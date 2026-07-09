Issuance of Government bonds in exchange for non-marketable government debt

The Icelandic Treasury has issued Government bonds in exchange for outstanding non-marketable government debt. The accompanying table shows the nominal amounts issued by the Treasury and the nominal size of the bond series following the issuance:

Series: ISIN: Nominal issued: Size of series:

RIKS 34 1016 IS0000037737 3,126,301,000 kr. 64,899,839,972 kr.

RIKS 36 0815 IS0000037729 9,315,166,800 kr. 68,315,165,302 kr.

RIKS 39 1115 IS0000037745 4,755,752,900 kr. 53,755,751,626 kr.

The Government bonds are subject to the "General terms and conditions for Icelandic Government bonds" and "Specific terms" for the bond series, which can be accessed on the Government Debt Management website, www.lanamal.is.