers and pesticides, flame retardants in construction and electronics, water treatment, pharmaceuticals, food additives, and emerging uses in battery materials.

Rising demand for phosphorus-based fertilizers to boost agricultural yields, growth in the flame retardants industry for safety compliance, and increasing applications in industrial water treatment and lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries are fueling market expansion. The market is highly influenced by energy-intensive production processes and is dominated by major producers in Asia, particularly China, which plays a pivotal role in global supply chains for these essential chemical intermediates.

Impact of geopolitical tensions and energy costs: Fluctuations in energy prices and supply chain disruptions can significantly affect production costs, given the high electricity requirements for yellow phosphorus manufacturing, potentially leading to price volatility in derivatives.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Report Details Market Size in 2024 USD 4.2 Billion Market Forecast in 2034 USD 6.9 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of 5.1% Base Year 2024 Forecast Years 2025- 2034 Key Companies Covered Hubei Xingfa Chemicals Group, Yuntianhua Co. Ltd., Jiangsu Chengxing Phosph-Chemicals Co. Ltd., Duc Giang Chemicals Group, Kazphosphate LLC, Vietnam Phosphorus JSC, Yunnan Phosphate Fertilizer Industrial Co. Ltd., Guizhou Qianneng Tianhe Phosphorus Industry Co. Ltd., Sichuan Chuantou Chemical Industry Group Co. Ltd., Yunnan Chengjiang Huaye Phosphorus Chemicals Co. Ltd., Yunphos, Bayer AG, ICL Group, Nutrien Ltd., The Mosaic Company, Prayon S.A., Arkema S.A., LANXESS AG, Italmatch Chemicals, and others. Segments Covered By Form, By Derivative, By Application, By End User, and By Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.





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Key Insights from Primary Research

As per the analysis, the yellow phosphorus & derivatives market share is likely to grow at a CAGR of around 5.1% between 2025 and 2034.

between 2025 and 2034. The yellow phosphorus & derivatives market size was worth around $4.2 billion in 2024 and is estimated to hit approximately $6.9 billion by 2034 . Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

and is estimated to hit approximately . Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate. The market is driven by surging demand for phosphorus-based fertilizers, flame retardants, and water treatment chemicals amid global population growth and industrialization.

Based on the Form, the liquid segment dominates with over 55% share as it offers ease of handling, precise dosing, and suitability for diverse chemical processes in fertilizers, water treatment, and specialty chemicals, enabling efficient transportation and application.

Based on the Derivative, Thermal Phosphoric Acid segment dominates due to its high purity and versatility in food-grade, pharmaceutical, electronics, and battery applications, supporting premium segments like LFP batteries and high-quality industrial uses.

Based on the Application, the fertilizers segment dominates with the largest share owing to essential nutrient provision for crop growth amid rising global food demand and shrinking arable land.

Based on the End User, the agriculture segment dominates as the primary consumer of phosphorus derivatives for fertilizers and pesticides, driven by population growth and the need for higher agricultural productivity.

Asia Pacific dominates the regional segment with over 60% share attributed to China's massive production capacity, abundant phosphate rock resources, and strong domestic demand from agriculture and industrial sectors.

Yellow Phosphorus & Derivatives Market: Dynamics

Growth Drivers

Why does the rising demand for agrochemicals drive the yellow phosphorus & derivatives market?

The increasing demand for agrochemicals significantly propels the yellow phosphorus & derivatives market, as yellow phosphorus serves as a key raw material for phosphorus trichloride, phosphorus oxychloride, and organophosphorus compounds used in pesticides, insecticides, fungicides, and growth regulators. Global population growth to nearly 9.7 billion by 2050 intensifies pressure on food production, necessitating higher crop yields and effective pest control solutions.

This trend is particularly strong in emerging economies across Asia, Latin America, and Africa, where expanding agricultural activities boost consumption of phosphorus-based intermediates, sustaining long-term market growth through continuous innovation in efficient formulations.

Restraints

High energy consumption and electricity costs hamper the growth of the yellow phosphorus derivatives industry

High energy consumption and electricity costs present a major restraint for the yellow phosphorus & derivatives market, since production relies on energy-intensive electric arc furnaces operating at extremely high temperatures. Electricity constitutes a large portion of overall production costs, making manufacturers vulnerable to price volatility in power sources.

In regions facing power shortages or rising fuel prices, elevated costs limit capacity expansion and profitability. Additionally, global pushes for energy efficiency and lower emissions further increase compliance burdens, constraining market growth, especially for smaller producers.

Opportunities

Do the increasing water treatment applications offer a lucrative opportunity for the yellow phosphorus & derivatives market?

Increasing water treatment applications present substantial opportunities for the yellow phosphorus & derivatives market, with phosphonates and other phosphorus compounds serving as effective scale inhibitors, corrosion inhibitors, and chelants in municipal and industrial processes. Growing concerns over water scarcity, pollution, and stringent environmental regulations drive investments in wastewater treatment, desalination, and industrial recycling.

Rapid urbanization and industrialization in developing nations amplify demand for these chemicals, enabling manufacturers to expand portfolios and capitalize on sustainability-focused projects worldwide.

Challenges

Why does the volatility in raw material prices pose a significant challenge to the yellow phosphorus & derivatives market?

Volatility in raw material prices poses a significant challenge to the yellow phosphorus & derivatives market, as production depends on phosphate rock, coke, and silica whose costs fluctuate due to mining variations, supply disruptions, and geopolitical factors. These inputs represent a major share of total costs, impacting profitability and pricing stability.

Manufacturers may pass on higher costs to end-users, potentially reducing demand in price-sensitive sectors like agriculture. This uncertainty complicates long-term planning and investment decisions across the supply chain.

Browse the full “Yellow Phosphorus & Derivatives Market By Form (Solid, Slurry and Liquid), By Derivative (Thermal Phosphoric Acid, Phosphorus Pentoxide, Phosphorus Trichloride and Phosphorus Sulfides), By Application (Fertilizers, Flame Retardants, Pesticides, Animal Feed Additives and Others), By End User (Agriculture, Food & Beverage, Chemicals, Pharmaceutical and Others) and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2025 - 2034” Report at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/yellow-phosphorus-and-derivatives-market

Yellow Phosphorus & Derivatives Market: Segmentation

The Yellow Phosphorus & Derivatives market is segmented by form, derivative, application, end user, and region.

Based on Form, the Yellow Phosphorus & Derivatives market is divided into Liquid, Solid, Slurry, and others. Liquid is the most dominant segment, followed by Solid as the second most dominant. The liquid form dominates due to its superior handling characteristics, ease of storage and transportation, precise dosing capabilities in industrial applications, and compatibility with automated systems in fertilizer production, water treatment, and chemical synthesis. This dominance drives market growth by enabling higher efficiency, reduced wastage, and broader adoption across end-use industries, particularly in large-scale agricultural and industrial operations where operational simplicity and safety are paramount, while supporting innovation in liquid-based formulations that meet evolving regulatory and performance standards.

Based on Derivative, the Yellow Phosphorus & Derivatives market is divided into Thermal Phosphoric Acid, Phosphorus Pentoxide, Phosphorus Trichloride, Phosphorus Sulfides, and others. Thermal Phosphoric Acid is the most dominant segment, followed by Phosphorus Trichloride as the second most dominant. Thermal Phosphoric Acid leads the market because of its exceptional purity levels required for sensitive applications in food processing, pharmaceuticals, electronics, and high-performance lithium iron phosphate batteries. Its versatility across multiple high-growth sectors propels overall market expansion by catering to premium demand where impurity control is critical, fostering technological advancements in battery energy storage and semiconductor manufacturing, and encouraging producers to invest in purification technologies that enhance product value and open new revenue streams in sustainable industries.

Based on Application, the Yellow Phosphorus & Derivatives market is divided into Fertilizers, Flame Retardants, Pesticides, Animal Feed Additives, and others. Fertilizers are the most dominant segment, followed by Flame Retardants as the second most dominant. The fertilizers segment dominates owing to the indispensable role of phosphorus derivatives in providing essential nutrients for crop development, addressing global food security challenges amid population growth and limited arable land. This leadership drives the market by ensuring steady, high-volume demand from the agriculture sector, promoting R&D in efficient nutrient delivery systems, and supporting sustainable farming practices that reduce environmental runoff, while creating synergies with related applications like pesticides for integrated crop protection solutions that enhance overall agricultural productivity and resilience.

Based on End User, the Yellow Phosphorus & Derivatives market is divided into Agriculture, Food & Beverage, Chemicals, Pharmaceutical, and others. Agriculture is the most dominant segment, followed by Chemicals as the second most dominant. Agriculture dominates as the largest end user because phosphorus derivatives are fundamental to fertilizer and pesticide production, directly supporting global food supply chains and responding to rising demand for higher yields. This segment fuels market growth by driving consistent bulk consumption, encouraging vertical integration in supply chains, and facilitating adoption of precision agriculture technologies that optimize phosphorus use, thereby reducing waste and environmental impact while creating opportunities for value-added products tailored to modern farming needs.

Regional Scope:

Why will Asia Pacific continue to dominate the global market during the projection period?

Asia Pacific continues to dominate the yellow phosphorus & derivatives market primarily due to China's overwhelming production capacity and control over phosphate rock resources, which positions it as the global supply hub. The region's vast agricultural base, particularly in China, India, and Southeast Asia, generates enormous demand for fertilizers and agrochemicals to support food production for dense populations. Strong government support for chemical manufacturing, coupled with rapid industrialization, further boosts consumption in flame retardants, water treatment, and electronics sectors. Local expertise in energy-intensive processes and established export networks solidify the region's leadership, while growing investments in battery materials and specialty chemicals enhance prospects. Environmental regulations are gradually tightening, prompting shifts toward more efficient production methods without diminishing overall dominance.

North America maintains a significant position through advanced technological applications in water treatment, flame retardants, and pharmaceuticals. The United States leads with strong demand from agriculture in the Midwest and innovation in high-purity derivatives for electronics and energy storage, supported by robust R&D infrastructure and stringent safety standards.

Europe emphasizes sustainability and high-value applications such as food-grade phosphoric acid and eco-friendly flame retardants. Countries like Germany and France drive demand through chemical manufacturing excellence and regulatory focus on environmental protection, fostering growth in specialty segments despite higher production costs.

Latin America shows promising expansion led by Brazil and Argentina's large-scale agriculture, where fertilizers are critical for soy and grain exports. Improving industrial infrastructure supports broader derivative use in chemicals and animal feed.

The Middle East and Africa region is emerging with a focus on agricultural development and water management solutions in arid climates. South Africa and countries in the Gulf contribute through mining and chemical processing investments aimed at reducing import dependency.

Recent Developments

In June 2025, Hubei Xingfa Chemicals Group announced capacity expansion for thermal phosphoric acid production to meet rising demand from the battery and electronics sectors in China.

In March 2025, Duc Giang Chemicals Group completed the acquisition of additional phosphate assets in Vietnam to strengthen its yellow phosphorus output and derivative portfolio.

In November 2024, Yunnan Phosphate Fertilizer Industrial Co. Ltd. introduced a new eco-friendly phosphonate formulation for water treatment applications targeting industrial clients in Asia.

In January 2026, Kazphosphate LLC partnered with international firms to upgrade its yellow phosphorus facilities in Kazakhstan with energy-efficient technologies.

In September 2025, Jiangsu Chengxing Phosph-Chemicals Co. Ltd. launched an innovative phosphorus sulfide derivative for advanced flame retardant materials used in electric vehicle components.

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Yellow Phosphorus & Derivatives Market: Competitive Landscape

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global yellow phosphorus & derivatives market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors.

Some of the main players in the global yellow phosphorus & derivatives market include;

Hubei Xingfa Chemicals Group

Yuntianhua Co. Ltd.

Jiangsu Chengxing Phosph-Chemicals Co. Ltd.

Duc Giang Chemicals Group

Kazphosphate LLC

Vietnam Phosphorus JSC

Yunnan Phosphate Fertilizer Industrial Co. Ltd.

Guizhou Qianneng Tianhe Phosphorus Industry Co. Ltd.

Sichuan Chuantou Chemical Industry Group Co. Ltd.

Yunnan Chengjiang Huaye Phosphorus Chemicals Co. Ltd.

Yunphos

Bayer AG

ICL Group

Nutrien Ltd.

The Mosaic Company

Prayon S.A.

Arkema S.A.

LANXESS AG

Italmatch Chemicals

What are the key trends in the Yellow Phosphorus & Derivatives Market?

Shift towards high-purity derivatives for batteries and electronics

The market is witnessing a pronounced shift towards high-purity thermal phosphoric acid and specialized derivatives to support the booming lithium iron phosphate battery sector and semiconductor manufacturing, reflecting broader electrification and digitalization trends.

Sustainability and water treatment focus

Increasing emphasis on sustainable production methods and development of phosphorus-based chemicals for efficient water treatment solutions is gaining traction, driven by environmental regulations and resource conservation priorities globally.

The global yellow phosphorus & derivatives market is segmented as follows:

By Form

Solid

Slurry

Liquid

By Derivative

Thermal Phosphoric Acid

Phosphorus Pentoxide

Phosphorus Trichloride

Phosphorus Sulfides

By Application

Fertilizers

Flame Retardants

Pesticides

Animal Feed Additives

Others

By End User

Agriculture

Food & Beverage

Chemicals

Pharmaceutical

Others

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



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Key Questions Answered in This Report:

What are yellow phosphorus derivatives?

What are the key growth drivers for the yellow phosphorus & derivatives market?

What are the major challenges restraining the growth of the yellow phosphorus & derivatives market?

Which segment is expected to dominate the yellow phosphorus & derivatives market?

What are the emerging trends and innovations impacting the yellow phosphorus & derivatives market?

What will be the value of the yellow phosphorus & derivatives market during 2025-2034?

What will be the CAGR value of the yellow phosphorus & derivatives market during 2024-2032?

Which region will contribute notably towards the yellow phosphorus & derivatives market value?

Which are the major players leveraging the yellow phosphorus & derivatives market growth?

What can be expected from the global yellow phosphorus & derivatives market report?

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