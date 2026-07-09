Atlanta Stone Creations Expands Marble Countertop Fabrication and Installation Services to Additional Georgia Communities

Cumming, Georgia, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cumming, Georgia - July 09, 2026 -

Atlanta Stone Creations, a Georgia-based natural stone fabrication and installation company, has announced the formal expansion of its marble countertop fabrication and installation services to additional communities across the Atlanta metropolitan area and throughout the broader Georgia region. The announcement marks a significant operational development for the company as it extends access to its established stone fabrication capabilities to a wider residential and commercial client base, reflecting the continued growth of construction and renovation activity across the state.

The expanded service coverage is now active across Metro Atlanta and multiple surrounding communities in North and Central Georgia. Atlanta Stone Creations confirmed that the initiative is supported by increased fabrication throughput, enhanced templating capabilities, expanded installation team availability, and broader project coordination infrastructure. The development is intended to ensure that homeowners, property developers, interior designers, general contractors, architects, and commercial building operators in communities beyond the immediate Atlanta core have direct access to consistent, professionally delivered marble countertop fabrication and installation services.

Marble has long held a prominent position among natural stone materials specified for residential and commercial interiors. Its distinctive natural veining, historic architectural significance, and compatibility with both traditional and contemporary design aesthetics have made it a consistently preferred material in kitchen and bathroom renovations, hospitality environments, and commercial office settings. Atlanta Stone Creations reported that interest in marble countertops has increased notably in several Georgia communities outside the metropolitan center, particularly within suburban housing developments, custom home construction projects, and property refurbishment initiatives where natural stone surfaces remain a high-priority specification.

"Demand for marble countertops has continued to grow across Georgia as development activity extends into additional communities," said a spokesperson for Atlanta Stone Creations. "Expanding service coverage allows the company to maintain the same fabrication standards, installation precision, and project coordination that clients in the Atlanta area have come to expect, while making those services directly accessible to property owners, builders, and designers working throughout a much larger portion of the state."

The expansion reflects broader trends within Georgia's construction market. The state has experienced sustained population growth, continued suburban development, and increased property renovation investment in recent years, factors that industry observers indicate contribute to ongoing demand for specialised construction materials including natural stone countertops. Atlanta Stone Creations indicated that extending marble countertop services to additional communities aligns with these evolving market conditions and supports the company's long-term operational planning as regional construction activity continues.

Atlanta Stone Creations operates without a physical showroom, a business model the company states allows fabrication resources to remain concentrated on production quality and installation performance rather than retail display facilities. Client consultations, project coordination, and portfolio communication are primarily conducted through digital channels, including social media platforms where completed installations, active fabrication processes, and project milestones are regularly documented. The company noted that this operational approach has supported consistent communication with clients across multiple service areas while enabling efficient resource allocation throughout an expanding geographic footprint.

The operational adjustments made in connection with the expansion include increased fabrication capacity at the company's production facilities, enhanced scheduling systems for installation teams, and expanded logistical coordination supporting projects across newly covered areas. Atlanta Stone Creations reported that these measures are designed to preserve fabrication precision and installation reliability across a larger service network, ensuring that project outcomes in newly served communities reflect the same standards as those delivered in established service areas.

The expansion has also generated additional employment within Georgia, with new positions in fabrication, installation, logistics coordination, and project communication added to support service delivery across the expanded coverage area. Atlanta Stone Creations emphasised that maintaining regionally based operational teams helps ensure familiarity with local building regulations, permitting requirements, and construction scheduling practices that can vary across different communities throughout the state.

Collaboration with regional builders, general contractors, architects, and interior designers has increased during the expansion process. Atlanta Stone Creations noted that early engagement between fabrication specialists and construction professionals tends to streamline project timelines and minimize installation delays, particularly in residential and commercial developments where natural stone surfaces are incorporated during initial design and construction phases rather than added retrospectively.

Installations within newly covered service areas are already underway, with additional projects scheduled across the coming months. Atlanta Stone Creations indicated that further updates may be provided if additional communities are incorporated into the service network in response to continued construction and renovation activity throughout the region.

While marble countertops are the primary focus of the current expansion announcement, Atlanta Stone Creations continues to provide fabrication and installation services for a full range of natural stone surfaces for residential and commercial interior applications. The company noted that the current initiative reflects sustained market demand for specific natural stone materials rather than a change in the overall scope of services provided.

Atlanta Stone Creations is a Georgia-based natural stone fabrication and installation company providing custom countertop solutions in marble, granite, quartzite, and related stone materials for residential and commercial clients. The company delivers fabrication, templating, installation, and project coordination services throughout Atlanta and a growing network of communities across Georgia.

###

For more information about Atlanta Stone Creations, contact the company here:



Atlanta Stone Creations

Leo

7708861134

sales@atlantastonecreations.com

1280 Oak Industrial Ln, Cumming, Georgia, 30041 USA