Copper Mountain Technologies Launches Affordable 4-Port VNA, Making Multi-Port RF Testing More Accessible for Production Environments

INDIANAPOLIS, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Copper Mountain Technologies announced the launch of its new SN0904 4-port Vector Network Analyzer (VNA), designed to simplify the characterization and validation of multi-port RF components and systems by providing comprehensive 4-port S-parameter measurements in a compact, high-performance instrument.

Designed for demanding RF and microwave applications, the new 4-port VNA delivers full matrix characterization, providing engineers with deeper insight into complex multi-port devices and systems. Its architecture is optimized for precision, efficiency, and scalability in modern RF test environments.

The new SN0904 4-port Vector Network Analyzer (VNA) enables complete 4-port S-parameter characterization without the need to reconnect the device under test or perform multiple two-port measurements. This streamlined approach improves measurement efficiency, enhances repeatability, and simplifies automated test workflows, making the SN0904 well suited for RF component manufacturing and engineering applications across telecommunications, automotive, IoT, aerospace, medical devices, defense, and quantum computing research. Common applications include:

Differential and high-speed signal integrity measurements

Phased array and beamforming systems

RF switches and multi-port device characterization

MIMO and wireless infrastructure testing





The maximum software capabilities come to standard and are available without a paid license for all customers. They include linear and logarithmic sweeps, power sweeps, time domain conversion with gating. SCPI Automation is supported through LabVIEW,C+++, VBA, Python, MATLAB, .NET, and other programming environments, and a Manufacturing Test Plug-in is available as an add-on to support incorporating VNA software into existing automated manufacturing and QA processes.

About Copper Mountain Technologies

Copper Mountain Technologies develops innovative RF test and measurement solutions for engineers around the world. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana (USA), CMT maintains manufacturing, R&D, applications engineering and service operations in both the United States and Paphos, Cyprus (EU), with additional regional offices in Singapore, London, and Miami. They offer a broad range of USB vector network analyzers, calibration kits, and accessories for 50 Ohm and 75 Ohm impedances to 1THz. Their VNAs use software for Windows®, Linux® and macOS operating systems on an external computer, PC, or tablet. Every CMT VNA includes robust application and automation support, backed by years of RF engineering expertise dedicated to customer success.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Copper Mountain Technologies

Justin Bragg

Marketing & Events Specialist

+1.317.222.5400 | justin.b@coppermountaintech.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c6d0ebf6-97bf-4f74-978f-56eaa3ec03c6