Registration Opens for NAB Show New York 2026, the East Coast Marketplace for Media Innovation

Washington, D.C., July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Registration is now open for NAB Show New York 2026, the East Coast marketplace where media, technology and creators converge, returning Oct. 21-22 to the Javits Center.

Attendees will discover practical insights, evolving workflows, emerging business models, technology adoption and new opportunities across the media ecosystem. Sessions and programming will center on AI, creator economy, streaming, sports and TV/radio broadcasting for a total of about 80 hours.

On the show floor, four unique theaters offer free educational programming, including keynote presentations, technology showcases, AI and creator sessions, and specialized programming focused on sports media and professional audio.

Brands that will be represented include Sony, B&H, Blackmagic, EVS, Evertz, Ross Video, Grass Valley, Canon, Enco, Riedel, Lawo and Facilis Technology. More than 200 exhibitors are expected to attend, with 10% of the currently registered companies being first-timers.

“The media industry is navigating rapid change in technology, business models and audience behavior, and professionals need opportunities to understand what those changes mean for their work,” said Karen Chupka, executive vice president of NAB Show.

“In the media capital of the world and a global hub for live production, NAB Show New York connects big industry conversations with practical insights, new tools and the people shaping what comes next.”

Day 1 (Oct. 21) will focus on “Big Media, Big Tech, Big Tools,” bringing together professionals from across the media production and distribution spectrum. Topics will include sports, the future of journalism, media business and investment perspectives, newsroom AI and broadcast innovation.

Programs include:

A dedicated sports track in Theater D

Local TV Strategies

SMPTE ST 2110 IP Media Roadshow, which includes one full-day session — “IP Networking Fundamentals for Broadcast: Timing, Transport, and Traffic”—or two half-day sessions — “Precision Time Protocol (PTP): Synchronization for Media Networks” and “Network Fundamentals: Data Flow Across IP”

Day 2 (Oct. 22) will showcase “Next Gen: Creators, Streaming & Sound,” exploring how content is created, distributed and experienced in a digital-first world. Topics will include creator-led businesses, monetization models, streaming transformation and audience experiences.

Programs include:

The return of the Audio Engineering Society’s AES@NAB New York in Theater D

in Theater D Sessions related to the creator economy and streaming

Post|Production World and the Career Fair will take place on both days.

The unofficial start of the show is the NAB Marconi Radio Awards on Oct. 20 at the Edison Ballroom. Finalists will be announced in the coming weeks.

NAB Show New York 2025 drew 11,500 registered attendees from 95 countries, as well as 260 exhibitors and sponsors. Press-ready photos from NAB Show New York 2025 and from the 2025 NAB Marconi Radio Awards are available online.

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About NAB

The National Association of Broadcasters advocates for policies and technological innovations that empower America’s local television and radio stations to serve every community with trusted journalism, vital emergency information and the sports and entertainment that bring Americans together. Learn more at nab.org.

About NAB Show New York

NAB Show New York, produced by the National Association of Broadcasters, is the premier East Coast marketplace for media innovation, bringing together the creators, producers, broadcasters, technologists and business leaders shaping the future of content and storytelling. Taking place Oct. 21-22, 2026, at the Javits Center in New York City, the event showcases the tools, technologies, insights and connections driving media creation, production and distribution. Learn more at NABShowNY.com.

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