Air Canada Foundation’s 14th Annual Golf Tournament Raises Record Breaking $1.5 Million, Celebrates Lifetime Impact Surpassing $20 Million

The annual golf tournament is the Foundation’s largest fundraising event

In 2025, the Foundation donated $1.8 million to 473 charitable organizations

Since 2012, the Foundation raised over $20 million for the health and well-being of children and youth



MONTRÉAL, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Air Canada Foundation hosted its 14th annual Golf Tournament on Tuesday at Club de golf Le Mirage in Terrebonne, Québec. The event raised a record breaking $1.5 million to support the health and well-being of children and youth across Canada.





This year's edition welcomed 375 guests and over 100 sponsors, including corporate partners, suppliers, and vendors who generously supported the Air Canada Foundation’s largest fundraiser of the year. These funds will be disbursed through the Foundation’s annual grants program, providing much-needed assistance for children and youth from equity-deserving communities, and empowering children to soar toward their full potential.

"I want to thank every participant for having joined us for this very special occasion. I’ve had the privilege of being part of this event for quite a few years now and I remain amazed by the generosity of our guests, friends and partners, year after year," said Michael Rousseau, President and Chief Executive Officer at Air Canada. “It takes a lot of people to pull this tournament together every year and I want to express my sincere gratitude to all our employees and retirees who volunteered this week and volunteer year-round in the Foundation’s events. Since 2012, the Foundation has raised $20 million raised for children across the country, an important accomplishment and I speak on behalf of everyone at Air Canada when I say this: thank you to every single person who has donated in the past 14 years. Thank you for sharing our mission and thank you for making a difference.”

“There is a lot to be proud of,” said Louise-Hélène Sénécal, Chair of the Air Canada Foundation. “Not only have we reached an incredible milestone, but days like these remind us all of how important and dear to so many people the Foundation’s mission is. A heartfelt thank you to all of our participants, this year and every year before, and also to our volunteers for their support in helping us make a lasting difference in the lives of children and families.”

The tournament was organized and hosted by 50 Air Canada employee and retiree volunteers. The Dr. Clown Foundation, long-term partner of the Foundation, was on site to interact with and delight guests, participate in photos, and share the meaningful impact of its therapeutic clown programs in hospitals and Indigenous communities. Sylas, this year’s Air Canada Foundation Hospital Transportation Program Ambassador and Alessandro, representing pediatric hospitals in British Columbia and Quebec, ran the highly popular lemonade stand and raised nearly $10,000.

In 2025, the Air Canada Foundation donated $1.8 million to charitable organizations across Canada. These donations helped provide approximately 550,000 meals to address food insecurity, including vital support for schools in Indigenous communities, and offered healthy meals to children during the summer period when schools are closed. It also helped realize 1,113 dreams for children facing adversity.

Last May, the Air Canada Foundation unveiled its 2025 Impact Report, showcasing the significant contributions made to communities throughout the year. The report highlights achievements across various areas, including programs, partnerships, fundraising efforts, and employee engagement initiatives.

About the Air Canada Foundation

The Air Canada Foundation, a not-for-profit organization focused on the health and well-being of children and youth, was launched in 2012. It offers both financial and in-kind support to Canadian-registered charities. Core programs include the Hospital Transportation Program (HTP), which redistributes Aeroplan points to partners of the Air Canada Foundation HTP, including 15 pediatric hospitals across the country, Hope Air and the David Foster Foundation. All donated points enable sick children to access the medical care they need away from home. The Air Canada Foundation, in collaboration with the airline, also engages directly in fundraising activities, such as the Every Bit Counts program, which encourages customers to donate loose change of all denominations on board flights or through collection containers available in Air Canada Maple Leaf Lounges. The Foundation also offers continued support to major health-related causes that benefit Canadians and is an active participant in international humanitarian relief activity as the need arises. For more information about the Air Canada Foundation, please read the 2025 Impact Report.

About Air Canada

Air Canada is Canada's largest airline, the country’s flag carrier and a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network. Headquartered in Montréal, Air Canada provides scheduled service directly to more than 180 airports in Canada, the United States and Internationally on six continents. It holds a Four-Star ranking from Skytrax. Air Canada’s Aeroplan program is Canada’s premier travel loyalty program, with more than 10 million members worldwide. Members can earn or redeem points on the world’s largest airline partner network of more than 50 airlines, plus through an extensive range of merchandise, hotel and car rental partners. Through Air Canada Vacations, it offers a selection of vacation and Flight & Hotel packages, tours, cruises, car rentals, excursions, and a variety of activities and experiences. Its freight division, Air Canada Cargo, provides air freight lift and connectivity to hundreds of destinations across six continents using Air Canada’s passenger and freighter aircraft. Air Canada’s climate-related ambition includes a long-term aspirational goal of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. For additional information, please see Air Canada’s TCFD disclosure. Air Canada shares are publicly traded on the TSX (AC).

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