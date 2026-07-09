PLEASANTON, CA, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Measuring TNF-α accurately sounds straightforward until researchers begin comparing data across experiments. Serum and plasma matrices can affect cytokine recovery. Low-abundance samples may approach assay detection limits. Standard curves can shift when protocols, operators, or reagent lots change. For laboratories studying inflammatory signaling, immune activation, or therapeutic response, this variability is more than a technical inconvenience. It can complicate interpretation of biomarker data and delay follow-up studies.

Boster Biological Technology, a life science reagent manufacturer based in Pleasanton, California, has expanded access to its validated Human TNF-α PicoKine™ ELISA Kit, a quantitative sandwich ELISA developed to measure human TNF-α in cell culture supernatants, serum, and plasma samples. Complete product specifications and ordering information are available at https://www.bosterbio.com/human-tnf-alpha-picokine-trade-elisa-kit-ek0525-boster.html.

TNF-α, also known as tumor necrosis factor alpha, remains one of the most widely measured cytokines in inflammation and immunology research. It is released during innate immune activation and is frequently measured in studies of autoimmune disease, infectious disease, cancer immunology, sepsis, cytokine release, and anti-inflammatory therapeutic development. Because TNF-α levels can change rapidly after immune stimulation, researchers often rely on ELISA-based quantification to compare cytokine expression across samples, time points, and treatment groups.

The Human TNF-α PicoKine™ ELISA Kit is designed for researchers who need a sensitive TNF alpha ELISA kit for human serum, plasma, and cell culture supernatants. The kit offers 1 pg/mL sensitivity, with reported assay ranges of 7.8 pg/mL to 500 pg/mL for serum and plasma samples and 15.6 pg/mL to 1000 pg/mL for cell culture supernatants. This range supports quantitative TNF-α measurement in both circulating sample matrices and in vitro stimulation studies.

Boster's PicoKine™ ELISA platform is positioned around assay sensitivity, reproducibility, and consistent lot performance. For TNF-α studies, this is particularly important when projects involve longitudinal sampling, multi-site collaborations, or repeated testing across several experimental batches. A validated cytokine ELISA kit can reduce the need for repeated assay optimization and help researchers maintain comparability across related experiments.

The kit is commonly used in research workflows evaluating chronic inflammation, autoimmune signaling, macrophage activation, cancer-associated inflammation, cytokine release, and drug response. In preclinical studies, quantitative TNF-α measurement can help assess whether an intervention suppresses or amplifies inflammatory signaling. In biomarker discovery programs, consistent TNF-α detection supports comparison across patient cohorts, treatment groups, or disease models.

Many inflammatory signaling studies also combine ELISA-based cytokine quantification with protein expression analysis. For example, researchers measuring TNF-α secretion may also evaluate downstream pathway activation through Western blotting, including signaling proteins involved in NF-κB, MAPK, or apoptosis-related pathways. Laboratories requiring complementary protein detection support can access Boster's Western blotting services at https://www.bosterbio.com/services/assay-services/western-blotting-service.

Although multiplex cytokine platforms continue to evolve, TNF-α remains a foundational inflammatory biomarker because of its central role in immune regulation and disease pathogenesis. Quantitative ELISA remains a practical and widely used approach for targeted cytokine measurement when sensitivity, standard curve reliability, and reproducibility are priorities.

Researchers can explore additional ELISA kits, antibodies, assay services, and protein detection reagents through Boster Biological Technology at https://www.bosterbio.com/.

About Boster Biological Technology

Boster Biological Technology is a life science manufacturer based in Pleasanton, California. The company produces ELISA kits, antibodies, and research reagents for academic and commercial laboratories. Technical support for assay selection, protocol development, and troubleshooting is available through the company's research services team.









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Boster Biological Technology

C.J. Xia

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