Blockchain Commodity Storage Platforms Bolstered by Increasing Demand for Supply Chain Transparency and Regulatory Compliance

Dublin, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Blockchain Commodity Storage Platform Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The blockchain commodity storage platform market is experiencing exponential growth. Estimated to expand from $1.63 billion in 2025 to $2.09 billion in 2026, the market is expected to reach $5.6 billion by 2030, propelled by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.3%. This surge is driven by increasing demand for transparent commodity inventory records, the mitigation of fraud risks, and the inefficiencies tied to paper-based processes. Additional factors include the need for quicker settlement and verification and the rise of multi-party trading networks. Moreover, the adoption of blockchain technology in commodity finance, the integration of IoT sensors, and the growth of interoperable trading platforms are shaping the future landscape.

Supply chain transparency emerges as a pivotal growth driver for the blockchain commodity storage platform market. With rising regulatory demands and increased scrutiny from civil-society actors, the market addresses needs for accurate, real-time records, immutable ledgers, and auditable provenance. A 2023 World Bank report highlighted that digitalizing supply chains in emerging markets cut port delays by up to 70% and showed that 75% of shippers favor sustainable logistics solutions. These factors contribute significantly to market expansion.

Leading companies are capitalizing on tokenization and digital treasury strategies, enhancing competitive advantage by offering tokenized commodity ledgers and smart contract-based settlements. Davis Commodities Limited's 2025 launch of a blockchain-powered agricultural tokenization platform exemplifies this trend. This platform features automated transactions, on-chain supply chain tracking, and tokenized collateralization, enhancing liquidity and reducing financing costs.

Innovative collaborations are also shaping the industry, such as Bunge Global SA teaming with Justoken to amplify agricultural supply chain transparency. This partnership leverages blockchain technology to ensure accurate and secure tracking of commodity data. Notable companies in the sector include Amazon Web Services Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Accenture plc, and more, all vying for technological and strategic edge.

Regionally, North America led the market in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is poised for the fastest growth in the forthcoming period. Challenges like tariffs, which escalate the cost of crucial hardware, also prompt regional infrastructure investments and cloud-based solutions, fostering demand for software-optimized platforms and automated verification systems.

The blockchain commodity storage platform industry spans various applications, including agriculture, energy, and logistics, aligning with key end users like traders, warehousing companies, and financial institutions. The industry envisages significant revenue generation through sales of related goods and services. The market's trajectory underscores a promising future influenced by technological advances and evolving regulatory landscapes, marking a transformative era for commodity management globally.

The Blockchain Commodity Storage Platform Market Global Report 2026 is an indispensable resource for strategists, marketers, and senior management aiming to enhance their understanding of this burgeoning market. The report covers critical insights and forecasts that reach beyond a decade, guiding stakeholders on future trends and opportunities in the blockchain commodity storage sector.

This detailed analysis emphasizes the market's current trajectory and anticipates its shifts in the wake of macroeconomic influences such as geopolitical conflicts, regulatory changes, and evolving consumer preferences. Covering 16 geographies, this report offers a truly global perspective, helping businesses to formulate regional and country-specific strategies.

Key Benefits of the Report:

Receive a comprehensive overview, offering insights into market trends and potential investment areas.

Understand the dynamics of major macroeconomic factors, including trade policies, inflation, and regulatory impacts.

Identify upcoming growth segments, enabling smarter investment decisions.

Outpace competitors with robust forecast data while leveraging market drivers and trends.

Analyze end-user data for targeted customer engagement strategies.

Benchmark organizational performance against top competitors by assessing market share, innovation, and brand strength.

Gain insights from the total addressable market (TAM) and market attractiveness scoring to evaluate the market's full potential.

Access the latest data and industry trends, updated bi-annually, in accessible formats for straightforward extraction and interpretation.

Highlights:

The report examines market characteristics, size and progression, segmentation, geographic breakdowns, TAM, competitive landscape, and strategic trends.

Understand key drivers, including technological advancements like AI and automation, and assess their market implications.

Explore the global regulatory and investment landscape influencing industry growth and innovation.

Delve into supply chain analysis, revealing integral components from raw materials to end-user delivery.

Expanded regional analysis with a focus on emerging hubs such as Taiwan and Southeast Asia due to supply chain realignments.

Scope of the Report:

Components: Includes insights on Software, Hardware, and Services.

Includes insights on Software, Hardware, and Services. Deployment Modes: On-Premises and Cloud.

On-Premises and Cloud. Enterprise Size Segments: Covers Small and Medium Enterprises, and Large Enterprises.

Covers Small and Medium Enterprises, and Large Enterprises. Applications: Analyzed across Agriculture, Energy, Metals and Mining, Chemicals, and others.

Analyzed across Agriculture, Energy, Metals and Mining, Chemicals, and others. End-Users: Ranging from Commodity Traders to Financial Institutions.

Leading Companies:

Key players such as Amazon Web Services Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Accenture plc, and Oracle Corporation are assessed. The report elaborates on their market positions and contributions to industry trends.

Geographic Coverage:

Assess market potential across countries including Australia, Brazil, China, and expanding regions like Asia-Pacific and South East Asia.

Timeframe:

Includes a five-year historical analysis and ten-year forecasts, allowing businesses to strategize effectively based on historic and anticipated market shifts.

Data & Delivery:

Available in customizable formats like Word, PDF, Interactive Reports, and Excel Dashboards, ensuring flexible and detailed data access for strategic presentations.Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $2.09 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $5.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 28.0% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1. Key Market Insights (2020-2035)

1.2. Visual Dashboard: Market Size, Growth Rate, Hotspots

1.3. Major Factors Driving the Market

1.4. Top Three Trends Shaping the Market



2. Blockchain Commodity Storage Platform Market Characteristics

2.1. Market Definition & Scope

2.2. Market Segmentations

2.3. Overview of Key Products and Services

2.4. Global Blockchain Commodity Storage Platform Market Attractiveness Scoring and Analysis

2.4.1. Overview of Market Attractiveness Framework

2.4.2. Quantitative Scoring Methodology

2.4.3. Factor-Wise Evaluation

Growth Potential Analysis, Competitive Dynamics Assessment, Strategic Fit Assessment and Risk Profile Evaluation

2.4.4. Market Attractiveness Scoring and Interpretation

2.4.5. Strategic Implications and Recommendations



3. Blockchain Commodity Storage Platform Market Supply Chain Analysis

3.1. Overview of the Supply Chain and Ecosystem

3.2. List of Key Raw Materials, Resources & Suppliers

3.3. List of Major Distributors and Channel Partners

3.4. List of Major End Users



4. Global Blockchain Commodity Storage Platform Market Trends and Strategies

4.1. Key Technologies & Future Trends

4.1.1 Fintech, Blockchain, Regtech & Digital Finance

4.1.2 Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity

4.1.3 Internet of Things (Iot), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems

4.1.4 Sustainability, Climate Tech & Circular Economy

4.1.5 Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing

4.2. Major Trends

4.2.1 Tokenized Warehouse Receipt Management

4.2.2 Immutable Commodity Inventory Ledgering

4.2.3 Smart Contract-Based Storage Verification

4.2.4 Real-Time Fraud and Dispute Prevention

4.2.5 Multi-Party Supply Chain Traceability



5. Blockchain Commodity Storage Platform Market Analysis of End Use Industries

5.1 Commodity Traders

5.2 Warehousing Companies

5.3 Logistics Providers

5.4 Financial Institutions

5.5 Commodity Producers



6. Blockchain Commodity Storage Platform Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, Trade Wars and Tariffs, Supply Chain Impact from Tariff War & Trade Protectionism, and Covid and Recovery on the Market



7. Global Blockchain Commodity Storage Platform Strategic Analysis Framework, Current Market Size, Market Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.1. Global Blockchain Commodity Storage Platform PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)

7.2. Global Blockchain Commodity Storage Platform Market Size, Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.3. Global Blockchain Commodity Storage Platform Historic Market Size and Growth, 2020-2025, Value ($ Billion)

7.4. Global Blockchain Commodity Storage Platform Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2025-2030, 2035F, Value ($ Billion)



8. Global Blockchain Commodity Storage Platform Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis for the Market

8.1. Definition and Scope of Total Addressable Market (TAM)

8.2. Methodology and Assumptions

8.3. Global Total Addressable Market (TAM) Estimation

8.4. TAM vs. Current Market Size Analysis

8.5. Strategic Insights and Growth Opportunities from TAM Analysis



9. Blockchain Commodity Storage Platform Market Segmentation

9.1. Global Blockchain Commodity Storage Platform Market, Segmentation by Component, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Software, Hardware, Services

9.2. Global Blockchain Commodity Storage Platform Market, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

on-Premises, Cloud

9.3. Global Blockchain Commodity Storage Platform Market, Segmentation by Enterprise Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Small and Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises

9.4. Global Blockchain Commodity Storage Platform Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Agriculture, Energy, Metals and Mining, Chemicals, Other Applications

9.5. Global Blockchain Commodity Storage Platform Market, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Commodity Traders, Warehousing Companies, Logistics Providers, Financial Institutions, Other End-Users

9.6. Global Blockchain Commodity Storage Platform Market, Sub-Segmentation of Software, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Platform Software, Tracking and Monitoring Software, Smart Contract Management Software, Inventory Management Software, Data Analytics Software, Compliance and Reporting Software

9.7. Global Blockchain Commodity Storage Platform Market, Sub-Segmentation of Hardware, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Storage Devices, Network Infrastructure, Blockchain Nodes, Sensors and Internet of Things Devices, Security Modules, Servers and Gateways

9.8. Global Blockchain Commodity Storage Platform Market, Sub-Segmentation of Services, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Consulting Services, System Integration Services, Managed Services, Maintenance and Support Services, Training and Implementation Services, Auditing and Compliance Services



10. Blockchain Commodity Storage Platform Market, Industry Metrics by Country

10.1. Global Blockchain Commodity Storage Platform Market, Average Selling Price by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $

10.2. Global Blockchain Commodity Storage Platform Market, Average Spending Per Capita (Employed) by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $



11. Blockchain Commodity Storage Platform Market Regional and Country Analysis

11.1. Global Blockchain Commodity Storage Platform Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

11.2. Global Blockchain Commodity Storage Platform Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



12. Asia-Pacific Blockchain Commodity Storage Platform Market

12.1. Asia-Pacific Blockchain Commodity Storage Platform Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

12.2. Asia-Pacific Blockchain Commodity Storage Platform Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Enterprise Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



13. China Blockchain Commodity Storage Platform Market

13.1. China Blockchain Commodity Storage Platform Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

13.2. China Blockchain Commodity Storage Platform Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Enterprise Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



14. India Blockchain Commodity Storage Platform Market

14.1. India Blockchain Commodity Storage Platform Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Enterprise Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



15. Japan Blockchain Commodity Storage Platform Market

15.1. Japan Blockchain Commodity Storage Platform Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

15.2. Japan Blockchain Commodity Storage Platform Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Enterprise Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



16. Australia Blockchain Commodity Storage Platform Market

16.1. Australia Blockchain Commodity Storage Platform Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Enterprise Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



17. Indonesia Blockchain Commodity Storage Platform Market

17.1. Indonesia Blockchain Commodity Storage Platform Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Enterprise Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



18. South Korea Blockchain Commodity Storage Platform Market

18.1. South Korea Blockchain Commodity Storage Platform Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

18.2. South Korea Blockchain Commodity Storage Platform Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Enterprise Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



19. Taiwan Blockchain Commodity Storage Platform Market

19.1. Taiwan Blockchain Commodity Storage Platform Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

19.2. Taiwan Blockchain Commodity Storage Platform Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Enterprise Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



20. South East Asia Blockchain Commodity Storage Platform Market

20.1. South East Asia Blockchain Commodity Storage Platform Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

20.2. South East Asia Blockchain Commodity Storage Platform Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Enterprise Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



21. Western Europe Blockchain Commodity Storage Platform Market

21.1. Western Europe Blockchain Commodity Storage Platform Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

21.2. Western Europe Blockchain Commodity Storage Platform Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Enterprise Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



22. UK Blockchain Commodity Storage Platform Market

22.1. UK Blockchain Commodity Storage Platform Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Enterprise Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



23. Germany Blockchain Commodity Storage Platform Market

23.1. Germany Blockchain Commodity Storage Platform Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Enterprise Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



24. France Blockchain Commodity Storage Platform Market

24.1. France Blockchain Commodity Storage Platform Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Enterprise Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



25. Italy Blockchain Commodity Storage Platform Market

25.1. Italy Blockchain Commodity Storage Platform Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Enterprise Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



26. Spain Blockchain Commodity Storage Platform Market

26.1. Spain Blockchain Commodity Storage Platform Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Enterprise Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



27. Eastern Europe Blockchain Commodity Storage Platform Market

27.1. Eastern Europe Blockchain Commodity Storage Platform Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

27.2. Eastern Europe Blockchain Commodity Storage Platform Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Enterprise Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



28. Russia Blockchain Commodity Storage Platform Market

28.1. Russia Blockchain Commodity Storage Platform Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Enterprise Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



29. North America Blockchain Commodity Storage Platform Market

29.1. North America Blockchain Commodity Storage Platform Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

29.2. North America Blockchain Commodity Storage Platform Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Enterprise Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



30. USA Blockchain Commodity Storage Platform Market

30.1. USA Blockchain Commodity Storage Platform Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

30.2. USA Blockchain Commodity Storage Platform Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Enterprise Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



31. Canada Blockchain Commodity Storage Platform Market

31.1. Canada Blockchain Commodity Storage Platform Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

31.2. Canada Blockchain Commodity Storage Platform Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Enterprise Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



32. South America Blockchain Commodity Storage Platform Market

32.1. South America Blockchain Commodity Storage Platform Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

32.2. South America Blockchain Commodity Storage Platform Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Enterprise Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



33. Brazil Blockchain Commodity Storage Platform Market

33.1. Brazil Blockchain Commodity Storage Platform Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Enterprise Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



34. Middle East Blockchain Commodity Storage Platform Market

34.1. Middle East Blockchain Commodity Storage Platform Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

34.2. Middle East Blockchain Commodity Storage Platform Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Enterprise Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



35. Africa Blockchain Commodity Storage Platform Market

35.1. Africa Blockchain Commodity Storage Platform Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

35.2. Africa Blockchain Commodity Storage Platform Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Enterprise Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



36. Blockchain Commodity Storage Platform Market Regulatory and Investment Landscape



37. Blockchain Commodity Storage Platform Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

37.1. Blockchain Commodity Storage Platform Market Competitive Landscape and Market Share 2024

37.1.1. Top 10 Companies (Ranked by revenue/share)

37.2. Blockchain Commodity Storage Platform Market - Company Scoring Matrix

37.2.1. Market Revenues

37.2.2. Product Innovation Score

37.2.3. Brand Recognition

37.3. Blockchain Commodity Storage Platform Market Company Profiles

37.3.1. Amazon Web Services Inc. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.2. Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.3. Accenture plc Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.4. Oracle Corporation Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.5. SAP SE Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis



38. Blockchain Commodity Storage Platform Market Other Major and Innovative Companies

Infosys Limited, Bitfury Group Limited, ConsenSys Software Inc., Everledger Ltd., CargoX Ltd., OpenPort Limited, Ambrosus Technologies GmbH, VeChain Foundation, BlockApps Inc., OriginTrail d.o.o., R3 LLC, Blockfreight Pty Ltd, Guardtime aS, R3 CEV LLC, Blockgrain Pty Ltd



39. Global Blockchain Commodity Storage Platform Market Competitive Benchmarking and Dashboard



40. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Blockchain Commodity Storage Platform Market



41. Blockchain Commodity Storage Platform Market High Potential Countries, Segments and Strategies

41.1. Blockchain Commodity Storage Platform Market in 2030 - Countries Offering Most New Opportunities

41.2. Blockchain Commodity Storage Platform Market in 2030 - Segments Offering Most New Opportunities

41.3. Blockchain Commodity Storage Platform Market in 2030 - Growth Strategies

41.3.1. Market Trend Based Strategies

41.3.2. Competitor Strategies



42. Appendix

42.1. Abbreviations

42.2. Currencies

42.3. Historic and Forecast Inflation Rates

42.4. Research Inquiries

42.5. About the Analyst

42.6. Copyright and Disclaimer



Companies Featured



The companies featured in this Blockchain Commodity Storage Platform market report include:

Amazon Web Services Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Accenture plc

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

Infosys Limited

Bitfury Group Limited

ConsenSys Software Inc.

Everledger Ltd.

CargoX Ltd.

OpenPort Limited

Ambrosus Technologies GmbH

VeChain Foundation

BlockApps Inc.

OriginTrail d.o.o.

R3 LLC

Blockfreight Pty Ltd

Guardtime AS

R3 CEV LLC

Blockgrain Pty Ltd (AgriDigital).

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b3eg0s

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