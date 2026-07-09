Vietnam Soybean Meal Import Guide 2023-2026 Published; Details Plant Protein Segmentation Across Varied Feed Milling Lines

Dublin, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vietnam Soybean Meal Import Guide 2023-2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

To assist global soybean meal producers, exporters, and international traders in efficiently entering the Vietnamese market, the analyst has introduced the "Vietnam Soybean Meal Import Guide 2023-2026." This guide offers an extensive overview of the Vietnamese soybean meal industry, detailing the import market and providing critical company information for the specified period.

A diverse range of importing companies, including major agricultural groups, feed processors, and key buyers, are featured within this guide. It encompasses the top 10 importing companies, providing insights into company profiles, contact details, and crucial data such as import volume, value, price, origins, and major suppliers for 2023-2026, supplemented by an Excel data source.

The publication of the "Vietnam Soybean Meal Import Guide 2023-2026" serves as a strategic tool for agricultural exporters, enabling them to acquire precise customer acquisition channels and facilitating their expansion into the Vietnamese market. Additionally, it offers pivotal decision-making insights for trading firms and investment entities, aiding in the optimization of regional supply chain strategies. This guide allows suppliers to remain informed about market trends in Vietnam, reduce potential risks, and boost their international competitiveness.

Industry Overview Soybean meal is a pivotal source of plant-based protein widely used in animal feed formulations, especially for swine, poultry, and aquaculture. The growth in Vietnam's livestock industry and increasing meat consumption have directly spurred demand for soybean meal. With a rapid shift towards industrialized feed enterprises, the necessity for high-protein, stable-quality soybean meal has risen, establishing soybean meal as a key raw material within the feed industry.

Vietnam's limited domestic soybean cultivation requires reliance on imported soybeans for large-scale processing. Local crushing enterprises, positioned near major ports and industrial zones, employ a supply model of "imported soybeans - local crushing - usage by feed companies." During favorable market conditions, direct soybean meal imports are employed to bolster domestic inventories.

Soybean meal pricing is affected by factors such as global supply-demand dynamics, climate change, energy pricing, shipment costs, and currency fluctuations. As a market dependent on imports, Vietnam's soybean meal industry must navigate external risk transmissions.

The country's demand for soybean meal is anticipated to grow steadily, driven by the continuous advancement of the livestock and aquaculture sectors.

Import Market Overview In recent years, Vietnam's soybean meal imports have escalated, displaying significant import dependence. The expanding livestock and aquaculture sectors have fueled a rapid rise in demand for animal feed, heavily reliant on the importation of either raw soybeans for crushing or finished soybean meal.

Data from 2024 illustrates that around 320 buyers imported soybean meal into Vietnam, equating to US$ 2.23 billion. In 2025, total imports slightly reduced to US$ 2.10 billion. Argentina, Brazil, and the United States stand as Vietnam's top three import sources, collectively representing substantial shares of the overall import market.

The ongoing expansion of Vietnam's feed processing industry, coupled with improvements in the livestock farming value chain and enhanced trade channels, is predicted to sustain an upward trend in soybean meal imports over the short term.

Overview of Foreign Investment in Vietnam's Soybean Meal Industry

Investment Background The large-scale development of animal husbandry and progressively increasing feed production have maintained a steady rise in soybean meal demand. Dependent on imported soybeans for processing, the industry faces a persistent supply gap. This scenario creates ample opportunities for foreign investment in areas like soybean meal crushing, trade, circulation, and logistics.

Investment Advantages

Stable political environment and rapid economic growth, supported by the Vietnamese government's consistent policies and efforts in economic development.

Cost-efficient labor market.

Strategic geographical location with an extensive coastline and numerous ports, facilitating transportation.

Liberalized policies offering legal protection and incentives for foreign investors.

A high level of international openness, supported by multiple free trade agreements, enabling broader market access.

Investment Regulations According to Vietnam's investment laws, the production and processing of animal feed, including soybean meal, are open to foreign entities, allowing the establishment of fully foreign-owned or joint ventures under the regulatory framework. Licenses issued by agricultural authorities are requisite for operational compliance.

Guide Highlights:

Comprehensive Coverage: The guide lists major importers and stakeholders in Vietnam, detailing large agricultural groups, processors, distributors, and traders.

The guide lists major importers and stakeholders in Vietnam, detailing large agricultural groups, processors, distributors, and traders. Detailed Information: Offers extensive details about the TOP10 importers, including contact data, import metrics, and primary suppliers.

Offers extensive details about the TOP10 importers, including contact data, import metrics, and primary suppliers. Product Focus: Data-driven insights into Vietnam's import policies, market needs, and sources, forming actionable strategies for market participants.

Data-driven insights into Vietnam's import policies, market needs, and sources, forming actionable strategies for market participants. Efficient Connectivity: A user-friendly format with Excel data aids in swift market engagement and relationship management.

A user-friendly format with Excel data aids in swift market engagement and relationship management. Market Value: Features an overview of Vietnam's soybean meal landscape, market analysis, and demand trends, helping stakeholders capture market opportunities.





Key Topics Covered:



1 Industry Overview

1.1 Industry Definition and Classification

1.2 Current Status of the Vietnamese Soybean Meal Industry

1.2.1 Supply Situation of the Vietnamese Soybean Meal Industry

1.2.2 Downstream Market Demand Situation of the Vietnamese Soybean Meal Industry

1.3 Overview of Foreign Investment in the Vietnamese Soybean Meal Industry



2 Import Market Overview

2.1 Import Scale of Soybean Meal in Vietnam

2.2 Major Import Sources of Soybean Meal in Vietnam



3 Overview of Importers (2023-2026)

3.1 Importers Overview of Soybean Meal in Vietnam (2023)

3.1.1 Total Scale of Importers

3.1.2 Top 5 Importers

3.2 Importers Overview of Soybean Meal in Vietnam (2024)

3.2.1 Total Scale of Importers

3.2.2 Top 5 Importers

3.3 Importers Overview of Soybean Meal in Vietnam (2025)

3.3.1 Total Scale of Importers

3.3.2 Top 5 Importers

3.4 Importers Overview of Soybean Meal in Vietnam (2026)

3.4.1 Total Scale of Importers

3.4.2 Top 5 Importers



4 List of the Top 10 Importers in 2026

4.1 Company 1

4.1.1 Introduction to Company 1

4.1.2 Import Status of Company 1, 2023-2026

4.2 Company 2

4.2.1 Introduction to Company 2

4.2.2 Import Status of Company 2, 2023-2026

4.3 Company 3

4.3.1 Introduction to Company 3

4.3.2 Import Status of Company 3, 2023-2026

4.4 Company 4

4.4.1 Introduction to Company 4

4.4.2 Import Status of Company 4, 2023-2026

4.5 Company 5

4.5.1 Introduction to Company 5

4.5.2 Import Status of Company 5, 2023-2026

4.6 Company 6

4.6.1 Introduction to Company 6

4.6.2 Import Status of Company 6, 2023-2026

4.7 Company 7

4.7.1 Introduction to Company 7

4.7.2 Import Status of Company 7, 2023-2026

4.8 Company 8

4.8.1 Introduction to Company 8

4.8.2 Import Status of Company 8, 2023-2026

4.9 Company 9

4.9.1 Introduction to Company 9

4.9.2 Import Status of Company 9, 2023-2026

4.10 Company 10

4.10.1 Introduction to Company 10

4.10.2 Import Status of Company 10, 2023-2026



5 Suggestions of Investment and Cooperation

5.1 Investment Suggestions

5.2 Cooperation Suggestions



List of Charts

Chart 2023-2026 Soybean Meal Market Size in Vietnam

Chart 2023-2026 Soybean Meal Import Market Size in Vietnam

Chart 2023-2026 Major Import Sources of Vietnam's Soybean Meal

Chart 2023 Soybean Meal Import Companies and Total Import Value

Chart 2024 Soybean Meal Import Companies and Total Import Value

Chart 2025 Soybean Meal Import Companies and Total Import Value

Chart 2026 Soybean Meal Import Companies and Total Import Value

Chart List of the Top 10 Importing Companies in 2026

Chart Company 1 Profile

Chart Import Scale of Company 1, 2023-2026

Chart Major Import Sources of Company 1, 2023-2026

Chart Major Suppliers of Company 1, 2023-2026

Chart Company 2 Profile

Chart Import Scale of Company 2, 2023-2026

Chart Major Import Sources of Company 2, 2023-2026

Chart Major Suppliers of Company 2, 2023-2026

Chart Company 3 Profile

Chart Import Scale of Company 3, 2023-2026

Chart Major Import Sources of Company 3, 2023-2026

Chart Major Suppliers of Company 3, 2023-2026

Chart Company 4 Profile

Chart Import Scale of Company 4, 2023-2026

Chart Main Import Sources of Company 4, 2023-2026

Chart Main Suppliers of Company 4, 2023-2026

Chart Company 5 Profile

Chart Import Scale of Company 5, 2023-2026

Chart Main Import Sources of Company 5, 2023-2026

Chart Main Suppliers of Company 5, 2023-2026

Chart Company 6 Profile

Chart Import Scale of Company 6, 2023-2026

Chart Main Import Sources of Company 6, 2023-2026

Chart Main Suppliers of Company 6, 2023-2026

Chart Company 7 Profile

Chart Import Scale of Company 7, 2023-2026

Chart Main Import Sources of Company 7, 2023-2026

Chart Main Suppliers of Company 7, 2023-2026

Chart Company 8 Profile

Chart Import Scale of Company 8, 2023-2026

Chart Major Import Sources of Company 8, 2023-2026

Chart Major Suppliers of Company 8, 2023-2026

Chart Company 9 Profile

Chart Import Scale of Company 9, 2023-2026

Chart Major Import Sources of Company 9, 2023-2026

Chart Major Suppliers of Company 9, 2023-2026

Chart Company 10 Profile

Chart Import Scale of Company 10, 2023-2026

Chart Major Import Sources of Company 10, 2023-2026

Chart Major Suppliers of Company 10, 2023-2026



Companies Featured

ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND VIETNAM CO

C P VIETNAM CORPORATION

CARGILL VIETNAM COMPANY LIMITED



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yfdt58

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