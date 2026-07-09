AETHER STOCKHOLDER ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Aether Holdings, Inc. on Behalf of Aether Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

If you purchased or acquired stock in Aether and would like to discuss your legal rights, contact Bragar Eagel & Squire partners Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com or by telephone at (212) 355-4648.

Click here to participate in the action.

NEW YORK, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What’s Happening:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Aether Holdings, Inc. (“Aether” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq:ATHR) on behalf of Aether stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Aether has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.





Investigation Details:

Aether completed its initial public offering ("IPO") in April 2025, initially selling 1.8 million shares of common stock at $4.30 per share. Then, on July 23, 2025, BMF Reports published a short report on Aether, entitled "Paper Empire: Nasdaq ($ATHR) The Fraudulent Foundations of Aether Holdings." The report alleged that Aether was built on "fake filings, insider enrichment, and outright deception." Among other things, BMF Reports alleged lock-up violations and undisclosed insider dealings through 28 Ventures, involvement by a FINRA-barred broker, auditor red flags, and minimal property and equipment. BMF Reports concluded: "This isn't a business - it's a blueprint for a pump-and-dump." The report also questioned Aether's July 2025 announcement that its wholly owned subsidiary, Alpha Edge Media, Inc., had acquired AltcoinInvesting.co, which Aether described as a specialized digital asset research and publication. BMF Reports alleged that the acquired site had minimal traffic, no active newsletter, podcast, or content cadence, and no visible monetization or customer funnel.





On this news, Aether's stock price fell $1.99 per share, or 23.95%, to close at $6.32 per share on July 23, 2025.





Next Steps:

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Aether shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.





About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, South Carolina, and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in securities, derivative, and commercial litigation as well as individuals in consumer protection and data privacy litigation. The firm has a nationwide practice and routinely handles cases in both federal and state courts. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn and Facebook, and keep up with other news by following Brandon Walker, Esq. on LinkedIn.

Contact Information: