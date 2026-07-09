ALSTOM S.A: Combined Annual General Meeting of 9 July 2026

9 July 2026 – Alstom’s Combined General Meeting was held on 9 July 2026 under the chairmanship of Mr Philippe Petitcolin and was broadcast live on Alstom’s website.

The General Meeting provided an opportunity for Mr Martin Sion, Chief Executive Officer, to review the highlights of the 2025/26 financial year and to share his initial observations following his recent appointment. Mr Bernard Delpit, Chief Financial Officer, presented the financial results for the 2025/26 financial year, and Mr Kevin Cogo, Chief Strategy Officer, shared developments regarding the Company’s climate strategy.

The General Meeting approved all the resolutions including those relating to the annual and consolidated financial statements, the compensation of corporate officers, including the compensation policy applicable to Mr Martin Sion, the Group’s new Chief Executive Officer, as well as all resolutions concerning delegations of authority and financial authorizations granted to the Board of Directors, with the exception of resolution 9 relating to the change to the 2025/26 compensation policy of Mr Henri Poupart-Lafarge, former Chief Executive Officer of the Group.

The General Meeting also renewed the term of office of Mr Baudouin Prot as director and approved the appointments of Mr Pascal Bouchiat, Ms Ana Giros Calpe and Mr Martin Sion as directors, in each case for a term of four years.

Alstom’s Board of Directors is now composed of twelve directors: Mr Philippe Petitcolin*, Chairman of the Board of Directors; Mr Martin Sion, who also serves as Chief Executive Officer; Mr Pascal Bouchiat*; Bpifrance Investissement*, represented by Mr José Gonzalo; Caisse de Dépôt et Placement du Québec, represented by Ms Kim Thomassin; Mr Mario Orlando Campo (employee representative); Ms Ana Giros Calpe*; Mr Claude Mandart (employee representative); Ms Sylvie Kandé de Beaupuy*; Mr Baudouin Prot*; Ms Sylvie Rucar*; and Mr Jay Walder*.

The Board of Directors also includes one observer, Mr Edouard Ringuet.

The Board of Directors is therefore composed of 40% women and 80% independent directors**.

*Independent director

**Excluding directors representing employees and the observer

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About Alstom Alstom is the pure rail leader, committed to making rail the backbone of sustainable transportation. We design and deliver a complete range of future-ready solutions – from high-speed and regional trains to metros, monorails, trams, turnkey systems, end-to-end services, infrastructure, signalling and digital rail solutions.



With 87,800 people in 61 countries, Alstom brings together global expertise and multi-local presence to make every journey smarter, cleaner and more enjoyable. Together with our partners and customers, we realise the power of rail. Listed in France, Alstom generated revenues of €19.2 billion for the fiscal year ending 31 March 2026.



For more information, please visit www.alstom.com



Contacts Press:







Charles-Etienne LEBATARD – T: +33 (0) 7 63 43 68 60



mediarelations@alstomgroup.com







Philippe MOLITOR – T +33 (0)7 76 00 97 79



philippe.molitor@alstomgroup.com







Investor Relations:







Cyril GUERIN – T: +33 (0)6 07 89 36 16

cyril.guerin@alstomgroup.com







Guillaume GAUVILLE – T: +44 (0)7 588 022 744

guillaume.gauville@alstomgroup.com







Jalal DAHMANE – T: +33 (0)6 98 19 96 62

jalal.dahmane@alstomgroup.com

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