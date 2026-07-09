Erasca Shareholder Alert: ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors With Losses In Excess Of $100,000 Of Lead Plaintiff Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit Against Erasca - ERAS

NEW ORLEANS, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until August 10, 2026 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Erasca, Inc. (NasdaqGS: ERAS) (“Erasca” or the “Company”), if they purchased or otherwise acquired the Company’s securities between January 14, 2025 and April 26, 2026, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of California.

Get Help

Erasca investors should visit us at https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/nasdaq-eras or call toll-free (844) 367-9658. Lawyers at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC are available to discuss your legal options.

About the Lawsuit

Erasca and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

The alleged false and misleading statements and omissions include, but are not limited to, that: (i) the preclinical data for the Company’s ERAS-0015 product, a pan-RAS molecular glue for the treatment of patients with RAS-mutated solid tumors, was based on improper comparisons to Revolution Medicines, Inc. and placed Erasca at risk of violating patent and trade secret protections; and (ii) based on the foregoing, the defendants lacked a reasonable basis for their positive statements related to ERAS-0015.

The case is Cheng v. Erasca, Inc., No. 26-cv-03481.

About ClaimsFiler

ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from securities class action settlements. At ClaimsFiler.com, investors can: (1) register for free to gain access to information and settlement websites for various securities class action cases so they can timely submit their own claims; (2) upload their portfolio transactional data to be notified about relevant securities cases in which they may have a financial interest; and (3) submit inquiries to the Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC law firm for free case evaluations.

To learn more about ClaimsFiler, visit www.claimsfiler.com.