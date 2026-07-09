North America Electric Vehicle Battery Market Report Details Prismatic, Pouch, and Solid-State Formats Across Profiles of BYD, CATL, EnerSys, and Clarios

Dublin, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Electric Vehicle Battery Components Market - A Regional Analysis: Focus on Vehicle Type, Battery Chemistry, Cell Format, Ecosystem Type, Component Type, Material Type, and Country Analysis, 2025-2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The North America Electric Vehicle Battery Components Market was valued at USD 15.40 Billion in 2025, and is projected to reach USD 59.85 Billion by 2035, rising at a CAGR of 14.54%.







The North America electric vehicle battery components market underpins the region's transition to electrified mobility by supplying the housings, busbars, stamped structures, thermal systems, cell materials, and management electronics that convert cell chemistry into safe, road-ready propulsion. Demand spans the full spectrum of EV platforms, including two- and three-wheelers, passenger cars, commercial trucks and buses, and off-road equipment, and cuts across multiple chemistry families, covering lithium-ion dominant, with legacy lead-acid and emerging chemistries, cell formats (cylindrical, pouch, prismatic), and materials (aluminum housings to copper/aluminum busbars and anode/cathode inputs). The market's evolution is shaped by localization of supply chains, rapid advances in performance and safety, and pack-level architecture shifts toward cell-to-pack and structural integration, all while policy, tariffs, and content rules push production closer to vehicle assembly across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.



Market Introduction



In 2024, the North America electric vehicle battery components market totaled $13.11 billion. Under the realistic scenario, the market is projected to reach $59.85 billion by 2035, supported by a 14.54% CAGR (2025-2035). Growth reflects surging EV adoption, large-scale investment in localized cell and component manufacturing, and technology improvements that increase energy density, reduce cost, and raise safety margins. Segment expansion beyond light-duty vehicles into commercial fleets and specialty/off-road applications further broadens the addressable base, with larger pack sizes amplifying component intensity per vehicle. Structurally, value increase over a period of time across the stack; core electro-materials (anode/cathode) remain the largest slice, while housings, busbars, stamped structures, thermal systems, and BMS hardware scale alongside new gigafactories and pack lines across the region.



The North America electric vehicle battery components market near-term impact is most visible in program cadence, pack performance, and procurement economics. Higher energy density and structural integration (cell-to-pack/cell-to-chassis) free mass and volume that can be redeployed to range or payload, while modular busbar and thermal designs simplify assembly and service. AI-enabled BMS and tighter thermal envelopes improve availability and safety at higher charge rates, supporting faster commissioning and fleet uptime. For procurement, IRA/USMCA content rules and 2024-2025 tariff actions on cells, materials, and sub-assemblies are reshaping award criteria; alongside price, OEMs emphasize domestic footprint, certification against evolving safety standards, traceability, and recycled content pathways to preserve consumer credit eligibility. These forces shorten supplier lists, favor scale players and qualified new entrants, and move award timing earlier in vehicle development as pack architectures converge around standardized interfaces (e.g., NACS-aligned charge ports) and validated enclosure/venting strategies.



Industrial Impact



The industrial footprint is expanding at unprecedented speed. Since 2021, North America has announced scores of gigafactories, cathode/anode plants, separator lines, foil facilities, enclosure casting and machining sites, and recycling hubs, often co-located with OEM assembly campuses. Legacy suppliers are pivoting aggressively; die-casters, stampers, and wiring specialists are retooling into battery housings, structural trays, laminated busbars, and high-voltage interconnects, while materials firms scale cathode precursors and silicon-enhanced anodes. This investment realigns value capture from imports toward regional ecosystems, builds resiliency against global shocks, and seeds long-term capability in midstream processes where historic gaps were most acute.



Market Segmentation:

Segmentation 1: by Vehicle Type

Electric Two-Wheeler

Electric Three-Wheeler

Electric Passenger Vehicles

Electric Commercial Vehicles

Electric Off-Road Vehicles

Electric Passenger Vehicles to Dominate the North America Electric Vehicle Battery Components Market (by Vehicle Type)



In the North America electric vehicle battery components market, electric passenger vehicles are projected to remain the dominant segment, growing from $12.77 billion in 2024 to $55.86 billion by 2035. This dominance reflects the large installed base and ongoing expansion of passenger EV programs, where pack sizes, housings, and anode/cathode content account for the bulk of component demand. Meanwhile, electric commercial vehicles are anticipated to post the fastest growth, expanding from $199.2 million in 2024 to $2.75 billion by 2035, driven by the electrification of delivery fleets, heavy trucks, and buses. Electric off-road vehicles also show outsized growth potential, rising from $39.3 million in 2024 to $678.5 million by 2035 as mining, construction, and agricultural sectors pursue electrification. Two- and three-wheelers expected to grow from smaller bases ($65.5 million and $26.2 million in 2024) but will likely expand to $353.7 million and $200.9 million, respectively, by 2035. Together, these trends show that while passenger vehicles anchor market value, growth momentum is shifting toward commercial and specialty applications with higher component intensity.



Segmentation 2: by Battery Chemistry

Lead Acid

Lithium-Ion

Others

Lithium-Ion to Lead the North America Electric Vehicle Battery Components Market (by Battery Chemistry)



The lithium-ion segment is projected to dominate the North America electric vehicle battery components market, expanding from $12.25 billion in 2024 to $58.19 billion by 2035. Its leadership reflects broad adoption across passenger and commercial EVs, supported by both high-nickel chemistries for range and lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) for cost and durability. In contrast, lead-acid batteries are projected to grow modestly from $550.5 million in 2024 to $1.11 billion by 2035, largely limited to auxiliary and low-voltage applications. The others category (including emerging chemistries and legacy NiMH) is expected to rise from $301.5 million in 2024 to $551.4 million by 2035, remaining niche but strategically important for innovation.



Segmentation 3: by Cell Format

Pouch Cell

Cylindrical Cell

Prismatic Cell

Others

Cylindrical Cell to Dominate the North America Electric Vehicle Battery Components Market (by Cell Format)



Cylindrical cells hold the largest market share in the North America electric vehicle battery components market, growing from $6.39 billion in 2024 to $26.52 billion by 2035, supported by deep manufacturing maturity and scaling of 4680-class production. Prismatic cells, however, are projected to experience the fastest growth, rising from $2.03 billion in 2024 to $21.50 billion by 2035, as automakers increasingly adopt cell-to-pack and structural pack designs. Pouch cells are expected to expand steadily from $4.08 billion in 2024 to $10.31 billion by 2035, maintaining relevance in space-efficient architectures. The others category expected to grow from $589.8 million to $1.50 billion, underscoring the diversity of form factors in the evolving EV ecosystem.



Segmentation 4: by Component

Battery Housing

Busbars

Stamping Components (Excluding Busbar Stamping)

Others (Anode and Cathode)

Anode and Cathode Materials to Dominate the North America Electric Vehicle Battery Components Market (by Component)



Among all components, anode and cathode materials represent by far the largest and most critical value pool in the North America electric vehicle battery components market. In 2024, this segment accounted for $11.40 billion, and it is projected to reach $53.46 billion by 2035, making it the backbone of the regional supply chain. These electrode materials are fundamental to both cost structure and performance, and they are closely tied to compliance with IRA requirements, making them essential for OEMs aiming to qualify vehicles for consumer incentives. The sharp growth reflects the scale of EV deployment in the region and the strategic push to localize midstream processing of lithium, nickel, cobalt, and graphite.



Segmentation 5: by Material Type

Battery Housing Materials Steel Aluminum GFRP CFRP

Busbar Materials Cooper Aluminum Others

Others (Anode and Cathode Materials and Stamping Components) Cobalt Lithium Natural Graphite Manganese Others



The battery housing materials segment is expected to grow from $655.5 million in 2024 to $2.71 billion by 2035 in the North America electric vehicle battery components market, led by aluminum, which expanded from $524.3 million to $2.15 billion, supported by lightweighting, corrosion resistance, and recyclability. Steel contributed $98.3 million in 2024 and is expected to grow $358.6 million by 2035, retaining importance in rugged, cost-sensitive applications. Composites such as GFRP and CFRP, scaled from $19.8 million and $13.1 million in 2024, are expected to grow $112.5 million and $92.7 million by 2035, respectively, offering thermal and weight advantages in advanced housings.



Segmentation 6: by Country

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

U.S. to Dominate the North America Electric Vehicle Battery Components Market (by Country)



The U.S. is projected to remain the largest and most influential market within North America electric vehicle battery components market. In 2024, the U.S. accounted for $13.10 billion, and by 2035, this figure is forecasted to rise to $53.27 billion, underscoring its central role in the region's electrification strategy. This growth is anchored by large-scale gigafactory investments from both domestic players and international joint ventures, coupled with strong policy support under the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). Incentives tied to local sourcing, content rules, and recycling integration have incentivized OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers to localize critical parts of their supply chains in the U.S.



Demand: Drivers, Limitations, and Opportunities

Market Demand Drivers: Rapid Electrification, Policy Support, and Localization



The North America electric vehicle battery components market is experiencing strong demand growth, driven by a convergence of technological, regulatory, and strategic factors. One of the primary drivers is the rapid electrification of passenger vehicles, which continues to anchor the market with large-scale volumes and well-established programs. This demand is being reinforced by the accelerated adoption of commercial fleets, particularly delivery vans, buses, and heavy trucks, where larger battery packs amplify demand for housings, busbars, and high-value electrode materials.



Government policy is another key demand driver. The U.S. Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) has created powerful incentives for both consumers and manufacturers, with credits tied directly to domestic content, critical minerals, and recycling. These measures, combined with USMCA rules of origin and additional tariffs on imported cells and materials, are catalyzing large-scale investment in localized supply chains. In Canada, critical minerals strategies and cathode/anode projects are aligning with automaker commitments to EV production, while Mexico's integration into regional assembly networks is unlocking new opportunities for localized pack and component manufacturing.



Market Challenges: Supply Chain Constraints, Qualification Bottlenecks, and Policy Uncertainty



Despite strong momentum, the North America electric vehicle battery components market faces structural and operational challenges that could constrain growth. Chief among these is the persistent reliance on imported critical minerals and midstream materials such as processed lithium, nickel, and graphite. While new projects are underway in the U.S. and Canada, the ramp-up of mining, refining, and processing capacity will take years, leaving the region exposed to price volatility and geopolitical risks.



Scale-up bottlenecks also represent a significant challenge. Equipment lead times for electrode processing, stamping, and casting can stretch to 18-24 months, while a shortage of skilled labor, particularly in advanced manufacturing, materials science, and quality control, risks slowing production schedules. Qualification requirements for automakers and regulatory compliance with evolving standards (e.g., UL, SAE, FMVSS updates) further lengthen development cycles, making time-to-market a key constraint for new entrants. Policy uncertainty compounds these challenges. While IRA and USMCA incentives are strong catalysts, future changes in political leadership or trade policy could alter credit eligibility, sourcing requirements, or tariff structures. This creates planning complexity for suppliers making multi-billion-dollar capital commitments.



Market Opportunities: Advanced Materials, Recycling, and Regional Integration



Despite these challenges, the market is rich with opportunities in North America electric vehicle battery components market. Lightweight and high-strength materials, such as aluminum, composites (GFRP, CFRP), and laminated busbars, are creating new avenues for differentiation in housings and interconnects. These innovations directly support automaker targets for range, safety, and cost competitiveness, while also enabling the transition to structural battery designs. Suppliers who invest early in these technologies can capture premium positions in the evolving value chain.



Recycling and resource recovery represent another major opportunity. The rapid scaling of gigafactories is creating a growing stream of manufacturing scrap and, eventually, end-of-life batteries. Facilities capable of recovering lithium, cobalt, nickel, and graphite will not only reduce environmental impact but also provide reliable secondary supply streams that help automakers meet IRA credit eligibility requirements. Companies integrating recycling into their operations can therefore secure long-term partnerships with OEMs and mitigate raw.



How can this report add value to an organization?

Product/Innovation Strategy: The report links chemistry roadmaps and pack design evolution to component implications, covering housings, busbar materials, stamping parts, and electrode inputs. It helps R&D teams align design validation, manufacturability, and safety compliance with the shift toward cell-to-pack and structural architectures.



Growth/Marketing Strategy: The North America electric vehicle battery components market presents substantial growth opportunities for both established automotive suppliers and new entrants. Companies are pursuing a mix of strategies, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and regional capacity expansion to align with the rapid build-out of gigafactories and EV production facilities across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. Strategic collaborations between OEMs, Tier 1 suppliers, and material specialists are central to securing local supply chains, qualifying components under IRA and USMCA rules, and ensuring long-term program wins.



Competitive Strategy: The report profiles leading players in the North America electric vehicle battery components market, including Magna, Nemak, Dana, Aptiv, Amphenol, Methode, and Interplex, alongside materials specialists such as Albemarle, Umicore, and Redwood Materials. A comprehensive competitive landscape analysis highlights how suppliers are differentiating through process capabilities, regional footprints, recycling integration, and compliance with IRA/USMCA content requirements.



Research Methodology

Factors for Data Prediction and Modelling

The base currency considered for North America electric vehicle battery components market analysis is US$. Currencies other than the US$ have been converted to the US$ for all statistical calculations, considering the average conversion rate for that particular year.

The currency conversion rate has been taken from the historical exchange rate of the Oanda website.

Nearly all the recent developments from January 2021 to March 2024 have been considered in this research study.

The information rendered in the report is a result of in-depth primary interviews, surveys, and secondary analysis.

Where relevant information was not available, proxy indicators and extrapolation were employed.

Any economic downturn in the future has not been taken into consideration for the market estimation and forecast.

Technologies currently used are expected to persist through the forecast with no major technological breakthroughs.

Market Estimation and Forecast



This research study involves the usage of extensive secondary sources, such as certified publications, articles from recognized authors, white papers, annual reports of companies, directories, and major databases to collect useful and effective information for an extensive, technical, market-oriented, and commercial study of North America electric vehicle battery components market. The market engineering process involves the calculation of the market statistics, market size estimation, market forecast, market crackdown, and data triangulation (the methodology for such quantitative data processes has been explained in further sections). The primary research study has been undertaken to gather information and validate the market numbers for segmentation types and industry trends of the key players in the market.



Primary Research



The primary sources involve industry experts from the North America electric vehicle battery components market and various stakeholders in the ecosystem. Respondents such as CEOs, vice presidents, marketing directors, and technology and innovation directors have been interviewed to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study.



The key data points taken from primary sources include:

validation and triangulation of all the numbers and graphs

validation of report segmentations and key qualitative findings

understanding the competitive landscape

validation of the numbers of various markets for the market type

percentage split of individual markets for geographical analysis

Secondary Research



This research study involves the usage of extensive secondary research, directories, company websites, and annual reports. It also makes use of databases, such as Hoovers, Bloomberg, Businessweek, and Factiva, to collect useful and effective information for an extensive, technical, market-oriented, and commercial study of the global market. In addition to the data sources, the study has been undertaken with the help of other data sources and websites, such as the Census Bureau, OICA, and ACEA.



Secondary research has been done to obtain crucial information about the industry's value chain, revenue models, the market's monetary chain, the total pool of key players, and the current and potential use cases and applications.



The key data points taken from secondary research include:

segmentations and percentage shares

data for market value

key industry trends of the top players in the market

qualitative insights into various aspects of the market, key trends, and emerging areas of innovation

quantitative data for mathematical and statistical calculations





Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 171 Forecast Period 2025 - 2035 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $15.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035 $59.85 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.5% Regions Covered North America





Key Topics Covered:



1.7 Market Dynamics Overview

Market Drivers Surging EV Adoption and Government Mandates Expansion into Commercial and Specialty EV Segments (Beyond Light-Duty Vehicles) Technological Improvements and Battery Cost Decline

Market Challenges Dependence on Imported Materials and Components Scale-Up Bottlenecks and Technology Transfer Challenges

Market Opportunities Lightweight Composite Enclosures and Advanced Materials Innovation Battery Recycling and Resource Recovery Ecosystem Transition of Legacy Auto Suppliers into the EV Battery Component Space



5.4 Company Profiles

Magna International Inc.

Eaton Corporation plc

The Electric Materials Company (TEMCO)

Methode Power Solutions Group (Methode Electronics, Inc.)

Aptiv Plc

Amphenol Corporation

Weiss-Aug Group

Perfection Spring & Stamping Corp.

Standard Die International, Inc

Nemak

Interplex PLC

Dana Incorporated

Albemarle Corporation

Umicore N.V.

Redwood Materials

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tncngn

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