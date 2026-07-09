LECTRA: Half-year statement on the liquidity contract First half of 2026

Paris, July 09th, 2026

Half-year statement on the liquidity contract

First half of 2026

Under the liquidity contract entered into by and between LECTRA and NATIXIS-ODDO BHF concerning LECTRA shares (FR0000065484), the following resources appeared in the liquidity account on June 30th, 2026:

28,402 LECTRA shares ;

€ 483,837.

From January 1st, 2026 to June 30th, 2026, the volume of shares traded by our service provider NATIXIS ODDO BHF amounted to :

152,3552 shares purchased, for an amount of € 2,722,331 (in 2,085 transactions);

162,314 shares sold, for an amount of € 2,883,377 (in 1,910 transactions).

It is recalled that, at the date of the previous half-year statement on December 31, 2025, the following resources appeared in the liquidity account:

38,361 LECTRA shares;

€ 322,391.

From July 1st , 2025 to December 31st, 2025, the volume of shares traded by our service provider NATIXIS ODDO BHF amounted to:

197,092 shares purchased, for an amount of € 4,639,541 (in 3,445 transactions);

190,908 shares sold, for an amount of € 4,510,093 (in 3,395 transactions).

Furthermore, it is recalled that, at the time of the implementation of the liquidity contract (October 1st, 2022), the following resources appeared on the liquidity account:

34,096 LECTRA shares;

€ 313,942.

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