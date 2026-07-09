Vanta and Carahsoft Announce Vanta’s Achievement of FedRAMP® 20x Class C Certification

SAN FRANCISCO and RESTON, Va., July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vanta , the Agentic Trust Platform, and Carahsoft Technology Corp . , The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced that Vanta has achieved Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program ( FedRAMP® ) Class C Certification through the 20x pathway for its Government Cloud offering.

“Achieving FedRAMP 20x Class C Certification represents a significant milestone and reinforces our commitment to helping Federal agencies modernize security and compliance operations,” said Morgan Kaplan, Head of Public Sector at Vanta. “This authorization enables agencies to leverage our automated trust management platform to enhance continuous compliance, streamline risk management and increase visibility across their security ecosystems. It will also help Vanta better serve our commercial customers who may be pursuing their own Government compliance efforts. Vanta remains dedicated to delivering the scalable automation, real-time insights and trusted security solutions needed to support the Federal Government’s evolving IT modernization and resiliency requirements.”

Vanta’s agentic trust platform helps Government vendors and agencies strengthen compliance and risk management across complex cybersecurity environments. Supporting more than 35 frameworks, including CMMC, NIST 800-53, FedRAMP and SOC 2, the platform leverages AI and automation to reduce manual effort, simplify workflows and improve efficiency. Through these capabilities, Vanta enables agencies to better align with Federal requirements while increasing operational clarity, speed and confidence.

“By achieving FedRAMP 20x Class C Certification, Vanta enables agencies to strengthen security and compliance operations through its automated trust management platform,” said Brian O’Donnell, Vice President of Cybersecurity Solutions at Carahsoft. “This milestone underscores a shared commitment to advancing modern, scalable approaches to compliance across the Public Sector. Together with our reseller partners, Vanta and Carahsoft are helping agencies accelerate IT modernization initiatives with FedRAMP-authorized solutions that support continuous compliance, risk visibility and operational resilience.”

Carahsoft serves as Vanta’s Public Sector distributor, providing Government agencies streamlined access to Vanta’s agentic trust platform, solutions, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles.

Vanta’s solutions are available through Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472, TIPS Contract #220105, OMNIA Partners Contract #R240303, E&I Contract #EI00063~2021MA and The Quilt Master Service Agreement Number MSA05012019-F. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (844) 445-5688 or Vanta@carahsoft.com . Explore Vanta’s solutions here .

About Vanta

Vanta is the leading Agentic Trust Platform, setting the standard for how businesses earn and prove trust as AI reshapes security and compliance. Over 16,000 companies like Snowflake, GitHub, Ramp, Cursor, Golden State Warriors, and Icelandair rely on Vanta to guide, automate, and improve the GRC work that trust is built on.

Contact

David Patterson

(734) 274-9363

press@vanta.com

About Carahsoft’s Cybersecurity Solutions Portfolio

Carahsoft's Cybersecurity solutions portfolio includes leading and emerging technology vendors who enable organizations to defend against cyber threats, manage risk and achieve compliance. Supported by dedicated cybersecurity product specialists and an extensive ecosystem of resellers, integrators and service providers, we help organizations identify the right technology for unique environments and provide access to technology solutions through our broad portfolio of contract vehicles. The cybersecurity portfolio spans solutions for Supply Chain Risk Management, Cloud Security, Zero Trust, Network & Infrastructure, Identity & Access Management, Risk & Compliance and more, ensuring comprehensive protection for organizations' cyber ecosystems. Explore Carahsoft’s Cybersecurity Solutions for Government here .

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com .