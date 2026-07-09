U.S. Construction Equipment Market Analysis 2026-2031 Featuring Profiles of Key and Prominent Vendors, Including Caterpillar, Komatsu, Deere & Company, Volvo CE, Liebherr, Hitachi Construction Machinery

Dublin, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Construction Equipment Market Research Report 2026-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. construction equipment market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.96% from 2025 to 2031, driven by diverse factors including burgeoning construction activities, technological advancements, and government investments.

Key Highlights:

In 2025, earthmoving equipment captured about 54% of the market, with compact earthmoving equipment leading the segment. The demand for compact track loaders (CTLs) is rising due to their functionality.

Kubota expanded its lineup by launching its largest CTL, the SVL110-3, and OTR Engineered Solutions introduced the TrackBoss E5 rubber track.

Material handling and lifting equipment demand is rising, driven by growth in the e-commerce sector and logistics.

The road construction segment is anticipated to expand at a 3.46% CAGR, propelled by large-scale highway projects and supported by government infrastructure spending.

Public construction spending in January 2026 saw a 0.6% increase, boosting equipment demand across infrastructure projects.

The manufacturing sector propels demand as it supports reshoring initiatives and large industrial projects, further emphasizing the need for heavy machinery.

Market Drivers:

Bipartisan Infrastructure Law: The IIJA is injecting nearly $973 billion into infrastructure, fostering demand for construction machinery.

The IIJA is injecting nearly $973 billion into infrastructure, fostering demand for construction machinery. Data Center Expansion: AI and cloud computing are driving the rise in construction equipment demand, with major tech investments supporting this growth.

AI and cloud computing are driving the rise in construction equipment demand, with major tech investments supporting this growth. Housing Investment: Rising investments in housing are sustaining demand for compact construction equipment, combating a housing shortage.

Market Trends:

Electrification: Sustainability goals and regulatory pressures are pushing the adoption of electric construction machinery.

Sustainability goals and regulatory pressures are pushing the adoption of electric construction machinery. Automation: AI and machine learning are enhancing construction efficiency and safety amid workforce challenges.

AI and machine learning are enhancing construction efficiency and safety amid workforce challenges. Compact Track Loaders: CTLs are gaining traction over skid-steer loaders for their versatility and functionality.

Industry Restraints:

Interest Rates & Financing: Elevated rates and financing conditions suppress equipment purchases.

Elevated rates and financing conditions suppress equipment purchases. Workforce Shortage: A dearth of skilled labor is affecting market capacity and equipment demand.

Vendor Landscape:

Major Players: Caterpillar, Komatsu, Deere & Company, Volvo CE, among others, lead the market.

Caterpillar, Komatsu, Deere & Company, Volvo CE, among others, lead the market. New Entrants: Companies like Hitachi and SANY are innovating with advanced products, challenging market leaders.

Key Vendors:

Caterpillar, Komatsu, Deere & Company, Volvo CE, Liebherr, Hitachi Construction Machinery

Other Prominent Vendors:

Takeuchi, DEVELON, JCB, Toyota Material Handling, JLG Industries

Distributor Profiles:

National Equipment Dealers (NED), LLC and Kirby-Smith Machinery, Inc., among others, distribute equipment across the U.S.

Questions Answered:

How big is the U.S. construction equipment market? What is the growth rate of the market? What are the trends affecting the market? Who are the key players? Which are the major distributors?

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 178 Forecast Period 2025-2031 Estimated Market Value in 2025 377,735 Units Forecasted Market Value by 2031 476,905 Units Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.9% Regions Covered United States

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j24dhr

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