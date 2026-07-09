Lawmatics Unveils Merlin, a Suite of AI Features Designed to Help Law Firms Grow

San Diego, CA, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lawmatics, the leading intake and growth platform for law firms, today introduced Merlin, a new family of AI features built natively in Lawmatics to help law firms grow. The suite, which includes a just-released conversational interface called Merlin Copilot, takes on the repetitive work that moves prospects toward signing, freeing staff to focus on client service, legal work, and strategy, while giving firms the speed and responsiveness that competitive consumer law markets demand.

For most law firms, growth happens at the front of the business — the speed from inquiry to first contact, how consistently leads are evaluated, and how clearly firms can see what's working across their pipeline. These are the points where revenue is won or lost, and they're the points that most legal AI hasn't reached. Today's legal AI tools tend to focus on case work or general productivity. The cost of that technology gap is felt in law firms every day: leads that go unanswered too long, qualified prospects lost to faster competitors, and skilled staff spending hours on repetitive work instead of on clients.

Merlin is designed for the part of a firm that comes before the case: lead intake, prospect engagement, and the operations that convert potential clients into retained clients.

"CRMs were built to track opportunities. Lawmatics goes further, because growth doesn't come from tracking opportunities. It comes from acting on them," said Matt Spiegel, founder and CEO of Lawmatics. "Merlin is how we put AI to work in Lawmatics for law firms, helping with everyday tasks that move a prospect toward signing, so that law firms can maximize every opportunity without having to ask their people to do more.”

The Merlin suite currently includes three features, each available as an add-on to the Lawmatics platform:

Merlin Copilot, a conversational user interface that creates automations, generates reports, and surfaces insights from firm data through plain-language prompts.

Merlin Qualify, an AI agent that evaluates and prioritizes incoming leads based on fit, urgency, and engagement signals defined by the firm. Released earlier this year, Merlin Qualify has been recognized with an Excellence in AI Award from Business Intelligence Group, which honors innovation across technology sectors.

Merlin Engage, the agentic AI for dynamically engaging with prospects through SMS, email, website chat, and phone calls. Currently in beta.

"Our firm saw a higher closing percentage within the first week of using Merlin Engage," said Glenn Gilmour, Director of Operations at Sawyer & Associates, LLC. "Engage makes our intake team so much more efficient and helps 24/7. It even handled a lead that came in over the weekend that resulted in a $12,000 sale."

Merlin represents how Lawmatics sees the future of legal practice: more law firms reaching their full potential, with the time and capacity to pursue the work they set out to do, on their own terms. Merlin is Lawmatics' commitment to that future, and it is only the beginning.

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