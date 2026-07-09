Blockchain Commodity Storage Platforms Bolstered by Increasing Demand for Supply Chain Transparency and Regulatory Compliance

Dublin, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Blockchain Commodity Storage Platform Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The blockchain commodity storage platform market is experiencing exponential growth. Estimated to expand from $1.63 billion in 2025 to $2.09 billion in 2026, the market is expected to reach $5.6 billion by 2030, propelled by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.3%. This surge is driven by increasing demand for transparent commodity inventory records, the mitigation of fraud risks, and the inefficiencies tied to paper-based processes. Additional factors include the need for quicker settlement and verification and the rise of multi-party trading networks. Moreover, the adoption of blockchain technology in commodity finance, the integration of IoT sensors, and the growth of interoperable trading platforms are shaping the future landscape.
Supply chain transparency emerges as a pivotal growth driver for the blockchain commodity storage platform market. With rising regulatory demands and increased scrutiny from civil-society actors, the market addresses needs for accurate, real-time records, immutable ledgers, and auditable provenance. A 2023 World Bank report highlighted that digitalizing supply chains in emerging markets cut port delays by up to 70% and showed that 75% of shippers favor sustainable logistics solutions. These factors contribute significantly to market expansion.
Leading companies are capitalizing on tokenization and digital treasury strategies, enhancing competitive advantage by offering tokenized commodity ledgers and smart contract-based settlements. Davis Commodities Limited's 2025 launch of a blockchain-powered agricultural tokenization platform exemplifies this trend. This platform features automated transactions, on-chain supply chain tracking, and tokenized collateralization, enhancing liquidity and reducing financing costs.
Innovative collaborations are also shaping the industry, such as Bunge Global SA teaming with Justoken to amplify agricultural supply chain transparency. This partnership leverages blockchain technology to ensure accurate and secure tracking of commodity data. Notable companies in the sector include Amazon Web Services Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Accenture plc, and more, all vying for technological and strategic edge.
Regionally, North America led the market in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is poised for the fastest growth in the forthcoming period. Challenges like tariffs, which escalate the cost of crucial hardware, also prompt regional infrastructure investments and cloud-based solutions, fostering demand for software-optimized platforms and automated verification systems.
The blockchain commodity storage platform industry spans various applications, including agriculture, energy, and logistics, aligning with key end users like traders, warehousing companies, and financial institutions. The industry envisages significant revenue generation through sales of related goods and services. The market's trajectory underscores a promising future influenced by technological advances and evolving regulatory landscapes, marking a transformative era for commodity management globally.
The Blockchain Commodity Storage Platform Market Global Report 2026 is an indispensable resource for strategists, marketers, and senior management aiming to enhance their understanding of this burgeoning market. The report covers critical insights and forecasts that reach beyond a decade, guiding stakeholders on future trends and opportunities in the blockchain commodity storage sector.
This detailed analysis emphasizes the market's current trajectory and anticipates its shifts in the wake of macroeconomic influences such as geopolitical conflicts, regulatory changes, and evolving consumer preferences. Covering 16 geographies, this report offers a truly global perspective, helping businesses to formulate regional and country-specific strategies.
Key Benefits of the Report:
- Receive a comprehensive overview, offering insights into market trends and potential investment areas.
- Understand the dynamics of major macroeconomic factors, including trade policies, inflation, and regulatory impacts.
- Identify upcoming growth segments, enabling smarter investment decisions.
- Outpace competitors with robust forecast data while leveraging market drivers and trends.
- Analyze end-user data for targeted customer engagement strategies.
- Benchmark organizational performance against top competitors by assessing market share, innovation, and brand strength.
- Gain insights from the total addressable market (TAM) and market attractiveness scoring to evaluate the market's full potential.
- Access the latest data and industry trends, updated bi-annually, in accessible formats for straightforward extraction and interpretation.
Highlights:
- The report examines market characteristics, size and progression, segmentation, geographic breakdowns, TAM, competitive landscape, and strategic trends.
- Understand key drivers, including technological advancements like AI and automation, and assess their market implications.
- Explore the global regulatory and investment landscape influencing industry growth and innovation.
- Delve into supply chain analysis, revealing integral components from raw materials to end-user delivery.
- Expanded regional analysis with a focus on emerging hubs such as Taiwan and Southeast Asia due to supply chain realignments.
Scope of the Report:
- Components: Includes insights on Software, Hardware, and Services.
- Deployment Modes: On-Premises and Cloud.
- Enterprise Size Segments: Covers Small and Medium Enterprises, and Large Enterprises.
- Applications: Analyzed across Agriculture, Energy, Metals and Mining, Chemicals, and others.
- End-Users: Ranging from Commodity Traders to Financial Institutions.
Leading Companies:
Key players such as Amazon Web Services Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Accenture plc, and Oracle Corporation are assessed. The report elaborates on their market positions and contributions to industry trends.
Geographic Coverage:
Assess market potential across countries including Australia, Brazil, China, and expanding regions like Asia-Pacific and South East Asia.
Timeframe:
Includes a five-year historical analysis and ten-year forecasts, allowing businesses to strategize effectively based on historic and anticipated market shifts.
Data & Delivery:
Available in customizable formats like Word, PDF, Interactive Reports, and Excel Dashboards, ensuring flexible and detailed data access for strategic presentations.Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|250
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$2.09 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$5.6 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|28.0%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
1.1. Key Market Insights (2020-2035)
1.2. Visual Dashboard: Market Size, Growth Rate, Hotspots
1.3. Major Factors Driving the Market
1.4. Top Three Trends Shaping the Market
2. Blockchain Commodity Storage Platform Market Characteristics
2.1. Market Definition & Scope
2.2. Market Segmentations
2.3. Overview of Key Products and Services
2.4. Global Blockchain Commodity Storage Platform Market Attractiveness Scoring and Analysis
2.4.1. Overview of Market Attractiveness Framework
2.4.2. Quantitative Scoring Methodology
2.4.3. Factor-Wise Evaluation
Growth Potential Analysis, Competitive Dynamics Assessment, Strategic Fit Assessment and Risk Profile Evaluation
2.4.4. Market Attractiveness Scoring and Interpretation
2.4.5. Strategic Implications and Recommendations
3. Blockchain Commodity Storage Platform Market Supply Chain Analysis
3.1. Overview of the Supply Chain and Ecosystem
3.2. List of Key Raw Materials, Resources & Suppliers
3.3. List of Major Distributors and Channel Partners
3.4. List of Major End Users
4. Global Blockchain Commodity Storage Platform Market Trends and Strategies
4.1. Key Technologies & Future Trends
4.1.1 Fintech, Blockchain, Regtech & Digital Finance
4.1.2 Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity
4.1.3 Internet of Things (Iot), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems
4.1.4 Sustainability, Climate Tech & Circular Economy
4.1.5 Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing
4.2. Major Trends
4.2.1 Tokenized Warehouse Receipt Management
4.2.2 Immutable Commodity Inventory Ledgering
4.2.3 Smart Contract-Based Storage Verification
4.2.4 Real-Time Fraud and Dispute Prevention
4.2.5 Multi-Party Supply Chain Traceability
5. Blockchain Commodity Storage Platform Market Analysis of End Use Industries
5.1 Commodity Traders
5.2 Warehousing Companies
5.3 Logistics Providers
5.4 Financial Institutions
5.5 Commodity Producers
6. Blockchain Commodity Storage Platform Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, Trade Wars and Tariffs, Supply Chain Impact from Tariff War & Trade Protectionism, and Covid and Recovery on the Market
7. Global Blockchain Commodity Storage Platform Strategic Analysis Framework, Current Market Size, Market Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis
7.1. Global Blockchain Commodity Storage Platform PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)
7.2. Global Blockchain Commodity Storage Platform Market Size, Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis
7.3. Global Blockchain Commodity Storage Platform Historic Market Size and Growth, 2020-2025, Value ($ Billion)
7.4. Global Blockchain Commodity Storage Platform Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2025-2030, 2035F, Value ($ Billion)
8. Global Blockchain Commodity Storage Platform Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis for the Market
8.1. Definition and Scope of Total Addressable Market (TAM)
8.2. Methodology and Assumptions
8.3. Global Total Addressable Market (TAM) Estimation
8.4. TAM vs. Current Market Size Analysis
8.5. Strategic Insights and Growth Opportunities from TAM Analysis
9. Blockchain Commodity Storage Platform Market Segmentation
9.1. Global Blockchain Commodity Storage Platform Market, Segmentation by Component, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Software, Hardware, Services
9.2. Global Blockchain Commodity Storage Platform Market, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
on-Premises, Cloud
9.3. Global Blockchain Commodity Storage Platform Market, Segmentation by Enterprise Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Small and Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises
9.4. Global Blockchain Commodity Storage Platform Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Agriculture, Energy, Metals and Mining, Chemicals, Other Applications
9.5. Global Blockchain Commodity Storage Platform Market, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Commodity Traders, Warehousing Companies, Logistics Providers, Financial Institutions, Other End-Users
9.6. Global Blockchain Commodity Storage Platform Market, Sub-Segmentation of Software, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Platform Software, Tracking and Monitoring Software, Smart Contract Management Software, Inventory Management Software, Data Analytics Software, Compliance and Reporting Software
9.7. Global Blockchain Commodity Storage Platform Market, Sub-Segmentation of Hardware, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Storage Devices, Network Infrastructure, Blockchain Nodes, Sensors and Internet of Things Devices, Security Modules, Servers and Gateways
9.8. Global Blockchain Commodity Storage Platform Market, Sub-Segmentation of Services, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Consulting Services, System Integration Services, Managed Services, Maintenance and Support Services, Training and Implementation Services, Auditing and Compliance Services
10. Blockchain Commodity Storage Platform Market, Industry Metrics by Country
10.1. Global Blockchain Commodity Storage Platform Market, Average Selling Price by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $
10.2. Global Blockchain Commodity Storage Platform Market, Average Spending Per Capita (Employed) by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $
11. Blockchain Commodity Storage Platform Market Regional and Country Analysis
11.1. Global Blockchain Commodity Storage Platform Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
11.2. Global Blockchain Commodity Storage Platform Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
12. Asia-Pacific Blockchain Commodity Storage Platform Market
12.1. Asia-Pacific Blockchain Commodity Storage Platform Market Overview
Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
12.2. Asia-Pacific Blockchain Commodity Storage Platform Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Enterprise Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
13. China Blockchain Commodity Storage Platform Market
13.1. China Blockchain Commodity Storage Platform Market Overview
Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
13.2. China Blockchain Commodity Storage Platform Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Enterprise Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
14. India Blockchain Commodity Storage Platform Market
14.1. India Blockchain Commodity Storage Platform Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Enterprise Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
15. Japan Blockchain Commodity Storage Platform Market
15.1. Japan Blockchain Commodity Storage Platform Market Overview
Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
15.2. Japan Blockchain Commodity Storage Platform Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Enterprise Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
16. Australia Blockchain Commodity Storage Platform Market
16.1. Australia Blockchain Commodity Storage Platform Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Enterprise Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
17. Indonesia Blockchain Commodity Storage Platform Market
17.1. Indonesia Blockchain Commodity Storage Platform Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Enterprise Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
18. South Korea Blockchain Commodity Storage Platform Market
18.1. South Korea Blockchain Commodity Storage Platform Market Overview
Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
18.2. South Korea Blockchain Commodity Storage Platform Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Enterprise Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
19. Taiwan Blockchain Commodity Storage Platform Market
19.1. Taiwan Blockchain Commodity Storage Platform Market Overview
Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
19.2. Taiwan Blockchain Commodity Storage Platform Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Enterprise Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
20. South East Asia Blockchain Commodity Storage Platform Market
20.1. South East Asia Blockchain Commodity Storage Platform Market Overview
Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
20.2. South East Asia Blockchain Commodity Storage Platform Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Enterprise Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
21. Western Europe Blockchain Commodity Storage Platform Market
21.1. Western Europe Blockchain Commodity Storage Platform Market Overview
Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
21.2. Western Europe Blockchain Commodity Storage Platform Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Enterprise Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
22. UK Blockchain Commodity Storage Platform Market
22.1. UK Blockchain Commodity Storage Platform Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Enterprise Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
23. Germany Blockchain Commodity Storage Platform Market
23.1. Germany Blockchain Commodity Storage Platform Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Enterprise Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
24. France Blockchain Commodity Storage Platform Market
24.1. France Blockchain Commodity Storage Platform Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Enterprise Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
25. Italy Blockchain Commodity Storage Platform Market
25.1. Italy Blockchain Commodity Storage Platform Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Enterprise Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
26. Spain Blockchain Commodity Storage Platform Market
26.1. Spain Blockchain Commodity Storage Platform Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Enterprise Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
27. Eastern Europe Blockchain Commodity Storage Platform Market
27.1. Eastern Europe Blockchain Commodity Storage Platform Market Overview
Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
27.2. Eastern Europe Blockchain Commodity Storage Platform Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Enterprise Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
28. Russia Blockchain Commodity Storage Platform Market
28.1. Russia Blockchain Commodity Storage Platform Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Enterprise Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
29. North America Blockchain Commodity Storage Platform Market
29.1. North America Blockchain Commodity Storage Platform Market Overview
Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
29.2. North America Blockchain Commodity Storage Platform Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Enterprise Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
30. USA Blockchain Commodity Storage Platform Market
30.1. USA Blockchain Commodity Storage Platform Market Overview
Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
30.2. USA Blockchain Commodity Storage Platform Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Enterprise Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
31. Canada Blockchain Commodity Storage Platform Market
31.1. Canada Blockchain Commodity Storage Platform Market Overview
Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
31.2. Canada Blockchain Commodity Storage Platform Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Enterprise Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
32. South America Blockchain Commodity Storage Platform Market
32.1. South America Blockchain Commodity Storage Platform Market Overview
Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
32.2. South America Blockchain Commodity Storage Platform Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Enterprise Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
33. Brazil Blockchain Commodity Storage Platform Market
33.1. Brazil Blockchain Commodity Storage Platform Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Enterprise Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
34. Middle East Blockchain Commodity Storage Platform Market
34.1. Middle East Blockchain Commodity Storage Platform Market Overview
Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
34.2. Middle East Blockchain Commodity Storage Platform Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Enterprise Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
35. Africa Blockchain Commodity Storage Platform Market
35.1. Africa Blockchain Commodity Storage Platform Market Overview
Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
35.2. Africa Blockchain Commodity Storage Platform Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Enterprise Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
36. Blockchain Commodity Storage Platform Market Regulatory and Investment Landscape
37. Blockchain Commodity Storage Platform Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles
37.1. Blockchain Commodity Storage Platform Market Competitive Landscape and Market Share 2024
37.1.1. Top 10 Companies (Ranked by revenue/share)
37.2. Blockchain Commodity Storage Platform Market - Company Scoring Matrix
37.2.1. Market Revenues
37.2.2. Product Innovation Score
37.2.3. Brand Recognition
37.3. Blockchain Commodity Storage Platform Market Company Profiles
37.3.1. Amazon Web Services Inc. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis
37.3.2. Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis
37.3.3. Accenture plc Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis
37.3.4. Oracle Corporation Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis
37.3.5. SAP SE Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis
38. Blockchain Commodity Storage Platform Market Other Major and Innovative Companies
Infosys Limited, Bitfury Group Limited, ConsenSys Software Inc., Everledger Ltd., CargoX Ltd., OpenPort Limited, Ambrosus Technologies GmbH, VeChain Foundation, BlockApps Inc., OriginTrail d.o.o., R3 LLC, Blockfreight Pty Ltd, Guardtime aS, R3 CEV LLC, Blockgrain Pty Ltd
39. Global Blockchain Commodity Storage Platform Market Competitive Benchmarking and Dashboard
40. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Blockchain Commodity Storage Platform Market
41. Blockchain Commodity Storage Platform Market High Potential Countries, Segments and Strategies
41.1. Blockchain Commodity Storage Platform Market in 2030 - Countries Offering Most New Opportunities
41.2. Blockchain Commodity Storage Platform Market in 2030 - Segments Offering Most New Opportunities
41.3. Blockchain Commodity Storage Platform Market in 2030 - Growth Strategies
41.3.1. Market Trend Based Strategies
41.3.2. Competitor Strategies
42. Appendix
42.1. Abbreviations
42.2. Currencies
42.3. Historic and Forecast Inflation Rates
42.4. Research Inquiries
42.5. About the Analyst
42.6. Copyright and Disclaimer
Companies Featured
The companies featured in this Blockchain Commodity Storage Platform market report include:
- Amazon Web Services Inc.
- Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.
- Accenture plc
- Oracle Corporation
- SAP SE
- Infosys Limited
- Bitfury Group Limited
- ConsenSys Software Inc.
- Everledger Ltd.
- CargoX Ltd.
- OpenPort Limited
- Ambrosus Technologies GmbH
- VeChain Foundation
- BlockApps Inc.
- OriginTrail d.o.o.
- R3 LLC
- Blockfreight Pty Ltd
- Guardtime AS
- R3 CEV LLC
- Blockgrain Pty Ltd (AgriDigital).
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b3eg0s
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