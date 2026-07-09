Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Alarum Technologies Ltd on Behalf of Alarum Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Litigation Partners Brandon Walker and Melissa Fortunato Encourage Investors Who Suffered Losses In Alarum (ALAR) To Contact Them Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you purchased or acquired stock in Alarum and would like to discuss your legal rights, contact Bragar Eagel & Squire partners Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com or by telephone at (212) 355-4648.

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NEW YORK, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What’s Happening:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Alarum Technologies Ltd (“Alarum” or the “Company”) (NYSE:ALAR) on behalf of Alarum stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Alarum has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



Investigation Details:

On July 2, 2026, Bloomberg reported that "[t]he FBI is investigating whether" Alarum's subsidiary NetNut "had a role in linking customers' home internet devices without their consent into a network that people can use to disguise their locations". Citing information provided by the U.S. Department of Justice, the article reported that "the FBI seized multiple internet domains as part of a ‘coordinated law enforcement targeting infrastructure associated with NetNut's residential proxy platforms, its administrators and its users.'"



On this news, the price of Alarum's American Depositary Receipts ("ADRs") fell $4.96 per ADR, or 61.85%, over the following two trading sessions, to close at $3.06 per ADR on July 6, 2026.



Next Steps:

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Alarum shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.



About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, South Carolina, and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in securities,

derivative, and commercial litigation as well as individuals in consumer protection and data privacy litigation. The firm has a nationwide practice and routinely handles cases in both federal and state courts. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

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