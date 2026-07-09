U.S. Hemostatic Sealants in Arterial Surgery Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product, End Use, Application, Disease Indication, and Segment Forecasts, 2026-2033 Published; Maps U.S. TAM Trends

Dublin, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Hemostatic Sealants in Arterial Surgery Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product, End Use, Application, Disease Indication, and Segment Forecasts, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The U.S. hemostatic sealants in arterial surgery market, valued at USD 95.5 million in 2025, is projected to reach USD 114.6 million by 2033, reflecting a CAGR of 2.3% from 2026 to 2033. Market expansion is being driven by the rising incidence of peripheral artery disease (PAD), aortic aneurysms, and other vascular disorders necessitating surgical intervention.

The CDC reports approximately 8.5 million Americans are affected by PAD, with an increased prevalence among older adults and those with diabetes, hypertension, obesity, and smoking-related cardiovascular conditions. The escalating number of arterial surgeries, such as bypass procedures and aneurysm repairs, boosts demand for advanced hemostatic sealants to minimize intraoperative bleeding, enhance surgical efficiency, and reduce postoperative risks.

The progressive adoption of minimally invasive techniques and continuous innovation in bioresorbable and synthetic sealant technologies are supporting market growth. Government efforts and healthcare organization initiatives to enhance cardiovascular care and surgical outcomes are prompting hospitals and surgical centers to implement advanced bleeding control solutions, thereby increasing the uptake of hemostatic sealants in arterial surgery across the United States.

The U.S. leads the North American market for hemostatic sealants in arterial surgery, with the largest number of vascular surgery cases globally. Its aging cardiovascular patient demographic, comprehensive hospital infrastructure, and favorable FDA regulatory conditions position it as a crucial market for sealant manufacturers. Key disease indications include aortic aneurysms, PAD, carotid artery disease, and other critical conditions, each with distinct procedural demands, thus driving the use of hemostatic sealants.

U.S. Hemostatic Sealants in Arterial Surgery Market Report Segmentation

This report anticipates revenue growth at the national level and evaluates recent industry trends within various sub-segments from 2021 to 2033. The analysis segments the U.S. hemostatic sealants in arterial surgery market by product, application, disease indication, and end use:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

Fibrin-based Sealants

Synthetic/Polymer-based Sealants

Combination Hemostats & Sealants

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

Arterial Surgery with Graft Replacement (Artificial Vessel Replacement)

35556, 35566

35656, 35661, 35666

35081, 35082, 35091, 35092, 35102, 35103

33858, 33859, 33863, 33864, 33871, 33875, 33877

Arterial Repair/Reconstruction without Graft

35301

35371

35206

35286

35226, 35256

Disease Indication Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

Aortic Aneurysms

Peripheral Artery Disease

Carotid Artery Disease

Others

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

Public Hospitals

Private Hospitals

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 125 Forecast Period 2025 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $95.5 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $114.6 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 2.3% Regions Covered United States



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Market Segmentation and Scope

1.2. Segment Definitions

1.2.1. Product

1.2.2. Application

1.2.3. Disease Indication

1.2.4. End-use

1.2.5. Estimates and forecasts timeline

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Information Procurement

1.4.1. Purchased database

1.4.2. internal database

1.4.3. Secondary sources

1.4.4. Primary research

1.4.5. Details of primary research

1.4.5.1. Data for primary interviews in North America

1.5. Information or Data Analysis

1.5.1. Data analysis models

1.6. Market Formulation & Validation

1.7. Model Details

1.7.1. Commodity flow analysis (Model 1)

1.7.2. Approach 1: Commodity flow approach

1.7.3. Volume price analysis (Model 2)

1.7.4. Approach 2: Volume price analysis

1.8. List of Secondary Sources

1.9. List of Primary Sources

1.10. Objectives



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.2.1. Product outlook

2.2.2. Application outlook

2.2.3. Disease Indication outlook

2.2.4. End-use outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. U.S. Hemostatic Sealants in Arterial Surgery Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook

3.1.2. Related/ancillary market outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.2.1.1. Increasing clinical evidence supporting sealant effectiveness in vascular surgery

3.2.1.2. Advancements in synthetic and bioactive hemostatic technologies

3.2.1.3. Favorable insurance coverage and reimbursement

3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.2.2.1. High cost of advanced hemostatic sealants

3.2.2.2. Risk of product-related complications

3.2.3. Market Opportunity Analysis

3.2.3.1. Increasing adoption of minimally invasive arterial surgeries

3.2.3.2. Development of next-

3.3. U.S. Hemostatic Sealants in Arterial Surgery Market Analysis Tools

3.3.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.3.1.1. Bargaining power of suppliers

3.3.1.2. Bargaining power of buyers

3.3.1.3. Threat of substitutes

3.3.1.4. Threat of new entrants

3.3.1.5. Competitive rivalry

3.3.2. PESTEL Analysis

3.3.2.1. Political landscape

3.3.2.2. Economic landscape

3.3.2.3. Social landscape

3.3.2.4. Technological landscape

3.3.2.5. Environmental landscape

3.3.2.6. Legal landscape



Chapter 4. U.S. Hemostatic Sealants in Arterial Surgery Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Segment Dashboard

4.2. U.S. Hemostatic Sealants in Arterial Surgery Market: Product Movement Analysis

4.3. U.S. Hemostatic Sealants in Arterial Surgery Market by Product Outlook (USD Million)

4.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2021 to 2033, for the following

4.5. Fibrin-based Sealants

4.5.1. Fibrin-based Sealants Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

4.5.2. Synthetic/Polymer-based Sealants

4.5.2.1. Synthetic/Polymer-based Sealants Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

4.5.3. Combination Hemostats & Sealants

4.5.3.1. Combination Hemostats & Sealants Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)



Chapter 5. U.S. Hemostatic Sealants in Arterial Surgery Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Segment Dashboard

5.2. U.S. Hemostatic Sealants in Arterial Surgery Market: Application Movement Analysis

5.3. U.S. Hemostatic Sealants in Arterial Surgery Market by Application Outlook (USD Million)

5.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2021 to 2033, for the following

5.5. Arterial Surgery with Graft Replacement (Artificial Vessel Replacement)

5.5.1. Arterial Surgery with Graft Replacement (Artificial Vessel Replacement) Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

5.5.1.1. 35556, 35566

5.5.1.1.1. 35556, 35566 Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

5.5.1.2. 35656, 35661, 35666

5.5.1.2.1. 35656, 35661, 35666 Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

5.5.1.3. 35081, 35082, 35091, 35092, 35102, 35103

5.5.1.3.1. 35081, 35082, 35091, 35092, 35102, 35103 Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

5.5.1.4. 33858, 33859, 33863, 33864, 33871, 33875, 33877

5.5.1.4.1. 33858, 33859, 33863, 33864, 33871, 33875, 33877 Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

5.6. Arterial Repair/Reconstruction without Graft

5.6.1. Arterial Repair/Reconstruction without Graft Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

5.6.1.1. 35301

5.6.1.1.1. 35301 Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

5.6.1.2. 35371

5.6.1.2.1. 35371 Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

5.6.1.3. 35206

5.6.1.3.1. 35206 Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

5.6.1.4. 35286

5.6.1.4.1. 35286 Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

5.6.1.5. 35226, 35256

5.6.1.5.1. 35226, 35256 Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)



Chapter 6. U.S. Hemostatic Sealants in Arterial Surgery Market: Disease Indication Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Segment Dashboard

6.2. U.S. Hemostatic Sealants in Arterial Surgery Market: Disease Indication Movement Analysis

6.3. U.S. Hemostatic Sealants in Arterial Surgery Market by Disease Indication Outlook (USD Million)

6.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2021 to 2033, for the following

6.5. Aortic Aneurysms

6.5.1. Aortic Aneurysms Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.6. Peripheral Artery Disease

6.6.1. Peripheral Artery Disease Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.7. Carotid Artery Disease

6.7.1. Carotid Artery Disease Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.8. Others

6.8.1. Others Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)



Chapter 7. U.S. Hemostatic Sealants in Arterial Surgery Market: End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Segment Dashboard

7.2. U.S. Hemostatic Sealants in Arterial Surgery Market: End Use Movement Analysis

7.3. U.S. Hemostatic Sealants in Arterial Surgery Market by End Use Outlook (USD Million)

7.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2021 to 2033, for the following

7.5. Public Hospitals

7.5.1. Public Hospitals Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.6. Private Hospitals

7.6.1. Private Hospitals Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)



Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Market Participant Categorization

8.2. Key Company Profiles

8.2.1. Ethicon

8.2.1.1. Company overview

8.2.1.2. Financial performance

8.2.1.3. Product benchmarking

8.2.1.4. Strategic initiatives

8.2.2. Baxter International

8.2.2.1. Company overview

8.2.2.2. Financial performance

8.2.2.3. Product benchmarking

8.2.2.4. Strategic initiatives

8.2.3. Corza Medical

8.2.3.1. Company overview

8.2.3.2. Financial performance

8.2.3.3. Product benchmarking

8.2.3.4. Strategic initiatives

8.2.4. Integra LifeSciences Corporation

8.2.4.1. Company overview

8.2.4.2. Financial performance

8.2.4.3. Product benchmarking

8.2.4.4. Strategic initiatives

8.2.5. Artivion

8.2.5.1. Company overview

8.2.5.2. Financial performance

8.2.5.3. Product benchmarking

8.2.5.4. Strategic initiatives

8.2.6. Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD)

8.2.6.1. Company overview

8.2.6.2. Financial performance

8.2.6.3. Product benchmarking

8.2.6.4. Strategic initiatives

8.2.7. Teleflex

8.2.7.1. Company overview

8.2.7.2. Financial performance

8.2.7.3. Product benchmarking

8.2.7.4. Strategic initiatives



List of Tables

Table 1 List of secondary sources

Table 2 List of abbreviations

Table 3 U.S. hemostatic sealants in arterial surgery market, by product, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 4 U.S. hemostatic sealants in arterial surgery market, by application, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 5 U.S. hemostatic sealants in arterial surgery market, by disease indication, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 6 U.S. hemostatic sealants in arterial surgery market, by end use, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)



List of Figures

Fig. 1 Market research process

Fig. 2 Data triangulation techniques

Fig. 3 Primary research pattern

Fig. 4 Market research approaches

Fig. 5 Value-chain-based sizing & forecasting

Fig. 6 QFD modeling for market share assessment

Fig. 7 Market formulation & validation

Fig. 8 U.S. Hemostatic sealants in arterial surgery: market outlook

Fig. 9 U.S. Hemostatic sealants in arterial surgery market competitive insights

Fig. 10 Parent market outlook

Fig. 11 Related/ancillary market outlook

Fig. 12 Penetration and growth prospect mapping

Fig. 13 Industry value chain analysis

Fig. 14 U.S. Hemostatic sealants in arterial surgery market driver impact

Fig. 15 U.S. Hemostatic sealants in arterial surgery market restraint impact

Fig. 16 U.S. Hemostatic sealants in arterial surgery market strategic initiatives analysis

Fig. 17 U.S. Hemostatic sealants in arterial surgery market: Product movement analysis

Fig. 18 U.S. Hemostatic sealants in arterial surgery market: Product outlook and key takeaways

Fig. 19 Fibrin-based sealants market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Fig. 20 Synthetic/polymer-based sealants market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Fig. 21 Combination hemostats & sealants market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Fig. 22 U.S. Hemostatic sealants in arterial surgery market: Application outlook key takeaways (USD Million)

Fig. 23 U.S. Hemostatic sealants in arterial surgery market: Application movement analysis (USD Million), 2024 & 2033

Fig. 24 Arterial surgery with graft replacement (Artificial vessel replacement) market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Fig. 25 35556, 35566 market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Fig. 26 35656, 35661, 35666 market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Fig. 27 35081, 35082, 35091, 35092, 35102, 35103 market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Fig. 28 33858, 33859, 33863, 33864, 33871, 33875, 33877 market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Fig. 29 Arterial repair/reconstruction without graft market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Fig. 30 35301 market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Fig. 31 35371 market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Fig. 32 35206 market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Fig. 33 35286 market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Fig. 34 35226, 35256 market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Fig. 35 U.S. Hemostatic sealants in arterial surgery market, disease indication outlook key takeaways (USD Million)

Fig. 36 U.S. Hemostatic sealants in arterial surgery market disease indication movement analysis (USD Million), 2024 & 2033

Fig. 37 Aortic aneurysms market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Fig. 38 Peripheral artery disease market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Fig. 39 Carotid artery disease market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Fig. 40 Others market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Fig. 41 U.S. Hemostatic sealants in arterial surgery market: End use outlook key takeaways (USD Million)

Fig. 42 U.S. Hemostatic sealants in arterial surgery market: End use movement analysis (USD Million), 2024 & 2033

Fig. 43 Public hospitals market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Fig. 44 Private hospitals market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Fig. 45 Participant categorization- U.S. Hemostatic sealants in arterial surgery market

Fig. 46 Market share of key market players- U.S. Hemostatic sealants in arterial surgery market



Companies Featured

Ethicon

Baxter International

Corza Medical

Integra LifeSciences Corporation

Artivion

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD)

Teleflex

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