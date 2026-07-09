Uniti Supports 2026 National Veterans Wheelchair Games

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uniti, a premier insurgent fiber provider dedicated to enabling mission-critical connectivity across the United States, is proud to help sponsor the 2026 National Veterans Wheelchair Games, which take place July 9-14 in Detroit.

This is the sixth consecutive year that the company has helped sponsor the Wheelchair Games.

The Wheelchair Games are open to all U.S. veterans with spinal cord injuries, amputations, multiple sclerosis, or other central neurological conditions who require a wheelchair for athletic competition. Every year, hundreds of American heroes from World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, the Gulf War, and the post-9/11 era compete in this celebration of courage and camaraderie.

Uniti is the sponsor of the 2026 boccia competition, and company representatives will participate in the medal ceremony.

“Uniti is proud to help sponsor the world’s largest annual wheelchair sports event solely for military veterans,” said Cathy De La Garza, senior vice president and president of Uniti Fiber.

“We are always inspired by the courage and tenacity that’s demonstrated at the Wheelchair Games,” De La Garza said. “It’s a true honor for our company to be part of this wonderful competition.”

As a commissioned officer in the United States Air Force, De La Garza was among the first female combat pilots in the US military, serving as an F-15C fighter pilot for 12 years. She is executive sponsor of Uniti’s Proud2Serve employee resource group. Its purpose is to build community and camaraderie among veterans and their allies, recognize and leverage the unique skills, leadership, and discipline these employees bring to the workplace from their military service, provide professional development, mentorship, and transition support for veterans entering corporate careers, and partner with veteran’s organizations to promote outreach, service, and recognition initiatives.

Approximately 16% of Uniti’s workforce is made up of veterans, National Guard or Reserve members, or military spouses. Uniti was recently named a VETS Indexes 5 Star Employer for its commitment to recruiting, hiring, retaining, developing, and supporting veterans and the military-connected community.

The Department of Veterans Affairs launched the Wheelchair Games in 1981 with seven events and 77 athletes. Paralyzed Veterans of America joined the VA in 1985 to help expand the event’s mission and reach.

About Uniti

Uniti (NASDAQ: UNIT) is a premier insurgent fiber provider dedicated to enabling mission-critical connectivity across the United States. We build, operate, and deliver fast and reliable communications services, empowering more than a million consumers and businesses in the digital economy. Our broad portfolio of services is offered through a suite of brands: Uniti Wholesale, Kinetic, Uniti Fiber, and Uniti Solutions. Visit us online at uniti.com. Engage with us on LinkedIn, X and Facebook.

Uniti Contact:

Scott Morris, 501-748-5342

scott.l.morris@uniti.com

