5G In Agriculture Global Market Report Published; Details Hardware, Software, and Precision Farming Segments

Dublin, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "5G in Agriculture Global Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The 5G in agriculture market has witnessed significant growth, set to expand from $3.88 billion in 2025 to $5.11 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 31.6%. This growth stems from the increased adoption of digital farming technologies and a demand for efficient crop management and irrigation practices. Forecasts suggest the market will reach $15.18 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 31.3%, driven by advanced connectivity deployments and real-time farming insights.

Precision agriculture plays a crucial role in this landscape. Utilizing data-driven insights, it boosts crop yields and resource efficiency. By enabling real-time data transmission and IoT connectivity, 5G facilitates precision agriculture practices, improving crop and livestock monitoring. A 2023 report from the U.S. Government Accountability Office noted that 27% of U.S. farms adopted precision agriculture practices for enhanced management.

Key market players are propelling this growth through collaborations and pilot projects. A notable initiative is the 5G Smart Agriculture Project in Corum, Turkey, launched by Turk Telekom and Zhongxing Telecommunication Equipment Corporation in December 2024. This project showcases advanced technologies like drones and smart machinery, aiming to elevate resource savings and sustainable farming.

Ericsson is also making strides, partnering with AgriBusiness Connect Pty Ltd to drive 5G applications in Australia's agriculture sector. This partnership emphasizes the fusion of Ericsson's 5G tech with sector-specific expertise, spurring Industry 4.0 adoption in agribusiness.

Prominent companies in the market include Microsoft Corp., Intel Corp., Samsung Electronics, Verizon Communications, Huawei Technologies, and many more. These companies' innovations contribute to the market's rapid expansion.

Currently, North America leads the 5G in agriculture market, with Asia-Pacific poised for the fastest growth. The market spans regions such as Europe, South America, and the Middle East, comprising countries like Australia, China, Germany, and the USA.

The market capitalizes on services like system integration, cloud services, and connectivity solutions, alongside hardware including sensors and drones. These components facilitate precision farming, livestock monitoring, and smart greenhouse management, serving farmers and agribusinesses worldwide. Yet, tariffs present challenges, impacting costs for essential imported technologies, particularly in Asia Pacific and Europe. Despite this, tariffs stimulate local manufacturing and innovation in smart agriculture.

The "5G In Agriculture Market Global Report 2026" offers an in-depth analysis crucial for strategists, marketers, and senior management to assess the burgeoning market effectively. As the 5G technology gains traction in agriculture, the report provides insights into the trends and dynamics set to influence the sector over the next decade.

Reasons to Purchase:

Access the most comprehensive global perspective on this market across 16 geographies.

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Outmaneuver competitors using predictive data and market trend forecasts.

Gauge customer preferences through end-user analysis.

Benchmark against key competitors based on market share, innovation, and brand strength.

Assess market potential using total addressable market (TAM) estimations and market attractiveness scores.

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All report data will also be accessible in an Excel dashboard format.

Description

Explore the largest and fastest-growing markets for 5G in agriculture. Establish how the market integrates with the overall economy, demographics, and analogous sectors. Understand the forces driving future changes, focusing on technological disruptions, regulatory shifts, and the transformation of consumer preferences. The report delivers comprehensive insights into the market's characteristics, size, growth, segmentation, and competitive landscape.

The market characteristics segment outlines the market and examines key products, brand differentiation, and innovation trends.

The supply chain analysis offers a detailed overview of the value chain, identifying key raw materials and suppliers. It also lists competitors at each supply chain stage.

The trends and strategies segment analyzes emerging technology trends, such as digital transformation and sustainability initiatives, suggesting how companies can exploit these advancements.

The regulatory and investment landscape highlights crucial regulatory frameworks and investment trends driving industry growth.

The market size segment covers historic growth and future forecasts, factoring in technological advancements, geopolitical tensions, and economic conditions.

The TAM analysis provides strategic insights and growth opportunities comparing current market size and potential.

The market attractiveness scoring evaluates the market using a quantitative framework considering growth, competitive dynamics, and strategic alignment.

Market segmentation details sub-markets, while regional and country analyses offer geographic and historical growth insights.

Expanded coverage explores Taiwan and Southeast Asia's emerging roles in the global value chain.

The competitive landscape describes market dynamics, highlighting financial deals shaping the market.

Report Scope

Markets are covered by component, connectivity type, deployment mode, application, and end-users. Subsegments explore specific hardware, software, and services. The report includes a detailed list of key companies active in this sector, countries examined, regional insights, and data segmentation, all supported by sourcing and referencing throughout the report.

Added Benefits

Bi-Annual Data Update

Customisation

Expert Consultant Support

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $5.11 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $15.18 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 31.3% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1. Key Market Insights (2020-2035)

1.2. Visual Dashboard: Market Size, Growth Rate, Hotspots

1.3. Major Factors Driving the Market

1.4. Top Three Trends Shaping the Market



2. 5G in Agriculture Market Characteristics

2.1. Market Definition & Scope

2.2. Market Segmentations

2.3. Overview of Key Products and Services

2.4. Global 5G in Agriculture Market Attractiveness Scoring and Analysis

2.4.1. Overview of Market Attractiveness Framework

2.4.2. Quantitative Scoring Methodology

2.4.3. Factor-Wise Evaluation

Growth Potential Analysis, Competitive Dynamics Assessment, Strategic Fit Assessment and Risk Profile Evaluation

2.4.4. Market Attractiveness Scoring and Interpretation

2.4.5. Strategic Implications and Recommendations



3. 5G in Agriculture Market Supply Chain Analysis

3.1. Overview of the Supply Chain and Ecosystem

3.2. List of Key Raw Materials, Resources & Suppliers

3.3. List of Major Distributors and Channel Partners

3.4. List of Major End Users



4. Global 5G in Agriculture Market Trends and Strategies

4.1. Key Technologies & Future Trends

4.1.1 Internet of Things (Iot), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems

4.1.2 Sustainability, Climate Tech & Circular Economy

4.1.3 Autonomous Systems, Robotics & Smart Mobility

4.1.4 Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence

4.1.5 Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity

4.2. Major Trends

4.2.1 Increasing Adoption of Real Time Precision Farming Enabled by Low Latency Connectivity

4.2.2 Rising Use of Autonomous Tractors and Farm Machinery Connected Through 5G Networks

4.2.3 Growing Deployment of Smart Irrigation and Water Management Systems

4.2.4 Expansion of Drone Based Crop Monitoring and Field Analytics

4.2.5 Increasing Integration of Cloud Based Farm Management and Decision Support Platforms



5. 5G in Agriculture Market Analysis of End Use Industries

5.1 Farmers

5.2 Agribusinesses

5.3 Research Institutes

5.4 Agricultural Cooperatives

5.5 Other End Users



6. 5G in Agriculture Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, Trade Wars and Tariffs, Supply Chain Impact from Tariff War & Trade Protectionism, and Covid and Recovery on the Market



7. Global 5G in Agriculture Strategic Analysis Framework, Current Market Size, Market Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.1. Global 5G in Agriculture PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)

7.2. Global 5G in Agriculture Market Size, Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.3. Global 5G in Agriculture Historic Market Size and Growth, 2020 - 2025, Value ($ Billion)

7.4. Global 5G in Agriculture Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2025 - 2030, 2035F, Value ($ Billion)



8. Global 5G in Agriculture Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis for the Market

8.1. Definition and Scope of Total Addressable Market (TAM)

8.2. Methodology and Assumptions

8.3. Global Total Addressable Market (TAM) Estimation

8.4. TAM vs. Current Market Size Analysis

8.5. Strategic Insights and Growth Opportunities from TAM Analysis



9. 5G in Agriculture Market Segmentation

9.1. Global 5G in Agriculture Market, Segmentation by Component, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Hardware, Software, Services

9.2. Global 5G in Agriculture Market, Segmentation by Connectivity Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Enhanced Mobile Broadband (eMBB), Ultra-Reliable Low Latency Communication (URLLC), Massive Machine-Type Communication (mMTC)

9.3. Global 5G in Agriculture Market, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

on-Premises, Cloud

9.4. Global 5G in Agriculture Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Precision Farming, Livestock Monitoring, Smart Greenhouses, Autonomous Tractors, Drones, Other Application

9.5. Global 5G in Agriculture Market, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Farmers, Agribusinesses, Research Institutes, Other End-Users

9.6. Global 5G in Agriculture Market, Sub-Segmentation of Hardware, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Sensors, Drones, Autonomous Vehicles, Communication Devices, Control Systems

9.7. Global 5G in Agriculture Market, Sub-Segmentation of Software, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Farm Management Software, Data Analytics Software, Monitoring Software, Automation Software, Decision Support Systems

9.8. Global 5G in Agriculture Market, Sub-Segmentation of Services, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Network Management Services, Consulting Services, Analytics Services, Maintenance Services, Support Services



10. 5G in Agriculture Market Regional and Country Analysis

10.1. Global 5G in Agriculture Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

10.2. Global 5G in Agriculture Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



11. Asia-Pacific 5G in Agriculture Market

11.1. Asia-Pacific 5G in Agriculture Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

11.2. Asia-Pacific 5G in Agriculture Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Connectivity Type, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



12. China 5G in Agriculture Market

12.1. China 5G in Agriculture Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

12.2. China 5G in Agriculture Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Connectivity Type, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



13. India 5G in Agriculture Market

13.1. India 5G in Agriculture Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Connectivity Type, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



14. Japan 5G in Agriculture Market

14.1. Japan 5G in Agriculture Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

14.2. Japan 5G in Agriculture Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Connectivity Type, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



15. Australia 5G in Agriculture Market

15.1. Australia 5G in Agriculture Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Connectivity Type, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



16. Indonesia 5G in Agriculture Market

16.1. Indonesia 5G in Agriculture Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Connectivity Type, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



17. South Korea 5G in Agriculture Market

17.1. South Korea 5G in Agriculture Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

17.2. South Korea 5G in Agriculture Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Connectivity Type, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



18. Taiwan 5G in Agriculture Market

18.1. Taiwan 5G in Agriculture Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

18.2. Taiwan 5G in Agriculture Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Connectivity Type, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



19. South East Asia 5G in Agriculture Market

19.1. South East Asia 5G in Agriculture Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

19.2. South East Asia 5G in Agriculture Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Connectivity Type, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



20. Western Europe 5G in Agriculture Market

20.1. Western Europe 5G in Agriculture Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

20.2. Western Europe 5G in Agriculture Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Connectivity Type, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



21. UK 5G in Agriculture Market

21.1. UK 5G in Agriculture Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Connectivity Type, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



22. Germany 5G in Agriculture Market

22.1. Germany 5G in Agriculture Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Connectivity Type, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



23. France 5G in Agriculture Market

23.1. France 5G in Agriculture Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Connectivity Type, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



24. Italy 5G in Agriculture Market

24.1. Italy 5G in Agriculture Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Connectivity Type, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



25. Spain 5G in Agriculture Market

25.1. Spain 5G in Agriculture Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Connectivity Type, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



26. Eastern Europe 5G in Agriculture Market

26.1. Eastern Europe 5G in Agriculture Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

26.2. Eastern Europe 5G in Agriculture Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Connectivity Type, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



27. Russia 5G in Agriculture Market

27.1. Russia 5G in Agriculture Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Connectivity Type, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



28. North America 5G in Agriculture Market

28.1. North America 5G in Agriculture Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

28.2. North America 5G in Agriculture Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Connectivity Type, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



29. USA 5G in Agriculture Market

29.1. USA 5G in Agriculture Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

29.2. USA 5G in Agriculture Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Connectivity Type, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



30. Canada 5G in Agriculture Market

30.1. Canada 5G in Agriculture Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

30.2. Canada 5G in Agriculture Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Connectivity Type, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



31. South America 5G in Agriculture Market

31.1. South America 5G in Agriculture Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

31.2. South America 5G in Agriculture Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Connectivity Type, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



32. Brazil 5G in Agriculture Market

32.1. Brazil 5G in Agriculture Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Connectivity Type, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



33. Middle East 5G in Agriculture Market

33.1. Middle East 5G in Agriculture Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

33.2. Middle East 5G in Agriculture Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Connectivity Type, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



34. Africa 5G in Agriculture Market

34.1. Africa 5G in Agriculture Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

34.2. Africa 5G in Agriculture Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Connectivity Type, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



35. 5G in Agriculture Market Regulatory and Investment Landscape



36. 5G in Agriculture Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

36.1. 5G in Agriculture Market Competitive Landscape and Market Share 2024

36.1.1. Top 10 Companies (Ranked by revenue/share)

36.2. 5G in Agriculture Market - Company Scoring Matrix

36.2.1. Market Revenues

36.2.2. Product Innovation Score

36.2.3. Brand Recognition

36.3. 5G in Agriculture Market Company Profiles

36.3.1. Microsoft Corporation Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

36.3.2. Intel Corporation Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

36.3.3. Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

36.3.4. Deutsche Telekom AG Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

36.3.5. Verizon Communications Inc. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis



37. 5G in Agriculture Market Other Major and Innovative Companies

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., T-Mobile US Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Deere & Company, Vodafone Group plc, Qualcomm Incorporated, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Nippon Electric Company Limited, Nokia Corporation, Kubota Corporation, Zhongxing Telecommunication Equipment Corporation, AGCO Corporation, Hexagon AB, Trimble Inc., Fibocom Wireless Inc.



38. Global 5G in Agriculture Market Competitive Benchmarking and Dashboard



39. Upcoming Startups in the Market



40. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the 5G in Agriculture Market



41. 5G in Agriculture Market High Potential Countries, Segments and Strategies

41.1 5G in Agriculture Market in 2030 - Countries Offering Most New Opportunities

41.2 5G in Agriculture Market in 2030 - Segments Offering Most New Opportunities

41.3 5G in Agriculture Market in 2030 - Growth Strategies

41.3.1 Market Trend Based Strategies

41.3.2 Competitor Strategies



42. Appendix

42.1. Abbreviations

42.2. Currencies

42.3. Historic and Forecast Inflation Rates

42.4. Research Inquiries

42.5. About the Analyst

42.6. Copyright and Disclaimer



Companies Featured



The companies featured in this 5G in Agriculture market report include:

Microsoft Corporation

Intel Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Deutsche Telekom AG

Verizon Communications Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

T-Mobile US Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Deere & Company

Vodafone Group plc

Qualcomm Incorporated

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Nippon Electric Company Limited

Nokia Corporation

Kubota Corporation

Zhongxing Telecommunication Equipment Corporation

AGCO Corporation

Hexagon AB

Trimble Inc.

Fibocom Wireless Inc.

Lindsay Corporation

u-blox Holding AG

Telit Cinterion

Quectel Wireless Solutions Co. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v8p1cu

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